FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(FCAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/17 04:00:00 pm
62.87 USD   +7.10%
07:39aFIRST CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aFirst Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings
GL
08/20First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

10/18/2019 | 07:31am EDT

CORYDON, Ind., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 million or $0.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  The increase was primarily due to increases in net interest income after provision for loan losses and noninterest income partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $938,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.  Interest income increased $787,000 when comparing the periods due to increases in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 4.08% for the third quarter of 2018 to 4.35% for the third quarter of 2019 and the average balance of interest-earning assets from $739.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $766.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.  Interest expense increased $79,000 when comparing the periods due to increases in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $554.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $567.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.31% to 0.35% when comparing the same two periods.  As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread increased from 3.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to 4.00% for the same period in 2019. 

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses, the provision for loan losses decreased from $455,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to $225,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $95,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $143,000 for the same period in 2018. 

Noninterest income increased $135,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily due to a $102,000 increase in ATM and debit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $675,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $500,000 and net losses on foreclosed real estate of $192,000 partially offset by a decrease in other expenses of $109,000.

Income tax expense increased $7,000 for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 which resulted in a decrease in the effective tax rate from 17.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to 15.5% for the same period in 2019. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $7.9 million or $2.37 per diluted share compared to net income of $6.8 million or $2.03 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.  

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.  Interest income increased $2.8 million when comparing the two periods, due to increases in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $726.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to $758.3 million for the same period in 2019 and the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 4.30% for the same period in 2019.  Interest expense increased $289,000 as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 0.34% for the same period in 2019 and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $550.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to $566.5 million for the same period in 2019. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread increased from 3.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 3.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses, the provision for loan losses increased from $968,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to $975,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $423,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $301,000 for the same period in 2019. 

Noninterest income increased $146,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  The increase was primarily due to increases in ATM and debit card fees and unrealized gains on equity securities of $235,000 and $108,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods, partially offset by decreases of $79,000 and $74,000 in gains on the sale of loans and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. 

Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to increases in compensation and benefit expense of $914,000 and data processing expense of $268,000 when comparing the two periods.  This was partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense of $83,000.   

Income tax expense increased $369,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 14.8% for the same period in 2018.  The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to an increase in taxable income and a reduction in benefits from a tax credit entity.

Total assets increased $29.1 million to $823.3 million at September 30, 2019 from $794.2 million at December 31, 2018.  Net loans receivable increased $33.4 million from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019.  Deposits increased $17.7 million to $719.4 million at September 30, 2019 due primarily to increases in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.  Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, troubled debt restructurings on accrual status, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $6.9 million at December 31, 2018 to $3.3 million at September 30, 2019 due primarily to the sales of foreclosed real estate during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, the Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. 

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com.  The Bank offers non-FDIC insured investments to complement its offering of traditional banking products and services through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC (“LPL”), member SIPC.  For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor guarantees of future performance; rather, they are statements based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; competition; the ability of the Company to execute its business plan; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release, the Company’s reports, or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf.  These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Chris Frederick
Chief Financial Officer
812-734-3464

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
      
 Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
OPERATING DATA 2019  2018   2019  2018 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
      
Total interest income$24,097 $21,260  $8,220 $7,433 
Total interest expense 1,450  1,161   503  424 
Net interest income 22,647  20,099   7,717  7,009 
Provision for loan losses 975  968   225  455 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,672  19,131   7,492  6,554 
      
Total non-interest income 5,106  4,960   1,833  1,698 
Total non-interest expense 17,299  16,146   5,870  5,195 
Income before income taxes 9,479  7,945   3,455  3,057 
Income tax expense 1,547  1,178   537  530 
Net income 7,932  6,767   2,918  2,527 
Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 10  10   3  3 
Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc.$7,922 $6,757  $2,915 $2,524 
      
Net income per share attributable to     
First Capital, Inc. common shareholders:     
Basic$2.38 $2.03  $0.87 $0.76 
      
Diluted$2.37 $2.03  $0.87 $0.76 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding:     
Basic 3,331,854  3,327,710   3,335,816  3,329,833 
      
Diluted 3,343,176  3,333,530   3,344,322  3,334,804 
      
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA     
      
Cash dividends per share$0.71 $0.69  $0.24 $0.23 
Return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.30%  1.16%   1.42%  1.28% 
Return on average equity (annualized) (1) 11.61%  11.22%   12.19%  12.42% 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 4.04%  3.75%   4.09%  3.85% 
Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) 3.96%  3.68%   4.00%  3.77% 
Net overhead expense as a percentage     
of average assets (annualized) (1) 2.84%  2.78%   2.85%  2.64% 
      
 September 30,December 31,   
BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2019  2018    
      
Cash and cash equivalents$43,458 $41,112    
Interest-bearing time deposits 7,380  7,710    
Investment securities 255,028  261,841    
Gross loans 472,433  438,325    
Allowance for loan losses 4,739  4,065    
Earning assets 761,606  732,366    
Total assets 823,344  794,162    
Deposits 719,392  701,646    
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest 96,892  85,844    
Non-performing assets:     
Nonaccrual loans 1,825  3,055    
Accruing loans past due 90 days 15  2    
Foreclosed real estate -  3,142    
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual status 1,467  703    
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only):     
Tier 1 - average total assets 9.93%  9.57%    
Tier 1 - risk based assets 14.05%  13.87%    
Total risk-based 14.88%  14.62%    


      
(1)  See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information  
  relating to the calculation of this item.     
      
      
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):  
      
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”).  Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance.  Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry who provide a similar presentation, and provide a further understanding of the Company's ongoing operations.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. 
          
 Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2019 2018  2019 2018 
      
Return on average assets before annualization0.98% 0.87%  0.36% 0.32% 
Annualization factor  1.33   1.33    4.00   4.00 
Annualized return on average assets1.30% 1.16%  1.42% 1.28% 
      
      
Return on average equity before annualization8.71% 8.42%  3.05% 3.11% 
Annualization factor  1.33   1.33    4.00   4.00 
Annualized return on average equity11.61% 11.22%  12.19% 12.42% 
      
      
Net overhead expense as a % of average assets before     
annualization2.13% 2.09%  0.71% 0.66% 
Annualization factor  1.33   1.33    4.00   4.00 
Annualized net overhead expense as a % of average assets2.84% 2.78%  2.85% 2.64% 
          

