First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results and Quarterly Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the "Company") today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported net income of $9.31 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $8.09 million from the same quarter of 2017. The Company also reported $36.34 million, or $2.18 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $14.86 million from 2017. The fourth quarter and full year both constitute net income records for the respective periods. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-one cents ($0.21) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 1, 2019, and is expected to be paid on or about February 15, 2019. The current year marks the 34th consecutive year of regular cash dividends paid to shareholders. The Company's capital management plan and philosophy require maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve customers. As reported in early 2018, absent other needs, the Company's capital management plan aspires to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations back to shareholders through regular cash dividends and stock repurchases. The Company earned approximately $36.34 million in 2018, from which it paid regular cash dividends of approximately $12.96 million. The Company also repurchased 1,060,312 common shares for approximately $34.41 million. Since regular dividends and stock repurchases returned all current earnings to shareholders, the Board of Directors determined not to declare a special dividend related to 2018 earnings. As of December 31, 2018, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory "well capitalized" targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan. Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights General On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the sale of its remaining insurance agency assets to Bankers Insurance, LLC of Glen Allen, Virginia ("BI") in exchange for an equity interest in BI. On October 2, 2018, the Company completed its Plan of Reincorporation and Merger, the sole purpose of which was to change the Company's state of incorporation from Nevada to Virginia.



Income Statement Net income increased $8.09 million to $9.31 million compared to the same quarter of 2017. The large increase reflects the deferred tax asset revaluation charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings increased $1.82 million to $9.50 million compared to the same quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.50 to $0.57 compared to the same quarter of 2017. Again, the large increase reflects the deferred tax asset revaluation charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share increased $0.13 to $0.58 compared to the same quarter of 2017. Return on average assets (“ROAA”) for the quarter increased to 1.63%, the highest reported quarterly ROAA for the Company in 15 years. Return on average equity for the quarter increased to 11.01%. Net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 4.80% compared to the same quarter of 2017.





Balance Sheet Book value per common share increased $0.16 to $20.79, and tangible book value per common share increased $0.05 to $14.69, compared to December 31, 2017. The Company repurchased 390,296 common shares for $13.12 million during the quarter and 1,060,312 common shares for $34.41 million during the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company and its subsidiary bank both significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets as of December 31, 2018.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for periods after January 1, 2018, and 35% for periods prior to January 1, 2018. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. About First Community Bankshares, Inc. First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 44 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2018. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $975 million in combined assets as of December 31, 2018. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.24 billion as of December 31, 2018. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com. This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 23,938 $ 22,556 $ 22,422 $ 22,755 $ 22,314 $ 91,671 $ 89,749 Interest on securities 1,249 1,372 1,361 1,104 1,095 5,086 4,551 Interest on deposits in banks 194 358 514 471 353 1,537 1,008 Total interest income 25,381 24,286 24,297 24,330 23,762 98,294 95,308 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,297 1,269 1,327 1,251 1,313 5,144 4,987 Interest on borrowings 205 692 708 700 716 2,305 3,103 Total interest expense 1,502 1,961 2,035 1,951 2,029 7,449 8,090 Net interest income 23,879 22,325 22,262 22,379 21,733 90,845 87,218 Provision for loan losses 908 495 495 495 615 2,393 2,771 Net interest income after provision 22,971 21,830 21,767 21,884 21,118 88,452 84,447 Noninterest income 6,297 6,519 6,959 6,668 7,498 26,443 24,568 Noninterest expense 17,366 18,131 17,160 17,116 16,683 69,773 66,902 Income before income taxes 11,902 10,218 11,566 11,436 11,933 45,122 42,113 Income tax expense 2,596 1,118 2,500 2,568 10,720 8,782 20,628 Net income $ 9,306 $ 9,100 $ 9,066 $ 8,868 $ 1,213 $ 36,340 $ 21,485 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.07 $ 2.19 $ 1.26 Diluted 0.57 0.55 0.54 0.52 0.07 2.18 1.26 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.21 0.21 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.78 0.68 Special - - - 0.48 - 0.48 - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 16,201,148 16,512,823 16,689,398 16,955,758 16,992,519 16,587,504 17,002,116 Diluted 16,280,404 16,612,416 16,788,615 17,047,638 17,083,949 16,666,385 17,077,842 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.63 % 1.55 % 1.53 % 1.52 % 0.20 % 1.56 % 0.91 % Return on average common equity 11.01 % 10.59 % 10.68 % 10.30 % 1.35 % 10.64 % 6.14 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 15.58 % 15.06 % 15.21 % 14.53 % 1.89 % 15.09 % 8.69 % (1) ﻿A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 9,306 $ 9,100 $ 9,066 $ 8,868 $ 1,213 $ 36,340 $ 21,485 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities - 618 - - 4 618 661 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,096 - - - 1,096 - Goodwill impairment - 1,492 - - - 1,492 - Deferred tax asset revaluation - (1,669 ) - - 6,552 (1,669 ) 6,552 Other items(1) 254 - 297 (130 ) (140 ) 421 (298 ) Total adjustments 254 1,537 297 (130 ) 6,416 1,958 6,915 Tax effect 61 411 96 (24 ) (50 ) 544 301 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 9,499 $ 10,226 $ 9,267 $ 8,762 $ 7,679 $ 37,754 $ 28,099 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.58 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 2.27 $ 1.65 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.67 % 1.74 % 1.57 % 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.62 % 1.19 % Adjusted return on average common equity 11.23 % 11.90 % 10.91 % 10.17 % 8.56 % 11.05 % 8.04 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 15.90 % 16.93 % 15.55 % 14.36 % 11.99 % 15.68 % 11.36 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 1,788,570 $ 24,017 5.33% $ 1,822,583 $ 22,387 4.87% Securities available for sale 162,330 1,518 3.71% 171,288 1,383 3.20% Securities held to maturity 25,030 104 1.65% 25,165 105 1.66% Interest-bearing deposits 33,736 194 2.28% 95,174 353 1.47% Total earning assets 2,009,666 25,833 5.10% 2,114,210 24,228 4.55% Other assets 249,056 256,591 Total assets $ 2,258,722 $ 2,370,801 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 458,458 $ 40 0.03% $ 451,024 $ 62 0.05% Savings deposits 494,868 132 0.11% 512,156 83 0.06% Time deposits 450,770 1,125 0.99% 502,515 1,168 0.92% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,404,096 1,297 0.37% 1,465,695 1,313 0.36% Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 4,526 2 0.18% 5,470 1 0.07% Wholesale repurchase agreements 25,000 203 3.22% 25,000 204 3.24% FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - 50,000 511 4.05% Total borrowings 29,526 205 2.75% 80,470 716 3.53% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,433,622 1,502 0.42% 1,546,165 2,029 0.52% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 461,457 446,487 Other liabilities 28,188 22,103 Total liabilities 1,923,267 2,014,755 Stockholders' equity 335,455 356,046 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,258,722 $ 2,370,801 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 24,331 $ 22,199 Net interest rate spread 4.68% 4.03% Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.80% 4.17% (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for periods after January 1, 2018, and 35% for periods prior to January 1, 2018. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans include non-cash purchase accounting accretion of $2.13 million and $1.16 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 1,795,391 $ 91,971 5.12% $ 1,837,092 $ 90,032 4.90% Securities available for sale 176,766 6,190 3.50% 164,489 5,695 3.46% Securities held to maturity 25,081 418 1.67% 32,954 487 1.48% Interest-bearing deposits 81,520 1,537 1.89% 73,405 1,008 1.37% Total earning assets 2,078,758 100,116 4.82% 2,107,940 97,222 4.61% Other assets 251,853 262,381 Total assets $ 2,330,611 $ 2,370,321 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 466,403 $ 246 0.05% $ 401,092 $ 224 0.06% Savings deposits 508,353 382 0.08% 520,430 336 0.06% Time deposits 471,335 4,516 0.96% 510,411 4,427 0.87% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,446,091 5,144 0.36% 1,431,933 4,987 0.35% Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - - 1 - - Retail repurchase agreements 4,010 5 0.12% 47,716 32 0.07% Wholesale repurchase agreements 25,000 806 3.22% 25,000 806 3.22% FHLB advances and other borrowings 36,849 1,494 4.05% 55,502 2,265 4.08% Total borrowings 65,859 2,305 3.50% 128,219 3,103 2.42% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,511,950 7,449 0.49% 1,560,152 8,090 0.52% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 448,903 438,513 Other liabilities 28,239 21,955 Total liabilities 1,989,092 2,020,620 Stockholders' equity 341,519 349,701 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,330,611 $ 2,370,321 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 92,667 $ 89,132 Net interest rate spread 4.33% 4.09% Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.46% 4.23% (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21% for periods after January 1, 2018, and 35% for periods prior to January 1, 2018. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans include non-cash purchase accounting accretion of $6.39 million and $5.42 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 854 $ 791 $ 823 $ 794 $ 811 $ 3,262 $ 3,150 Service charges on deposits 3,850 3,803 3,612 3,468 3,725 14,733 13,803 Other service charges and fees 2,017 1,925 1,934 1,857 1,788 7,733 6,944 Insurance commissions - 299 338 329 343 966 1,347 Net loss on sale of securities - (618 ) - - (4 ) (618 ) (661 ) Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (579 ) (645 ) (575 ) (382 ) (331 ) (2,181 ) (3,517 ) Other operating income 155 964 827 602 1,166 2,548 3,502 Total noninterest income $ 6,297 $ 6,519 $ 6,959 $ 6,668 $ 7,498 $ 26,443 $ 24,568 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,273 $ 8,983 $ 8,993 $ 9,441 $ 9,003 $ 36,690 $ 35,774 Occupancy expense 1,134 1,075 1,083 1,250 1,104 4,542 4,775 Furniture and equipment expense 1,004 985 945 1,046 1,114 3,980 4,425 Service fees 1,047 1,134 851 828 703 3,860 3,348 Advertising and public relations 550 478 461 522 506 2,011 2,206 Professional fees 356 337 430 307 589 1,430 2,567 Amortization of intangibles 254 261 263 261 266 1,039 1,056 FDIC premiums and assessments 209 234 252 211 212 906 910 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,096 - - - 1,096 - Goodwill impairment - 1,492 - - - 1,492 - Other operating expense 3,539 2,056 3,882 3,250 3,186 12,727 11,841 Total noninterest expense $ 17,366 $ 18,131 $ 17,160 $ 17,116 $ 16,683 $ 69,773 $ 66,902 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,873 $ 73,679 $ 107,957 $ 205,140 $ 157,951 Debt securities available for sale 153,116 163,593 196,425 164,192 165,580 Debt securities held to maturity 25,013 25,047 25,082 25,115 25,149 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income Noncovered 1,756,269 1,770,426 1,776,112 1,767,703 1,789,236 Covered 18,815 20,483 22,919 25,406 27,948 Allowance for loan losses (18,267 ) (18,256 ) (19,583 ) (19,500 ) (19,276 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,756,817 1,772,653 1,779,448 1,773,609 1,797,908 FDIC indemnification asset 5,108 5,653 6,390 6,884 7,161 Premises and equipment, net 45,785 45,537 45,547 46,415 48,126 Other real estate owned, noncovered 3,806 4,754 4,805 4,620 2,409 Other real estate owned, covered 32 44 44 70 105 Interest receivable 5,481 5,374 5,580 5,155 5,778 Goodwill 92,744 94,287 95,779 95,779 95,779 Other intangible assets 5,026 5,366 5,628 5,891 6,151 Other assets 74,573 73,701 75,435 95,437 76,363 Total assets $ 2,244,374 $ 2,269,688 $ 2,348,120 $ 2,428,307 $ 2,388,460 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 459,550 $ 463,945 $ 462,851 $ 460,478 $ 454,143 Interest-bearing 1,396,200 1,411,906 1,441,887 1,520,141 1,475,748 Total deposits 1,855,750 1,875,851 1,904,738 1,980,619 1,929,891 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 29,370 30,151 27,869 29,115 30,086 FHLB borrowings - - 50,000 50,000 50,000 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 26,397 25,284 26,392 26,536 27,769 Total liabilities 1,911,517 1,931,286 2,008,999 2,086,270 2,037,746 Stockholders' equity Common stock(2) 16,007 21,382 21,382 21,382 21,382 Additional paid-in capital(2) 122,486 229,182 228,949 228,774 228,750 Retained earnings 195,793 189,902 184,279 178,227 180,543 Treasury stock, at cost(2) - (99,247 ) (92,904 ) (83,865 ) (79,121 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,429 ) (2,817 ) (2,585 ) (2,481 ) (840 ) Total stockholders' equity 332,857 338,402 339,121 342,037 350,714 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,244,374 $ 2,269,688 $ 2,348,120 $ 2,428,307 $ 2,388,460 Shares outstanding at period-end 16,007,263 16,390,502 16,574,347 16,847,452 16,998,226 Book value per common share $ 20.79 $ 20.65 $ 20.46 $ 20.30 $ 20.63 Tangible book value per common share(1) 14.69 14.57 14.34 14.27 14.64 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding (2) In accordance with the Company's reincorporation from Nevada to Virginia on October 2, 2018, treasury stock is not recognized. SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 18,256 $ 19,583 $ 19,500 $ 19,276 $ 19,206 Provision for loan losses charged to operations 908 495 495 495 615 Charge-offs (1,282 ) (2,177 ) (750 ) (698 ) (967 ) Recoveries 385 355 338 427 422 Net charge-offs (897 ) (1,822 ) (412 ) (271 ) (545 ) Ending balance $ 18,267 $ 18,256 $ 19,583 $ 19,500 $ 19,276 Nonperforming Assets Non-covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 19,583 $ 20,542 $ 21,467 $ 21,650 $ 18,997 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 58 46 - 27 1 Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1) 161 189 133 77 120 Total non-covered nonperforming loans 19,802 20,777 21,600 21,754 19,118 OREO 3,806 4,754 4,805 4,620 2,409 Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 23,608 $ 25,531 $ 26,405 $ 26,374 $ 21,527 Covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 322 $ 330 $ 509 $ 596 $ 342 Total covered nonperforming loans 322 330 509 596 342 OREO 32 44 44 70 105 Total covered nonperforming assets $ 354 $ 374 $ 553 $ 666 $ 447 Additional Information Performing TDRs(2) $ 6,266 $ 6,953 $ 6,847 $ 7,220 $ 7,614 Total TDRs(3) 6,427 7,142 6,980 7,297 7,734 Non-covered ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.06 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.10 % 0.91 % Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans 92.25 % 87.87 % 90.66 % 89.64 % 100.83 % Non-PCI allowance to total loans 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.08 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.41 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.12 % Total ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.25 % 1.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.07 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.11 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 90.77 % 86.49 % 88.57 % 87.25 % 99.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.06 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.40 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.12 % (1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming (2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance (3) Accruing total TDRs

