Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Community Corporation    FCCO

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

(FCCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIETNAM REPORTS FIRST COMMUNITY CORONAVIRUS INFECTION IN MORE THAN THREE MONTHS - STATE MEDIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 12:24am EDT

VIETNAM REPORTS FIRST COMMUNITY CORONAVIRUS INFECTION IN MORE THAN THREE MONTHS - STATE MEDIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATIO
12:24aVietnam reports first community coronavirus infection in more than three mont..
RE
07/22FIRST COMMUNITY CORP /SC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
07/22FIRST COMMUNITY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21FIRST COMMUNITY CORP /SC/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/21FIRST COMMUNITY CORP /SC/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
05/08FIRST COMMUNITY : SC/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/01FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22FIRST COMMUNITY CORP /SC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
04/22FIRST COMMUNITY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/13FIRST COMMUNITY : SC/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52,2 M - -
Net income 2020 8,86 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Community Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,63 $
Last Close Price 13,66 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Crapps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Thomas Johnson Chairman
Tanya A. Butts Chief Operating & Risk Officer, Executive VP
Donald Shawn Jordan Chief Financial Officer
W. James Kitchens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION-36.79%101
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%301 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%246 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%212 617
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%193 451
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%131 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group