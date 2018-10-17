First Data : Releases Cybersecurity Study on Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

As data breaches continue to make headlines across the globe, consumers
are putting more thought into the personal information they make
available, and businesses are fighting to keep consumer data secure.
Today, First
Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology,
announces the results of its 2018 Consumer Cybersecurity Study. The
study explores the attitudes and actions of today’s consumers towards
securing their Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and identifies
trends that can give financial institutions, retailers, service
providers and individuals themselves an extra edge in the battle for
personal data.
The study is based on survey data from 1,767 U.S. consumers and
aggregates responses across four unique age groups: Linksters (ages
18-23), Socializers (24-34), the MTV Generation (35-54), and Maturists
(55+).
“The results of the survey show that consumers lack awareness as to how
much of their PII is on the dark web, and have little trust in
businesses’ abilities to keep their data safe,” said EJ Jackson, Head of
Security and Fraud Solutions, First Data. “Advances in technology are
opening new opportunities for fraudsters to obtain PII, and businesses
must proactively respond by implementing technology solutions that keep
consumer data safe and secure.”
Which Businesses do Consumers Trust? A Wide Gap in Consumer Opinions
The majority of consumers believe that fraud is inevitable within any
industry. However, all generations tend to put more trust in regulated,
records-driven businesses. Retailers and service providers who offer
more convenient, quick-swipe payment channels, are not nearly as trusted.
Among the most trusted business types by consumers are Financial
Services (46%), Healthcare (39%), and Insurance (30%) companies; the
least trusted groups include Retail (8%), Foodservice/QSR (8%) and
Petroleum (4%) businesses.
Consumers also reported similar differences in which industries they
felt were best prepared to navigate the challenges of a data breach.
Among the most prepared, consumers feel Financial Institutions (50%),
Government (41%), and Healthcare (30%) business are best prepared.
Conversely, consumer confidence was lowest among Petroleum (6%),
Foodservice/QSR (6%) and Retail (11%).
Are Social Platforms a Haven for Identity Thieves?
With social platforms at the center of several recent and prominent data
exposures, consumers are expressing caution around an emerging source of
online risk. Nearly one in five (18%) of U.S. consumers say they’ve had
a social media account hacked, and recent exposures are causing more
users to delete accounts or change passwords.
-
Linksters, Maturists and the MTV Generation saw using social media
channels as exposing more risk to their PII than activities such as
online shopping, banking, or bill pay.
-
More than half of Linksters, Socializers and Maturists said they would
be extremely or very likely to delete a personal social media account
if that platform became connected with a data breach.
PII – More Available Than You Think
Consumer information is more readily accessible than many consumers may
think. Among individuals who have performed a dark web scan, more than
half in each generation said that at least some of their information
appeared on the dark web. Socializers (90%) and Linksters (89%) were the
most likely to find their PII on the dark web, but even Maturists (58%)
found their personal information exposed more often than not.
Despite those results, the majority of consumers have yet to search the
dark web to explore if their most critical data is available. Just 12%
of Maturists had ever conducted a scan, Linksters (35%) and Socializers
(33%) were most likely to have a conducted a scan for their own PII.
Is Ignorance Bliss? Consumers Believe PII is Safe Unless told
Otherwise
Nearly one-fourth of consumers within each generation assume their
personal information is safe unless notified of a breach. But the threat
is real, and consumer data in the wrong hands may lead to many types of
identity theft, including the most harmful result of a PII breach –
Account Takeover fraud.
-
26% of consumers reported having had PII information compromised
within the last month
-
34% experienced a compromise within the last year
Additional highlights of the study included:
-
64% of consumers were worried most about having Social Security
Numbers compromised, followed by Account Information (41%) and Login
Passwords (34%)
-
45% of consumers expect a retailer, provider or financial institution
experiencing a data breach to notify them within one hour of discovery
-
43% of consumers say they would still shop at a potential affected
retailer, but only use cash; 11% said they would stop shopping at a
retailer who experienced a breach
-
Despite a rapid increase in their use, consumers are skeptical about
mobile payment platforms and their ability to safeguard PII
For a full version of First Data’s Cybersecurity Study on Personally
Identifiable Information (PII) please visit www.firstdata.com/cybersecuritymonth.
About First Data
First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business
locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries
around the world. The Company’s 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to
helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations,
conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000
transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year. For more
information, visit www.firstdata.com
and follow us on Twitter at @FirstData.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005273/en/