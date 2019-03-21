First Data : Acquires ayCash, a Leading Digital Merchant Network Services Provider in Germany

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology
and solutions, today announced that it has acquired ayCash, a
German-based provider of cashless payment terminals and digital merchant
services.
Founded in 2008 by Hans Hezel, ayCash operates well-known digital
properties, YesCash and Cash4Less, and offers technical solutions for
Girocard and credit card acceptance to DACH-based merchants. Its
services include the ability for businesses to buy or rent high-speed
card acceptance terminals (stationary and wireless) as well as support
for dispatch, installation and maintenance.
“I’m extremely enthusiastic about this deal as it will be tremendously
positive for both companies,” said Hans Hezel, Founder of ayCash. “As
part of First Data we will be able to further improve our products and
services and therefore grow our customer base in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland.”
“ayCash has a growing client base, serving the increased demand for
cashless technology in Germany and the region,” said Jörg Brand, General
Manager, DACH at First Data.
“We continue to see strong growth in Germany and are committed to
continuing to serve our customers in the region today and into the
future,” said John Gibbons, Executive Vice President, Head of EMEA &
Co-Head of Global Financial Solutions at First Data. “In fact, according
one of our recent surveys of cashless trends in Germany, we revealed
that as many as 54% of German consumers expect cash to become obsolete
in as little as a few years.”
About First Data
First
Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology
and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and
more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around
the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are dedicated to
helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations,
conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000
transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year. For more
information, visit www.firstdata.com
and follow us on Twitter at @FirstData
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005078/en/