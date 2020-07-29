First Commonwealth Financial : 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation 0 07/29/2020 | 11:21am EDT Send by mail :

Strong balance sheet growth linked-quarter (annualized)

linked-quarter Total loans grew $42 million (excluding PPP loans), or 2.7% Average deposits grew $758 million, or 45.1% Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $454 million, or 108.4 %

Efficiency Ratio of 57.2%

Targeted 20% reduction in retail facilities by the end of the year

Tangible book value per share increased 9.6% LQ

Strengthened regulatory capital and liquidity ratios (1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (2) Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs 4 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation COVID-19 OPERATIONAL UPDATE The Company took early action by executing its business continuity plan to protect the health and welfare of its associates and mitigate customer disruption Employees Consumers Businesses Communities Approximately 40% of employees working from home

Up to $2,000 special no- interest loan offered to all employees

offered to all employees Up to 40 additional hours of paid time off for eligible personnel

for eligible personnel Monitoring the health of our employees on a daily basis

of our employees on a daily basis Offering no-cost COVID-19 related treatment under U.S. Medical Plan

no-cost under U.S. Medical Plan 2020 Forbes World's Best

Banks All community office drive-ups are open and our lobbies are available by appointment

and our lobbies are available by appointment Allowed 90-day grace period for credit card, mortgage and auto loan payments; second requests require additional approvals

for credit card, mortgage and auto loan payments; second requests require additional approvals Approved approximately 5,000 forbearance agreements (1 ) for consumer customers

for consumer customers Not reporting payment deferrals to credit bureaus

Waiving or refunding certain fees

Continue to prudently lend to qualified consumers Extending credit to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes

to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes Approved over 1,600 forbearance agreements (1 ) for commercial customers

for commercial customers SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): received SBA approvals for 4,920 loans representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to support approximately 80,000 local jobs

representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to PPP balances totaled $571 million as of June 30, 2020

Launched "Be a Part" program to support local food banks, EMS and other organizations providing meaningful access to services and supplies

local food banks, EMS and other organizations providing meaningful access to services and supplies Up to $75,000 direct match for employee and customer donations

Consumer Federation of America Designation of

Savings Excellence

Savings Excellence FDIC Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership (1) As of June 30, 2020 5 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation COVID-19: RESERVE BUILD YEAR-TO-DATE Allowance for Loan Losses Released $2.9 million in 2Q due primarily to the resolution of Includes additional three commercial reserves for credits commercial overlays (slide 8) and consumer Assumes forbearances (slide 9) unemployment rate of over 11% 0.83% of total loans 1.28% of total loans (excl. PPP) $ in millions 6 Balances as of June 30, 2020 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation CREDIT QUALITY Provision Expense and Net Charge-offs $31.0 0.10% 0.25% 0.21% 0.23% 0.28% $4.9 $6.9 $2.8 $1.4 $2.7 $3.7 $3.3 $3.5 $4.5 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Provision Expense Net Charge‐offs Net Charge‐off Rate(1) Nonperforming Assets $62.7 $58.2 $37.8 $37.4 $35.1 Provision expense of $6.9 million decreased $24.1 million from LQ:

$3.4 million increase in qualitative reserves for economic conditions $2.1 million increase in new qualitative factors for loans at higher risk of COVID- 19 economic factors $2.9 million decrease in specific reserves for charge-offs of nonperforming loans $4.5 million of total net charge-offs Remaining provision primarily due to loan growth and credit migration

Nonperforming assets decreased $4.5 million over LQ

Resolution of three commercial credits totaling $8.0 million and $1.4 million reduction in other real estate owned (OREO) Partially offset by a $5.5 million commercial credit placed into nonaccrual

(1) Net charge-offs as a percentage of period-to-date average loans, annualized 7 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation COVID-19: HIGHEST IMPACTED COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIOS Balance Outstanding Non-pass (% port) Nonperforming (% port) Deferrals(2) $ in millions $ bal % tot lns 1Q20 2Q20 1Q20 2Q20 @ 4/24 % port @ 7/24 % port Commercial Portfolio(1) Retail $547.5 7.9% 0.7% 0.7% 0.4% 0.4% $195.1 36.1% $12.1 2.2% Hospitality 262.0 3.8% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 223.4 85.7% 29.4 11.2% Senior Living 153.7 2.2% 6.0% 5.8% 5.5% 5.3% 1.1 0.7% 0.0 0.0% Dealer Floorplan 71.0 1.0% 1.9% 0.0% 1.9% 0.0% 70.0 69.9% 0.0 0.0% Student Housing 99.5 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 12.7 13.2% 0.0 0.0% Healthcare 62.6 0.9% 1.2% 1.2% 0.9% 0.9% 7.9 12.9% 0.9 1.4% Energy 32.7 0.5% 28.5% 23.7% 15.5% 5.2% 1.9 5.5% 0.0 0.0% Restaurants/Bars 27.5 0.4% 7.0% 7.1% 6.3% 6.3% 14.9 53.2% 0.0 0.0% Total $1,256.5 18.2% 3.6% 3.3% 3.0% 2.6% $527.0 41.5% $42.4 3.4% 96.7% of loans in our highest impacted portfolios are pass-rated and 97.4% are performing

pass-rated and 97.4% are performing Both metrics improved in the second quarter

Deferrals within these portfolios declined to 3.4% in total as of July 24, 2020; however, requests for additional deferrals remain in process (1) Includes essential and non-essential businesses (2) Deferrals include loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act8 Balances as of June 30, 2020, unless noted 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation COVID-19: DEFERRALS(1) Initial deferrals were offered to all customers regardless of circumstances; additional 90 day deferrals are being assessed based on credit determination Total Loans Deferrals (@ 4/24) Deferrals (@ 7/24) $ in millions $ bal % tot lns # loans $ bal % port # loans $ bal % port Commercial Portfolio Commercial & Industrial $1,202.0 17.3% 863 $178.3 14.0% 55 $43.6 3.6% Commercial Real Estate 2,224.7 32.0% 556 684.3 31.2% 40 119.2 5.4% Commercial Construction 339.6 4.9% 20 47.9 14.4% 5 11.5 3.4% Paycheck Protection Loans 570.9 8.2% 0 0.0 0.0% 0 0.0 0.0% Total Commercial $4,337.2 62.4% 1,439 $910.5 24.0% 100 $174.3 4.0% Consumer Portfolio Mortgage $1,170.8 16.8% 911 $111.4 9.9% 48 $7.7 0.7% Home Equity 583.2 8.4% 626 44.8 7.6% 14 1.5 0.3% RE Construction 76.7 1.1% 3 0.7 0.9% 1 0.5 0.7% Auto 671.2 9.7% 2,030 42.4 6.8% 79 2.0 0.3% Other Consumer 113.4 1.6% 868 7.8 6.5% 44 0.3 0.3% Total Consumer $2,615.3 37.6% 4,438 $207.1 8.1% 186 $12.0 0.5% Total Loans $6,952.5 100.0% 5,877 $1,117.6 17.6% 286 $186.3 2.7% The majority of loan modifications consist of 90 day forbearances

Over the course of the first and second quarter, approximately 6,600 deferral requests were granted, with deferrals peaking at approximately $1.4 billion (1) Deferrals include loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act 9 Balances as of June 30, 2020, unless noted 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Net Interest Income(1)  Net interest income decreased $1.1 million to LQ as the result of a 36 basis point (bps) decrease in the net interest margin, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment, partially offset by a $678.6 million increase in average interest-earning assets − Approximately 12bps of NIM compression can be attributed to PPP loans and associated deposits Yield/Cost Trends(1)  Net interest margin of 3.29% decreased 36 basis points (bps) to LQ: − A 57 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities − 15 basis points of the decline in the yield of interest-earning assets can be attributed to PPP loans $ in millions 10 (1) Taxable equivalent 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation LOANS Average Loans(1) Period-end Loans(1) Average Average loans increased $522 million from

LQ

LQ Includes $406 million of PPP loans Excluding PPP loans, average loans grew $116 million, or 7.4% (annualized) from the previous quarter

The yield on loans decreased 57 basis points from the previous quarter, with 8bps attributable to PPP lending Period-end $6,019$6,340 $ in millions $6,952 Loans increased $612 million from LQ and $833 million from the prior year (excluding $100 million (3) of loans acquired in the Santander acquisition)

of loans acquired in the Santander acquisition) Includes $571 million of PPP loans Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter

Includes loans held for sale Taxable equivalent yield Balances as of the close of the acquisition 11 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation DEPOSITS Average Deposits Average  Average deposits grew $758 million from LQ and $1.3 billion YoY ($860 million YoY excluding acquired balances from Santander(1))  The cost of total deposits of 0.31% decreased 20 basis points from the previous quarter − The cost of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased 24 bps from 48 bps LQ Period-end Deposits Period-end $7,782 $6,923  Total period-end deposits increased $859 $6,156 million from LQ  Excluding acquired balances from Santander(1), YoY total deposits increased $1.2 billion  Noninterest-bearing deposits currently comprise 29.4% of total deposits $ in millions (1) Balances as of the close of the acquisition 12 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation NONINTEREST INCOME 2Q20 1Q20 Change from 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Service charges $3.3 $4.7 $4.6 ($1.4) ($1.3) Interchange 5.9 5.3 5.4 0.6 0.5 Trust 2.1 2.1 2.0 0.0 0.1 Insurance and retail brokerage 1.8 2.0 2.0 (0.2) (0.2) BOLI 1.8 1.6 1.4 0.2 0.4 SWAP fees 0.6 0.2 0.8 0.4 (0.2) Gain on sale of mortgage loans 4.2 2.5 2.1 1.7 2.1 Gain on sale of other loans 0.6 0.7 1.8 (0.1) (1.2) Other fees 1.7 1.9 1.8 (0.2) (0.1) Total fee income $22.0 $21.0 $21.9 $1.0 $0.1 Gain on sale of securities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Derivative mark-to-market (0.2) (1.7) 0.0 1.5 (0.2) Total noninterest income $21.8 $19.3 $21.9 $2.5 ($0.1) Total fee income increased $2.5 million from LQ and decreased $0.1 million YoY

Gain on sale of mortgage loans increased $1.7 million to LQ and 2.1 million YoY due to higher originations

Total mortgage originations of $203 million increased $74 million to LQ and increased $82 million YoY

$1.5 million quarter over quarter increase in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income due to a $1.7 million negative mark in the previous quarter

swap-related derivative mark-to-market income due to a $1.7 million negative mark in the previous quarter Interchange income increased $0.6 million to LQ due to increased debit card activity

Deposit service charges decreased $1.4 million from LQ and $1.3 million YoY due to lower NSF fees $ in millions 13 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation NONINTEREST EXPENSE Change from 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Salaries and benefits $28.8 $30.0 $27.3 ($1.2) $1.5 Occupancy 4.4 5.0 4.4 (0.6) 0.0 Furniture and equipment 3.7 3.8 3.8 (0.1) (0.1) PA shares tax 1.3 0.7 1.3 0.6 0.0 Data processing 2.6 2.5 2.6 0.1 0.0 Collection and repo 0.3 0.6 0.5 (0.3) (0.2) Professional fees 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.0 (0.1) FDIC insurance 0.7 0.0 0.6 0.7 0.1 Operational losses 0.3 0.4 0.6 (0.1) (0.3) Loss on sale or write-down of assets 0.1 0.2 1.2 (0.1) (1.1) Other operating expenses 7.9 7.8 7.5 0.1 0.4 Total operating expense $51.0 $51.9 $50.8 ($0.9) $0.2 Unfunded commitments 0.9 (2.5) 0.6 3.4 0.3 Intangible amortization 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.1 Acquisition expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total noninterest expense $52.8 $50.3 $52.2 $2.5 $0.6 (1) Total operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from the previous quarter and increased $0.2 million YoY

Unfunded commitment expense increase $3.4 million from LQ due to a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves in the previous quarter as compared to $0.9 million in expense related to unfunded commitment reserves this quarter

Salaries and benefits decreased $1.2 million from LQ and increased $1.5 million YoY. The increase YoY is primarily due to the acquisition of 14 Santander branches in 3Q19

FTEs decreased 45 from LQ and increased 27 from the previous year. The decrease from LQ is due to a company wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of Q1 (1) Please refer to the appendix for disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures 14 2Q 2020 Earning Release Webcast Presentation CAPITAL RETURN Payout Ratios  Strong capital levels allow us to continue to return capital to shareholders  Announced a $25 million share repurchase program in 1Q19 - Suspended current program on March 13, 2020 with $15.6 million remaining  Increased the quarterly dividend by 10% from $0.10 to $0.11 per share in 1Q20 (January) - Trailing four-quarter average EPS of $0.21 - Management currently believes the dividend is sustainable based upon the company's expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of 2020 Net payout ratio represents common stock dividends and share repurchases less share issuances and stock compensation-related items, excluding acquisition-related items, divided by net income attributable to common stock. 15 APPENDIX 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation NON-GAAP MEASURES Operating Revenue 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Net Interest Income $66.7 $67.7 $68.8 $68.5 $67.1 Tax equivalent adjustment 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5 Net Interest Income (FTE) 67.1 68.1 69.2 68.9 67.6 Noninterest Income (Reported) 21.8 19.3 22.5 22.2 21.9 Less: Realized gains / (losses) on securities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Less: Derivative mark-to-market (0.2) (1.7) (0.2) 0.0 0.0 Total Noninterest Income (Operating) $22.0 $21.0 $22.7 $22.2 $21.9 Total Operating Revenue $89.1 $89.1 $91.9 $91.1 $89.5 Average Assets 9,044 8,337 8,201 8,050 7,986 Operating Revenue / Average Assets (%) 3.94% 4.27% 4.48% 4.53% 4.48% Operating Expense 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Noninterest Expense $52.8 $50.3 $53.1 $54.9 $52.2 Less: Unfunded commitment reserve 0.9 (2.5) (0.3) (0.5) 0.6 Less: Intangible amortization 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.8 Less: Merger and acquisition related 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 3.7 0.0 Total Operating Expense $51.0 $51.9 $52.6 $50.8 $50.8 Average Assets 9,044 8,337 8,201 8,050 7,986 Operating Expense / Average Assets (%) 2.26% 2.49% 2.57% 2.52% 2.54% Core Efficiency Ratio(1) 57.2% 58.2% 57.2% 55.7% 56.8% Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income (Reported) $36.1 $37.1 $38.6 $36.2 $37.3 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 98.1 98.4 98.5 98.5 98.6 Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Net Income per share $0.37 $0.38 $0.39 $0.37 $0.38 Average Assets $9,044 $8,337 $8,201 $8,050 $7,986 Pre‐tax Pre‐Provision Income / Average Assets (%) 1.61% 1.79% 1.88% 1.80% 1.87% $ in millions (1) Core Efficiency Ratio is calculated as Operating Expense as a percentage of Operating Revenue Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. 17 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation NON-GAAP MEASURES Core Earnings per Share 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Net Income (GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.8 $26.6 $27.3 Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax) 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 3.0 0.0 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.6 $29.6 $27.3 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 98.1 98.4 98.5 98.5 98.6 Core Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $0.24 $0.05 $0.27 $0.30 $0.28 Core Return on Average Assets (%) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Net Income (GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.8 $26.6 $27.3 Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax) 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 3.0 0.0 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.6 $29.6 $27.3 Average Assets 9,044 8,337 8,201 8,050 7,986 Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 1.06% 0.23% 1.29% 1.46% 1.37% $ in millions, except per share data Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. 18 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Presentation NON-GAAP MEASURES Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Average Equity $1,072 $1,071 $1,051 $1,034 $1,009 Less: Average intangible assets 319 319 320 293 287 Less: Average preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 Average Tangible Common Equity $753 $752 $731 $741 $722 Net Income (GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.8 $26.6 $27.3 Less: Intangible amortization (after tax) 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non-GAAP) $24.6 $5.4 $27.6 $27.3 $27.9 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.1% 2.9% 15.0% 14.6% 15.5% Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Average Equity $1,072 $1,071 $1,051 $1,034 $1,009 Less: Average intangible assets 319 319 320 293 287 Less: Average preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 Average Tangible Common Equity $753 $752 $731 $741 $722 Net Income (GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.8 $26.6 $27.3 Less: Merger and acquisition related (after tax) 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 3.0 0.0 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $23.9 $4.7 $26.6 $29.6 $27.3 Less: Intangible amortization (after tax) 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 Core Net Income Adjusted for Intangible Amortization (Non-GAAP) $24.6 $5.4 $27.4 $30.3 $27.9 Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.1% 2.9% 14.9% 16.2% 15.5% $ in millions Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. 