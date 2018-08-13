First Data : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 64,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock

First Data Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FDC) today announced the
pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by
New Omaha Holdings L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 64,000,000 shares
of Class A common stock of the Company pursuant to the Company’s
registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “Commission”), at the public offering price of $23.75 per share.
The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has
granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 9,600,000
additional shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholder will
receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold
by the Company.
Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo
Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and KKR Capital Markets are acting
as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, HSBC, Keefe Bruyette & Woods
and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as bookrunners for the offering.
Allen & Company LLC, BB&T Capital Markets, BBVA, Citizens Capital
Markets, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Huntington Capital Markets,
Santander, TD Securities and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are
acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup,
Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800)
831-9146; BofA Merrill Lynch, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Ave., Floor 10, Pittsburgh, PA 15222,
Attention: Kathleen Riley, by telephone at (855) 881-0697, or by email
at Kathleen.Riley@pnc.com;
Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park
Avenue, New York, New York, 10152, by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by
email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com;
Deutsche Bank Securities, Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street,
New York, NY 10005, by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com;
or KKR Capital Markets, 9 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, or by
telephone at (212) 750-8300.
The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Commission and has become effective. This press release shall
not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any
state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures which contain
“forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking
statements because they contain words such as “believes” and “expects.”
Forward-looking statements are based on First Data’s current
expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate
to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and
changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those
contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither
statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future
performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in
our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017,
under the caption “Risk Factors.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005704/en/