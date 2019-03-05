First Data :'s Prepaid Consumer Insights Study Highlights Value of Gift Cards as “Branded Currency” in the U.K.

The average U.K. consumer spends £41 more than the original value of
their gift card according to the U.K. Prepaid Consumer Insights Study
released today by First
Data (NYSE: FDC). The study also found that 34% of consumers visit a
store they would not have visited otherwise due to their receipt of a
gift card.
First Data’s first U.K. Prepaid Consumer Insights Study looked at trends
in branded currency, giving business owners insight into how gift cards
can benefit and grow their businesses. This year’s study was based on
survey data from more than 1,000 U.K. consumers and aggregated responses
across four unique age groups: Generation Z (ages 18-23), Millennials
(ages 24-37), Generation X/Y (ages 38-53), and Boomers (age 54+).
“Our study shows a distinct opportunity for U.K. business owners to
drive more sales, strengthen their brand, and bolster customer loyalty
by implementing smart branded currency strategies,” said John Gibbons,
Executive Vice President, Head of EMEA & Co-Head of Global Financial
Solutions at First Data. “From employee rewards and customer service
programs to social media promotions and targeted marketing campaigns,
both physical and digital gift cards offer valuable incentives to both
businesses and consumers.”
Consumer Preference Shifts Toward Digital
First Data’s U.K. Prepaid Consumer Insights Study results showed
increased interest for digital currency and a growth trajectory that is
expected to continue. The study found that 55% of consumers purchased
plastic gift cards, while 45% of consumers purchased digital gift cards
in 2018. While a majority of purchasers still prefer plastic, consumers
are accelerating their use of digital cards largely due to convenience –
as these can be sent instantly and are easier to reload.
Gift Cards Impact Consumer Purchasing Behaviour
The study also identified that 44% of U.K. consumers are likely to visit
a store more often as a result of receiving a gift card, and 74% spend
more than the value of their gift card. The most commonly visited stores
based on consumers’ preference for purchasing gift cards included:
department stores (30%), food supermarkets or grocery stores (26%), and
online-only merchants (17%). Petrol stations (4%) and fine dining
restaurants (4%) received the lowest gift card spend.
Gift Cards: A Preferred Brand of Currency
Last year, U.K. consumers spent on average £203 or 38% of their annual
gifting budget on gift cards. And, while 81% of consumers surveyed
purchased a gift card as a present for an occasion or event, one in
three respondents spent more on a gift card than a traditional gift.
Although very few consumers purchased a gift card for themselves
exclusively, primary reasons for doing so included receiving a discount
or to receive loyalty rewards. The study also showed that consumers
self-purchasing gift cards spend more than when purchasing for others.
Other reasons for reloading gift cards included shopping online and
budgeting.
To learn how your business can produce new customers, drive sales, and
extend your reach using First Data’s Gift Solutions, please email giftsolutionsemea@firstdata.com.
For more information about the U.K. Prepaid Consumer Insights Study,
please see the dedicated
page on First Data’s website.
