First Data : Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

First Data scores 100 percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 17th Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality

2019 marks First Data’s fifth consecutive year earning a perfect score

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, proudly announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. First Data joins the ranks of over 560 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn’t just the right thing to do -- it’s also good for business.”

“First Data is beyond proud to receive a perfect score on the index, an achievement we have earned for five consecutive years," said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources at First Data. “Receiving this honor is a testament to First Data’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ community, our allies, and to ensuring that diversity and inclusion are top of mind across the company.”

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. First Data’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

