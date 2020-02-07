Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Choice Bancorp    FCBP

FIRST CHOICE BANCORP

(FCBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Choice Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 09:01am EST

Cerritos, CA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) (the "Company"), the holding company of First Choice Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held on February 6, 2020. The dividend will be payable on or about March 5, 2020 to holders of the Company’s common stock of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2020.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of December 31, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.69 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and tax rates. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Contacts
First Choice Bancorp
Robert M. Franko, 562.345.9241
President & Chief Executive Officer
or
Khoi D. Dang, 562.263.8336
Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST CHOICE BANCORP
09:02aFIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09:01aFirst Choice Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02/03FIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/03First Choice Bancorp Announces Promotion of Jae Park to Executive Vice Presid..
GL
01/27FIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
01/27FIRST CHOICE BANCORP : to Participate in Upcoming Banking and Investor Conferenc..
AQ
01/27FIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Res..
AQ
01/02FIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
01/02First Choice Bancorp Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
GL
2019FIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84,8 M
EBIT 2020 41,1 M
Net income 2020 26,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart FIRST CHOICE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Choice Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CHOICE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 23,99  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Franko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Hui Chairman
Diana Hanson Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Fred D. Jensen Independent Director
James H. Gray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CHOICE BANCORP-11.02%298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.30%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.56%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.67%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.82%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.38%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group