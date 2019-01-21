First Defiance Financial Corp. : Reports Record Full Year Earnings of $2.26 Per Share for 2018
0
01/21/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Earnings per diluted share of $0.59 for 2018 fourth quarter, up
from $0.46 per share in the 2017 fourth quarter
Quarterly dividend increased 11.8% to $0.19 per share
Net income of $12.1 million for 2018 fourth quarter, compared to
$9.4 million in the 2017 fourth quarter
Net interest margin of 4.02% for the 2018 fourth quarter, compared
to 3.88% in the 2017 fourth quarter
Loan growth of $83.7 million during the 2018 fourth quarter
Deposit growth of $96.5 million during the 2018 fourth quarter
Non-performing loans of $19.0 million for 2018 fourth quarter,
compared to $30.7 million for the 2017 fourth quarter
First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) announced today that net
income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, totaled $46.2
million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, compared to $32.3 million,
or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, First Defiance earned $12.1 million, or
$0.59 per diluted common share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.46 per
diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter
of 2018 results included an increase of $806,000 pre-tax ($636,000
after-tax), or $0.03 per diluted share, from an immaterial accounting
correction related to the company’s deferred compensation plan.
“With fourth quarter earnings per share up 28% over last year, we are
pleased to announce our sixth consecutive year of record earnings
performance,” said Donald P. Hileman, President and Chief Executive
Officer of First Defiance. “Our balance sheet and earnings growth, net
interest margin expansion and asset quality improvement supported a
strong finish to the year and positions us well as we start the new
year.”
Net interest income up compared to fourth quarter 2017
Net interest income of $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 was
up from $25.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was
primarily due to the growth in earning assets supplemented by expansion
in the net interest margin versus the fourth quarter last year. The net
interest margin was 4.02% for the fourth quarter, up from 4.00% for the
third quarter of 2018 and 3.88% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Yield on
interest earning assets increased by 38 basis points, to 4.73% in the
fourth quarter of 2018 from 4.35% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The
cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 33 basis points in the
fourth quarter of 2018 to 0.95% from 0.62% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
“Our net interest income increase in the fourth quarter was driven by
both solid balance sheet growth and margin expansion,” said Hileman.
“Our loans and deposits grew in the fourth quarter at annualized rates
of 13.6% and 15.3%, respectively, providing strong momentum for 2019.”
Non-interest income down from fourth quarter 2017
First Defiance’s non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was
$8.4million compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $690,000
decrease in deferred compensation plan assets compared to a $170,000
increase for the same period in 2017 due to stock market performance. In
addition, fourth quarter of the prior year included an increase in trust
income of $428,000 attributable to a change to accrual basis accounting.
Mortgage banking income was $1.4million in the fourth quarter of
2018, down from $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to lower
volumes. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased in the fourth
quarter of 2018 to $758,000 from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. Mortgage loan servicing revenue was $978,000in the fourth
quarter of 2018, up from $945,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. First
Defiance had a positive change in the valuation adjustment in mortgage
servicing assets of $41,000in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to a positive adjustment of $69,000 in the fourth quarter of
2017.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, service fees and other charges were $3.3million, up from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; and
commissions from the sale of insurance products were $3.1million,
up from $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Trust income was
$503,000in the fourth quarter of 2018 and consistent with
$932,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $428,000 for an
adjustment to accrual basis accounting. The fourth quarter of 2018
included gains of $97,000from the sale of securities compared to
gains of $160,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Other non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a negative
$494,000 down $999,000 compared to 2017 primarily due to the decrease in
deferred compensation plan assets described above. Excluding the impact
of this item, other non-interest income for fourth quarter 2018 would be
$196,000 compared to $335,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Non-interest expenses up from fourth quarter 2017
Non-interest expense totaled $21.2million in the fourth quarter
of 2018 compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017,
primarily due to increases in core non-interest expenses offset by a
decrease in other non-interest expenses. The comparison includes an
$806,000 reduction in expenses from the accounting correction to the
company’s deferred compensation plan in the fourth quarter of 2018, and
a further impact from a $1.3 million decrease in deferred compensation
plan expense due to stock market performance. Compensation and benefits
in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.5million, an increase of
$1.3million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Occupancy
expense was $2.4million in the fourth quarter 2018, up $433,000from the fourth quarter 2017. Data processing cost was $2.2 millionin the fourth quarter of 2018, up $301,000from the fourth
quarter of 2017.
Other non-interest expense was $2.0million (or $2.8 million
excluding the benefit from the deferred compensation accounting
correction) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $4.0 millionin
the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, results for the fourth quarter
of 2018 included a $1,052,000 decrease in deferred compensation plan
liabilities compared to a $200,000 increase for the same period in 2017
due to stock market performance. Excluding the impact of these items,
other non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2018 would be $3.9 million
compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Credit quality
Non-performing loans totaled $19.0million at December 31, 2018,
a decrease from $30.7 million at December 31, 2017. In addition, real
estate owned totaled $1.2million at December 31, 2018, down from
$1.5 million at December 31, 2017. Accruing troubled debt restructured
loans were $11.6million at December 31, 2018, a decrease from
$13.8 million at December 31, 2017.
The fourth quarter of 2018 results include net recoveries of $220,000and
a provision for loan losses of $472,000compared with net
recoveries of $28,000 and a provision of $314,000 for the same period in
2017. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was
1.12% at December 31, 2018, compared with 1.13% at September 30, 2018,
and 1.14% at December 31, 2017.
“Our non-performing assets to total assets at year-end improved
significantly from the prior year to 0.64%; and as a continuation of our
favorable net loan loss experience from the previous quarter, net
recoveries were $220,000 in the fourth quarter,” said Hileman.
“Additional reductions in our non-performing assets remain a priority in
2019.”
Annual results
Net income for the full year ended on December 31, 2018, totaled $46.2
million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, compared to $32.3 million,
or $1.61 per diluted common share for 2017. The year 2017 included
approximately ten months of operations of the Commercial Savings Bank
(“CSB”) acquisition completed on February 24, 2017, and nine months of
operations from Corporate One Benefits Agency, Inc. (“Corporate One”)
acquired on April 1, 2017. In addition, 2017 included merger and
conversion expenses related to the acquisitions of $4.0 million, which
had an after tax impact of $2.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. The
year 2018 included a benefit of $806,000 from an accounting correction,
which had an after tax impact of $636,000 or $0.03 per diluted share.
Net interest income for 2018 totaled $108.3 million, compared with $96.7
million for 2017. Average interest-earning assets increased to $2.74
billion for 2018, compared to $2.55 billion in 2017. Net interest margin
for 2018 was 3.98%, up 10 basis points from the 3.88% margin for 2017.
The provision for loan losses for 2018 was $1.2 million, compared to
$2.9 million for 2017.
Non-interest income for the year 2018 was $39.2 million, compared to
$40.1 million in 2017. The year 2017 included the operating results from
the CSB and Corporate One mergers completed in 2017, a $1.5 million
enhancement value gain related to the purchase of bank owned life
insurance in the first quarter of 2017, and an increase in trust
revenues of $428,000 related to a change to accrual basis accounting.
Service fees and other charges were $13.1 million for 2018, up from
$12.1 million in 2017. Mortgage banking income remained stable at $7.1
million for 2018, compared to $7.0 million in 2017. Gains on the sale of
non-mortgage loans were $317,000 for 2018, compared to $217,000 in 2017.
Insurance commissions increased to $14.1 million for 2018, compared to
$12.9 million in 2017. Non-interest income for 2018 included $173,000 of
net securities gains compared to $584,000 of net securities gains for
2017.
Non-interest expense increased to $89.4 million in 2018 from $85.4
million in 2017. Included in non-interest expense for 2017 were merger
and conversion expenses of $4.0 million related to acquisitions.
Compensation and benefits expense was $52.6 million for 2018 compared to
$49.8 million for 2017. Expenses also included increases in occupancy
expense of $934,000 and data processing expense of $818,000. Other
non-interest expense was $15.2 million (or $16.0 million excluding the
benefit from the deferred compensation accounting correction) in 2018
compared to $15.7 million in 2017.
Total assets at $3.18billion
Total assets at December 31, 2018, were $3.18billion compared to
$2.99 billion at December 31, 2017. Net loans receivable (excluding
loans held for sale) were $2.51billion at December 31, 2018,
compared to $2.32 billion at December 31, 2017. Also, at December 31,
2018, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $103.0million
compared to $104.3 million at December 31, 2017.
Total deposits at December 31, 2018, were $2.62billion compared
with $2.44 billion at December 31, 2017. Total stockholders’ equity was
$399.6million at December 31, 2018, compared to $373.3 million
at December 31, 2017.
Dividend to be paid February 22
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per
common share payable February 22, 2019, to shareholders of record at the
close of business on February 15, 2019. The dividend represents an
annual dividend of 2.81% based on the First Defiance common stock
closing price on January 18, 2019. First Defiance has approximately
20,196,026 common shares outstanding.
Share Repurchase Program
Under its existing authorization to repurchase shares, the company
completed the repurchase of 231,000 shares of its common stock during
the fourth quarter of 2018. At year-end, 524,000 shares of common stock
remained available for repurchase under the authorization. Repurchases
will be made periodically depending on market conditions and other
factors. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock and will
be available for general corporate purposes, including employee stock
option plans. The exact number of shares to be repurchased by the
company is not guaranteed.
Purchases under the First Defiance Financial Corp. stock repurchase
program may be made periodically, in the open market, through block
trades and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in
accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Commission or
otherwise, and also in privately negotiated transactions. Depending on
market conditions and other factors, these purchases may be commenced or
suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice.
Conference call
First Defiance will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday,
January 22, 2019, to discuss the earnings results and business trends.
The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726. A live
webcast may also be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/fdef190122.html.
The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at www.fdef.com
until 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
First Defiance Financial Corp.
First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF), headquartered in
Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the
Midwest and First Insurance Group. First Federal Bank operates 44
full-service branches in northwest and central Ohio, southeast Michigan
and northeast Indiana and a loan production office in Ann Arbor,
Michigan. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with
nine offices throughout northwest Ohio.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.fdef.com.
Financial Statements and Highlights Follow
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21 B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, which are
intended to be safe harbors created thereby. Those statements may
include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent,
beliefs, expectations, projections, forecasts and plans of First
Defiance Financial Corp. and its management, and specifically include
statements regarding: changes in economic conditions, the nature, extent
and timing of governmental actions and reforms, future movements of
interest rates, the production levels of mortgage loan generation, the
ability to continue to grow loans and deposits, the ability to benefit
from a changing interest rate environment, the ability to sustain credit
quality ratios at current or improved levels, the ability to sell real
estate owned properties, continued strength in the market area for First
Federal Bank of the Midwest, and the ability to grow in existing and
adjacent markets. These forward-looking statements involve numerous
risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in general and local
banking, insurance and mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific
to markets in which First Defiance and its subsidiaries operate, future
interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital
market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time
to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings,
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017. One or more of these factors have affected or could in the future
affect First Defiance's business and financial results in future periods
and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and
projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the
forward-looking statements included in this news release will prove to
be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the
forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such
information should not be regarded as a representation by First Defiance
or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved.
All forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on
information presently available to the management of First Defiance. We
assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. As
required by U.S. GAAP, First Defiance will evaluate the impact of
subsequent events through the issuance date of its December 31, 2018
consolidated financial statements as part of its Annual Report on Form
10-K to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could
occur that may cause First Defiance to update its critical accounting
estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is
contained in this news release.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
First Defiance Financial Corp.
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions
$
55,962
$
58,693
Interest-bearing deposits
43,000
55,000
98,962
113,693
Securities
Available-for sale, carried at fair value
294,076
260,650
Held-to-maturity, carried at amortized cost
526
648
294,602
261,298
Loans
2,540,039
2,348,713
Allowance for loan losses
(28,331
)
(26,683
)
Loans, net
2,511,708
2,322,030
Loans held for sale
6,613
10,435
Mortgage servicing rights
10,119
9,808
Accrued interest receivable
9,641
8,706
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
14,217
15,992
Bank Owned Life Insurance
67,660
66,230
Office properties and equipment
40,670
40,217
Real estate and other assets held for sale
1,205
1,532
Goodwill
98,569
98,569
Core deposit and other intangibles
4,391
5,703
Deferred taxes
654
231
Other assets
23,365
38,959
Total Assets
$
3,182,376
$
2,993,403
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
607,198
$
571,360
Interest-bearing deposits
2,013,684
1,866,296
Total deposits
2,620,882
2,437,656
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
85,189
84,279
Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities
5,741
26,019
Subordinated debentures
36,083
36,083
Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance
3,652
2,925
Other liabilities
31,240
33,155
Total Liabilities
2,782,787
2,620,117
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock, net
127
127
Additional paid-in-capital
161,593
160,940
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,148
)
217
Retained earnings
295,588
262,900
Treasury stock, at cost
(55,571
)
(50,898
)
Total stockholders’ equity
399,589
373,286
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
3,182,376
$
2,993,403
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
First Defiance Financial Corp.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest Income:
Loans
$
30,841
$
26,277
$
114,398
$
99,540
Investment securities
2,167
1,747
8,134
6,942
Interest-bearing deposits
325
281
1,270
836
FHLB stock dividends
217
222
915
784
Total interest income
33,550
28,527
124,717
108,102
Interest Expense:
Deposits
4,389
2,461
13,897
8,818
FHLB advances and other
318
352
1,261
1,470
Subordinated debentures
347
252
1,281
935
Notes Payable
4
75
23
208
Total interest expense
5,058
3,140
16,462
11,431
Net interest income
28,492
25,387
108,255
96,671
Provision for loan losses
472
314
1,176
2,949
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
28,020
25,073
107,079
93,722
Non-interest Income:
Service fees and other charges
3,338
3,066
13,100
12,139
Mortgage banking income
1,445
1,738
7,077
7,004
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
17
45
317
217
Gain on sale of securities
97
160
173
584
Insurance commissions
3,061
3,032
14,085
12,866
Trust income
503
932
2,091
2,332
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
402
419
1,767
3,085
Other non-interest income
(494
)
505
598
1,854
Total Non-interest Income
8,369
9,897
39,208
40,081
Non-interest Expense:
Compensation and benefits
13,550
12,259
52,566
49,847
Occupancy
2,390
1,957
8,641
7,707
FDIC insurance premium
204
277
1,021
1,250
Financial institutions tax
525
400
2,118
1,819
Data processing
2,206
1,905
8,555
7,737
Amortization of intangibles
314
358
1,312
1,289
Other non-interest expense
2,021
3,985
15,199
15,702
Total Non-interest Expense
21,210
21,141
89,412
85,351
Income before income taxes
15,179
13,829
56,875
48,452
Income taxes
3,082
4,430
10,626
16,184
Net Income
$
12,097
$
9,399
$
46,249
$
32,268
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.47
$
2.27
$
1.62
Diluted
$
0.59
$
0.46
$
2.26
$
1.61
Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
20,313
20,310
20,358
19,950
Diluted
20,404
20,444
20,449
20,068
Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited)
First Defiance Financial Corp.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
% change
2018
2017
% change
Summary of Operations
Tax-equivalent interest income (2)
$
33,808
$
29,009
16.5
%
$
125,721
$
110,016
14.3
%
Interest expense
5,058
3,140
61.1
16,462
11,431
44.0
Tax-equivalent net interest income (2)
28,750
25,869
11.1
109,259
98,585
10.8
Provision for loan losses
472
314
50.3
1,176
2,949
(60.1
)
Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan loss (2)
28,278
25,555
10.7
108,083
95,636
13.0
Investment securities gains
97
160
(39.4
)
173
584
(70.4
)
Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
8,272
9,737
(15.0
)
39,035
39,497
(1.2
)
Non-interest expense
21,210
21,141
0.3
89,412
85,351
4.8
Income taxes
3,082
4,430
(30.4
)
10,626
16,184
(34.3
)
Net Income
12,097
9,399
28.7
46,249
32,268
43.3
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
258
482
(46.5
)
1,004
1,914
(47.5
)
At Period End
Assets
3,182,376
2,993,403
6.3
Earning assets
2,898,471
2,691,438
7.7
Loans
2,540,039
2,348,713
8.1
Allowance for loan losses
28,331
26,683
6.2
Deposits
2,620,882
2,437,656
7.5
Stockholders’ equity
399,589
373,286
7.0
Average Balances
Assets
3,138,202
2,968,445
5.7
3,048,525
2,851,531
6.9
Earning assets
2,831,866
2,646,643
7.0
2,741,215
2,545,261
7.7
Loans
2,474,221
2,279,358
8.5
2,382,941
2,198,639
8.4
Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
2,705,736
2,560,258
5.7
2,626,004
2,464,952
6.5
Deposits
2,594,635
2,400,061
8.1
2,507,553
2,298,712
9.1
Stockholders’ equity
392,701
369,366
6.3
384,305
351,236
9.4
Stockholders’ equity / assets
12.51
%
12.44
%
0.6
12.61
%
12.32
%
2.3
Per Common Share Data
Net Income
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.47
29.0
$
2.27
$
1.62
40.6
Diluted
0.59
0.46
28.3
2.26
1.61
40.4
Dividends
0.17
0.13
36.0
0.64
0.50
28.0
Market Value:
High
$
31.09
$
28.46
9.3
$
35.00
$
28.46
23.0
Low
22.78
25.14
(9.4
)
22.78
23.14
(1.5
)
Close
24.51
25.99
(5.7
)
24.51
25.99
(5.7
)
Common Book Value
19.81
18.38
7.8
19.81
18.38
7.8
Tangible Common Book Value (1)
14.71
13.24
11.0
14.71
13.24
11.0
Shares outstanding, end of period (000)
20,171
20,312
(0.7
)
20,171
20,312
(0.7
)
Performance Ratios (annualized)
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)
4.02
%
3.88
%
3.5
3.98
%
3.88
%
2.6
Return on average assets
1.53
%
1.26
%
21.7
1.52
%
1.13
%
34.1
Return on average equity
12.22
%
10.10
%
21.1
12.03
%
9.19
%
31.0
Efficiency ratio (3)
57.29
%
59.37
%
(3.5
)
60.29
%
61.81
%
(2.5
)
Effective tax rate
20.30
%
32.03
%
(36.6
)
18.68
%
33.40
%
(44.1
)
Dividend payout ratio (basic)
28.33
%
26.88
%
5.4
28.19
%
30.96
%
(8.9
)
(1)
Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the
sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred
stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(2)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been
adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal
income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
(3)
Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of
tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income,
excluding securities gains or losses, net.
NM Percentage change not meaningful
Income from Mortgage Banking
Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans consisted of the
following:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Gain from sale of mortgage loans
$
758
$
1,087
$
4,502
$
4,664
Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
Mortgage loan servicing revenue
978
945
3,784
3,714
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
(332
)
(363
)
(1,341
)
(1,464
)
Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
41
69
132
90
687
651
2,575
2,340
Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans
$
1,445
$
1,738
$
7,077
$
7,004
Yield Analysis
First Defiance Financial Corp.
Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
Average
Yield
Average
Yield
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(2)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(2)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$
2,474,221
$
30,867
4.95
%
$
2,279,358
$
26,327
4.58
%
Securities
289,233
2,399
3.22
%
(3
)
261,328
2,179
3.35
%
(3
)
Interest Bearing Deposits
54,195
325
2.38
%
89,965
281
1.24
%
FHLB stock
14,217
217
6.06
%
15,992
222
5.51
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,831,866
33,808
4.73
%
2,646,643
29,009
4.35
%
Non-interest-earning assets
306,336
321,802
Total assets
$
3,138,202
$
2,968,445
Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
2,002,541
$
4,389
0.87
%
$
1,847,837
$
2,461
0.53
%
FHLB advances and other
69,782
318
1.81
%
94,773
352
1.47
%
Subordinated debentures
36,083
347
3.82
%
36,161
252
2.76
%
Notes payable
5,236
4
0.30
%
29,263
75
1.02
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,113,642
5,058
0.95
%
2,008,034
3,140
0.62
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
592,094
-
-
552,224
-
-
Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,705,736
5,058
0.74
%
2,560,258
3,140
0.49
%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
39,765
38,821
Total liabilities
2,745,501
2,599,079
Stockholders' equity
392,701
369,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,138,202
$
2,968,445
Net interest income; interest rate spread
$
28,750
3.78
%
$
25,869
3.73
%
Net interest margin (4)
4.02
%
3.88
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing
liabilities
134
%
132
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average
Yield
Average
Yield
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$
2,382,941
$
114,500
4.80
%
$
2,198,639
$
99,742
4.54
%
Securities
279,867
9,036
3.23
%
(3
)
258,775
8,654
3.39
%
(3
)
Interest Bearing Deposits
63,261
1,270
2.01
%
72,215
836
1.16
%
FHLB stock
15,146
915
6.04
%
15,632
784
5.02
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,741,215
125,721
4.59
%
2,545,261
110,016
4.33
%
Non-interest-earning assets
307,310
306,270
Total assets
$
3,048,525
$
2,851,531
Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
1,945,114
$
13,897
0.71
%
$
1,769,786
$
8,818
0.50
%
FHLB advances and other
73,421
1,261
1.72
%
102,155
1,470
1.44
%
Subordinated debentures
36,083
1,281
3.55
%
36,156
935
2.58
%
Notes payable
8,947
23
0.26
%
27,929
208
0.74
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,063,565
16,462
0.80
%
1,936,026
11,431
0.59
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
562,439
-
-
528,926
-
-
Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,626,004
16,462
0.63
%
2,464,952
11,431
0.46
%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
38,216
35,343
Total liabilities
2,664,220
2,500,295
Stockholders' equity
384,305
351,236
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,048,525
$
2,851,531
Net interest income; interest rate spread
$
109,259
3.79
%
$
98,585
3.74
%
Net interest margin (4)
3.98
%
3.88
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing
liabilities
133
%
131
%
(1)
Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable
for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the
tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest
earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount
based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21% in
2018 and 35% in 2017.
(2)
Annualized
(3)
Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the
average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized
gains/losses.
(4)
Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided
by average interest-earning assets.
Selected Quarterly Information
First Defiance Financial Corp.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
2nd Qtr 2018
1st Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Summary of Operations
Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
$
33,808
$
32,220
$
30,550
$
29,142
$
29,009
Interest expense
5,058
4,434
3,752
3,218
3,140
Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
28,750
27,786
26,798
25,924
25,869
Provision for loan losses
472
1,376
423
(1,095
)
314
Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan losses (1)
28,278
26,410
26,375
27,019
25,555
Investment securities gains, net of impairment
97
76
-
-
160
Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
8,272
9,846
10,214
10,703
9,737
Non-interest expense
21,210
22,286
22,665
23,251
21,141
Income taxes
3,082
2,483
2,564
2,497
4,430
Net income
12,097
11,306
11,109
11,737
9,399
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
258
257
251
237
482
At Period End
Total assets
$
3,182,376
$
3,098,093
$
3,039,589
$
3,023,004
$
2,993,403
Earning assets
2,898,471
2,810,624
2,756,712
2,748,338
2,691,438
Loans
2,540,039
2,456,357
2,385,344
2,358,330
2,348,713
Allowance for loan losses
28,331
27,639
27,321
27,267
26,683
Deposits
2,620,882
2,524,431
2,489,128
2,491,801
2,437,656
Stockholders’ equity
399,589
393,457
386,920
379,214
373,286
Stockholders’ equity / assets
12.56
%
12.70
%
12.73
%
12.54
%
12.47
%
Goodwill
98,569
98,569
98,569
98,569
98,569
Average Balances
Total assets
$
3,138,202
$
3,059,225
$
3,018,808
$
2,977,864
$
2,968,445
Earning assets
2,831,866
2,754,561
2,714,328
2,664,114
2,646,643
Loans
2,474,221
2,403,932
2,337,294
2,316,316
2,279,358
Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
2,705,736
2,633,054
2,600,029
2,565,537
2,560,258
Deposits
2,594,635
2,513,708
2,487,430
2,434,440
2,400,061
Stockholders’ equity
392,701
389,361
381,165
373,993
369,366
Stockholders’ equity / assets
12.51
%
12.73
%
12.63
%
12.56
%
12.44
%
Per Common Share Data
Net Income:
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.58
$
0.47
Diluted
0.59
0.55
0.54
0.58
0.46
Dividends
0.17
0.17
0.15
0.15
0.125
Market Value:
High
$
31.09
$
35.00
$
33.72
$
29.93
$
28.46
Low
22.78
29.61
27.63
25.51
25.14
Close
24.51
30.11
33.53
28.66
25.99
Common Book Value
19.81
19.29
18.97
18.62
18.38
Shares outstanding, end of period (in thousands)
20,171
20,396
20,396
20,364
20,312
Performance Ratios (annualized)
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
4.02
%
4.00
%
3.95
%
3.95
%
3.88
%
Return on average assets
1.53
%
1.47
%
1.48
%
1.60
%
1.26
%
Return on average equity
12.22
%
11.52
%
11.69
%
12.73
%
10.10
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
57.29
%
59.22
%
61.24
%
63.48
%
59.37
%
Effective tax rate
20.30
%
18.01
%
18.75
%
17.54
%
32.03
%
Common dividend payout ratio (basic)
28.33
%
30.91
%
27.78
%
26.09
%
26.88
%
(1)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been
adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal
income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
(2)
Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of
tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income,
excluding securities gains, net.
Selected Quarterly Information
First Defiance Financial Corp.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
2nd Qtr 2018
1st Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Loan Portfolio Composition
One to four family residential real estate
$
322,686
$
313,300
$
307,480
$
275,547
$
274,862
Construction
265,772
274,344
283,911
251,944
265,476
Commercial real estate
1,404,810
1,363,087
1,283,698
1,282,027
1,235,221
Commercial
509,577
489,393
489,296
500,496
526,142
Consumer finance
34,405
32,379
29,724
28,035
29,109
Home equity and improvement
128,152
129,295
129,868
133,407
135,457
Total loans
2,665,402
2,601,798
2,523,977
2,471,456
2,466,267
Less:
Undisbursed loan funds
123,293
143,286
136,563
111,450
115,972
Deferred loan origination fees
2,070
2,155
2,070
1,676
1,582
Allowance for loan loss
28,331
27,639
27,321
27,267
26,683
Net Loans
$
2,511,708
$
2,428,718
$
2,358,023
$
2,331,063
$
2,322,030
Allowance for loan loss activity
Beginning allowance
$
27,639
$
27,321
$
27,267
$
26,683
$
26,341
Provision for loan losses
472
1,376
423
(1,095
)
314
Credit loss charge-offs:
One to four family residential real estate
31
136
78
16
170
Commercial real estate
30
1,048
254
55
29
Commercial
15
528
84
97
210
Consumer finance
105
25
72
31
27
Home equity and improvement
75
36
41
117
55
Total charge-offs
256
1,773
529
316
491
Total recoveries
476
715
160
1,995
519
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(220
)
1,058
369
(1,679
)
(28
)
Ending allowance
$
28,331
$
27,639
$
27,321
$
27,267
$
26,683
Credit Quality
Total non-performing loans (1)
$
19,016
$
20,929
$
18,340
$
27,925
$
30,715
Real estate owned (REO)
1,205
1,676
1,795
1,440
1,532
Total non-performing assets (2)
$
20,221
$
22,605
$
20,135
$
29,365
$
32,247
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(220
)
1,058
369
(1,679
)
(28
)
Restructured loans, accruing (3)
11,573
12,611
15,834
13,722
13,770
Allowance for loan losses / loans
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.14
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing assets
140.11
%
122.27
%
135.69
%
92.86
%
82.75
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
148.99
%
132.06
%
148.97
%
97.64
%
86.87
%
Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
0.80
%
0.92
%
0.84
%
1.24
%
1.37
%
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.64
%
0.73
%
0.66
%
0.97
%
1.08
%
Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
-0.04
%
0.18
%
0.06
%
-0.29
%
0.00
%
Deposit Balances
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
607,198
$
556,316
$
548,147
$
550,742
$
571,360
Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market
1,040,471
1,016,294
1,021,445
1,055,416
1,005,519
Savings deposits
292,829
293,359
297,870
306,510
302,022
Retail time deposits less than $250,000
591,822
564,379
547,871
512,746
504,912
Retail time deposits greater than $250,000
88,562
94,083
73,795
66,387
53,843
Total deposits
$
2,620,882
$
2,524,431
$
2,489,128
$
2,491,801
$
2,437,656
(1)
Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans.
(2)
Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate
and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
(3)
Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems
that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included
in non-performing loans.