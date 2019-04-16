Log in
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC.

(FCNCA)
Gilland Joins First Citizens Bank as Director of Private Banking

04/16/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Gilland has joined First Citizens Bank as director of private banking.

Steve Gilland, director of private banking, First Citizens Bank
Steve Gilland has joined First Citizens Bank as director of private banking. In this role, Gilland is responsible for building, growing and managing the company’s private banking business, which provides customized credit and deposit services and access to products and services that help manage more complex banking and cash management needs.


“Steve brings to First Citizens an extensive private banking background, a deep knowledge of the industry and a proven track record of success,” said Michael Wilson, First Citizens Wealth Management Executive. “He’s a great fit for our relationship-focused way of conducting business as we continue to develop and expand private banking at First Citizens. He’ll be a tremendous asset to our team, and I look forward to seeing the impact he’ll make moving forward.”

Gilland joins First Citizens from CIBC U.S. (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce U.S.), where he served as managing director, national private banking practice lead. He brings to his role nearly 30 years of financial services and strategy experience, working at JP Morgan and Citi Private Bank, prior to CIBC U.S. He also was employed in finance with Nordstrom and product management at Nortel Networks. 

Gilland is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where he earned his MBA in finance and marketing.  He also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University. He is based at First Citizens’ headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has over $35 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

First Citizens Wealth Management is a joint marketing mark of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"), Member FDIC; First Citizens Investor Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor; and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Contact:          
Frank Smith
First Citizens Bank
919.716.4121

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f71cf3d4-5823-46ce-ab02-807f805db7b9

L-WM-01 MID.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
