First Choice Bancorp Mourns the Passing of Board of Director Member, Uka Solanki

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp,(Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) the holding company for First Choice Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the passing of Uka Solanki, Director for First Choice Bancorp and Bank.

Mr. Solanki’s leadership and philanthropy had a remarkable impact in local communities and abroad, effecting positive change through his charitable foundation and individual community service. Peter Hui, Founding Chairman of First Choice Bank, said, “I have lost a close friend and valuable business associate, Uka Solanki. Uka joined the First Choice family in 2012, initially becoming a member of the Board of Directors of First Choice Bank, and then in 2017 joining the Board of First Choice Bancorp. He was dedicated to First Choice and its commitment to helping local businesses and communities and was very proud to join the First Choice Board at Nasdaq in Times Square to ring the Closing Bell on August 17, 2018. He will be sorely missed by all of us here.”

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp is the registered bank holding company for First Choice Bank. First Choice Bank, headquartered in Cerritos, California is a community-focused financial institution, serving diverse consumers and commercial clients and specializing in loans to small businesses, private banking clients, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and commercial real estate loans with a niche in providing finance for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP”.

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com .

