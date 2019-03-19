First Data :'s Authorization Optimization Solution to Maximize Approval Rates and Revenue for Merchants

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology
and solutions, today unveiled Authorization Optimization, a digital
commerce solution that drives efficiency and revenue by optimizing
card-on-file transactions. The new solution applies intelligent
transaction tools, including a robust rules engine and data science,
helping merchants increase authorization rates for card-on-file
transactions by as much as 10 percent.
Authorization Optimization is designed for businesses with high volumes
of digital payments. Examples include the burgeoning subscription
economy, which relies heavily on recurring payments, and businesses like
ride-sharing platforms that depend on customer-initiated digital
transactions via stored payment information.
“Nearly $15 billion in ecommerce revenue is missed annually, because
merchants haven’t had a reliable authorization optimization strategy,”
said Nandan Sheth, Head of Global Digital Commerce at First Data. “With
our new Authorization Optimization solution, we’re providing our
enterprise clients with powerful back-end support, fueled by
industry-leading data intelligence. This insightful intelligence is used
to boost authorization rates, as well as helps merchants retain more
customers through a deeper understanding of their portfolio.”
First Data’s Authorization Optimization solution is powered by
artificial intelligence, machine learning, and a team of data
scientists. The solution’s enterprise insights portal offers a holistic
view of authorization information by card type and issuer. Its machine
learning rules engine provides merchants proactive management of a
merchant’s card on-file database, which helps reduce services
cancellation while securely updating new payment information, without
customer intervention.
Authorization Optimization has proven to dramatically increase revenues
for merchants. For example, First Data recently implemented
Authorization Optimization for a multinational digital gaming merchant.
By applying these new capabilities, the client was able to successfully
process tens of millions of dollars’ worth of transactions that would
have otherwise been declined.*
First Data’s Authorization Optimization solution also enables merchants
to conduct their own analytics — in a single dashboard — on a wide
variety of data types. This includes card volume, authorization and
decline rates, card types, geography, customer demographics, repeat
customer data, and average ticket size, among others. By conducting
extensive and customized benchmarking of data in real-time, operational
adjustments can be made on an as-needed basis to enable merchants to
better manage operations and understand their customers.
For more information about First Data’s Authorization Optimization
solution, please visit www.firstdata.com/AuthOpt.
* Facts and figures are specific to an individual client use
case; individual results will vary by client.
About First Data
First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business
locations and more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100
countries around the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are
dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest
corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more
than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year. For more
information, visit www.firstdata.com
