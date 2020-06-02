Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust    FCR.UN   CA31890B1031

FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU

(FCR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Update: Showing Gratitude to Frontline and Community Service Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Since our first meal delivery in May, we have continued to work with our specialty retail tenants to provide a thousand delicious meals to front line and community service workers across Canada. From hospital staff, EMS responders and women's shelters in our communities, we wanted to show our gratitude for their dedicated service to all of us during this very challenging time in our lives.

First Capital will continue to find ways to bring our communities together even while we are apart.

Disclaimer

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 19:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE
03:11pUPDATE : Showing Gratitude to Frontline and Community Service Workers
PU
05/28FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces May 2020 Distribution
AQ
05/07FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Conference Call Slides
PU
05/05FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04/29FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/23FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces Date For First Quarter 202..
AQ
04/21FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Provides Business Update
AQ
04/15FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces April 2020 Distribution
AQ
03/30FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 708 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 2 925 M 2 165 M 2 161 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,88 CAD
Last Close Price 13,33 CAD
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Brekken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard M. Abramsky Trustee
Paul Campbell Douglas Trustee
Jon N. Hagan Trustee
Annalisa King Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-35.51%2 147
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-20.38%3 262
PLAZA S.A.-26.28%2 763
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-26.31%2 718
VINCOM RETAIL-18.24%2 711
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.-32.69%2 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group