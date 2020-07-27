July 27 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
Heavy British blow
Spain sought to quell worries on Sunday after Britain
abruptly imposed a two-week quarantine on travelers returning
from there, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay.
"Spain is safe, it is safe for Spaniards, it is safe for
tourists," Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told
reporters.
The Spanish government will focus its efforts on trying to
persuade Britain to exclude the Balearic and Canary islands from
the quarantine measure, she said, adding that the prevalence of
the virus in those popular travel destinations was much lower
than in the United Kingdom.
Last year, Britons made up over a fifth of foreign visitors
to Spain, which relies on heavily on tourism revenues, meaning
the UK move could deal a hard blow to efforts to restart the
Mediterranean country's economy after months of lockdown.
North Korea's possible first patient
North Korea announced what could be its first publicly
confirmed case of coronavirus on Sunday, and officials in Seoul
believe they may have identified the man suspected of crossing
into the North, but said so far there is no sign he was
infected.
North Korean state media said the suspected COVID-19 patient
"illegally crossed" the demarcation line on July 19, and leader
Kim Jong Un called for an investigation into the military units
at the border. The man is believed to have crossed from
Gwanghwa, a South Korean island about 25km (15.5 miles) from
Kaesong, the border city in North Korea where he was caught,
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.
He appears to have evaded troops on the South side of the
border by passing through a drainpipe under barbed wire fences,
and authorities found a bag believed to belong to him, the JCS
said.
Second lockdown may be extended
Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported the country's
highest daily increase in coronavirus infections at 532 new
cases, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may
last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling
unwell.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the high number of new
cases in Victoria showed how transmission of the illness among
younger people, who were considered lower risk, could spread to
aged care facilities through family members. Five of the latest
deaths were people in aged care facilities, the authorities
said.
Mass evacuation
Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists,
from the central city of Danang after three residents tested
positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said
on Monday. The evacuation will take at least four days with
domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from
Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a
statement.
The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the
government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections
since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the
tourism hotspot of Danang.
All aboard the socially distanced cruise
Taiwan resumed an island-hopping ocean cruise on Sunday,
joining a handful of places in the world to restart voyages
after the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a virtual
standstill.
About 900 holidaymakers are following new safety measures
aboard Genting Hong Kong's Explorer Dream, which left from
Taiwan's northern Keelung port. The company now offers trips of
up to five days from Taiwan to its scenic outlying islands of
Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.
The ship is carrying just a third of its maximum passenger
limit, and is equipped with 22 COVID-19 wards to isolate
passengers if any fall ill. All frontline service staff are
required to wear masks and gloves. Buffet service has been
dropped, the onboard casino and spa are shut, and dining tables
are set apart and divided by screens.
(Compiled by Karishma Singh. Edited by Gerry Doyle)