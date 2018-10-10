First Data : Announces Partnership with BlueSnap

First Data (NYSE:FDC), a global leader in commerce enabling technology,
and BlueSnap, a payments technology provider, today announced a
partnership to combine the power of BlueSnap’s All-in-one Payment
Platform with the suite of global and local payments solutions offered
by First Data. The partnership will also provide BlueSnap with access to
First Data’s distribution partners, including some of the world’s
largest banks, with First Data serving as BlueSnap’s primary provider
for all acquiring, processing, and settlement of payment card
transaction and related services.
“We are thrilled to bring BlueSnap into our ecosystem of highly secured,
diversified global payments solutions,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman
and CEO of First Data. “BlueSnap’s platform and services are uniquely
suited for medium-sized businesses and combined with access to First
Data’s global payment platform and our significant distribution
channels, we are confident that BlueSnap will further enhance how
businesses accept payments.”
As part of the agreement, First Data and BlueSnap will work together to
introduce BlueSnap’s ecommerce services to First Data’s bank and
distribution partners, providing its clients with the innovative tools
that are necessary to match the expectations of an evolving global
economy.
“As the number of payment methods, integrations, and check-out flows
endlessly expand, providing a single platform to consolidate them brings
value to business owners looking to analyze their data to make business
decisions,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO, BlueSnap. “First Data is the
optimal partner because only First Data allows merchants to seamlessly
integrate with BlueSnap and with one integration, instantly be connected
to dozens of local banks.”
About First Data
First Data (NYSE:FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology, serving approximately 6 million business locations and 4,000
financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The
company’s 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies,
from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce
every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per
second and $2.4 trillion per year. For more information, visit www.firstdata.com and
follow us on Twitter at @FirstData.
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed to increase
sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports
online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments
and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration
to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The
Platform includes access to 100 payment types, including popular
e-wallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and
detailed analytics to help businesses grow. And with built-in
integrations to platforms and shopping carts, businesses can start
processing payments immediately. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is
backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill
Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/
