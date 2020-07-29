First Commonwealth Financial : 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
The length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such contraction;
volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets;
the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board;
inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations;
the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply;
the soundness of other financial institutions;
political instability;
impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets;
acts of God or of war or terrorism;
the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users;
changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits;
changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers;
technological changes;
acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees;
changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers;
the ability to increase market share and control expenses;
the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems;
the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and
other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights
$36.1 million
Pre-taxPre-provision income(1)
$29.8 million
YTD reserve build(2)
$23.9 million
Net income
$3.8 billion
Available liquidity
$757.6 million
Tangible common equity
$7.72
Tangible book value per share
Building a strong balance sheet to weather uncertainty ahead
Additional reserve build of $2.4 million resulting in a reserve coverage ratio (excluding PPP loans) of 1.28%
Total loans grew $42 million (excluding PPP loans), or 2.7%
Average deposits grew $758 million, or 45.1%
Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $454 million, or 108.4%
Efficiency Ratio of 57.2%
Targeted 20% reduction in retail facilities by the end of the year
Tangible book value per share increased 9.6% LQ
Strengthened regulatory capital and liquidity ratios
(1)
Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(2)
Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs
COVID-19 OPERATIONAL UPDATE
The Company took early action by executing its business continuity plan to protect the health and welfare of its associates and mitigate customer disruption
Employees
Consumers
Businesses
Communities
Approximately 40% of employeesworking from home
Up to $2,000 specialno- interest loan offered to all employees
Up to 40additional hours of paid time off for eligible personnel
Monitoring the health of our employees on a daily basis
Offering no-costCOVID-19related treatment under U.S. Medical Plan
2020 ForbesWorld's Best
Banks
All community officedrive-upsare open and our lobbies are available by appointment
Allowed90-daygrace period for credit card, mortgage and auto loan payments; second requests require additional approvals
Approved approximately 5,000forbearance agreements(1) for consumer customers
Not reporting payment deferrals tocredit bureaus
Waiving or refunding certainfees
Continue to prudentlylend to qualified consumers
Extending credit to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes
Approved over 1,600forbearance agreements(1) for commercial customers
SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): received SBA approvals for4,920 loans representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to support approximately 80,000 local jobs
PPP balances totaled $571 million as of June 30, 2020
Launched "Be a Part" program tosupport local food banks, EMS and other organizations providing meaningful access to services and supplies
Up to$75,000 direct match for employee and customer donations
Consumer Federation of America Designation of
Savings Excellence
FDICImpactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership
(1) As of June 30, 2020
COVID-19: RESERVE BUILD YEAR-TO-DATE
Allowance for Loan Losses
Released $2.9
million in 2Q
due primarily to
the resolution of
Includes additional
three
commercial
reserves for
credits
commercial
overlays (slide 8)
and consumer
Assumes
forbearances
(slide 9)
unemployment
rate of over
11%
0.83%
of
total loans
1.28%
of
total loans (excl. PPP)
$ in millions
Balances as of June 30, 2020
CREDIT QUALITY
Provision Expense and Net Charge-offs
$31.0
0.10%
0.25%
0.21%
0.23%
0.28%
$4.9
$6.9
$2.8 $1.4
$2.7 $3.7
$3.3
$3.5
$4.5
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Provision Expense
Net Charge‐offs
Net Charge‐off Rate(1)
Nonperforming Assets
$62.7 $58.2
$37.8 $37.4 $35.1
Provision expense of $6.9 million decreased $24.1 million from LQ:
$3.4 million increase in qualitative reserves for economic conditions
$2.1 million increase in new qualitative factors for loans at higher risk of COVID- 19 economic factors
$2.9 million decrease in specific reserves for charge-offs of nonperforming loans
$4.5 million of total net charge-offs
Remaining provision primarily due to loan growth and credit migration
Nonperforming assets decreased $4.5 million over LQ
Resolution of three commercial credits totaling $8.0 million and $1.4 million reduction in other real estate owned (OREO)
Partially offset by a $5.5 million commercial credit placed into nonaccrual
(1) Net charge-offs as a percentage of period-to-date average loans, annualized
COVID-19: HIGHEST IMPACTED COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIOS
Balance Outstanding
Non-pass (% port)
Nonperforming (% port)
Deferrals(2)
$ in millions
$ bal
% tot lns
1Q20
2Q20
1Q20
2Q20
@ 4/24 % port
@ 7/24 % port
Commercial Portfolio(1)
Retail
$547.5
7.9%
0.7%
0.7%
0.4%
0.4%
$195.1
36.1%
$12.1
2.2%
Hospitality
262.0
3.8%
7.0%
7.0%
7.0%
7.0%
223.4
85.7%
29.4
11.2%
Senior Living
153.7
2.2%
6.0%
5.8%
5.5%
5.3%
1.1
0.7%
0.0
0.0%
Dealer Floorplan
71.0
1.0%
1.9%
0.0%
1.9%
0.0%
70.0
69.9%
0.0
0.0%
Student Housing
99.5
1.4%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
12.7
13.2%
0.0
0.0%
Healthcare
62.6
0.9%
1.2%
1.2%
0.9%
0.9%
7.9
12.9%
0.9
1.4%
Energy
32.7
0.5%
28.5%
23.7%
15.5%
5.2%
1.9
5.5%
0.0
0.0%
Restaurants/Bars
27.5
0.4%
7.0%
7.1%
6.3%
6.3%
14.9
53.2%
0.0
0.0%
Total
$1,256.5
18.2%
3.6%
3.3%
3.0%
2.6%
$527.0
41.5%
$42.4
3.4%
96.7% of loans in our highest impacted portfolios are pass-rated and 97.4% are performing
Both metrics improved in the second quarter
Deferrals within these portfolios declined to 3.4% in total as of July 24, 2020; however, requests for additional deferrals remain in process
(1) Includes essential and non-essential businesses
(2) Deferrals include loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act8 Balances as of June 30, 2020, unless noted
COVID-19: DEFERRALS(1)
Initial deferrals were offered to all customers regardless of circumstances; additional 90 day deferrals are being assessed based on credit determination
Total Loans
Deferrals (@ 4/24)
Deferrals (@ 7/24)
$ in millions
$ bal
% tot lns
# loans
$ bal
% port
# loans
$ bal
% port
Commercial Portfolio
Commercial & Industrial
$1,202.0
17.3%
863
$178.3
14.0%
55
$43.6
3.6%
Commercial Real Estate
2,224.7
32.0%
556
684.3
31.2%
40
119.2
5.4%
Commercial Construction
339.6
4.9%
20
47.9
14.4%
5
11.5
3.4%
Paycheck Protection Loans
570.9
8.2%
0
0.0
0.0%
0
0.0
0.0%
Total Commercial
$4,337.2
62.4%
1,439
$910.5
24.0%
100
$174.3
4.0%
Consumer Portfolio
Mortgage
$1,170.8
16.8%
911
$111.4
9.9%
48
$7.7
0.7%
Home Equity
583.2
8.4%
626
44.8
7.6%
14
1.5
0.3%
RE Construction
76.7
1.1%
3
0.7
0.9%
1
0.5
0.7%
Auto
671.2
9.7%
2,030
42.4
6.8%
79
2.0
0.3%
Other Consumer
113.4
1.6%
868
7.8
6.5%
44
0.3
0.3%
Total Consumer
$2,615.3
37.6%
4,438
$207.1
8.1%
186
$12.0
0.5%
Total Loans
$6,952.5
100.0%
5,877
$1,117.6
17.6%
286
$186.3
2.7%
The majority of loan modifications consist of 90 day forbearances
Over the course of the first and second quarter, approximately 6,600 deferral requests were granted, with deferrals peaking at approximately $1.4 billion
(1) Deferrals include loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act
Balances as of June 30, 2020, unless noted
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
Net Interest Income(1)
Net interest income decreased $1.1 million to
LQ as the result of a 36 basis point (bps)
decrease in the net interest margin, driven by
the impact of the lower interest rate
environment, partially offset by a $678.6
million increase in average interest-earning
assets
− Approximately 12bps of NIM
compression can be attributed to PPP
loans and associated deposits
Yield/Cost Trends(1)
Net interest margin of 3.29% decreased 36 basis points (bps) to LQ:
− A 57 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities
− 15 basis points of the decline in the yield of interest-earning assets can be attributed to PPP loans
$ in millions
(1) Taxable equivalent
LOANS
Average Loans(1)
Period-end Loans(1)
Average
Average loans increased $522 million from
LQ
Includes $406 million of PPP loans
Excluding PPP loans, average loans grew $116 million, or 7.4% (annualized) from the previous quarter
The yield on loans decreased 57 basis points from the previous quarter, with 8bps attributable to PPP lending
Period-end
$6,019$6,340
$ in millions
$6,952
Loans increased $612 million from LQ and $833 million from the prior year (excluding $100 million(3) of loans acquired in the Santander acquisition)
Includes $571 million of PPP loans
Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter
Includes loans held for sale
Taxable equivalent yield
Balances as of the close of the acquisition
DEPOSITS
Average Deposits
Average
Average deposits grew $758 million from
LQ and $1.3 billion YoY ($860 million YoY
excluding acquired balances from
Santander(1))
The cost of total deposits of 0.31%
decreased 20 basis points from the
previous quarter
− The cost of interest-bearing demand
and savings deposits decreased 24
bps from 48 bps LQ
Period-end Deposits
Period-end
$7,782
$6,923
Total period-end deposits increased $859
$6,156
million from LQ
Excluding acquired balances from Santander(1), YoY total deposits increased $1.2 billion
Noninterest-bearing deposits currently comprise 29.4% of total deposits
$ in millions
(1) Balances as of the close of the acquisition
NONINTEREST INCOME
2Q20
1Q20
Change from
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Service charges
$3.3
$4.7
$4.6
($1.4)
($1.3)
Interchange
5.9
5.3
5.4
0.6
0.5
Trust
2.1
2.1
2.0
0.0
0.1
Insurance and retail brokerage
1.8
2.0
2.0
(0.2)
(0.2)
BOLI
1.8
1.6
1.4
0.2
0.4
SWAP fees
0.6
0.2
0.8
0.4
(0.2)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
4.2
2.5
2.1
1.7
2.1
Gain on sale of other loans
0.6
0.7
1.8
(0.1)
(1.2)
Other fees
1.7
1.9
1.8
(0.2)
(0.1)
Total fee income
$22.0
$21.0
$21.9
$1.0
$0.1
Gain on sale of securities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Derivative mark-to-market
(0.2)
(1.7)
0.0
1.5
(0.2)
Total noninterest income
$21.8
$19.3
$21.9
$2.5
($0.1)
Total fee income increased $2.5 million from LQ and decreased $0.1 million YoY
Gain on sale of mortgage loans increased $1.7 million to LQ and 2.1 million YoY due to higher originations
Total mortgage originations of $203 million increased $74 million to LQ and increased $82 million YoY
$1.5 million quarter over quarter increase in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income due to a $1.7 million negative mark in the previous quarter
Interchange income increased $0.6 million to LQ due to increased debit card activity
Deposit service charges decreased $1.4 million from LQ and $1.3 million YoY due to lower NSF fees
$ in millions
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Change from
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Salaries and benefits
$28.8
$30.0
$27.3
($1.2)
$1.5
Occupancy
4.4
5.0
4.4
(0.6)
0.0
Furniture and equipment
3.7
3.8
3.8
(0.1)
(0.1)
PA shares tax
1.3
0.7
1.3
0.6
0.0
Data processing
2.6
2.5
2.6
0.1
0.0
Collection and repo
0.3
0.6
0.5
(0.3)
(0.2)
Professional fees
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.0
(0.1)
FDIC insurance
0.7
0.0
0.6
0.7
0.1
Operational losses
0.3
0.4
0.6
(0.1)
(0.3)
Loss on sale or write-down of assets
0.1
0.2
1.2
(0.1)
(1.1)
Other operating expenses
7.9
7.8
7.5
0.1
0.4
Total operating expense
$51.0
$51.9
$50.8
($0.9)
$0.2
Unfunded commitments
0.9
(2.5)
0.6
3.4
0.3
Intangible amortization
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.0
0.1
Acquisition expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total noninterest expense
$52.8
$50.3
$52.2
$2.5
$0.6
(1)
Total operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from the previous quarter and increased $0.2 million YoY
Unfunded commitment expense increase $3.4 million from LQ due to a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves in the previous quarter as compared to $0.9 million in expense related to unfunded commitment reserves this quarter
Salaries and benefits decreased $1.2 million from LQ and increased $1.5 million YoY. The increase YoY is primarily due to the acquisition of 14 Santander branches in 3Q19
FTEs decreased 45 from LQ and increased 27 from the previous year. The decrease from LQ is due to a company wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of Q1
(1) Please refer to the appendix for disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures
CAPITAL RETURN
Payout Ratios
Strong capital levels allow us to continue
to return capital to shareholders
Announced a $25 million share repurchase program in 1Q19
- Suspended current program on March 13, 2020 with $15.6 million remaining
Increased the quarterly dividend by 10% from $0.10 to $0.11 per share in 1Q20 (January)
- Trailing four-quarter average EPS of $0.21
- Management currently believes the dividend is sustainable based upon the company's expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of 2020
Net payout ratio represents common stock dividends and share repurchases less share issuances and stock
compensation-related items, excluding acquisition-related items, divided by net income attributable to common stock.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Operating Revenue
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Net Interest Income
$66.7
$67.7
$68.8
$68.5
$67.1
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.5
Net Interest Income (FTE)
67.1
68.1
69.2
68.9
67.6
Noninterest Income (Reported)
21.8
19.3
22.5
22.2
21.9
Less: Realized gains / (losses) on securities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Less: Derivative mark-to-market
(0.2)
(1.7)
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
Total Noninterest Income (Operating)
$22.0
$21.0
$22.7
$22.2
$21.9
Total Operating Revenue
$89.1
$89.1
$91.9
$91.1
$89.5
Average Assets
9,044
8,337
8,201
8,050
7,986
Operating Revenue / Average Assets (%)
3.94%
4.27%
4.48%
4.53%
4.48%
Operating Expense
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Noninterest Expense
$52.8
$50.3
$53.1
$54.9
$52.2
Less: Unfunded commitment reserve
0.9
(2.5)
(0.3)
(0.5)
0.6
Less: Intangible amortization
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.9
0.8
Less: Merger and acquisition related
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
3.7
0.0
Total Operating Expense
$51.0
$51.9
$52.6
$50.8
$50.8
Average Assets
9,044
8,337
8,201
8,050
7,986
Operating Expense / Average Assets (%)
2.26%
2.49%
2.57%
2.52%
2.54%
Core Efficiency Ratio(1)
57.2%
58.2%
57.2%
55.7%
56.8%
Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income (Reported)
$36.1
$37.1
$38.6
$36.2
$37.3
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
98.1
98.4
98.5
98.5
98.6
Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income per share
$0.37
$0.38
$0.39
$0.37
$0.38
Average Assets
$9,044
$8,337
$8,201
$8,050
$7,986
Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Income / Average Assets (%)
1.61%
1.79%
1.88%
1.80%
1.87%
$ in millions
(1) Core Efficiency Ratio is calculated as Operating Expense as a percentage of Operating Revenue
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.
These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Core Earnings per Share
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Net Income (GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.8
$26.6
$27.3
Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax)
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
3.0
0.0
Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.6
$29.6
$27.3
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
98.1
98.4
98.5
98.5
98.6
Core Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$0.24
$0.05
$0.27
$0.30
$0.28
Core Return on Average Assets (%)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Net Income (GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.8
$26.6
$27.3
Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax)
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
3.0
0.0
Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.6
$29.6
$27.3
Average Assets
9,044
8,337
8,201
8,050
7,986
Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
1.06%
0.23%
1.29%
1.46%
1.37%
$ in millions, except per share data
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.
These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Average Equity
$1,072
$1,071
$1,051
$1,034
$1,009
Less: Average intangible assets
319
319
320
293
287
Less: Average preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
Average Tangible Common Equity
$753
$752
$731
$741
$722
Net Income (GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.8
$26.6
$27.3
Less: Intangible amortization (after tax)
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.7
0.6
Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non-GAAP)
$24.6
$5.4
$27.6
$27.3
$27.9
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
13.1%
2.9%
15.0%
14.6%
15.5%
Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Average Equity
$1,072
$1,071
$1,051
$1,034
$1,009
Less: Average intangible assets
319
319
320
293
287
Less: Average preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
Average Tangible Common Equity
$753
$752
$731
$741
$722
Net Income (GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.8
$26.6
$27.3
Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax)
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
3.0
0.0
Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$23.9
$4.7
$26.6
$29.6
$27.3
Less: Intangible amortization (after tax)
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.7
0.6
Core Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non-GAAP)
$24.6
$5.4
$27.4
$30.3
$27.9
Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
13.1%
2.9%
14.9%
16.2%
15.5%
$ in millions
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.
These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
(Tangible Common Equity Ratio)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Total Equity
$1,076
$1,058
$1,056
$1,039
$1,022
Less: Intangible assets
318
319
320
320
287
Less: Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
Tangible Common Equity
$758
$739
$736
$719
$735
Total Assets
$9,365
$8,515
$8,309
$8,152
$8,071
Less: Intangible assets
318
319
320
320
287
Tangible Assets
$9,047
$8,196
$7,989
$7,832
$7,784
Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
8.4%
9.0%
9.2%
9.2%
9.4%
$ in millions
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.
These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
