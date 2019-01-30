First Data : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First
Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) will release its fourth quarter 2018
financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6,
2019. The release will be available at investor.firstdata.com.
Due to the pending merger with Fiserv, Inc., the Company will not host a
conference call/webcast to review the fourth quarter 2018 financial
results.
About First Data
First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business
locations and more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100
countries around the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are
dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest
corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more
than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year.
