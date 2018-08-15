Log in
FIRST DATA CORP (FDC)
First Data : and Wells Fargo Announce Extension of Joint Venture

08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

First Data (FDC) announced today that it has extended its merchant acquiring joint venture with Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Merchant Services (WFMS), until December 31, 2024.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Wells Fargo,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. “Wells Fargo is a great institution and together we will ensure that WFMS continues to provide cutting edge technology and best-in-class service to clients. We look forward to driving growth.”

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with First Data,” said Danny Peltz, head of Treasury, Merchant and Payment Solutions at Wells Fargo. “Together, we are committed to delivering the best services and technology to merchants of all sizes.”

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company’s 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 840 M
EBIT 2018 2 334 M
Net income 2018 972 M
Debt 2018 17 283 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,37
EV / Sales 2018 4,48x
EV / Sales 2019 4,07x
Capitalization 22 316 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Chiarello President
Christine E. Larsen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Himanshu Amrutlal Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael K. Neborak Executive Vice President & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DATA CORP43.27%22 316
FISERV20.54%32 099
WIRECARD83.03%23 767
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.83%18 988
GLOBAL PAYMENTS18.07%18 498
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-8.70%12 492
