Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Data Corp    FDC

FIRST DATA CORP

(FDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Data : Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:01am EDT

First Data scores 100 percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 17th Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality

2019 marks First Data’s fifth consecutive year earning a perfect score

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, proudly announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. First Data joins the ranks of over 560 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn’t just the right thing to do -- it’s also good for business.”

“First Data is beyond proud to receive a perfect score on the index, an achievement we have earned for five consecutive years," said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources at First Data. “Receiving this honor is a testament to First Data’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ community, our allies, and to ensuring that diversity and inclusion are top of mind across the company.”

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. First Data’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year. For more information, visit www.firstdata.com and follow us on Twitter at @FirstData and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST DATA CORP
11:01aFIRST DATA : Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index
BU
04/08FIRST DATA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21FIRST DATA : Acquires ayCash, a Leading Digital Merchant Network Services Provid..
BU
03/20FIRST DATA : Bravo Pawn Systems Becomes First Pawn Management Software to Partne..
AQ
03/19Worldpay, First Data deals reflect globalization of payments space
AQ
03/19FIRST DATA : Women in Technology (WIT) Hires Industry Veteran Penny Collins as N..
AQ
03/19FIRST DATA : 's Authorization Optimization Solution to Maximize Approval Rates a..
BU
03/15FIRST DATA CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14FIRST DATA : Releases Consumer Insights Study on German Consumers' Preferred Pay..
BU
03/13FIRST DATA : to acquire Brazil`s Software Express
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 935 M
EBIT 2019 2 514 M
Net income 2019 1 080 M
Debt 2019 15 449 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,07
P/E ratio 2020 19,22
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 23 853 M
Chart FIRST DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
First Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Chiarello President
Christine E. Larsen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Himanshu Amrutlal Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DATA CORP49.62%23 853
FISERV18.04%33 529
GLOBAL PAYMENTS32.91%21 637
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES34.57%21 458
WIRECARD-16.57%15 452
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD52.86%9 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About