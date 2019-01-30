Log in
FIRST DATA CORP    FDC

FIRST DATA CORP (FDC)
First Data : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

01/30/2019 | 04:18pm EST

First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The release will be available at investor.firstdata.com.

Due to the pending merger with Fiserv, Inc., the Company will not host a conference call/webcast to review the fourth quarter 2018 financial results.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 654 M
EBIT 2018 2 263 M
Net income 2018 1 063 M
Debt 2018 16 905 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,50
P/E ratio 2019 23,50
EV / Sales 2018 4,63x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 23 160 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Chiarello President
Christine E. Larsen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Himanshu Amrutlal Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Manos Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DATA CORP46.24%23 160
FISERV15.95%33 324
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES6.38%24 272
WIRECARD26.05%23 677
GLOBAL PAYMENTS7.34%17 514
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION18.48%9 686
