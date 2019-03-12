First Data : Champions Female Leaders with Launch of Employee Matched Giving Program

During Women’s History Month, First Data will offer double-matched gifts made by owner-associates to partner organizations focused on empowering women in its continued effort to give back to the communities we serve

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, today announced the launch of its Matched Giving Program for its owner-associates, with the first matching campaign running from March 12-29, 2019.

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, First Data will double-match all contributions made by the Company’s 19,000 owner-associates to organizations focused on empowering women, including Girls Who Code, Girl Scouts of the USA, Women in Need, Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions, and Women in Technology. First Data will also offer a one-to-one match to other organizations on a pre-approved matching list. As part of this program, First Data intends to raise $1,000,000 for eligible organizations.

“We are very excited to kick off our Matched Giving Program and take our first opportunity to empower the next-generation of women leaders during Women’s History Month,” said Vivian Greentree, Head of Corporate Citizenship at First Data. “This program enables our owner-associates to make a meaningful impact in their own communities.”

The Matched Giving Program is part of a multi-month campaign that will empower the Company’s owner-associates to contribute to causes that matter to them. First Data has a deep commitment to philanthropy, giving more than $11.7 million since 2015 to causes including Education and Professional Development, Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace, Military Health and the Well-Being of Veterans, and Public Health and Child Welfare.

“First Data’s Matched Giving Program continues our tradition of empowering our owner-associates to support causes and matters where they live and work,” said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources at First Data. “Our focus on philanthropy, sustainability, responsible sourcing, diversity and inclusion, and social and civic responsibility creates shared value and generates positive economic impact in the communities we serve.”

First Data is partnering with Benevity, the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, on its Matched Giving Program. Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions powers corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With an employee base of 10 million users around the world, Benevity has processed nearly $3 billion in donations and 17 million hours of volunteering time this year to over 200,000 charities worldwide.

About First Data

