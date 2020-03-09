First Commonwealth Financial : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
March 10, 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers;
volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets;
the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board;
inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations;
the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply;
the soundness of other financial institutions;
political instability;
impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets;
acts of God or of war or terrorism;
the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users;
changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits;
changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers;
technological changes;
acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees;
changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers;
the ability to increase market share and control expenses;
the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems;
the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and
other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
PERFORMANCE TRENDS
Core EPS ($)(1)
Core ROAA (%)(1)
Core ROTCAE (%)(1)
Efficiency Ratio (%)(1)
(1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non‐GAAP measures
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Trailing 5 Quarters
2014Y
2015Y
2016Y
2017Y
2018Y
2019Y
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Earnings growth
Operating revenue(1)
$248
$254
$267
$309
$334
$357
$86
$85
$89
$91
$92
Provision for credit losses
11
15
18
5
13
15
1
4
3
3
5
Operating expense(2)
171
161
157
186
191
204
49
49
51
51
53
Core net income(2)
$44
$51
$61
$75
$102
$108
$27
$25
$27
$30
$27
PTPPNR(2)
$77
$93
$110
$123
$143
$153
$37
$36
$39
$40
$39
Core EPS(2)
$0.47
$0.57
$0.69
$0.79
$1.03
$1.10
$0.27
$0.25
$0.28
$0.30
$0.27
Core EPS Growth YoY (2)
6.8%
21.3%
21.1%
14.5%
30.4%
6.8%
50.0%
13.6%
(3.4%)
3.4%
8.0%
Return to shareholders
Dividend per share
$0.28 .
$0.28
$0.28
$0.32
$0.35
$0.40
$0.09
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
Tangible book value per share
6.03
6.23
6.20
6.34
6.98
7.49
6.98
7.21
7.46
7.31
7.49
Period-end close
$9.22
$9.07
$14.18
$14.32
$12.08
$14.51
$12.08
$12.60
$13.47
$13.28
$14.51
Balance sheet trends (EOP)
Investment securities and cash
$1,429
$1,403
$1,303
$1,291
$1,434
$1,378
$1,434
$1,427
$1,365
$1,310
$1,378
Commercial loans
2,578
2,851
3,102
3,432
3,571
3,735
3,571
3,644
3,716
3,670
3,735
Consumer loans
1,882
1,839
1,784
1,990
2,215
2,470
2,215
2,237
2,303
2,450
2,470
Total loans
4,460
4,690
4,886
5,422
5,786
6,205
5,786
5,881
6,019
6,120
6,205
Noninterest bearing deposits
989
1,117
1,269
1,417
1,466
1,690
1,466
1,511
1,528
1,658
1,690
Total deposits
$4,315
$4,196
$4,948
$5,581
$5,898
$6,678
$5,898
$6,131
$6,156
$6,678
$6,678
Borrowings
1,268
1,592
949
795
907
436
907
750
790
318
436
Equity
$716
$720
$750
$888
$975
$1,056
$975
$998
$1,022
$1,039
$1,056
Profitability
Core Return on average assets(2)
0.70%
0.79%
0.92%
1.04%
1.36%
1.35%
1.39%
1.27%
1.37%
1.46%
1.29%
Core Return on average TCE(2)
8.0%
9.2%
10.7%
12.8%
15.9%
15.3%
16.1%
14.6%
15.5%
16.2%
14.9%
Net interest margin(1)
3.27%
3.28%
3.32%
3.57%
3.71%
3.75%
3.70%
3.75%
3.75%
3.76%
3.73%
Core Efficiency ratio(1)(2)
68.9%
63.4%
58.7%
60.2%
57.2%
57.0%
57.5%
58.2%
56.8%
55.7%
57.2%
(1)
Taxable equivalent
(2)
Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
FRANCHISE OVERVIEW
Commercially-orientedcommunity bank with 147 retail branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio(1)
Active in four major metro markets:
Pittsburgh, PA
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland, OH
FCF Branches (133)
Santander Branch Acquisition (14)
FCF Mortgage LPO (3)
FCF Commercial LPO (3)
Total Assets: $8.3 billion
Total Gross Loans: $6.2 billion
Total Deposits: $6.7 billion
Market Cap: $1.4 billion
(as of February 4, 2020)
As of December 31, 2019
(1) Pro forma branch count includes the acquisition of 14 Santander branches completed on September 9, 2019
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
INVESTMENT THESIS
Authentic, mission‐driven community bank
Commercially‐focused loan portfolio, balanced by consumer lending
Exceptionally low cost of funds, driven by loyal customer base and commercial deposits
Diversified geography through legacy Pennsylvania operations and expansion into Ohio markets
Diversified revenue streams and product mix, with approximately 25% of revenue from fee income sources (including trust, brokerage, insurance, mortgage and SBA lending)
Proven ability to control expenses and deliver positive operating leverage
Significant cost reduction through core system conversion and retail restructuring
Redeploying cost savings into revenue‐generating positions, digital transformation and new business initiatives (e.g., mortgage, SBA)
Disciplined growth strategies aimed at efficiently deploying capital
Targeting mid‐single‐digit loan growth funded by commensurate growth in deposits
Successful track record of low‐risk acquisitions
Risk and governance culture aligned with expectations of long‐term stakeholders
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
WHO IS FIRST COMMONWEALTH?
1,500+
$6.2 billion
2013Y
2019Y
Loans
Core ROATCE(1)
7.6%
15.3%
employees
$6.7 billion
Core ROAA(1)
0.69%
1.35%
Deposits
Efficiency(1)
67.1%
57.0%
434,452
7
Named to the Forbes
consumer
Consecutive years of
2019 "World's
customers
Core EPS(1) growth
Best Banks" list
35,979
15,823
$2.0 billion
147
business
advisory
community
and
in commercial and
customers
consumer loan
banking
insurance
customers
originations in 2019
offices
named "Top Places to
2019
$40+
Charitable Contributions
million
Work in Pittsburgh" by
Dollars: $1.4 million
per year in
the Pittsburgh Post Gazette
Hours: 1,000+
Federal, State
Organizations: 650+
and Local
taxes
(1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non‐GAAP measures
Ranked #2
SBA Lender in Pittsburgh and
#3 in
Cleveland
5
acquisitions in
5
years
Serves
Pittsburgh
Cleveland
Columbus
Cincinnati
MSAs
Operations in
28 counties
throughout PA
and OH
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
MISSION DRIVEN COMPANY
Our Mission: To improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.
We will promote financial health through four life-changing habits:
Manage - Manage the money you make
Save - Save the money you may need soon
Borrow - Borrow only the money you'll need
Protect - Protect the money you can
We will develop the most customer-focused team of financial professionals in our markets
We will support our communities as active leaders and as good corporate citizens
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES 2012 - PRESENT
Experienced
Leadership
Regional Business Model
IT Infrastructure
Retail Platform Transformation
Consumer/SBA Lending
Market
Expansion
Digital Transformation
New
CEO
New
CIO
New
HR
Head
New Bank
President NewNew
Wealth
New CFOHead
Mortgage
Head
Re-launched mortgage offering after 10-year absence
First
Cleveland Community
LPO Acquisition (OH)
New
New CCO
New
Commercial
Retail
Lending
Bank
New
Head
Head
Consumer
Lending Head
Four New Regional
Presidents
Expanded SBA lending
Expanded consumer
talent and geographic
indirect lending talent and
footprint
capabilities
2 Mortgage
DCB
Foundation
Acquisition
LPOs and
Financial
of 14
Bank
acquisition of
Corp.
Santander
Acquisition
13 branches
Acquisition
branches
(OH)
(OH)
(OH)
(PA)
Legacy core team augmented with new talent
Enhances the brand through local accountability and cross- functional sales
IT core as well as 40 of 60 systems replaced
Transformative restructuring in 2016
Focused efforts on enhancing consumer lending capabilities
Building out commercial and mortgage offerings
New IT platform enables cutting-edge technology
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
INVESTMENTS ALIGNED WITH REVENUE GROWTH
The redeployment of back office and retail restructuring savings in 2014 and 2015 has allowed for profitable investments in revenue producing lines of businesses like Mortgage, SBA and Indirect Auto
Operating Leverage(1)
Operating Revenue
5-year CAGR:
Revenue: 7.6%
Operating Expense
Expense: 3.6%
Operating
($4.9)
+$15.8
+$17.5
+$12.7
+$20.0
+$10.8
Leverage($M)(1)
Core Efficiency
68.9%
63.4%
58.7%
60.2%
57.2%
57.0%
Ratio (%)(1)
$ in millions
(1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
EXPENSE CONTROL: OPERATING EXPENSE TREND(1)
(1)
$191.0
$203.6
$185.9
$162.1
$161.0
$156.5
42%
43%
45%
43%
48%
44%
58%
57%
57%
52%
55%
56%
(2)
Successfully redeployed back office savings into revenue producing business lines over the past five years
Largest investments include reentry into the traditional mortgage and SBA businesses, corporate banking build-out and retail expansion in Ohio, and customer facing technology
Expense increase from 2016 to 2019 driven by acquisitions
(1)
Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non‐GAAP measures
(2)
Excludes $8.6 million legal settlement
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
FEE INCOME GROWTH: DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS
$ in millions
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Service charges
$15.7
$15.3
$15.9
$18.6
$18.2
$18.9
Interchange
14.2
14.5
15.0
18.8
20.2
21.7
Trust
6.0
5.8
5.4
7.1
7.9
8.3
Retail brokerage and insurance
6.5
8.5
8.0
8.8
7.4
7.6
BOLI
5.5
5.4
5.4
5.7
6.7
6.0
SWAP fees
0.5
0.8
2.4
2.0
1.9
3.4
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
0.4
2.4
4.1
5.4
5.4
7.7
Gain on sale of SBA loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.9
3.1
Gain on sale of other assets
4.5
1.9
1.4
1.8
3.4
1.7
Other fees
7.3
7.2
6.2
7.6
6.7
7.3
Total fee income
$60.6
$61.8
$63.8
$75.8
$79.7
$85.7
Gain on sale of securities
0.6
(0.2)
0.6
5.0
8.1
0.0
Derivative mark-to-market
(0.3)
(0.3)
0.2
(0.5)
0.8
(0.2)
Total noninterest income
$60.9
61.3
$64.6
$80.3
$88.6
$85.5
Fee Income/ Avg. Assets
0.96%
0.97%
0.96%
1.05%
1.05%
1.07%
Fee Income/ Operating Revenue
24.5%
24.4%
23.9%
24.5%
23.9%
24.0%
$79.7
$85.7
$75.8
$60.6
$61.8
$63.8
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
TOWN AND COUNTRY STRATEGY
First Commonwealth's rural geographies have proven to be a stable source of low-cost funding, which enabled our strategy of leveraging our commercial lending business in faster growing metro markets through low-risk, accretive acquisitions.
Note: Branches as of December 31, 2019. Deposit data as of June 30, 2019
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
REGIONAL LEADERSHIP MODEL
First Commonwealth transitioned to a regional leadership model in 2018
Leadership and accountability lies with the regional presidents
Better connectedness between lines of business
Wealth referrals increasing
SBA loans sourced from Corporate banking and branches
Mortgage - Insurance referrals increasing
Key customer satisfaction survey metrics continue to improve
Deposit growth has outstripped loan growth in 2019
Total Loans(1)
Total Deposits
YTD
%,
YTD
%,
Balance
Growth
Ann.
Balance
Growth
Ann.
Northern Ohio
$727.8
$139.1
23.6%
$702.6
$70.9
11.2%
Central Ohio
893.0
73.1
8.9%
713.3
19.6
2.8%
Cincinnati Metro
306.3
71.7
30.6%
160.8
8.9
5.9%
Pittsburgh Metro
1,932.0
(74.1)
(3.7%)
2,153.5
180.1
9.1%
Community PA
1,597.3
160.5
11.2%
2,915.1
541.5
22.8%
Other
748.9
49.3
7.0%
80.7
(3.1)
(0.0%)
Total
$6,205.3
$419.6
7.3%
$6,726.0
$817.9
13.8%
Santander Acquisition
$100.0
$471.4
Total w/o Santander:
$319.6
5.5%
$346.5
5.9%
OH
$ in millions, as of December 31, 2019
(1) Loan balances are based on portfolio location and do not necessarily represent the location of the collateral
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
A COMMERCIALLY-FOCUSED COMMUNITY BANK
Loan Portfolio Composition ($mm)
Loan Portfolio Repricing ($mm)
Non-Owner Occupied
CRE / Total
Capital Ratio: 187.7%(1)
C&D Loans / Total
Capital: 41.0%(1)
$6.2
billion
60% Commercial
40% Retail
Good mix of commercial and consumers loans
Reentry into the Mortgage business in 2014 has
enabled the flexibility to add duration to the loan
$4,460
portfolio
Indirect auto has become a good source of yield
Competition from banks and non-banks in consumer lending remains a headwind
Reflects bank level, regulatory data as of December 31, 2019
Note: As of December 31, 2019; includes loans held for sale
Interest rate floors exist for 31% of variable rate loans
WA Floor of 3.51% < WA
Rate of 4.90%
$6.2
billion
56% Variable
44% Fixed
Loan Portfolio Trends
$6,205
$5,786
$5,422
$4,690 $4,886
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
STABLE LOW-COST DEPOSIT ADVANTAGE
Deposit Composition ($mm)(1)
Geographic Breakdown(1)
16% Business/84% Retail
66% Business/34% Retail
$6.7
$6.7
billion
billion
25% Business/75% Retail
44% Business/56% Retail
55% of the Bank's deposits are sourced from rural Western Pennsylvania and Northern Ohio where customers tend to be more loyal than larger metropolitan markets
The Bank's current cost of deposits of 0.56% is in the 80th percentile among U.S. banks $2-$10 billion
Deposits have grown steadily since 2015 though thoughtful M&A and organic production
Noninterest-bearingdeposits currently comprise 25% of total deposits
Deposit Costs (%)(3)
(2)
(1) QTD average balance as of December 31, 2019
(2) U.S. Banks $2 to $10 billion17
(3) For the quarter ended December 31, 2019; Source S&P Global Market Intelligence
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
REDUCED LOAN PORTFOLIO RISKS
Increased granularity and decreased concentration risk
Expanding consumer, middle market and small business relationships
Geographic expansion decreases single market or location risk
Adopted a regional banking model
Strengthened credit culture
Enhanced tracking, monitoring and managing credit risk
Improved portfolio management
Rotated out of riskier sectors (e.g. oil and gas, coal)
Utilized capital markets to exit underperforming names
Adopted strict concentration and segment limits
Commitments > $15 million
Provision Expense/ Avg. Loans
# commitments
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
LONG-TERM ASSET QUALITY TRENDS
Nonperforming Assets / Assets(1) (%)
Net Charge-Offs / Loans (%)
Reserves / Nonperforming Loans (%)
Nonperforming Loans / Loans (%)
(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and leases, renegotiated loans and leases, and foreclosed or repossessed assets
Strategic Planning Update
DIGITAL STRATEGY
Create a mobile-centric,full-service banking capability that stands on its own without
the need for the customer to go to a branch or call the Engagement Center.
Enhance ability to proactively engage customers in virtual conversations andprovide
personalized Community Bank customer experiences.
Deliver digital platforms and tools which use contemporary design standards (User-Interface (UI) andUser-Experience(UX)) and promote customer engagement and education around
ongoing enhancements.
Improve digital infrastructure to support higher levels of security and integration of new
functionality.
Drive revenue growth, operational efficiency and superior customer experience through the
digitalization of processes and by embracing evolving payments technology.
Evolve data analytics through education of data availability and tools, governance, and end user talent with outcome of better productivity, focused marketing, lowered risk and improved customer satisfaction.
Strategic Planning Update
DIGITAL AND PAYMENTS
Consumer deposit accounts
Consumer loans and lines of credit
Home equity loans
Account
Opening
Bank when, where and on whatever device you prefer
Ongoing upgrades and enhancements to improve
experience
Ease of Use
Online chat (product assistance)
Secure chat for online banking
Secure chat for online account opening
• User controls and alerts
Digital and
Security
(debit card control)
Service
Payments
• Digital tokens, online
Focus
credential protection
• One-time Passcode (OTP)
Money Financial
Movement Fitness
Mobile wallets
Quick bill payments with Alexa
Manager
Budgets
Goal setting and alertso Account aggregation
Strategic Planning Update
CONSUMER AND SMALL BUSINESS STRATEGY
Developed a Retail banking model that adapts to changing customer preferences
Investments in alternative delivery channels and digital capabilities
Modified staffing levels and skill sets (universal bankers) to address lower transaction levels, while continuing to provide a full set of solutions
Reemphasized SBA lending and strengthened talent beginning in 2016
Hired EVP Consumer and Small Business Lending with 30+ years of experience in December 2016
Currently #2 SBA lender in Pittsburgh, PA and #3 in Cleveland, OH
Renewed focus on indirect auto lending beginning in 2018
Hired SVP Indirect Lending Executive with 20+ years of experience in September 2018
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
MERGER AND ACQUISITION STRATEGY
Pursuing a measured approach to M&A, focusing on low-risk accretive acquisitions in preferred geographic markets
Bias is for a tight, drivable footprint including the Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati metro markets
Preference for smaller, low-risk market extension deals in new metro markets, or market overlap deals in existing markets that offer strong depositories or cost takeout opportunities
Transactions must make sense both strategically and financially
Building on lessons learned and experience from prior acquisitions - demonstrating an ability to execute and integrate
Acquisition of First Community Bank closed on October 1, 2015: Less than 1% dilution to tangible book value per share
Acquisition of 13 FirstMerit branches closed on December 2, 2016: 4.5% premium on deposits and immediately accretive to GAAP and cash earnings per share, as low-cost deposits were used to pay down higher-cost borrowings
Acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. closed on April 3, 2017: Expanded FCF's footprint and provided a broader geography for mortgage and small business lending growth in central Ohio
Acquisition of Foundation Bank closed on May 1, 2018: Immediately accretive to FCF's tangible book value and nominally accretive to FCF's earnings
Acquisition of 14 Santander branches closed on September 9, 2019: 7.05% premium on deposits and immediately accretive to GAAP and cash earnings per share, proceeds were used to pay down short-term borrowings and reduced loan-to-deposit ratio to ~90%
23
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
MERGER AND ACQUISITION PRIORITIES
Strategic Priorities
Primary Strategic Objective
Acquire banks or branches in Pittsburgh to increase deposit balances and consolidate branches
Acquire banks or branches in Columbus, Cincinnati and Northern Ohio to increase scale and market penetration
Acquire banks in Western PA community markets to increase deposit balances and consolidate branches
Acquire banks in deposit-rich rural Ohio markets
Acquire banks or branches in contiguous markets
Explore non-bank acquisitions to include RIA, trust company, specialty finance, insurance and FinTech
Grow primary deposit relationships
Build scale
Grow primary deposit relationships
Become the best business bank
Build scale
Grow primary deposit relationships
Build scale
Grow primary deposit relationships
Build commercial banking loans and deposits
Grow primary deposit relationships
Expand wealth business
Continue to invest in digital channels
Become the best business bank
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
M&A EXPANSION UPDATE
Successful Expansion Efforts
Ohio Loan Portfolio ($MM)(1)
Leveraging significant management experience in Ohio market
Opened a business center in Cleveland in April 2014
Targeting commercial customers in northeast OH
Acquired First Community Bank in Columbus, OH in October '15
Opened two mortgage production offices in central and northeast OH in 2016
Completed acquisition of 13 branches from FirstMerit in December '16
Completed acquisition of DCB Financial Corp in April '17
Completed acquisition of Foundation Bank in Cincinnati, OH in May '18
First Commonwealth's Ohio franchise is now comprised of:
$1.7 billion in loans
$1.6 billion in deposits
34 banking branches
3 loan production offices
Completed acquisition of 14 former Santander branches in Central PA in September '19
Recent Ohio Acquisitions
Announcement
Completion
Deal Value
Total Loans
Total Deposits
Target
Date
Date
$MM(2)
Acquired $MM
Acquired $MM
First Community Bank
5/11/2015
10/1/2015
15
61
90
13 FirstMerit Branches
7/27/2016
12/2/2016
33
102
620
DCB Financial Corp.
10/3/2016
4/3/2017
106
383
484
Foundation Bank
1/10/2018
5/1/2018
58
185
141
Total Ohio Acquisitions
$212
$731
$1,335
Total Ohio Portfolio (1)
$1,709
$1,590
14 Santander Branches
4/22/2019
9/6/2019
$33
$100
$471
(1) Includes all OH based consumer loans, Commercial Real Estate loans with properties located in OH and C&I loans with
borrowers headquartered in OH
(2) Deal value at announcement
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
2020 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Strategic Priorities
Grow, diversify and leverage the loan portfolio
Strengthen primary bank relationships to optimize NIM
Improve relationship banking execution
Improve efficiency and the client experience
Financial Targets
Moderate Risk Profile:
Net Charge-offs:15-20 bps
Return on Average Assets:
+ 1.55%
Positive Operating Leverage
Efficiency Ratio:
< 55.0%
APPENDIX
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Operating Revenue
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Net Interest Income
$269.9
Tax equivalent adjustment
1.7
Net Interest Income (FTE)
271.6
Noninterest Income (Reported)
85.5
Less: Realized gains / (losses) on securities
0.0
Less: Derivative mark‐to‐market
(0.2)
Total Noninterest Income (Operating)
$85.7
Total Operating Revenue
$357.3
Average Assets
8,030
$252.2
$228.8
$199.0
$188.5
$183.7
$184.7
2.0
4.2
3.9
3.4
3.3
4.0
254.2
233.0
202.9
191.9
187.0
188.7
88.6
80.3
64.6
61.3
60.9
60.2
8.1
5.0
0.6
(0.2)
0.6
(1.2)
0.8
(0.5)
0.2
(0.3)
(0.3)
1.4
$79.7
$75.8
$63.8
$61.8
$60.6
$60.0
$333.9
$308.8
$266.7
$253.7
$247.6
$248.7
7,555
7,210
6,661
6,399
6,281
6,132
Operating Revenue / Average Assets (%)
4.45%
4.42%
4.28%
4.00%
3.97%
3.94%
4.06%
Operating Expense
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Noninterest Expense
$210.0
$195.6
$200.3
$159.9
$163.9
$171.2
$168.8
Less: Unfunded commitment reserve
(0.5)
(0.2)
1.1
(0.3)
1.4
(0.1)
0.8
Less: Intangible amortization
3.4
3.2
3.1
0.5
0.6
0.6
1.1
Less: Merger and acquisition related
3.5
1.6
10.2
3.2
0.9
0.0
0.0
Total Operating Expense
$203.6
$191.0
$185.9
$156.5
$161.0
$170.7
$166.9
Average Assets
8,030
7,555
7,210
6,661
6,399
6,281
6,132
Operating Expense / Average Assets (%)
2.54%
2.53%
2.58%
2.35%
2.52%
2.72%
2.72%
Core Efficiency Ratio(1)
57.0%
57.2%
60.2%
58.7%
63.4%
68.9%
67.1%
Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income
$153.7
$142.9
$122.9
$110.2
$92.7
$76.9
$81.8
Core Earnings per Share
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Net Income (GAAP)
$105.3
Less: Merger and acquisition (after tax)
2.8
Less: Realized (gains) / losses on securities (after tax)
0.0
Less: Deferred tax asset writedown
0.0
Core Net Income (Non‐GAAP)
$108.1
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
98.6
Core Earnings per Share (Non‐GAAP)
$1.10
$107.5
$55.2
$59.6
$50.1
$44.5
$41.5
1.3
6.6
2.1
0.6
0.0
0.0
(6.4)
(3.3)
(0.4)
0.1
(0.4)
0.8
0.0
16.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
$102.4
$75.2
$61.3
$50.8
$44.1
$42.3
99.2
95.3
88.9
89.4
93.1
97.0
$1.03
$0.79
$0.69
$0.57
$0.47
$0.44
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Core Return on Average Assets (%)
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Net Income (GAAP)
$105.3
Less: Merger and acquisition (after tax)
2.8
Less: Realized (gains) / losses on securities (after tax)
0.0
Less: Deferred tax asset writedown
0.0
Core Net Income (Non‐GAAP)
$108.1
Average Assets
8,030
Core Return on Average Assets (Non‐GAAP)
1.35%
Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
$107.5
$55.2
$59.6
$50.1
$44.5
$41.5
1.3
6.6
2.1
0.6
0.0
0.0
(6.4)
(3.3)
(0.4)
0.1
(0.4)
0.8
0.0
16.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
$102.4
$75.2
$61.3
$50.8
$44.1
$42.3
7,555
7,210
6,661
6,399
6,281
6,132
1.36%
1.04%
0.92%
0.79%
0.70%
0.69%
(Tangible Common Equity Ratio)
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Total Equity
$1,056
$975
$888
$750
$720
$716
$712
Less: Intangible assets
320
287
270
198
166
163
161
Less: Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tangible Common Equity
$736
$688
$618
$552
$554
$553
$551
Total Assets
$8,309
$7,828
$7,309
$6,684
$6,567
$6,360
$6,215
Less: Intangible assets
320
287
270
198
166
163
161
Tangible Assets
$7,989
$7,541
$7,039
$6,486
$6,401
$6,197
$6,054
Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
9.2%
9.1%
8.8%
8.5%
8.7%
8.9%
9.1%
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Average Equity
$1,020
Less: Average intangible assets
297
Less: Average preferred stock
0
Average Tangible Common Equity
$723
Net Income (GAAP)
$105.3
Less: Intangible amortization (after tax)
2.7
Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non‐GAAP)
$108.0
$942
$855
$743
$719
$719
$728
282
254
168
163
161
162
0
0
0
0
0
0
$660
$601
$575
$556
$558
$566
$107.5
$55.2
$59.6
$50.1
$44.5
$41.5
2.5
2.0
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.7
$110.0
$57.2
$59.9
$50.5
$44.9
$42.2
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
14.9%
16.7%
9.5%
10.4%
9.1%
8.0%
7.5%
Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)
2019Y
2018Y
2017Y
2016Y
2015Y
2014Y
2013Y
Average Equity
$1,020
$942
$855
$743
$719
$719
$728
Less: Average intangible assets
297
282
254
168
163
161
162
Less: Average preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Average Tangible Common Equity
$723
$660
$601
$575
$556
$558
$566
Net Income (GAAP)
$105.3
$107.5
$55.2
$59.6
$50.1
$44.5
$41.5
Less: Merger and acquisition (after tax)
2.8
1.3
6.6
2.1
0.6
0.0
0.0
Less: Realized (gains) / losses on securities (after tax)
0.0
(6.4)
(3.3)
(0.4)
0.1
(0.4)
0.8
Less: Deferred tax asset writedown
0.0
0.0
16.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Core Net Income (Non‐GAAP)
$108.1
$102.4
$75.2
$61.3
$50.8
$44.1
$42.3
Less: Intangible amortization (after tax)
2.7
2.5
2.0
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.7
Core Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non‐GAAP)
$110.8
$104.9
$77.2
$61.6
$51.2
$44.5
$43.0
Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
15.3%
15.9%
12.8%
10.7%
9.2%
8.0%
7.6%
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO PEERS
Core ROAA (%)(1)
Efficiency Ratio (%)(1)
Core ROAE (%)(1)
Net Interest Margin (%)(2)
(1) Core ROAA, ROAE and Efficiency Ratios as calculated by S&P Global Market Intelligence and may not agree with management's reported
