FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC.

(FCR)
FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

October 08, 2019

October 08, 2019

Toronto, Ontario (October 8, 2019) - First Capital Realty Inc. (TSX: FCR) invites you to participate at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

First Capital Realty's financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at www.fcr.ca in the 'Investors' section and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Teleconference: You can participate in the live conference by dialing 416-641-6104 or toll-free 800-952-5114 with access code 4041458. The call will be accessible for replay until November 27, 2019 by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll-free 800-408-3053 with access code 1007538.

Webcast: To access the live audio webcast and conference call presentation, please go to First Capital Realty's website or click on the following link Q3 2019 Conference Call The webcast will be accessible for replay in the 'Investors' section of the website under 'Conference Calls'.

ABOUT FIRST CAPITAL REALTY (TSX: FCR)

First Capital Realty is one of Canada's largest owners, developers and operators of necessity-based real estate located in Canada's most densely populated urban centres. The Company currently owns interests in 165 properties, totaling approximately 25.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

* * * *

For further information:

Kay Brekken

Executive Vice President & CFO

(416) 216-2051

kay.brekken@fcr.ca

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR

Disclaimer

First Capital Realty Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:05:03 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 751 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4 873 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 13,4x
Capitalization 4 940 M
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,88  CAD
Last Close Price 22,66  CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam E. Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard J. McDonell Independent Chairman
Jordan Robins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kay Brekken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dori Joseph Segal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC.18.25%3 713
EMAAR MALLS PJSC6.15%6 768
VICINITY CENTRES-2.31%6 495
PLAZA SA--.--%5 092
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS15.26%3 951
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 767
