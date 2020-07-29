Log in
First Commonwealth Financial : 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

07/29/2020 | 11:21am EDT

NYSE: FCF

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

July 29, 2020

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such contraction;
  • volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets;
  • the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board;
  • inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations;
  • the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply;
  • the soundness of other financial institutions;
  • political instability;
  • impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets;
  • acts of God or of war or terrorism;
  • the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits;
  • changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers;
  • technological changes;
  • acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
  • First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees;
  • changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers;
  • the ability to increase market share and control expenses;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
  • the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems;
  • the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and
  • other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

3

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights

$36.1 million

Pre-taxPre-provision income(1)

$29.8 million

YTD reserve build(2)

$23.9 million

Net income

$3.8 billion

Available liquidity

$757.6 million

Tangible common equity

$7.72

Tangible book value per share

Building a strong balance sheet to weather uncertainty ahead

  • Additional reserve build of $2.4 million resulting in a reserve coverage ratio (excluding PPP loans) of 1.28%
  • Strong balance sheet growth linked-quarter(annualized)
    • Total loans grew $42 million (excluding PPP loans), or 2.7%
    • Average deposits grew $758 million, or 45.1%
    • Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $454 million, or 108.4%
  • Efficiency Ratio of 57.2%
    • Targeted 20% reduction in retail facilities by the end of the year
  • Tangible book value per share increased 9.6% LQ
  • Strengthened regulatory capital and liquidity ratios

(1)

Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(2)

Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs

4

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

COVID-19 OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Company took early action by executing its business continuity plan to protect the health and welfare of its associates and mitigate customer disruption

Employees

Consumers

Businesses

Communities

  • Approximately 40% of employees working from home
  • Up to $2,000 special no- interest loan offered to all employees
  • Up to 40 additional hours of paid time off for eligible personnel
  • Monitoring the health of our employees on a daily basis
  • Offering no-costCOVID-19related treatment under U.S. Medical Plan
  • 2020 Forbes World's Best
    Banks
  • All community office drive-upsare open and our lobbies are available by appointment
  • Allowed 90-daygrace period for credit card, mortgage and auto loan payments; second requests require additional approvals
  • Approved approximately 5,000 forbearance agreements(1) for consumer customers
  • Not reporting payment deferrals to credit bureaus
  • Waiving or refunding certain fees
  • Continue to prudently lend to qualified consumers
  • Extending credit to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes
  • Approved over 1,600 forbearance agreements(1) for commercial customers
  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): received SBA approvals for 4,920 loans representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to support approximately 80,000 local jobs
    • PPP balances totaled $571 million as of June 30, 2020
  • Launched "Be a Part" program to support local food banks, EMS and other organizations providing meaningful access to services and supplies
    • Up to $75,000 direct match for employee and customer donations
  • Consumer Federation of America Designation of
    Savings Excellence
  • FDIC Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership

(1) As of June 30, 2020

5

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

COVID-19: RESERVE BUILD YEAR-TO-DATE

Allowance for Loan Losses

Released $2.9

million in 2Q

due primarily to

the resolution of

Includes additional

three

commercial

reserves for

credits

commercial

overlays (slide 8)

and consumer

Assumes

forbearances

(slide 9)

unemployment

rate of over

11%

0.83%

of

total loans

1.28%

of

total loans (excl. PPP)

$ in millions

6

Balances as of June 30, 2020

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

CREDIT QUALITY

Provision Expense and Net Charge-offs

$31.0

0.10%

0.25%

0.21%

0.23%

0.28%

$4.9

$6.9

$2.8 $1.4

$2.7 $3.7

$3.3

$3.5

$4.5

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Provision Expense

Net Charge‐offs

Net Charge‐off Rate(1)

Nonperforming Assets

$62.7 $58.2

$37.8 $37.4 $35.1

  • Provision expense of $6.9 million decreased $24.1 million from LQ:
    • $3.4 million increase in qualitative reserves for economic conditions
    • $2.1 million increase in new qualitative factors for loans at higher risk of COVID- 19 economic factors
    • $2.9 million decrease in specific reserves for charge-offs of nonperforming loans
    • $4.5 million of total net charge-offs
    • Remaining provision primarily due to loan growth and credit migration
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $4.5 million over LQ
    • Resolution of three commercial credits totaling $8.0 million and $1.4 million reduction in other real estate owned (OREO)
    • Partially offset by a $5.5 million commercial credit placed into nonaccrual

(1) Net charge-offs as a percentage of period-to-date average loans, annualized

7

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

COVID-19: HIGHEST IMPACTED COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIOS

Balance Outstanding

Non-pass (% port)

Nonperforming (% port)

Deferrals(2)

$ in millions

$ bal

% tot lns

1Q20

2Q20

1Q20

2Q20

@ 4/24 % port

@ 7/24 % port

Commercial Portfolio(1)

Retail

$547.5

7.9%

0.7%

0.7%

0.4%

0.4%

$195.1

36.1%

$12.1

2.2%

Hospitality

262.0

3.8%

7.0%

7.0%

7.0%

7.0%

223.4

85.7%

29.4

11.2%

Senior Living

153.7

2.2%

6.0%

5.8%

5.5%

5.3%

1.1

0.7%

0.0

0.0%

Dealer Floorplan

71.0

1.0%

1.9%

0.0%

1.9%

0.0%

70.0

69.9%

0.0

0.0%

Student Housing

99.5

1.4%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

12.7

13.2%

0.0

0.0%

Healthcare

62.6

0.9%

1.2%

1.2%

0.9%

0.9%

7.9

12.9%

0.9

1.4%

Energy

32.7

0.5%

28.5%

23.7%

15.5%

5.2%

1.9

5.5%

0.0

0.0%

Restaurants/Bars

27.5

0.4%

7.0%

7.1%

6.3%

6.3%

14.9

53.2%

0.0

0.0%

Total

$1,256.5

18.2%

3.6%

3.3%

3.0%

2.6%

$527.0

41.5%

$42.4

3.4%

  • 96.7% of loans in our highest impacted portfolios are pass-rated and 97.4% are performing
  • Both metrics improved in the second quarter
  • Deferrals within these portfolios declined to 3.4% in total as of July 24, 2020; however, requests for additional deferrals remain in process

(1) Includes essential and non-essential businesses

(2) Deferrals include loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act8 Balances as of June 30, 2020, unless noted

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

COVID-19: DEFERRALS(1)

Initial deferrals were offered to all customers regardless of circumstances; additional 90 day deferrals are being assessed based on credit determination

Total Loans

Deferrals (@ 4/24)

Deferrals (@ 7/24)

$ in millions

$ bal

% tot lns

# loans

$ bal

% port

# loans

$ bal

% port

Commercial Portfolio

Commercial & Industrial

$1,202.0

17.3%

863

$178.3

14.0%

55

$43.6

3.6%

Commercial Real Estate

2,224.7

32.0%

556

684.3

31.2%

40

119.2

5.4%

Commercial Construction

339.6

4.9%

20

47.9

14.4%

5

11.5

3.4%

Paycheck Protection Loans

570.9

8.2%

0

0.0

0.0%

0

0.0

0.0%

Total Commercial

$4,337.2

62.4%

1,439

$910.5

24.0%

100

$174.3

4.0%

Consumer Portfolio

Mortgage

$1,170.8

16.8%

911

$111.4

9.9%

48

$7.7

0.7%

Home Equity

583.2

8.4%

626

44.8

7.6%

14

1.5

0.3%

RE Construction

76.7

1.1%

3

0.7

0.9%

1

0.5

0.7%

Auto

671.2

9.7%

2,030

42.4

6.8%

79

2.0

0.3%

Other Consumer

113.4

1.6%

868

7.8

6.5%

44

0.3

0.3%

Total Consumer

$2,615.3

37.6%

4,438

$207.1

8.1%

186

$12.0

0.5%

Total Loans

$6,952.5

100.0%

5,877

$1,117.6

17.6%

286

$186.3

2.7%

  • The majority of loan modifications consist of 90 day forbearances
  • Over the course of the first and second quarter, approximately 6,600 deferral requests were granted, with deferrals peaking at approximately $1.4 billion

(1) Deferrals include loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act

9

Balances as of June 30, 2020, unless noted

2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Income(1)

Net interest income decreased $1.1 million to

LQ as the result of a 36 basis point (bps)

decrease in the net interest margin, driven by

the impact of the lower interest rate

environment, partially offset by a $678.6

million increase in average interest-earning

assets

Approximately 12bps of NIM

compression can be attributed to PPP

loans and associated deposits

Yield/Cost Trends(1)

Net interest margin of 3.29% decreased 36 basis points (bps) to LQ:

A 57 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities

15 basis points of the decline in the yield of interest-earning assets can be attributed to PPP loans

$ in millions

10

(1) Taxable equivalent

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

LOANS

Average Loans(1)

Period-end Loans(1)

Average

  • Average loans increased $522 million from
    LQ
    • Includes $406 million of PPP loans
    • Excluding PPP loans, average loans grew $116 million, or 7.4% (annualized) from the previous quarter
  • The yield on loans decreased 57 basis points from the previous quarter, with 8bps attributable to PPP lending

Period-end

$6,019$6,340

$ in millions

$6,952

  • Loans increased $612 million from LQ and $833 million from the prior year (excluding $100 million(3) of loans acquired in the Santander acquisition)
    • Includes $571 million of PPP loans
    • Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter
  1. Includes loans held for sale
  2. Taxable equivalent yield
  3. Balances as of the close of the acquisition

11

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

DEPOSITS

Average Deposits

Average

Average deposits grew $758 million from

LQ and $1.3 billion YoY ($860 million YoY

excluding acquired balances from

Santander(1))

The cost of total deposits of 0.31%

decreased 20 basis points from the

previous quarter

The cost of interest-bearing demand

and savings deposits decreased 24

bps from 48 bps LQ

Period-end Deposits

Period-end

$7,782

$6,923

Total period-end deposits increased $859

$6,156

million from LQ

Excluding acquired balances from Santander(1), YoY total deposits increased $1.2 billion

Noninterest-bearing deposits currently comprise 29.4% of total deposits

$ in millions

(1) Balances as of the close of the acquisition

12

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

NONINTEREST INCOME

2Q20

1Q20

Change from

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Service charges

$3.3

$4.7

$4.6

($1.4)

($1.3)

Interchange

5.9

5.3

5.4

0.6

0.5

Trust

2.1

2.1

2.0

0.0

0.1

Insurance and retail brokerage

1.8

2.0

2.0

(0.2)

(0.2)

BOLI

1.8

1.6

1.4

0.2

0.4

SWAP fees

0.6

0.2

0.8

0.4

(0.2)

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

4.2

2.5

2.1

1.7

2.1

Gain on sale of other loans

0.6

0.7

1.8

(0.1)

(1.2)

Other fees

1.7

1.9

1.8

(0.2)

(0.1)

Total fee income

$22.0

$21.0

$21.9

$1.0

$0.1

Gain on sale of securities

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Derivative mark-to-market

(0.2)

(1.7)

0.0

1.5

(0.2)

Total noninterest income

$21.8

$19.3

$21.9

$2.5

($0.1)

  • Total fee income increased $2.5 million from LQ and decreased $0.1 million YoY
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans increased $1.7 million to LQ and 2.1 million YoY due to higher originations
    • Total mortgage originations of $203 million increased $74 million to LQ and increased $82 million YoY
  • $1.5 million quarter over quarter increase in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income due to a $1.7 million negative mark in the previous quarter
  • Interchange income increased $0.6 million to LQ due to increased debit card activity
  • Deposit service charges decreased $1.4 million from LQ and $1.3 million YoY due to lower NSF fees

$ in millions

13

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Change from

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Salaries and benefits

$28.8

$30.0

$27.3

($1.2)

$1.5

Occupancy

4.4

5.0

4.4

(0.6)

0.0

Furniture and equipment

3.7

3.8

3.8

(0.1)

(0.1)

PA shares tax

1.3

0.7

1.3

0.6

0.0

Data processing

2.6

2.5

2.6

0.1

0.0

Collection and repo

0.3

0.6

0.5

(0.3)

(0.2)

Professional fees

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.0

(0.1)

FDIC insurance

0.7

0.0

0.6

0.7

0.1

Operational losses

0.3

0.4

0.6

(0.1)

(0.3)

Loss on sale or write-down of assets

0.1

0.2

1.2

(0.1)

(1.1)

Other operating expenses

7.9

7.8

7.5

0.1

0.4

Total operating expense

$51.0

$51.9

$50.8

($0.9)

$0.2

Unfunded commitments

0.9

(2.5)

0.6

3.4

0.3

Intangible amortization

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.0

0.1

Acquisition expenses

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total noninterest expense

$52.8

$50.3

$52.2

$2.5

$0.6

(1)

  • Total operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from the previous quarter and increased $0.2 million YoY
  • Unfunded commitment expense increase $3.4 million from LQ due to a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves in the previous quarter as compared to $0.9 million in expense related to unfunded commitment reserves this quarter
  • Salaries and benefits decreased $1.2 million from LQ and increased $1.5 million YoY. The increase YoY is primarily due to the acquisition of 14 Santander branches in 3Q19
  • FTEs decreased 45 from LQ and increased 27 from the previous year. The decrease from LQ is due to a company wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of Q1

(1) Please refer to the appendix for disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures

14

2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation

CAPITAL RETURN

Payout Ratios

Strong capital levels allow us to continue

to return capital to shareholders

Announced a $25 million share repurchase program in 1Q19

- Suspended current program on March 13, 2020 with $15.6 million remaining

Increased the quarterly dividend by 10% from $0.10 to $0.11 per share in 1Q20 (January)

- Trailing four-quarter average EPS of $0.21

- Management currently believes the dividend is sustainable based upon the company's expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of 2020

  1. Net payout ratio represents common stock dividends and share repurchases less share issuances and stock

compensation-related items, excluding acquisition-related items, divided by net income attributable to common stock.

15

APPENDIX

2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Operating Revenue

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Net Interest Income

$66.7

$67.7

$68.8

$68.5

$67.1

Tax equivalent adjustment

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.5

Net Interest Income (FTE)

67.1

68.1

69.2

68.9

67.6

Noninterest Income (Reported)

21.8

19.3

22.5

22.2

21.9

Less: Realized gains / (losses) on securities

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Less: Derivative mark-to-market

(0.2)

(1.7)

(0.2)

0.0

0.0

Total Noninterest Income (Operating)

$22.0

$21.0

$22.7

$22.2

$21.9

Total Operating Revenue

$89.1

$89.1

$91.9

$91.1

$89.5

Average Assets

9,044

8,337

8,201

8,050

7,986

Operating Revenue / Average Assets (%)

3.94%

4.27%

4.48%

4.53%

4.48%

Operating Expense

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Noninterest Expense

$52.8

$50.3

$53.1

$54.9

$52.2

Less: Unfunded commitment reserve

0.9

(2.5)

(0.3)

(0.5)

0.6

Less: Intangible amortization

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.8

Less: Merger and acquisition related

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

3.7

0.0

Total Operating Expense

$51.0

$51.9

$52.6

$50.8

$50.8

Average Assets

9,044

8,337

8,201

8,050

7,986

Operating Expense / Average Assets (%)

2.26%

2.49%

2.57%

2.52%

2.54%

Core Efficiency Ratio(1)

57.2%

58.2%

57.2%

55.7%

56.8%

Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income (Reported)

$36.1

$37.1

$38.6

$36.2

$37.3

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

98.1

98.4

98.5

98.5

98.6

Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income per share

$0.37

$0.38

$0.39

$0.37

$0.38

Average Assets

$9,044

$8,337

$8,201

$8,050

$7,986

Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Income / Average Assets (%)

1.61%

1.79%

1.88%

1.80%

1.87%

$ in millions

(1) Core Efficiency Ratio is calculated as Operating Expense as a percentage of Operating Revenue

Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.

These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

17

2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Core Earnings per Share

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Net Income (GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.8

$26.6

$27.3

Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax)

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

3.0

0.0

Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.6

$29.6

$27.3

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

98.1

98.4

98.5

98.5

98.6

Core Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$0.24

$0.05

$0.27

$0.30

$0.28

Core Return on Average Assets (%)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Net Income (GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.8

$26.6

$27.3

Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax)

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

3.0

0.0

Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.6

$29.6

$27.3

Average Assets

9,044

8,337

8,201

8,050

7,986

Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)

1.06%

0.23%

1.29%

1.46%

1.37%

$ in millions, except per share data

Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.

These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

18

2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Average Equity

$1,072

$1,071

$1,051

$1,034

$1,009

Less: Average intangible assets

319

319

320

293

287

Less: Average preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

Average Tangible Common Equity

$753

$752

$731

$741

$722

Net Income (GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.8

$26.6

$27.3

Less: Intangible amortization (after tax)

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.6

Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non-GAAP)

$24.6

$5.4

$27.6

$27.3

$27.9

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

13.1%

2.9%

15.0%

14.6%

15.5%

Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Average Equity

$1,072

$1,071

$1,051

$1,034

$1,009

Less: Average intangible assets

319

319

320

293

287

Less: Average preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

Average Tangible Common Equity

$753

$752

$731

$741

$722

Net Income (GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.8

$26.6

$27.3

Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax)

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

3.0

0.0

Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$23.9

$4.7

$26.6

$29.6

$27.3

Less: Intangible amortization (after tax)

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.6

Core Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non-GAAP)

$24.6

$5.4

$27.4

$30.3

$27.9

Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

13.1%

2.9%

14.9%

16.2%

15.5%

$ in millions

Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.

These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

19

2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets

(Tangible Common Equity Ratio)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Total Equity

$1,076

$1,058

$1,056

$1,039

$1,022

Less: Intangible assets

318

319

320

320

287

Less: Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

Tangible Common Equity

$758

$739

$736

$719

$735

Total Assets

$9,365

$8,515

$8,309

$8,152

$8,071

Less: Intangible assets

318

319

320

320

287

Tangible Assets

$9,047

$8,196

$7,989

$7,832

$7,784

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets

8.4%

9.0%

9.2%

9.2%

9.4%

$ in millions

Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.

These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

20

Disclaimer

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 15:20:03 UTC
