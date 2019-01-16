Log in
FIRST COBALT CORP
First Cobalt : Iron Creek Geology

01/16/2019 | 03:04pm EST

January 16, 2019

The Iron Creek property consists of patented mining claims surrounded by unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,698 acres. Significant infrastructure is in place to support multiple drills and underground activity. Historic underground development includes 600 metres of drifting in three adits and an all-weather road connecting the project to a state highway.

Cobalt-copper mineralization at Iron Creek mineralization occurs within an east-west trending zone. Higher grade mineralization is contained along two horizons, the No Name and Waite Zones, that are roughly parallel and dip roughly 75° to the north, remaining open at depth and open along the east and west strike extensions. The No Name Zone and the Waite Zone have true widths between 10m and 30m. Mineralization also occurs between the No Name and Waite Zones as 1m to 5m pods.

Cobalt-copper mineralization occurs as semi-massive and disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite along stratabound bands within finely layered meta-sedimentary rocks consisting of interbedded argillite and quartzite. Thin veins of sulfide minerals also cut the bands and meta-sedimentary rocks. Quartzite units make up the hangingwall and footwall to the mineralized meta-sedimentary horizon. This stratigraphic sequence has been mapped at surface and by drilling to extend along strike for at least two kilometres. The principal mineral assemblage consists of pyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, and magnetite with much lesser quantities of native copper and arsenopyrite locally.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

Iron Creek Drill Results

Click here to view the Iron Creek Assay Results Table

Disclaimer

First Cobalt Corp. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 20:03:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Trent C. A. Mell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Frank Matysek Chairman
Ryan Snyder Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Swinoga Independent Director
John J. Pollesel Independent Director
