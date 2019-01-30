First Data : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The release will be available at investor.firstdata.com.

Due to the pending merger with Fiserv, Inc., the Company will not host a conference call/webcast to review the fourth quarter 2018 financial results.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and more than 3,700 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company’s 19,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.6 trillion per year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005781/en/