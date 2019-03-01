Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Capital Realty Inc    FCR   CA31943B1004

FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC

(FCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gazit-Globe to Reduce First Capital Realty Stake in $910 Million Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 06:31am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT.TV, GZT) on Friday said it agreed to sell a majority of its 31.3% stake in First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR.T) for about 1.2 billion Canadian dollars ($910 million).

The Israel-based real-estate company said it will sell 58 million First Capital shares at C$20.60 apiece in a pair of transactions.

First Capital shares closed Thursday at C$21.42.

First Capital, a Toronto real-estate developer, said it will buy back 36 million of the shares for cancellation, while the remaining 22 million shares will be sold in a secondary public offering.

Gazit said the move will reduce its stake in First Capital to about 9.9%, while its direct real-estate holdings as a percentage of total investments will rise to 44%.

First Capital said plans to fund its C$742 million repurchase with up to C$400 million of 10-year mortgage debt and up to C$400 million of senior unsecured term loans.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC -0.33% 21.42 Delayed Quote.13.63%
GAZIT GLOBE LTD -1.15% 7.74 Delayed Quote.12.82%
GAZIT GLOBE LTD 0.04% 2831 Delayed Quote.8.73%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC
06:31aGazit-Globe to Reduce First Capital Realty Stake in $910 Million Deal
DJ
02/28FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces reduction in gazit's ownership to ~9.9% via $74..
PU
02/28FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : announces reduction in Gazit's ownership to ~9.9% via $74..
AQ
02/13FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : DBRS Places First Capital Realty Inc.'s Senior Unsecured ..
AQ
02/12FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Fourth Quarter and 2018 Annual Results, Pursuit..
AQ
01/09FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Resul..
AQ
2018FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Appointment to Its Board of Directors
AQ
2018FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
2018FIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 756 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4 423 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 13,1x
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
Capitalization 5 458 M
Chart FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC
Duration : Period :
First Capital Realty Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Adam E. Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dori Joseph Segal Chairman
Jordan Robins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kay Brekken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hagan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL REALTY INC13.63%4 149
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-2.23%6 202
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS3.17%3 800
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.34%3 696
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 305
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 478
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.