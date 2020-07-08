Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Commonwealth Financial Corporation    FCF

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Commonwealth to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

INDIANA, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.  He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian G. Karrip, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.  First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its Second Quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Conference Call Information

What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
 Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations
How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet
  or
 Live by Phone:  1-844-792-3645 (U.S. toll free)  or  1-412-902-6636 (international toll)  
Replay by Phone:  1-877-344-7529  Replay Access Code:  10145939 

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the "Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions.  After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days.  In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above.  There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com.  Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2020 earnings press release can be accessed after it is published on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations.  Click on "News," which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio.  First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.  For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com

Media Relations

Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCI
05:01pFirst Commonwealth to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on W..
GL
05/08FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL : PA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
05/07FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/28FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /P : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04/28FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Webcast Present..
PU
04/28First Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly ..
GL
04/15First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wed..
GL
03/31First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Changes its Annual Shareholders Meet..
GL
03/09FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions C..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 362 M - -
Net income 2020 56,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 737 M 737 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,20 $
Last Close Price 7,52 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Michael Price President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Dahlmann Chairman
James R. Reske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ray T. Charley Independent Director
Johnston A. Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION-46.59%737
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%281 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.50%271 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.38%213 417
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.67%199 626
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.51%146 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group