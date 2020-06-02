Update: Showing Gratitude to Frontline and Community Service Workers

Since our first meal delivery in May, we have continued to work with our specialty retail tenants to provide a thousand delicious meals to front line and community service workers across Canada. From hospital staff, EMS responders and women's shelters in our communities, we wanted to show our gratitude for their dedicated service to all of us during this very challenging time in our lives.
First Capital will continue to find ways to bring our communities together even while we are apart.
Disclaimer
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 19:10:02 UTC