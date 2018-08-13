First Data : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 64,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock

First Data Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FDC) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by New Omaha Holdings L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 64,000,000 shares of Class A common stock of the Company pursuant to the Company’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), at the public offering price of $23.75 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 9,600,000 additional shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and KKR Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, HSBC, Keefe Bruyette & Woods and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Allen & Company LLC, BB&T Capital Markets, BBVA, Citizens Capital Markets, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Huntington Capital Markets, Santander, TD Securities and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup, Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; BofA Merrill Lynch, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Ave., Floor 10, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Kathleen Riley, by telephone at (855) 881-0697, or by email at Kathleen.Riley@pnc.com; Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York, 10152, by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; Deutsche Bank Securities, Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com; or KKR Capital Markets, 9 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (212) 750-8300.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Commission and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on First Data’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, under the caption “Risk Factors.”

