First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results and Quarterly Dividend
01/23/2019 | 05:01pm EST
BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported net income of $9.31 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $8.09 million from the same quarter of 2017. The Company also reported $36.34 million, or $2.18 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $14.86 million from 2017. The fourth quarter and full year both constitute net income records for the respective periods.
The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-one cents ($0.21) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 1, 2019, and is expected to be paid on or about February 15, 2019. The current year marks the 34th consecutive year of regular cash dividends paid to shareholders.
The Company’s capital management plan and philosophy require maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve customers. As reported in early 2018, absent other needs, the Company’s capital management plan aspires to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations back to shareholders through regular cash dividends and stock repurchases. The Company earned approximately $36.34 million in 2018, from which it paid regular cash dividends of approximately $12.96 million. The Company also repurchased 1,060,312 common shares for approximately $34.41 million. Since regular dividends and stock repurchases returned all current earnings to shareholders, the Board of Directors determined not to declare a special dividend related to 2018 earnings. As of December 31, 2018, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
General
On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the sale of its remaining insurance agency assets to Bankers Insurance, LLC of Glen Allen, Virginia (“BI”) in exchange for an equity interest in BI.
On October 2, 2018, the Company completed its Plan of Reincorporation and Merger, the sole purpose of which was to change the Company’s state of incorporation from Nevada to Virginia.
Income Statement
Net income increased $8.09 million to $9.31 million compared to the same quarter of 2017. The large increase reflects the deferred tax asset revaluation charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings increased $1.82 million to $9.50 million compared to the same quarter of 2017.
Diluted earnings per share increased $0.50 to $0.57 compared to the same quarter of 2017. Again, the large increase reflects the deferred tax asset revaluation charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share increased $0.13 to $0.58 compared to the same quarter of 2017.
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) for the quarter increased to 1.63%, the highest reported quarterly ROAA for the Company in 15 years. Return on average equity for the quarter increased to 11.01%.
Net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 4.80% compared to the same quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet
Book value per common share increased $0.16 to $20.79, and tangible book value per common share increased $0.05 to $14.69, compared to December 31, 2017.
The Company repurchased 390,296 common shares for $13.12 million during the quarter and 1,060,312 common shares for $34.41 million during the year ended December 31, 2018.
The Company and its subsidiary bank both significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets as of December 31, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for periods after January 1, 2018, and 35% for periods prior to January 1, 2018. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.
About First Community Bankshares, Inc.
First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 44 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2018. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $975 million in combined assets as of December 31, 2018. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.24 billion as of December 31, 2018. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.
This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
23,938
$
22,556
$
22,422
$
22,755
$
22,314
$
91,671
$
89,749
Interest on securities
1,249
1,372
1,361
1,104
1,095
5,086
4,551
Interest on deposits in banks
194
358
514
471
353
1,537
1,008
Total interest income
25,381
24,286
24,297
24,330
23,762
98,294
95,308
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,297
1,269
1,327
1,251
1,313
5,144
4,987
Interest on borrowings
205
692
708
700
716
2,305
3,103
Total interest expense
1,502
1,961
2,035
1,951
2,029
7,449
8,090
Net interest income
23,879
22,325
22,262
22,379
21,733
90,845
87,218
Provision for loan losses
908
495
495
495
615
2,393
2,771
Net interest income after provision
22,971
21,830
21,767
21,884
21,118
88,452
84,447
Noninterest income
6,297
6,519
6,959
6,668
7,498
26,443
24,568
Noninterest expense
17,366
18,131
17,160
17,116
16,683
69,773
66,902
Income before income taxes
11,902
10,218
11,566
11,436
11,933
45,122
42,113
Income tax expense
2,596
1,118
2,500
2,568
10,720
8,782
20,628
Net income
$
9,306
$
9,100
$
9,066
$
8,868
$
1,213
$
36,340
$
21,485
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.57
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.52
$
0.07
$
2.19
$
1.26
Diluted
0.57
0.55
0.54
0.52
0.07
2.18
1.26
Cash dividends per common share
Regular
0.21
0.21
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.78
0.68
Special
-
-
-
0.48
-
0.48
-
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
16,201,148
16,512,823
16,689,398
16,955,758
16,992,519
16,587,504
17,002,116
Diluted
16,280,404
16,612,416
16,788,615
17,047,638
17,083,949
16,666,385
17,077,842
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.63
%
1.55
%
1.53
%
1.52
%
0.20
%
1.56
%
0.91
%
Return on average common equity
11.01
%
10.59
%
10.68
%
10.30
%
1.35
%
10.64
%
6.14
%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)
15.58
%
15.06
%
15.21
%
14.53
%
1.89
%
15.09
%
8.69
%
(1)
A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
9,306
$
9,100
$
9,066
$
8,868
$
1,213
$
36,340
$
21,485
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Net loss on sale of securities
-
618
-
-
4
618
661
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,096
-
-
-
1,096
-
Goodwill impairment
-
1,492
-
-
-
1,492
-
Deferred tax asset revaluation
-
(1,669
)
-
-
6,552
(1,669
)
6,552
Other items(1)
254
-
297
(130
)
(140
)
421
(298
)
Total adjustments
254
1,537
297
(130
)
6,416
1,958
6,915
Tax effect
61
411
96
(24
)
(50
)
544
301
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP
$
9,499
$
10,226
$
9,267
$
8,762
$
7,679
$
37,754
$
28,099
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP
$
0.58
$
0.62
$
0.55
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
2.27
$
1.65
Performance ratios, non-GAAP
Adjusted return on average assets
1.67
%
1.74
%
1.57
%
1.50
%
1.28
%
1.62
%
1.19
%
Adjusted return on average common equity
11.23
%
11.90
%
10.91
%
10.17
%
8.56
%
11.05
%
8.04
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2)
15.90
%
16.93
%
15.55
%
14.36
%
11.99
%
15.68
%
11.36
%
(1)
Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
(2)
A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average
Average Yield/
Average
Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Assets
Earning assets
Loans(2)(3)
$
1,788,570
$
24,017
5.33%
$
1,822,583
$
22,387
4.87%
Securities available for sale
162,330
1,518
3.71%
171,288
1,383
3.20%
Securities held to maturity
25,030
104
1.65%
25,165
105
1.66%
Interest-bearing deposits
33,736
194
2.28%
95,174
353
1.47%
Total earning assets
2,009,666
25,833
5.10%
2,114,210
24,228
4.55%
Other assets
249,056
256,591
Total assets
$
2,258,722
$
2,370,801
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand deposits
$
458,458
$
40
0.03%
$
451,024
$
62
0.05%
Savings deposits
494,868
132
0.11%
512,156
83
0.06%
Time deposits
450,770
1,125
0.99%
502,515
1,168
0.92%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,404,096
1,297
0.37%
1,465,695
1,313
0.36%
Borrowings
Retail repurchase agreements
4,526
2
0.18%
5,470
1
0.07%
Wholesale repurchase agreements
25,000
203
3.22%
25,000
204
3.24%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
-
-
-
50,000
511
4.05%
Total borrowings
29,526
205
2.75%
80,470
716
3.53%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,433,622
1,502
0.42%
1,546,165
2,029
0.52%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
461,457
446,487
Other liabilities
28,188
22,103
Total liabilities
1,923,267
2,014,755
Stockholders' equity
335,455
356,046
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,258,722
$
2,370,801
Net interest income, FTE(1)
$
24,331
$
22,199
Net interest rate spread
4.68%
4.03%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)
4.80%
4.17%
(1)
Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for periods after January 1, 2018, and 35% for periods prior to January 1, 2018.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)
Interest on loans include non-cash purchase accounting accretion of $2.13 million and $1.16 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average
Average Yield/
Average
Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Assets
Earning assets
Loans(2)(3)
$
1,795,391
$
91,971
5.12%
$
1,837,092
$
90,032
4.90%
Securities available for sale
176,766
6,190
3.50%
164,489
5,695
3.46%
Securities held to maturity
25,081
418
1.67%
32,954
487
1.48%
Interest-bearing deposits
81,520
1,537
1.89%
73,405
1,008
1.37%
Total earning assets
2,078,758
100,116
4.82%
2,107,940
97,222
4.61%
Other assets
251,853
262,381
Total assets
$
2,330,611
$
2,370,321
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand deposits
$
466,403
$
246
0.05%
$
401,092
$
224
0.06%
Savings deposits
508,353
382
0.08%
520,430
336
0.06%
Time deposits
471,335
4,516
0.96%
510,411
4,427
0.87%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,446,091
5,144
0.36%
1,431,933
4,987
0.35%
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
1
-
-
Retail repurchase agreements
4,010
5
0.12%
47,716
32
0.07%
Wholesale repurchase agreements
25,000
806
3.22%
25,000
806
3.22%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
36,849
1,494
4.05%
55,502
2,265
4.08%
Total borrowings
65,859
2,305
3.50%
128,219
3,103
2.42%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,511,950
7,449
0.49%
1,560,152
8,090
0.52%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
448,903
438,513
Other liabilities
28,239
21,955
Total liabilities
1,989,092
2,020,620
Stockholders' equity
341,519
349,701
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,330,611
$
2,370,321
Net interest income, FTE(1)
$
92,667
$
89,132
Net interest rate spread
4.33%
4.09%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)
4.46%
4.23%
(1)
Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for periods after January 1, 2018, and 35% for periods prior to January 1, 2018.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)
Interest on loans include non-cash purchase accounting accretion of $6.39 million and $5.42 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE(Unaudited)