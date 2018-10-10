Log in
FIRST DATA CORP (FDC)
First Data : Announces Partnership with BlueSnap

10/10/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Ecommerce Innovator Integrates with First Data’s Global Payment Platform

First Data (NYSE:FDC), a global leader in commerce enabling technology, and BlueSnap, a payments technology provider, today announced a partnership to combine the power of BlueSnap’s All-in-one Payment Platform with the suite of global and local payments solutions offered by First Data. The partnership will also provide BlueSnap with access to First Data’s distribution partners, including some of the world’s largest banks, with First Data serving as BlueSnap’s primary provider for all acquiring, processing, and settlement of payment card transaction and related services.

“We are thrilled to bring BlueSnap into our ecosystem of highly secured, diversified global payments solutions,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and CEO of First Data. “BlueSnap’s platform and services are uniquely suited for medium-sized businesses and combined with access to First Data’s global payment platform and our significant distribution channels, we are confident that BlueSnap will further enhance how businesses accept payments.”

As part of the agreement, First Data and BlueSnap will work together to introduce BlueSnap’s ecommerce services to First Data’s bank and distribution partners, providing its clients with the innovative tools that are necessary to match the expectations of an evolving global economy.

“As the number of payment methods, integrations, and check-out flows endlessly expand, providing a single platform to consolidate them brings value to business owners looking to analyze their data to make business decisions,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO, BlueSnap. “First Data is the optimal partner because only First Data allows merchants to seamlessly integrate with BlueSnap and with one integration, instantly be connected to dozens of local banks.”

About First Data

First Data (NYSE:FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, serving approximately 6 million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company’s 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year. For more information, visit www.firstdata.com and follow us on Twitter at @FirstData.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 100 payment types, including popular e-wallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. And with built-in integrations to platforms and shopping carts, businesses can start processing payments immediately. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 788 M
EBIT 2018 2 334 M
Net income 2018 955 M
Debt 2018 17 135 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,47
P/E ratio 2019 20,56
EV / Sales 2018 4,48x
EV / Sales 2019 4,08x
Capitalization 22 213 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Chiarello President
Christine E. Larsen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Himanshu Amrutlal Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael K. Neborak Executive Vice President & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DATA CORP42.37%22 213
FISERV23.18%32 641
WIRECARD95.66%23 613
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.81%19 164
GLOBAL PAYMENTS17.35%18 644
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-10.34%12 605
