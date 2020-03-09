First Commonwealth Financial : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference 0 03/09/2020 | 11:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NYSE: FCF 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 10, 2020 2 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers;

volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets;

the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board;

inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations;

the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply;

the soundness of other financial institutions;

political instability;

impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets;

acts of God or of war or terrorism;

the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users;

changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers;

technological changes;

acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;

First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees;

changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers;

the ability to increase market share and control expenses;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;

the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems;

the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and

2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS Trailing 5 Quarters 2014Y 2015Y 2016Y 2017Y 2018Y 2019Y 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Earnings growth Operating revenue(1) $248 $254 $267 $309 $334 $357 $86 $85 $89 $91 $92 Provision for credit losses 11 15 18 5 13 15 1 4 3 3 5 Operating expense(2) 171 161 157 186 191 204 49 49 51 51 53 Core net income(2) $44 $51 $61 $75 $102 $108 $27 $25 $27 $30 $27 PTPPNR(2) $77 $93 $110 $123 $143 $153 $37 $36 $39 $40 $39 Core EPS(2) $0.47 $0.57 $0.69 $0.79 $1.03 $1.10 $0.27 $0.25 $0.28 $0.30 $0.27 Core EPS Growth YoY (2) 6.8% 21.3% 21.1% 14.5% 30.4% 6.8% 50.0% 13.6% (3.4%) 3.4% 8.0% Return to shareholders Dividend per share $0.28 . $0.28 $0.28 $0.32 $0.35 $0.40 $0.09 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 Tangible book value per share 6.03 6.23 6.20 6.34 6.98 7.49 6.98 7.21 7.46 7.31 7.49 Period-end close $9.22 $9.07 $14.18 $14.32 $12.08 $14.51 $12.08 $12.60 $13.47 $13.28 $14.51 Balance sheet trends (EOP) Investment securities and cash $1,429 $1,403 $1,303 $1,291 $1,434 $1,378 $1,434 $1,427 $1,365 $1,310 $1,378 Commercial loans 2,578 2,851 3,102 3,432 3,571 3,735 3,571 3,644 3,716 3,670 3,735 Consumer loans 1,882 1,839 1,784 1,990 2,215 2,470 2,215 2,237 2,303 2,450 2,470 Total loans 4,460 4,690 4,886 5,422 5,786 6,205 5,786 5,881 6,019 6,120 6,205 Noninterest bearing deposits 989 1,117 1,269 1,417 1,466 1,690 1,466 1,511 1,528 1,658 1,690 Total deposits $4,315 $4,196 $4,948 $5,581 $5,898 $6,678 $5,898 $6,131 $6,156 $6,678 $6,678 Borrowings 1,268 1,592 949 795 907 436 907 750 790 318 436 Equity $716 $720 $750 $888 $975 $1,056 $975 $998 $1,022 $1,039 $1,056 Profitability Core Return on average assets(2) 0.70% 0.79% 0.92% 1.04% 1.36% 1.35% 1.39% 1.27% 1.37% 1.46% 1.29% Core Return on average TCE(2) 8.0% 9.2% 10.7% 12.8% 15.9% 15.3% 16.1% 14.6% 15.5% 16.2% 14.9% Net interest margin(1) 3.27% 3.28% 3.32% 3.57% 3.71% 3.75% 3.70% 3.75% 3.75% 3.76% 3.73% Core Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 68.9% 63.4% 58.7% 60.2% 57.2% 57.0% 57.5% 58.2% 56.8% 55.7% 57.2% (1) Taxable equivalent (2) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

community bank with retail branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio Active in four major metro markets:

Pittsburgh, PA Columbus, OH Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH

FCF Branches (133) Santander Branch Acquisition (14) FCF Mortgage LPO (3) FCF Commercial LPO (3) Total Assets: $8.3 billion

Total Gross Loans: $6.2 billion

Total Deposits: $6.7 billion

Market Cap: $1.4 billion (as of February 4, 2020) As of December 31, 2019 6 (1) Pro forma branch count includes the acquisition of 14 Santander branches completed on September 9, 2019 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference INVESTMENT THESIS Authentic, mission‐driven community bank

Commercially‐focused loan portfolio, balanced by consumer lending Exceptionally low cost of funds, driven by loyal customer base and commercial deposits Diversified geography through legacy Pennsylvania operations and expansion into Ohio markets Diversified revenue streams and product mix, with approximately 25% of revenue from fee income sources (including trust, brokerage, insurance, mortgage and SBA lending)

Proven ability to control expenses and deliver positive operating leverage

Significant cost reduction through core system conversion and retail restructuring Redeploying cost savings into revenue‐generating positions, digital transformation and new business initiatives (e.g., mortgage, SBA)

Disciplined growth strategies aimed at efficiently deploying capital

Targeting mid‐single‐digit loan growth funded by commensurate growth in deposits Successful track record of low‐risk acquisitions

Risk and governance culture aligned with expectations of long‐term stakeholders 7 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference WHO IS FIRST COMMONWEALTH? 1,500+ $6.2 billion 2013Y 2019Y Loans Core ROATCE(1) 7.6% 15.3% employees $6.7 billion Core ROAA(1) 0.69% 1.35% Deposits Efficiency(1) 67.1% 57.0% 434,452 7 Named to the Forbes consumer Consecutive years of 2019 "World's customers Core EPS(1) growth Best Banks" list 35,979 15,823 $2.0 billion 147 business advisory community and in commercial and customers consumer loan banking insurance customers originations in 2019 offices named "Top Places to 2019 $40+ Charitable Contributions million Work in Pittsburgh" by Dollars: $1.4 million per year in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette Hours: 1,000+ Federal, State Organizations: 650+ and Local taxes (1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non‐GAAP measures Ranked #2 SBA Lender in Pittsburgh and #3 in Cleveland 5 acquisitions in 5 years Serves Pittsburgh Cleveland Columbus Cincinnati MSAs Operations in 28 counties throughout PA and OH 8 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference MISSION DRIVEN COMPANY Our Mission: To improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses. We will promote financial health through four life-changing habits:

life-changing habits: Manage - Manage the money you make Save - Save the money you may need soon Borrow - Borrow only the money you'll need Protect - Protect the money you can

We will develop the most customer-focused team of financial professionals in our markets

customer-focused team of financial professionals in our markets We will support our communities as active leaders and as good corporate citizens Customer Focus. Integrity. Excellence. Accountability. Inclusion. 9 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES 2012 - PRESENT Experienced Leadership Regional Business Model IT Infrastructure Retail Platform Transformation Consumer/SBA Lending Market Expansion Digital Transformation New CEO New CIO New HR Head New Bank President New New Wealth New CFO Head Mortgage Head Re-launched mortgage offering after 10-year absence First Cleveland Community LPO Acquisition (OH) New New CCO New Commercial Retail Lending Bank New Head Head Consumer Lending Head Four New Regional Presidents Expanded SBA lending Expanded consumer talent and geographic indirect lending talent and footprint capabilities 2 Mortgage DCB Foundation Acquisition LPOs and Financial of 14 Bank acquisition of Corp. Santander Acquisition 13 branches Acquisition branches (OH) (OH) (OH) (PA) Legacy core team augmented with new talent Enhances the brand through local accountability and cross- functional sales IT core as well as 40 of 60 systems replaced Transformative restructuring in 2016 Focused efforts on enhancing consumer lending capabilities Building out commercial and mortgage offerings New IT platform enables cutting-edge technology 10 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference INVESTMENTS ALIGNED WITH REVENUE GROWTH The redeployment of back office and retail restructuring savings in 2014 and 2015 has allowed for profitable investments in revenue producing lines of businesses like Mortgage, SBA and Indirect Auto Operating Leverage(1) Operating Revenue 5-year CAGR: Revenue: 7.6% Operating Expense Expense: 3.6% Operating ($4.9) +$15.8 +$17.5 +$12.7 +$20.0 +$10.8 Leverage($M)(1) Core Efficiency 68.9% 63.4% 58.7% 60.2% 57.2% 57.0% Ratio (%)(1) $ in millions 11 (1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference EXPENSE CONTROL: OPERATING EXPENSE TREND(1) (1) $191.0 $203.6 $185.9 $162.1 $161.0 $156.5 42% 43% 45% 43% 48% 44% 58% 57% 57% 52% 55% 56% (2) Successfully redeployed back office savings into revenue producing business lines over the past five years

Largest investments include reentry into the traditional mortgage and SBA businesses, corporate banking build-out and retail expansion in Ohio, and customer facing technology

build-out and retail expansion in Ohio, and customer facing technology Expense increase from 2016 to 2019 driven by acquisitions (1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non‐GAAP measures (2) Excludes $8.6 million legal settlement 12 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference FEE INCOME GROWTH: DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS $ in millions 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Service charges $15.7 $15.3 $15.9 $18.6 $18.2 $18.9 Interchange 14.2 14.5 15.0 18.8 20.2 21.7 Trust 6.0 5.8 5.4 7.1 7.9 8.3 Retail brokerage and insurance 6.5 8.5 8.0 8.8 7.4 7.6 BOLI 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.7 6.7 6.0 SWAP fees 0.5 0.8 2.4 2.0 1.9 3.4 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 0.4 2.4 4.1 5.4 5.4 7.7 Gain on sale of SBA loans 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.9 3.1 Gain on sale of other assets 4.5 1.9 1.4 1.8 3.4 1.7 Other fees 7.3 7.2 6.2 7.6 6.7 7.3 Total fee income $60.6 $61.8 $63.8 $75.8 $79.7 $85.7 Gain on sale of securities 0.6 (0.2) 0.6 5.0 8.1 0.0 Derivative mark-to-market (0.3) (0.3) 0.2 (0.5) 0.8 (0.2) Total noninterest income $60.9 61.3 $64.6 $80.3 $88.6 $85.5 Fee Income/ Avg. Assets 0.96% 0.97% 0.96% 1.05% 1.05% 1.07% Fee Income/ Operating Revenue 24.5% 24.4% 23.9% 24.5% 23.9% 24.0% $79.7 $85.7 $75.8 $60.6 $61.8 $63.8 13 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference TOWN AND COUNTRY STRATEGY First Commonwealth's rural geographies have proven to be a stable source of low-cost funding, which enabled our strategy of leveraging our commercial lending business in faster growing metro markets through low-risk, accretive acquisitions. Note: Branches as of December 31, 2019. Deposit data as of June 30, 2019 14 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference REGIONAL LEADERSHIP MODEL First Commonwealth transitioned to a regional leadership model in 2018 Leadership and accountability lies with the regional presidents

Better connectedness between lines of business

Wealth referrals increasing

SBA loans sourced from Corporate banking and branches

Mortgage - Insurance referrals increasing

Key customer satisfaction survey metrics continue to improve

Deposit growth has outstripped loan growth in 2019 Total Loans(1) Total Deposits YTD %, YTD %, Balance Growth Ann. Balance Growth Ann. Northern Ohio $727.8 $139.1 23.6% $702.6 $70.9 11.2% Central Ohio 893.0 73.1 8.9% 713.3 19.6 2.8% Cincinnati Metro 306.3 71.7 30.6% 160.8 8.9 5.9% Pittsburgh Metro 1,932.0 (74.1) (3.7%) 2,153.5 180.1 9.1% Community PA 1,597.3 160.5 11.2% 2,915.1 541.5 22.8% Other 748.9 49.3 7.0% 80.7 (3.1) (0.0%) Total $6,205.3 $419.6 7.3% $6,726.0 $817.9 13.8% Santander Acquisition $100.0 $471.4 Total w/o Santander: $319.6 5.5% $346.5 5.9% OH $ in millions, as of December 31, 2019 (1) Loan balances are based on portfolio location and do not necessarily represent the location of the collateral 15 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference A COMMERCIALLY-FOCUSED COMMUNITY BANK Loan Portfolio Composition ($mm) Loan Portfolio Repricing ($mm) Non-Owner Occupied CRE / Total Capital Ratio: 187.7%(1) C&D Loans / Total Capital: 41.0%(1) $6.2 billion 60% Commercial 40% Retail Good mix of commercial and consumers loans

Reentry into the Mortgage business in 2014 has enabled the flexibility to add duration to the loan $4,460 portfolio Indirect auto has become a good source of yield

Competition from banks and non-banks in consumer lending remains a headwind

non-banks in consumer lending remains a headwind Reflects bank level, regulatory data as of December 31, 2019

Note: As of December 31, 2019; includes loans held for sale

Interest rate floors exist for 31% of variable rate loans WA Floor of 3.51% < WA Rate of 4.90% $6.2 billion 56% Variable 44% Fixed Loan Portfolio Trends $6,205 $5,786 $5,422 $4,690 $4,886 16 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference STABLE LOW-COST DEPOSIT ADVANTAGE Deposit Composition ($mm)(1) Geographic Breakdown(1) 16% Business/84% Retail 66% Business/34% Retail $6.7 $6.7 billion billion 25% Business/75% Retail 44% Business/56% Retail 55% of the Bank's deposits are sourced from rural Western Pennsylvania and Northern Ohio where customers tend to be more loyal than larger metropolitan markets

The Bank's current cost of deposits of 0.56% is in the 80 th percentile among U.S. banks $2-$10 billion

percentile among U.S. banks $2-$10 billion Deposits have grown steadily since 2015 though thoughtful M&A and organic production

Noninterest-bearing deposits currently comprise 25% of total deposits Deposit Costs (%)(3) (2) (1) QTD average balance as of December 31, 2019 (2) U.S. Banks $2 to $10 billion17 (3) For the quarter ended December 31, 2019; Source S&P Global Market Intelligence 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference REDUCED LOAN PORTFOLIO RISKS   Increased granularity and decreased concentration risk Expanding consumer, middle market and small business relationships

Geographic expansion decreases single market or location risk

Adopted a regional banking model Strengthened credit culture Enhanced tracking, monitoring and managing credit risk

Improved portfolio management

Rotated out of riskier sectors (e.g. oil and gas, coal) Utilized capital markets to exit underperforming names Adopted strict concentration and segment limits

Commitments > $15 million Provision Expense/ Avg. Loans # commitments 18 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference LONG-TERM ASSET QUALITY TRENDS Nonperforming Assets / Assets(1) (%) Net Charge-Offs / Loans (%) Reserves / Nonperforming Loans (%) Nonperforming Loans / Loans (%) (1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and leases, renegotiated loans and leases, and foreclosed or repossessed assets 19 Strategic Planning Update DIGITAL STRATEGY Create a mobile-centric,full-service banking capability that stands on its own without the need for the customer to go to a branch or call the Engagement Center. Enhance ability to proactively engage customers in virtual conversations and provide personalized Community Bank customer experiences. Deliver digital platforms and tools which use contemporary design standards (User-Interface (UI)

and User-Experience (UX)) and promote customer engagement and education around

ongoing enhancements.

(User-Interface (UI) promote customer engagement and education ongoing enhancements. Improve digital infrastructure to support higher levels of security and integration of new

functionality.

support higher levels of security and integration functionality. Drive revenue growth, operational efficiency and superior customer experience through the digitalization of processes and by embracing evolving payments technology. Evolve data analytics through education of data availability and tools, governance, and end user talent with outcome of better productivity, focused marketing, lowered risk and improved customer satisfaction. 20 Strategic Planning Update DIGITAL AND PAYMENTS Consumer deposit accounts

Consumer loans and lines of credit

Home equity loans Account Opening Bank when, where and on whatever device you prefer

Ongoing upgrades and enhancements to improve

experience Ease of Use Online chat (product assistance)

Secure chat for online banking

Secure chat for online account opening • User controls and alerts Digital and Security (debit card control) Service Payments • Digital tokens, online Focus credential protection • One-time Passcode (OTP) Money Financial Movement Fitness Mobile wallets

Quick bill payments with Alexa Manager Budgets Goal setting and alerts o Account aggregation 21 Strategic Planning Update CONSUMER AND SMALL BUSINESS STRATEGY Developed a Retail banking model that adapts to changing customer preferences

Investments in alternative delivery channels and digital capabilities Modified staffing levels and skill sets (universal bankers) to address lower transaction levels, while continuing to provide a full set of solutions

Reemphasized SBA lending and strengthened talent beginning in 2016

Hired EVP Consumer and Small Business Lending with 30+ years of experience in December 2016 Currently #2 SBA lender in Pittsburgh, PA and #3 in Cleveland, OH

Renewed focus on indirect auto lending beginning in 2018

Hired SVP Indirect Lending Executive with 20+ years of experience in September 2018

22 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference MERGER AND ACQUISITION STRATEGY Pursuing a measured approach to M&A, focusing on low-risk accretive acquisitions in preferred geographic markets

low-risk accretive acquisitions in preferred geographic markets Bias is for a tight, drivable footprint including the Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati metro markets Preference for smaller, low-risk market extension deals in new metro markets, or market overlap deals in existing markets that offer strong depositories or cost takeout opportunities Transactions must make sense both strategically and financially

Building on lessons learned and experience from prior acquisitions - demonstrating an ability to execute and integrate

Acquisition of First Community Bank closed on October 1, 2015: Less than 1% dilution to tangible book value per share Acquisition of 13 FirstMerit branches closed on December 2, 2016: 4.5% premium on deposits and immediately accretive to GAAP and cash earnings per share, as low-cost deposits were used to pay down higher-cost borrowings Acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. closed on April 3, 2017: Expanded FCF's footprint and provided a broader geography for mortgage and small business lending growth in central Ohio Acquisition of Foundation Bank closed on May 1, 2018: Immediately accretive to FCF's tangible book value and nominally accretive to FCF's earnings Acquisition of 14 Santander branches closed on September 9, 2019: 7.05% premium on deposits and immediately accretive to GAAP and cash earnings per share, proceeds were used to pay down short-term borrowings and reduced loan-to-deposit ratio to ~90%

23 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference MERGER AND ACQUISITION PRIORITIES Strategic Priorities Primary Strategic Objective Acquire banks or branches in Pittsburgh to increase deposit balances and consolidate branches Acquire banks or branches in Columbus, Cincinnati and Northern Ohio to increase scale and market penetration Acquire banks in Western PA community markets to increase deposit balances and consolidate branches Acquire banks in deposit-rich rural Ohio markets Acquire banks or branches in contiguous markets Explore non-bank acquisitions to include RIA, trust company, specialty finance, insurance and FinTech Grow primary deposit relationships

Build scale

Grow primary deposit relationships

Become the best business bank

Build scale

Grow primary deposit relationships

Build scale

Grow primary deposit relationships

Build commercial banking loans and deposits

Grow primary deposit relationships

Expand wealth business

Continue to invest in digital channels

Become the best business bank 24 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference M&A EXPANSION UPDATE Successful Expansion Efforts Ohio Loan Portfolio ($MM)(1) Leveraging significant management experience in Ohio market

Opened a business center in Cleveland in April 2014

Targeting commercial customers in northeast OH

Acquired First Community Bank in Columbus, OH in October '15

Opened two mortgage production offices in central and northeast OH in 2016

Completed acquisition of 13 branches from FirstMerit in December '16

Completed acquisition of DCB Financial Corp in April '17

Completed acquisition of Foundation Bank in Cincinnati, OH in May '18

First Commonwealth's Ohio franchise is now comprised of:

$1.7 billion in loans $1.6 billion in deposits 34 banking branches 3 loan production offices

Completed acquisition of 14 former Santander branches in Central PA in September '19 Recent Ohio Acquisitions Announcement Completion Deal Value Total Loans Total Deposits Target Date Date $MM(2) Acquired $MM Acquired $MM First Community Bank 5/11/2015 10/1/2015 15 61 90 13 FirstMerit Branches 7/27/2016 12/2/2016 33 102 620 DCB Financial Corp. 10/3/2016 4/3/2017 106 383 484 Foundation Bank 1/10/2018 5/1/2018 58 185 141 Total Ohio Acquisitions $212 $731 $1,335 Total Ohio Portfolio (1) $1,709 $1,590 14 Santander Branches 4/22/2019 9/6/2019 $33 $100 $471 (1) Includes all OH based consumer loans, Commercial Real Estate loans with properties located in OH and C&I loans with 25 borrowers headquartered in OH (2) Deal value at announcement 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference 2020 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Strategic Priorities Grow, diversify and leverage the loan portfolio Strengthen primary bank relationships to optimize NIM Improve relationship banking execution Improve efficiency and the client experience Financial Targets Moderate Risk Profile: Net Charge-offs:15-20 bps Return on Average Assets: + 1.55% Positive Operating Leverage Efficiency Ratio: < 55.0% 26 APPENDIX 27 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference NON-GAAP MEASURES Operating Revenue 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Net Interest Income $269.9 Tax equivalent adjustment 1.7 Net Interest Income (FTE) 271.6 Noninterest Income (Reported) 85.5 Less: Realized gains / (losses) on securities 0.0 Less: Derivative mark‐to‐market (0.2) Total Noninterest Income (Operating) $85.7 Total Operating Revenue $357.3 Average Assets 8,030 $252.2 $228.8 $199.0 $188.5 $183.7 $184.7 2.0 4.2 3.9 3.4 3.3 4.0 254.2 233.0 202.9 191.9 187.0 188.7 88.6 80.3 64.6 61.3 60.9 60.2 8.1 5.0 0.6 (0.2) 0.6 (1.2) 0.8 (0.5) 0.2 (0.3) (0.3) 1.4 $79.7 $75.8 $63.8 $61.8 $60.6 $60.0 $333.9 $308.8 $266.7 $253.7 $247.6 $248.7 7,555 7,210 6,661 6,399 6,281 6,132 Operating Revenue / Average Assets (%) 4.45% 4.42% 4.28% 4.00% 3.97% 3.94% 4.06% Operating Expense 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Noninterest Expense $210.0 $195.6 $200.3 $159.9 $163.9 $171.2 $168.8 Less: Unfunded commitment reserve (0.5) (0.2) 1.1 (0.3) 1.4 (0.1) 0.8 Less: Intangible amortization 3.4 3.2 3.1 0.5 0.6 0.6 1.1 Less: Merger and acquisition related 3.5 1.6 10.2 3.2 0.9 0.0 0.0 Total Operating Expense $203.6 $191.0 $185.9 $156.5 $161.0 $170.7 $166.9 Average Assets 8,030 7,555 7,210 6,661 6,399 6,281 6,132 Operating Expense / Average Assets (%) 2.54% 2.53% 2.58% 2.35% 2.52% 2.72% 2.72% Core Efficiency Ratio(1) 57.0% 57.2% 60.2% 58.7% 63.4% 68.9% 67.1% Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income $153.7 $142.9 $122.9 $110.2 $92.7 $76.9 $81.8 Core Earnings per Share 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Net Income (GAAP) $105.3 Less: Merger and acquisition (after tax) 2.8 Less: Realized (gains) / losses on securities (after tax) 0.0 Less: Deferred tax asset writedown 0.0 Core Net Income (Non‐GAAP) $108.1 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 98.6 Core Earnings per Share (Non‐GAAP) $1.10 $107.5 $55.2 $59.6 $50.1 $44.5 $41.5 1.3 6.6 2.1 0.6 0.0 0.0 (6.4) (3.3) (0.4) 0.1 (0.4) 0.8 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 $102.4 $75.2 $61.3 $50.8 $44.1 $42.3 99.2 95.3 88.9 89.4 93.1 97.0 $1.03 $0.79 $0.69 $0.57 $0.47 $0.44 28 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference NON-GAAP MEASURES Core Return on Average Assets (%) 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Net Income (GAAP) $105.3 Less: Merger and acquisition (after tax) 2.8 Less: Realized (gains) / losses on securities (after tax) 0.0 Less: Deferred tax asset writedown 0.0 Core Net Income (Non‐GAAP) $108.1 Average Assets 8,030 Core Return on Average Assets (Non‐GAAP) 1.35% Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets $107.5 $55.2 $59.6 $50.1 $44.5 $41.5 1.3 6.6 2.1 0.6 0.0 0.0 (6.4) (3.3) (0.4) 0.1 (0.4) 0.8 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 $102.4 $75.2 $61.3 $50.8 $44.1 $42.3 7,555 7,210 6,661 6,399 6,281 6,132 1.36% 1.04% 0.92% 0.79% 0.70% 0.69% (Tangible Common Equity Ratio) 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Total Equity $1,056 $975 $888 $750 $720 $716 $712 Less: Intangible assets 320 287 270 198 166 163 161 Less: Preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tangible Common Equity $736 $688 $618 $552 $554 $553 $551 Total Assets $8,309 $7,828 $7,309 $6,684 $6,567 $6,360 $6,215 Less: Intangible assets 320 287 270 198 166 163 161 Tangible Assets $7,989 $7,541 $7,039 $6,486 $6,401 $6,197 $6,054 Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 9.2% 9.1% 8.8% 8.5% 8.7% 8.9% 9.1% 29 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference NON-GAAP MEASURES Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%) 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Average Equity $1,020 Less: Average intangible assets 297 Less: Average preferred stock 0 Average Tangible Common Equity $723 Net Income (GAAP) $105.3 Less: Intangible amortization (after tax) 2.7 Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non‐GAAP) $108.0 $942 $855 $743 $719 $719 $728 282 254 168 163 161 162 0 0 0 0 0 0 $660 $601 $575 $556 $558 $566 $107.5 $55.2 $59.6 $50.1 $44.5 $41.5 2.5 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.7 $110.0 $57.2 $59.9 $50.5 $44.9 $42.2 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.9% 16.7% 9.5% 10.4% 9.1% 8.0% 7.5% Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%) 2019Y 2018Y 2017Y 2016Y 2015Y 2014Y 2013Y Average Equity $1,020 $942 $855 $743 $719 $719 $728 Less: Average intangible assets 297 282 254 168 163 161 162 Less: Average preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Average Tangible Common Equity $723 $660 $601 $575 $556 $558 $566 Net Income (GAAP) $105.3 $107.5 $55.2 $59.6 $50.1 $44.5 $41.5 Less: Merger and acquisition (after tax) 2.8 1.3 6.6 2.1 0.6 0.0 0.0 Less: Realized (gains) / losses on securities (after tax) 0.0 (6.4) (3.3) (0.4) 0.1 (0.4) 0.8 Less: Deferred tax asset writedown 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Core Net Income (Non‐GAAP) $108.1 $102.4 $75.2 $61.3 $50.8 $44.1 $42.3 Less: Intangible amortization (after tax) 2.7 2.5 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.7 Core Net Permalink

