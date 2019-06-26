First Defiance Financial Corp. : to Release Second Quarter Earnings on July 22 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 23

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) announced today that it intends to report second quarter results on Monday, July 22, 2019. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.fdef.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, First Defiance will host a conference call at which Donald P. Hileman, President and CEO, and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the second quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/fdef190722.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.fdef.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call First Defiance Investor Relations at (419) 782-5104.

About First Defiance Financial Corp.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. First Federal Bank operates 44 full-service branches in northwest and central Ohio, southeast Michigan and northeast Indiana, and a loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with nine offices throughout northwest Ohio.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.fdef.com.

