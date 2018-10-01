Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Commonwealth Financial : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

10/01/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

First Commonwealth to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Company Release - 10/1/2018 5:00 PM ET

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.  He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.  First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its Third Quarter 2018 financial results after 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

  Conference Call Information

What:  First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
  Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
When:  2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Where:  www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations
How:  Live and replay webcast over the Internet
   or
  Live by Phone: 1-844-792-3645 (U.S. toll free)  or  1-412-902-6636 (international toll)
  Replay by Phone: 1-877-344-7529  Replay Access Code: 10124779 

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the 'Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call' link and follow the instructions.  After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days.  In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above.  There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com.  Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2018 earnings press release can be accessed after 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations.  Click on 'News,' which can be found under the 'News & Market Data' section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 140 banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as Corporate Banking Centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Media Relations

Kristine N. Levan
Vice President / Marketing and Communications Manager
Phone: 724-463-4777
E-mail: KLevan@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

Source: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

Disclaimer

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:06:06 UTC
