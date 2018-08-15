First Data : and Wells Fargo Announce Extension of Joint Venture

First Data (FDC) announced today that it has extended its merchant
acquiring joint venture with Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Merchant
Services (WFMS), until December 31, 2024.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with Wells Fargo,” said Frank
Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. “Wells
Fargo is a great institution and together we will ensure that WFMS
continues to provide cutting edge technology and best-in-class service
to clients. We look forward to driving growth.”
“We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with First
Data,” said Danny Peltz, head of Treasury, Merchant and Payment
Solutions at Wells Fargo. “Together, we are committed to delivering the
best services and technology to merchants of all sizes.”
About First Data
First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business
locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries
around the world. The Company’s 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to
helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations,
conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000
transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.
