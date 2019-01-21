First Defiance Financial Corp. : Reports Record Full Year Earnings of $2.26 Per Share for 2018 0 01/21/2019 | 05:16pm EST Send by mail :

Quarterly dividend increased 11.8% to $0.19 per share

Net income of $12.1 million for 2018 fourth quarter, compared to $9.4 million in the 2017 fourth quarter

Net interest margin of 4.02% for the 2018 fourth quarter, compared to 3.88% in the 2017 fourth quarter

Loan growth of $83.7 million during the 2018 fourth quarter

Deposit growth of $96.5 million during the 2018 fourth quarter

Non-performing loans of $19.0 million for 2018 fourth quarter, compared to $30.7 million for the 2017 fourth quarter First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) announced today that net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, totaled $46.2 million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, compared to $32.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, First Defiance earned $12.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 results included an increase of $806,000 pre-tax ($636,000 after-tax), or $0.03 per diluted share, from an immaterial accounting correction related to the company’s deferred compensation plan. “With fourth quarter earnings per share up 28% over last year, we are pleased to announce our sixth consecutive year of record earnings performance,” said Donald P. Hileman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Defiance. “Our balance sheet and earnings growth, net interest margin expansion and asset quality improvement supported a strong finish to the year and positions us well as we start the new year.” Net interest income up compared to fourth quarter 2017 Net interest income of $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 was up from $25.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth in earning assets supplemented by expansion in the net interest margin versus the fourth quarter last year. The net interest margin was 4.02% for the fourth quarter, up from 4.00% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.88% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Yield on interest earning assets increased by 38 basis points, to 4.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 4.35% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 33 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 0.95% from 0.62% in the fourth quarter of 2017. “Our net interest income increase in the fourth quarter was driven by both solid balance sheet growth and margin expansion,” said Hileman. “Our loans and deposits grew in the fourth quarter at annualized rates of 13.6% and 15.3%, respectively, providing strong momentum for 2019.” Non-interest income down from fourth quarter 2017 First Defiance’s non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $8.4 million compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $690,000 decrease in deferred compensation plan assets compared to a $170,000 increase for the same period in 2017 due to stock market performance. In addition, fourth quarter of the prior year included an increase in trust income of $428,000 attributable to a change to accrual basis accounting. Mortgage banking income was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to lower volumes. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $758,000 from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage loan servicing revenue was $978,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from $945,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. First Defiance had a positive change in the valuation adjustment in mortgage servicing assets of $41,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a positive adjustment of $69,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, service fees and other charges were $3.3 million, up from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; and commissions from the sale of insurance products were $3.1 million, up from $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Trust income was $503,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and consistent with $932,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $428,000 for an adjustment to accrual basis accounting. The fourth quarter of 2018 included gains of $97,000 from the sale of securities compared to gains of $160,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Other non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a negative $494,000 down $999,000 compared to 2017 primarily due to the decrease in deferred compensation plan assets described above. Excluding the impact of this item, other non-interest income for fourth quarter 2018 would be $196,000 compared to $335,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-interest expenses up from fourth quarter 2017 Non-interest expense totaled $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to increases in core non-interest expenses offset by a decrease in other non-interest expenses. The comparison includes an $806,000 reduction in expenses from the accounting correction to the company’s deferred compensation plan in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a further impact from a $1.3 million decrease in deferred compensation plan expense due to stock market performance. Compensation and benefits in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Occupancy expense was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018, up $433,000 from the fourth quarter 2017. Data processing cost was $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up $301,000 from the fourth quarter of 2017. Other non-interest expense was $2.0 million (or $2.8 million excluding the benefit from the deferred compensation accounting correction) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, results for the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $1,052,000 decrease in deferred compensation plan liabilities compared to a $200,000 increase for the same period in 2017 due to stock market performance. Excluding the impact of these items, other non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2018 would be $3.9 million compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Credit quality Non-performing loans totaled $19.0 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease from $30.7 million at December 31, 2017. In addition, real estate owned totaled $1.2 million at December 31, 2018, down from $1.5 million at December 31, 2017. Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $11.6 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease from $13.8 million at December 31, 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 results include net recoveries of $220,000 and a provision for loan losses of $472,000 compared with net recoveries of $28,000 and a provision of $314,000 for the same period in 2017. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.12% at December 31, 2018, compared with 1.13% at September 30, 2018, and 1.14% at December 31, 2017. “Our non-performing assets to total assets at year-end improved significantly from the prior year to 0.64%; and as a continuation of our favorable net loan loss experience from the previous quarter, net recoveries were $220,000 in the fourth quarter,” said Hileman. “Additional reductions in our non-performing assets remain a priority in 2019.” Annual results Net income for the full year ended on December 31, 2018, totaled $46.2 million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, compared to $32.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share for 2017. The year 2017 included approximately ten months of operations of the Commercial Savings Bank (“CSB”) acquisition completed on February 24, 2017, and nine months of operations from Corporate One Benefits Agency, Inc. (“Corporate One”) acquired on April 1, 2017. In addition, 2017 included merger and conversion expenses related to the acquisitions of $4.0 million, which had an after tax impact of $2.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. The year 2018 included a benefit of $806,000 from an accounting correction, which had an after tax impact of $636,000 or $0.03 per diluted share. Net interest income for 2018 totaled $108.3 million, compared with $96.7 million for 2017. Average interest-earning assets increased to $2.74 billion for 2018, compared to $2.55 billion in 2017. Net interest margin for 2018 was 3.98%, up 10 basis points from the 3.88% margin for 2017. The provision for loan losses for 2018 was $1.2 million, compared to $2.9 million for 2017. Non-interest income for the year 2018 was $39.2 million, compared to $40.1 million in 2017. The year 2017 included the operating results from the CSB and Corporate One mergers completed in 2017, a $1.5 million enhancement value gain related to the purchase of bank owned life insurance in the first quarter of 2017, and an increase in trust revenues of $428,000 related to a change to accrual basis accounting. Service fees and other charges were $13.1 million for 2018, up from $12.1 million in 2017. Mortgage banking income remained stable at $7.1 million for 2018, compared to $7.0 million in 2017. Gains on the sale of non-mortgage loans were $317,000 for 2018, compared to $217,000 in 2017. Insurance commissions increased to $14.1 million for 2018, compared to $12.9 million in 2017. Non-interest income for 2018 included $173,000 of net securities gains compared to $584,000 of net securities gains for 2017. Non-interest expense increased to $89.4 million in 2018 from $85.4 million in 2017. Included in non-interest expense for 2017 were merger and conversion expenses of $4.0 million related to acquisitions. Compensation and benefits expense was $52.6 million for 2018 compared to $49.8 million for 2017. Expenses also included increases in occupancy expense of $934,000 and data processing expense of $818,000. Other non-interest expense was $15.2 million (or $16.0 million excluding the benefit from the deferred compensation accounting correction) in 2018 compared to $15.7 million in 2017. Total assets at $3.18 billion Total assets at December 31, 2018, were $3.18 billion compared to $2.99 billion at December 31, 2017. Net loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) were $2.51 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $2.32 billion at December 31, 2017. Also, at December 31, 2018, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $103.0 million compared to $104.3 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits at December 31, 2018, were $2.62 billion compared with $2.44 billion at December 31, 2017. Total stockholders’ equity was $399.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $373.3 million at December 31, 2017. Dividend to be paid February 22 The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share payable February 22, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2019. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 2.81% based on the First Defiance common stock closing price on January 18, 2019. First Defiance has approximately 20,196,026 common shares outstanding. Share Repurchase Program Under its existing authorization to repurchase shares, the company completed the repurchase of 231,000 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2018. At year-end, 524,000 shares of common stock remained available for repurchase under the authorization. Repurchases will be made periodically depending on market conditions and other factors. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock and will be available for general corporate purposes, including employee stock option plans. The exact number of shares to be repurchased by the company is not guaranteed. Purchases under the First Defiance Financial Corp. stock repurchase program may be made periodically, in the open market, through block trades and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Commission or otherwise, and also in privately negotiated transactions. Depending on market conditions and other factors, these purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice. Conference call First Defiance will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, to discuss the earnings results and business trends. First Defiance Financial Corp. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. First Federal Bank operates 44 full-service branches in northwest and central Ohio, southeast Michigan and northeast Indiana and a loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with nine offices throughout northwest Ohio. For more information, visit the company's website at www.fdef.com. Financial Statements and Highlights Follow Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be safe harbors created thereby. Those statements may include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, forecasts and plans of First Defiance Financial Corp. and its management, and specifically include statements regarding: changes in economic conditions, the nature, extent and timing of governmental actions and reforms, future movements of interest rates, the production levels of mortgage loan generation, the ability to continue to grow loans and deposits, the ability to benefit from a changing interest rate environment, the ability to sustain credit quality ratios at current or improved levels, the ability to sell real estate owned properties, continued strength in the market area for First Federal Bank of the Midwest, and the ability to grow in existing and adjacent markets. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in general and local banking, insurance and mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which First Defiance and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. One or more of these factors have affected or could in the future affect First Defiance's business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this news release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by First Defiance or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on information presently available to the management of First Defiance. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. As required by U.S. GAAP, First Defiance will evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its December 31, 2018 consolidated financial statements as part of its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause First Defiance to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) First Defiance Financial Corp. December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 55,962 $ 58,693 Interest-bearing deposits 43,000 55,000 98,962 113,693 Securities Available-for sale, carried at fair value 294,076 260,650 Held-to-maturity, carried at amortized cost 526 648 294,602 261,298 Loans 2,540,039 2,348,713 Allowance for loan losses (28,331 ) (26,683 ) Loans, net 2,511,708 2,322,030 Loans held for sale 6,613 10,435 Mortgage servicing rights 10,119 9,808 Accrued interest receivable 9,641 8,706 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 14,217 15,992 Bank Owned Life Insurance 67,660 66,230 Office properties and equipment 40,670 40,217 Real estate and other assets held for sale 1,205 1,532 Goodwill 98,569 98,569 Core deposit and other intangibles 4,391 5,703 Deferred taxes 654 231 Other assets 23,365 38,959 Total Assets $ 3,182,376 $ 2,993,403 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 607,198 $ 571,360 Interest-bearing deposits 2,013,684 1,866,296 Total deposits 2,620,882 2,437,656 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 85,189 84,279 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities 5,741 26,019 Subordinated debentures 36,083 36,083 Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance 3,652 2,925 Other liabilities 31,240 33,155 Total Liabilities 2,782,787 2,620,117 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock, net 127 127 Additional paid-in-capital 161,593 160,940 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,148 ) 217 Retained earnings 295,588 262,900 Treasury stock, at cost (55,571 ) (50,898 ) Total stockholders’ equity 399,589 373,286 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,182,376 $ 2,993,403 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) First Defiance Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income: Loans $ 30,841 $ 26,277 $ 114,398 $ 99,540 Investment securities 2,167 1,747 8,134 6,942 Interest-bearing deposits 325 281 1,270 836 FHLB stock dividends 217 222 915 784 Total interest income 33,550 28,527 124,717 108,102 Interest Expense: Deposits 4,389 2,461 13,897 8,818 FHLB advances and other 318 352 1,261 1,470 Subordinated debentures 347 252 1,281 935 Notes Payable 4 75 23 208 Total interest expense 5,058 3,140 16,462 11,431 Net interest income 28,492 25,387 108,255 96,671 Provision for loan losses 472 314 1,176 2,949 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,020 25,073 107,079 93,722 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 3,338 3,066 13,100 12,139 Mortgage banking income 1,445 1,738 7,077 7,004 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 17 45 317 217 Gain on sale of securities 97 160 173 584 Insurance commissions 3,061 3,032 14,085 12,866 Trust income 503 932 2,091 2,332 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 402 419 1,767 3,085 Other non-interest income (494 ) 505 598 1,854 Total Non-interest Income 8,369 9,897 39,208 40,081 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 13,550 12,259 52,566 49,847 Occupancy 2,390 1,957 8,641 7,707 FDIC insurance premium 204 277 1,021 1,250 Financial institutions tax 525 400 2,118 1,819 Data processing 2,206 1,905 8,555 7,737 Amortization of intangibles 314 358 1,312 1,289 Other non-interest expense 2,021 3,985 15,199 15,702 Total Non-interest Expense 21,210 21,141 89,412 85,351 Income before income taxes 15,179 13,829 56,875 48,452 Income taxes 3,082 4,430 10,626 16,184 Net Income $ 12,097 $ 9,399 $ 46,249 $ 32,268 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 2.27 $ 1.62 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 2.26 $ 1.61 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,313 20,310 20,358 19,950 Diluted 20,404 20,444 20,449 20,068 Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited) First Defiance Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 % change 2018 2017 % change Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (2) $ 33,808 $ 29,009 16.5 % $ 125,721 $ 110,016 14.3 % Interest expense 5,058 3,140 61.1 16,462 11,431 44.0 Tax-equivalent net interest income (2) 28,750 25,869 11.1 109,259 98,585 10.8 Provision for loan losses 472 314 50.3 1,176 2,949 (60.1 ) Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan loss (2) 28,278 25,555 10.7 108,083 95,636 13.0 Investment securities gains 97 160 (39.4 ) 173 584 (70.4 ) Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 8,272 9,737 (15.0 ) 39,035 39,497 (1.2 ) Non-interest expense 21,210 21,141 0.3 89,412 85,351 4.8 Income taxes 3,082 4,430 (30.4 ) 10,626 16,184 (34.3 ) Net Income 12,097 9,399 28.7 46,249 32,268 43.3 Tax equivalent adjustment (2) 258 482 (46.5 ) 1,004 1,914 (47.5 ) At Period End Assets 3,182,376 2,993,403 6.3 Earning assets 2,898,471 2,691,438 7.7 Loans 2,540,039 2,348,713 8.1 Allowance for loan losses 28,331 26,683 6.2 Deposits 2,620,882 2,437,656 7.5 Stockholders’ equity 399,589 373,286 7.0 Average Balances Assets 3,138,202 2,968,445 5.7 3,048,525 2,851,531 6.9 Earning assets 2,831,866 2,646,643 7.0 2,741,215 2,545,261 7.7 Loans 2,474,221 2,279,358 8.5 2,382,941 2,198,639 8.4 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 2,705,736 2,560,258 5.7 2,626,004 2,464,952 6.5 Deposits 2,594,635 2,400,061 8.1 2,507,553 2,298,712 9.1 Stockholders’ equity 392,701 369,366 6.3 384,305 351,236 9.4 Stockholders’ equity / assets 12.51 % 12.44 % 0.6 12.61 % 12.32 % 2.3 Per Common Share Data Net Income Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.47 29.0 $ 2.27 $ 1.62 40.6 Diluted 0.59 0.46 28.3 2.26 1.61 40.4 Dividends 0.17 0.13 36.0 0.64 0.50 28.0 Market Value: High $ 31.09 $ 28.46 9.3 $ 35.00 $ 28.46 23.0 Low 22.78 25.14 (9.4 ) 22.78 23.14 (1.5 ) Close 24.51 25.99 (5.7 ) 24.51 25.99 (5.7 ) Common Book Value 19.81 18.38 7.8 19.81 18.38 7.8 Tangible Common Book Value (1) 14.71 13.24 11.0 14.71 13.24 11.0 Shares outstanding, end of period (000) 20,171 20,312 (0.7 ) 20,171 20,312 (0.7 ) Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 4.02 % 3.88 % 3.5 3.98 % 3.88 % 2.6 Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.26 % 21.7 1.52 % 1.13 % 34.1 Return on average equity 12.22 % 10.10 % 21.1 12.03 % 9.19 % 31.0 Efficiency ratio (3) 57.29 % 59.37 % (3.5 ) 60.29 % 61.81 % (2.5 ) Effective tax rate 20.30 % 32.03 % (36.6 ) 18.68 % 33.40 % (44.1 ) Dividend payout ratio (basic) 28.33 % 26.88 % 5.4 28.19 % 30.96 % (8.9 ) (1) Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. NM Percentage change not meaningful Income from Mortgage Banking Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans consisted of the following: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gain from sale of mortgage loans $ 758 $ 1,087 $ 4,502 $ 4,664 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 978 945 3,784 3,714 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (332 ) (363 ) (1,341 ) (1,464 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments 41 69 132 90 687 651 2,575 2,340 Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans $ 1,445 $ 1,738 $ 7,077 $ 7,004 Yield Analysis First Defiance Financial Corp. Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 2,474,221 $ 30,867 4.95 % $ 2,279,358 $ 26,327 4.58 % Securities 289,233 2,399 3.22 % (3 ) 261,328 2,179 3.35 % (3 ) Interest Bearing Deposits 54,195 325 2.38 % 89,965 281 1.24 % FHLB stock 14,217 217 6.06 % 15,992 222 5.51 % Total interest-earning assets 2,831,866 33,808 4.73 % 2,646,643 29,009 4.35 % Non-interest-earning assets 306,336 321,802 Total assets $ 3,138,202 $ 2,968,445 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,002,541 $ 4,389 0.87 % $ 1,847,837 $ 2,461 0.53 % FHLB advances and other 69,782 318 1.81 % 94,773 352 1.47 % Subordinated debentures 36,083 347 3.82 % 36,161 252 2.76 % Notes payable 5,236 4 0.30 % 29,263 75 1.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,113,642 5,058 0.95 % 2,008,034 3,140 0.62 % Non-interest bearing deposits 592,094 - - 552,224 - - Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,705,736 5,058 0.74 % 2,560,258 3,140 0.49 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 39,765 38,821 Total liabilities 2,745,501 2,599,079 Stockholders' equity 392,701 369,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,138,202 $ 2,968,445 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 28,750 3.78 % $ 25,869 3.73 % Net interest margin (4) 4.02 % 3.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 134 % 132 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 2,382,941 $ 114,500 4.80 % $ 2,198,639 $ 99,742 4.54 % Securities 279,867 9,036 3.23 % (3 ) 258,775 8,654 3.39 % (3 ) Interest Bearing Deposits 63,261 1,270 2.01 % 72,215 836 1.16 % FHLB stock 15,146 915 6.04 % 15,632 784 5.02 % Total interest-earning assets 2,741,215 125,721 4.59 % 2,545,261 110,016 4.33 % Non-interest-earning assets 307,310 306,270 Total assets $ 3,048,525 $ 2,851,531 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,945,114 $ 13,897 0.71 % $ 1,769,786 $ 8,818 0.50 % FHLB advances and other 73,421 1,261 1.72 % 102,155 1,470 1.44 % Subordinated debentures 36,083 1,281 3.55 % 36,156 935 2.58 % Notes payable 8,947 23 0.26 % 27,929 208 0.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,063,565 16,462 0.80 % 1,936,026 11,431 0.59 % Non-interest bearing deposits 562,439 - - 528,926 - - Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,626,004 16,462 0.63 % 2,464,952 11,431 0.46 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 38,216 35,343 Total liabilities 2,664,220 2,500,295 Stockholders' equity 384,305 351,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,048,525 $ 2,851,531 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 109,259 3.79 % $ 98,585 3.74 % Net interest margin (4) 3.98 % 3.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 133 % 131 % (1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017. (2) Annualized (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Selected Quarterly Information First Defiance Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 2018 3rd Qtr 2018 2nd Qtr 2018 1st Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 33,808 $ 32,220 $ 30,550 $ 29,142 $ 29,009 Interest expense 5,058 4,434 3,752 3,218 3,140 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 28,750 27,786 26,798 25,924 25,869 Provision for loan losses 472 1,376 423 (1,095 ) 314 Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan losses (1) 28,278 26,410 26,375 27,019 25,555 Investment securities gains, net of impairment 97 76 - - 160 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 8,272 9,846 10,214 10,703 9,737 Non-interest expense 21,210 22,286 22,665 23,251 21,141 Income taxes 3,082 2,483 2,564 2,497 4,430 Net income 12,097 11,306 11,109 11,737 9,399 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 258 257 251 237 482 At Period End Total assets $ 3,182,376 $ 3,098,093 $ 3,039,589 $ 3,023,004 $ 2,993,403 Earning assets 2,898,471 2,810,624 2,756,712 2,748,338 2,691,438 Loans 2,540,039 2,456,357 2,385,344 2,358,330 2,348,713 Allowance for loan losses 28,331 27,639 27,321 27,267 26,683 Deposits 2,620,882 2,524,431 2,489,128 2,491,801 2,437,656 Stockholders’ equity 399,589 393,457 386,920 379,214 373,286 Stockholders’ equity / assets 12.56 % 12.70 % 12.73 % 12.54 % 12.47 % Goodwill 98,569 98,569 98,569 98,569 98,569 Average Balances Total assets $ 3,138,202 $ 3,059,225 $ 3,018,808 $ 2,977,864 $ 2,968,445 Earning assets 2,831,866 2,754,561 2,714,328 2,664,114 2,646,643 Loans 2,474,221 2,403,932 2,337,294 2,316,316 2,279,358 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 2,705,736 2,633,054 2,600,029 2,565,537 2,560,258 Deposits 2,594,635 2,513,708 2,487,430 2,434,440 2,400,061 Stockholders’ equity 392,701 389,361 381,165 373,993 369,366 Stockholders’ equity / assets 12.51 % 12.73 % 12.63 % 12.56 % 12.44 % Per Common Share Data Net Income: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 Diluted 0.59 0.55 0.54 0.58 0.46 Dividends 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.15 0.125 Market Value: High $ 31.09 $ 35.00 $ 33.72 $ 29.93 $ 28.46 Low 22.78 29.61 27.63 25.51 25.14 Close 24.51 30.11 33.53 28.66 25.99 Common Book Value 19.81 19.29 18.97 18.62 18.38 Shares outstanding, end of period (in thousands) 20,171 20,396 20,396 20,364 20,312 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 4.02 % 4.00 % 3.95 % 3.95 % 3.88 % Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.47 % 1.48 % 1.60 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 12.22 % 11.52 % 11.69 % 12.73 % 10.10 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.29 % 59.22 % 61.24 % 63.48 % 59.37 % Effective tax rate 20.30 % 18.01 % 18.75 % 17.54 % 32.03 % Common dividend payout ratio (basic) 28.33 % 30.91 % 27.78 % 26.09 % 26.88 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017. (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains, net. Selected Quarterly Information First Defiance Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 2018 3rd Qtr 2018 2nd Qtr 2018 1st Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Loan Portfolio Composition One to four family residential real estate $ 322,686 $ 313,300 $ 307,480 $ 275,547 $ 274,862 Construction 265,772 274,344 283,911 251,944 265,476 Commercial real estate 1,404,810 1,363,087 1,283,698 1,282,027 1,235,221 Commercial 509,577 489,393 489,296 500,496 526,142 Consumer finance 34,405 32,379 29,724 28,035 29,109 Home equity and improvement 128,152 129,295 129,868 133,407 135,457 Total loans 2,665,402 2,601,798 2,523,977 2,471,456 2,466,267 Less: Undisbursed loan funds 123,293 143,286 136,563 111,450 115,972 Deferred loan origination fees 2,070 2,155 2,070 1,676 1,582 Allowance for loan loss 28,331 27,639 27,321 27,267 26,683 Net Loans $ 2,511,708 $ 2,428,718 $ 2,358,023 $ 2,331,063 $ 2,322,030 Allowance for loan loss activity Beginning allowance $ 27,639 $ 27,321 $ 27,267 $ 26,683 $ 26,341 Provision for loan losses 472 1,376 423 (1,095 ) 314 Credit loss charge-offs: One to four family residential real estate 31 136 78 16 170 Commercial real estate 30 1,048 254 55 29 Commercial 15 528 84 97 210 Consumer finance 105 25 72 31 27 Home equity and improvement 75 36 41 117 55 Total charge-offs 256 1,773 529 316 491 Total recoveries 476 715 160 1,995 519 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (220 ) 1,058 369 (1,679 ) (28 ) Ending allowance $ 28,331 $ 27,639 $ 27,321 $ 27,267 $ 26,683 Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 19,016 $ 20,929 $ 18,340 $ 27,925 $ 30,715 Real estate owned (REO) 1,205 1,676 1,795 1,440 1,532 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 20,221 $ 22,605 $ 20,135 $ 29,365 $ 32,247 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (220 ) 1,058 369 (1,679 ) (28 ) Restructured loans, accruing (3) 11,573 12,611 15,834 13,722 13,770 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing assets 140.11 % 122.27 % 135.69 % 92.86 % 82.75 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 148.99 % 132.06 % 148.97 % 97.64 % 86.87 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.80 % 0.92 % 0.84 % 1.24 % 1.37 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.66 % 0.97 % 1.08 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) -0.04 % 0.18 % 0.06 % -0.29 % 0.00 % Deposit Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 607,198 $ 556,316 $ 548,147 $ 550,742 $ 571,360 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 1,040,471 1,016,294 1,021,445 1,055,416 1,005,519 Savings deposits 292,829 293,359 297,870 306,510 302,022 Retail time deposits less than $250,000 591,822 564,379 547,871 512,746 504,912 Retail time deposits greater than $250,000 88,562 94,083 73,795 66,387 53,843 Total deposits $ 2,620,882 $ 2,524,431 $ 2,489,128 $ 2,491,801 $ 2,437,656 (1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans. Loan Delinquency Information First Defiance Financial Corp. 30 to 89 days Non Accrual (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current past due Loans December 31, 2018 One to four family residential real estate $ 322,686 $ 317,740 $ 1,306 $ 3,640 Construction 265,772 265,772 - - Commercial real estate 1,404,810 1,394,211 242 10,357 Commercial 509,577 504,884 193 4,500 Consumer finance 34,405 34,079 200 126 Home equity and improvement 128,152 126,188 1,571 393 Total loans $ 2,665,402 $ 2,642,874 $ 3,512 $ 19,016 September 30, 2018 One to four family residential real estate $ 313,300 $ 308,108 $ 1,680 $ 3,512 Construction 274,344 274,344 - - Commercial real estate 1,363,087 1,351,257 138 11,692 Commercial 489,393 484,216 48 5,129 Consumer finance 32,379 32,124 221 34 Home equity and improvement 129,295 127,291 1,442 562 Total loans $ 2,601,798 $ 2,577,340 $ 3,529 $ 20,929 December 31, 2017 One to four family residential real estate $ 274,862 $ 269,624 $ 2,201 $ 3,037 Construction 265,476 265,476 - - Commercial real estate 1,235,221 1,215,980 1,022 18,219 Commercial 526,142 515,874 1,427 8,841 Consumer finance 29,109 28,728 353 28 Home equity and improvement 135,457 131,986 2,881 590 Total loans $ 2,466,267 $ 2,427,668 $ 7,884 $ 30,715 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005454/en/

