Gazit-Globe to Reduce First Capital Realty Stake in $910 Million Deal

By Colin Kellaher



Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT.TV, GZT) on Friday said it agreed to sell a majority of its 31.3% stake in First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR.T) for about 1.2 billion Canadian dollars ($910 million).

The Israel-based real-estate company said it will sell 58 million First Capital shares at C$20.60 apiece in a pair of transactions.

First Capital shares closed Thursday at C$21.42.

First Capital, a Toronto real-estate developer, said it will buy back 36 million of the shares for cancellation, while the remaining 22 million shares will be sold in a secondary public offering.

Gazit said the move will reduce its stake in First Capital to about 9.9%, while its direct real-estate holdings as a percentage of total investments will rise to 44%.

First Capital said plans to fund its C$742 million repurchase with up to C$400 million of 10-year mortgage debt and up to C$400 million of senior unsecured term loans.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com