First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

INDIANA, Pa., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its First Quarter 2019 financial results before 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Conference Call Information

What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet or Live by Phone: 1-844-792-3645 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-902-6636 (international toll)

Replay by Phone: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code: 10130417

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations , click on the "First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days. In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com . Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, until the conclusion of the presentation.

First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Quarter 2019 earnings press release can be accessed after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at w ww.fcbanking.com/investorrelations . Click on "News," which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 137 community banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com .

