Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  First Derivatives    FDP   GB0031477770

FIRST DERIVATIVES (FDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Derivatives : Kx offers kdb+ on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for deployment speed and efficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:05am EST
February 7, 2019

(7 February 2019) Kx, a leader in high-performance computing, announces that its kdb+ time-series database is now offered on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Kx provides a managed cloud migration service and kdb+ on demand which allows customers to leverage the speed and performance of kdb+ for time-series analytics on large-scale streaming, real-time and historical data, while offloading operating overhead.

Kdb+ is both an in-memory and on disk database with a robust built-in query language, q, and a complete real-time streaming architecture. Recognized for its simplicity and performance, accessing kdb+ on AWS is fast and easy. Developers moving their kdb+ development to the AWS Marketplace will be able to create further efficiencies, allowing them to build and scale systems in minutes, eliminate the need for internal IT infrastructure and enable them to use the company's existing on-premises environment. Together, kdb+ on the AWS Marketplace enables financial services companies to streamline time to market, scale as required, and concentrate on business results.

Kx sees the availability of kdb+ on the AWS Marketplace as an important step for kdb+ customers that are planning to migrate existing applications to the cloud and developing new cloud-based applications. Customers are now able to either sign up online with their AWS Marketplace credentials, or bring their own licenses and deploy directly on the AWS Marketplace. They can also benefit from the new kdb+ on demand licensing model directly from their AWS Marketplace account, and can use kdb+ on the AWS Marketplace for future container-based deployment. This will appeal to customers evaluating kdb+ deployments using AWS Marketplace-based DevOps-type tool sets, with Kx supporting these types of migrations as a service provider.

Kx COO Mark Sykes said: 'Kx is excited to offer kdb+ on the flexible, secure, scalable, and pay-as-you-go AWS Marketplace, which integrates seamlessly with kdb+ on demand and all other licensing options. This latest cloud offering gives new users more options for easily and affordably getting started with kdb+ - and allows them to take advantage of kdb+'s scalability when needed. The ability to do burst processing, spinning up a cloud server quickly, running a process and then exiting, has been an important improvement for our users. Looking forward, we are adding tools to support various container strategies for self-contained kdb+ environments and flexible deployment.'

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,600 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

First Derivatives plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST DERIVATIVES
02:05aFIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx offers kdb+ on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for de..
PU
02/05FIRST DERIVATIVES : H2O.ai and Kx Partnership Provides Faster Insights on Time-S..
PU
2018Kx technology powers trading analytics platform for GIC
GL
2018KX : Technology Powers Trading Analytics Platform for GIC
BU
2018FIRST DERIVATIVES : Ulster University Business School and First Derivatives Part..
PU
2018FIRST DERIVATIVES : appoints Mark Sykes as Group Chief Technical Officer to buil..
PU
2018FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx strengthens leadership team with Steven Forsythe as Head ..
PU
2018FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx selected by Zipabout to power intelligent transportation ..
PU
2018FIRST DERIVATIVES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018FIRST DERIVATIVES : FD announces Interim results for the six months ended 31 Aug..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 214 M
EBIT 2019 29,3 M
Net income 2019 12,2 M
Debt 2019 13,0 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 49,79
P/E ratio 2020 44,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 607 M
Chart FIRST DERIVATIVES
Duration : Period :
First Derivatives Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST DERIVATIVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Gerard Conlon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seamus Declan Keating Chairman
Robert Graham Ferguson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph Gerard Keith MacDonald Non-Executive Director
Virginia Gambale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DERIVATIVES9.43%785
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.93%123 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.00%107 192
ACCENTURE11.45%100 283
VMWARE, INC.14.50%64 025
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING11.00%63 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.