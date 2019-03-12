First Data : Champions Female Leaders with Launch of Employee Matched Giving Program

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology
and solutions, today announced the launch of its Matched Giving Program
for its owner-associates, with the first matching campaign running from
March 12-29, 2019.
In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, First
Data will double-match all contributions made by the Company’s 19,000
owner-associates to organizations focused on empowering women, including
Girls Who Code, Girl Scouts of the USA, Women in Need, Women’s Network
in Electronic Transactions, and Women in Technology. First Data will
also offer a one-to-one match to other organizations on a pre-approved
matching list. As part of this program, First Data intends to raise
$1,000,000 for eligible organizations.
“We are very excited to kick off our Matched Giving Program and take our
first opportunity to empower the next-generation of women leaders during
Women’s History Month,” said Vivian Greentree, Head of Corporate
Citizenship at First Data. “This program enables our owner-associates to
make a meaningful impact in their own communities.”
The Matched Giving Program is part of a multi-month campaign that will
empower the Company’s owner-associates to contribute to causes that
matter to them. First Data has a deep commitment to philanthropy, giving
more than $11.7 million since 2015 to causes including Education and
Professional Development, Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace,
Military Health and the Well-Being of Veterans, and Public Health and
Child Welfare.
“First Data’s Matched Giving Program continues our tradition of
empowering our owner-associates to support causes and matters where they
live and work,” said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and
Head of Human Resources at First Data. “Our focus on philanthropy,
sustainability, responsible sourcing, diversity and inclusion, and
social and civic responsibility creates shared value and generates
positive economic impact in the communities we serve.”
First Data is partnering with Benevity, the global leader in corporate
social responsibility and employee engagement software, on its Matched
Giving Program. Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions powers
corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s
diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to
them. With an employee base of 10 million users around the world,
Benevity has processed nearly $3 billion in donations and 17 million
hours of volunteering time this year to over 200,000 charities worldwide.
About First Data
First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business
locations and more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100
countries around the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are
dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest
corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more
than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year. For more
information, visit www.firstdata.com and
follow us on Twitter at @FirstData
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005588/en/