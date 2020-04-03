First Defiance Financial Corp. : to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 28 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 29

Log in
04/03/2020 | 07:31am EDT

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) announced today that it intends to report first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.fdef.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, First Defiance will host a conference call at which Donald P. Hileman, CEO, Gary M. Small, President, and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the first quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fdef200429.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.fdef.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call First Defiance Investor Relations at (419) 782-5104.

About First Defiance Financial Corp.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. United Community Financial Corp. merged with First Defiance Financial Corp. on January 31, 2020. The combined organization operates 77 branches, 12 loan offices and 3 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Currently, 33 branches, 3 wealth offices and 11 loan production offices continue to operate as Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.fdef.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 272 M
EBIT 2020 118 M
Net income 2020 63,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,64%
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
P/E ratio 2021 5,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,77x
Capitalization 510 M
Chart FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
First Defiance Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,83  $
Last Close Price 13,55  $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald P. Hileman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary M. Small President & Director
John L. Bookmyer Chairman
Dennis E. Rose Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Paul D. Nungester Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL CORP.-56.97%555
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-41.60%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
