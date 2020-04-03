First Defiance Financial Corp. : to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 28 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 29

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) announced today that it intends to report first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.fdef.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, First Defiance will host a conference call at which Donald P. Hileman, CEO, Gary M. Small, President, and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the first quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fdef200429.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.fdef.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call First Defiance Investor Relations at (419) 782-5104.

About First Defiance Financial Corp.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. United Community Financial Corp. merged with First Defiance Financial Corp. on January 31, 2020. The combined organization operates 77 branches, 12 loan offices and 3 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Currently, 33 branches, 3 wealth offices and 11 loan production offices continue to operate as Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.fdef.com.

