MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust    FCR.UN   CA31890B1031

FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU

(FCR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust : Conference Call Slides

05/07/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Q1 2020

CONFERENCE CALL

Forward-looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This material may contain forward-looking statements, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to First Capital REIT ("First Capital") or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect First Capital's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control.

Management believes that the forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in providing these forward-looking statements, are contained in our various securities filings, including our quarter end results press release dated May 5, 2020, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (the "MD&As") and our current Annual Information Form, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on our website at www.fcr.ca.

You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. These forward-looking statements are made as of May 5, 2020. Except as required by securities law, First Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements whether to reflect new information, the occurrence of future events or circumstances, or otherwise. Additionally, past performance, including the key operating metrics described in this presentation, is not indicative of future results given the risks and uncertainties described in detail in our MD&As, including with respect to COVID-19.

This material references certain non-IFRS financial measures, including but not limited to FFO, FFO per share, NOI and NAV. These non-IFRS measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&As, which should be read in conjunction with this material and the conference call. Since these non-IFRS measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. First Capital uses and presents the above non-IFRS measures as management believes they are commonly accepted and meaningful financial measures of operating performance. Reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures to their nearest IFRS measures are included in the MD&As. These non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as measures of First Capital's operating performance.

All figures in this presentation are as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted.

First Capital

2

Opening Remarks

ADAM PAUL

PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

First Capital

3

Q1 2020 Highlights

Key Metrics:

Renewal

Average

Population

Lift

Net Rental

Density *

Rate

16.7%

$21.51

293,000

Year over Year Growth:

N/A

5.5%

12.7%

One Bloor East

Griffintown Centre

Toronto, ON

Montreal, QC

* Average population density within a five kilometre radius of each of our properties

First Capital

4

Financial Overview

KAY BREKKEN

EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

First Capital

5

Q1 2020 FFO Results

FFO down as expected, primarily due to disposition program

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Variance

% Change

FFO/unit

$0.244

$0.295

($0.051)

(17.3%)

FFO ($ millions)

$53.9

$75.7

($21.8)

(28.8%)

Major Contributors

(YOY Change in $ millions)

Year over Year Change

NOI:

Same Property

($2.4)

Acquisitions

0.3

Dispositions

(11.7)

Other Non-Same Property NOI

0.6

($13.2)

Other:

Interest and Other Income

(6.7)

Interest Expense

(0.6)

G&A

0.1

Other Gains (Losses) and (Expenses)

(1.2)

Other (1)

(0.2)

(8.6)

Change in FFO:

($21.8)

(1) Comprised of amortization expense and abandoned transactions costs

First Capital

6

Q1 2020 Highlights - Operating Metrics

Same Property NOI declined due to large lease surrender fee in the prior year

Same Property NOI Growth

Q1 2020

Q1 2019 (1)

YE 2019 (1)

Same Property - Stable

(3.5%)

4.6%

2.7%

Total Same Property

(2.6%)

5.2%

3.3%

(1) Prior periods as reported; not restated to reflect current period property categories

Shops at King Liberty

False Creek Village

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

First Capital

7

Q1 2020 Highlights - Operating Metrics

Very strong lease renewal rate increases of 16.7% and 18.0%

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YE 2019

Total Same

Other Property

Total

(GLA reported at FCR %)

Property

Categories

Portfolio

Total Portfolio

Renewal leasing (sq. ft.)

372,000

18,000

390,000

612,000

2,454,000

Renewal leasing (average rate psf)

$20.44

$19.60

$20.40

$18.50

$21.17

Lease renewal rate increase

16.9%

13.1%

16.7%

10.6%

10.7%

(first year of renewal term)

Lease renewal rate increase

18.0%

11.9%

12.4%

(average rent in renewal term)

3080 Yonge Street

Edmonton Brewery District

Toronto, ON

Edmonton, AB

First Capital

8

Q1 2020 Highlights - Operating Metrics

Record year over year average net rental rate growth of 5.5%

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YE 2019

Total Same

Other Property

Total

(GLA reported at FCR %)

Property

Categories

Portfolio

Total Portfolio

Commercial Developments coming online (sq. ft.) (1)

4,000

12,000

16,000

10,000

201,000

Commercial Developments coming online occupied

$38.69

$15.28

$21.03

$39.28

$35.89

(average rate per occupied sq. ft.)

Average net rental rate per occupied square foot

$21.17

$24.25

$21.51

$20.38

$21.25

(entire portfolio)

(1) In addition to Commercial Developments coming online, First Capital completed the transfer of 35 residential units to the income-producing portfolio

Leaside Village

Mount Royal West

Toronto, ON

Calgary, AB

First Capital

9

Q1 2020 Highlights - Operating Metrics

Average occupancy down 10 basis points from prior year period

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Total Same

Total

Total Same

Total

Total Same

Total

(GLA reported at FCR %)

Property

Portfolio

Property (1)

Portfolio

Property (1)

Portfolio

GLA (sq. ft.) (millions)

18.4

20.7

18.4

23.7

18.4

20.9

End of Period Occupancy

96.5%

96.4%

97.2%

96.8%

97.1%

96.9%

Average Occupancy

96.7%

96.5%

97.0%

96.6%

96.9%

96.6%

(1) Prior periods restated to reflect current property categories

First Capital 10

Investment in Development and Redevelopment

$41.2 million during Q1 2020

King High Line

Toronto, ON

Centre Commercial Wilderton

Montreal, QC

Dundas & Aukland

19 & 25 Industrial Street (Leaside Village)

First Capital 11

Toronto, ON

Toronto, ON

FFO

Q1 2020 FFO per unit down due to disposition program

($ millions)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Variance

Net operating income

$103.5

$116.7

($13.2)

Interest and other income

3.6

10.4

(6.7)

Interest expense

(40.5)

(39.9)

(0.6)

Corporate expenses

(8.1)

(8.2)

0.1

Abandoned transaction costs

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Amortization expense

(1.0)

(0.9)

(0.1)

Other gains (losses) and (expenses)

(3.6)

(2.4)

(1.2)

FFO

$53.9

$75.7

($21.8)

Weighted average diluted units

220.5

256.2

(35.7)

FFO per unit (diluted)

$0.244

$0.295

($0.051)

FFO Payout Ratio

88.1%

72.9%

(15.2%)

First Capital 12

Other Gains (Losses) and (Expenses) - FFO

Q1 2020 Other Loss increased $1.2 million over prior year

($ millions)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Variance

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

$ -

$ 1.2

($1.2)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(1.3)

0.3

(1.6)

Condominium selling costs

(1.4)

-

(1.4)

REIT conversion costs

(0.9)

(0.2)

(0.7)

Transaction costs (1)

-

(3.4)

3.4

Other

-

(0.3)

0.3

Total OGLE for FFO

($3.6)

($2.4)

($1.2)

(1) Transaction costs related to Gazit secondary offering

First Capital 13

ACFO

Q1 2020 ACFO of $38.9 million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Variance

Cash provided by operating activities

$37.1

$48.9

($11.8)

Add (deduct):

Working capital adjustments

7.2

7.5

(0.3)

Adjustment for equity accounted joint ventures

(0.1)

0.6

(0.7)

Revenue sustaining capital expenditures

(5.3)

(4.8)

(0.5)

Recoverable capital expenditures

(0.3)

(1.3)

1.0

Leasing costs on properties under development

0.5

0.5

-

Realized gain (loss) on sale of marketable

-

1.2

(1.2)

securities

Non-controlling interest

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

ACFO

$38.9

$52.5

($13.5)

ACFO Payout Ratio*

82.0%

79.8%

(2.2%)

* Based on rolling four quarters: Cash dividends / ACFO

First Capital 14

Q1 2020 Financing Activities

Repayment of debenture with 5.6% coupon post quarter end

Effective Rate

$ Millions

Q1 2020 Activity:

Draws on Unsecured Credit Facility - Floating

2.0%

$229.7

Mortgage Repayments

2.8%

($11.1)*

Financing activity subsequent to March 31, 2020:

Repayment of Series M Unsecured Debentures **

5.6%

($175.0)

  • Assumed Mortgage with coupon interest rate of 4.25%
  • Repaid April 16, 2020

First Capital 15

Financial Strength and Flexibility

Unencumbered asset pool at $7.2 billion

Q1 2020

YE 2019

Unsecured revolving credit facilities

$800M

$800M

Unencumbered assets ($ billions)

71% of

$7.2

$7.0

total assets

Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt

2.1x

2.2x

Secured indebtedness to total assets

14.3%

14.5%

Net debt to total assets

47.2%

46.7%

Net debt to EBITDA (1)

10.3x

10.0x

EBITDA interest coverage (1)

2.3x

2.4x

(1) EBITDA is calculated on a rolling four quarter basis.

First Capital 16

Well-Staggered Term Debt Maturities (as at April 22, 2020)

$800

Weighted Average Interest Rate 3.9%

Term to Maturity 5.0 years

Unsecured Term Loans

95% of Term Debt is Fixed Rate

Mortgages

$700

Senior Unsecured Debentures

$600

Weighted Average Effective Interest %

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

% Due *1.1%

5.9%

13.1%

12.0%

16.9%

10.3%

14.4%

13.9%

3.5%

5.7%

1.9%

1.3%

* Percentage Due does not include scheduled principal amortization for mortgages

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

First Capital 17

Adam Paul

President & CEO

Kay Brekken

Executive VP & CFO

Contact Info

First Capital REIT

Shops at King Liberty

85 Hanna Ave, Suite 400

Toronto, Ontario

Tel: 416.504.4114

Fax: 416.941.1655

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

Disclaimer

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:53:02 UTC
