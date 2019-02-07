First Derivatives : Kx offers kdb+ on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for deployment speed and efficiency

February 7, 2019

(7 February 2019) Kx, a leader in high-performance computing, announces that its kdb+ time-series database is now offered on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Kx provides a managed cloud migration service and kdb+ on demand which allows customers to leverage the speed and performance of kdb+ for time-series analytics on large-scale streaming, real-time and historical data, while offloading operating overhead.

Kdb+ is both an in-memory and on disk database with a robust built-in query language, q, and a complete real-time streaming architecture. Recognized for its simplicity and performance, accessing kdb+ on AWS is fast and easy. Developers moving their kdb+ development to the AWS Marketplace will be able to create further efficiencies, allowing them to build and scale systems in minutes, eliminate the need for internal IT infrastructure and enable them to use the company's existing on-premises environment. Together, kdb+ on the AWS Marketplace enables financial services companies to streamline time to market, scale as required, and concentrate on business results.

Kx sees the availability of kdb+ on the AWS Marketplace as an important step for kdb+ customers that are planning to migrate existing applications to the cloud and developing new cloud-based applications. Customers are now able to either sign up online with their AWS Marketplace credentials, or bring their own licenses and deploy directly on the AWS Marketplace. They can also benefit from the new kdb+ on demand licensing model directly from their AWS Marketplace account, and can use kdb+ on the AWS Marketplace for future container-based deployment. This will appeal to customers evaluating kdb+ deployments using AWS Marketplace-based DevOps-type tool sets, with Kx supporting these types of migrations as a service provider.

Kx COO Mark Sykes said: 'Kx is excited to offer kdb+ on the flexible, secure, scalable, and pay-as-you-go AWS Marketplace, which integrates seamlessly with kdb+ on demand and all other licensing options. This latest cloud offering gives new users more options for easily and affordably getting started with kdb+ - and allows them to take advantage of kdb+'s scalability when needed. The ability to do burst processing, spinning up a cloud server quickly, running a process and then exiting, has been an important improvement for our users. Looking forward, we are adding tools to support various container strategies for self-contained kdb+ environments and flexible deployment.'

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,600 people worldwide.