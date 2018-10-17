Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  First Derivatives    FDP   GB0031477770

FIRST DERIVATIVES (FDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/16 05:35:29 pm
3050 GBp   -4.09%
08:03aFIRST DERIVATIV : OEM agreement with BISTel
PU
08:01aFIRST DERIVATIV : OEM Agreement With BISTel
BU
10/12FIRST DERIVATIV : Kx wins ‘Best Technology Award’ at 201..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Derivatives : OEM agreement with BISTel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 08:03am CEST
October 17, 2018

FD (AIM: FDP.L, ESM: FDP.I) announces that it has signed a material OEM deal with BISTel, a leading provider of smart manufacturing solutions headquartered in South Korea, for the use of Kx for Sensors and kdb+ in its product line. Under the agreement, many of BISTel's products will have 'Kx Inside' within the next two years, with the first deployments expected in the first half of 2019.

Kx will be used as the technology to store and analyse massive volumes of sensor data within BISTel's real-time, adaptive intelligence applications for smart manufacturing. The OEM agreement was reached after a number of proofs of concept, including direct comparisons with potential competing solutions, during which Kx technology proved to be an order of magnitude faster than these alternative products.

BISTel is a leading supplier of adaptive intelligence (AI) applications that combine embedded human knowledge and advanced engineering automation solutions to help factories to better detect, analyse, predict, and prescribe solutions to complex manufacturing problems in real-time.

This OEM agreement is also expected to facilitate direct discussions with a number of the world's leading manufacturers who have expressed interest in the use of Kx for Sensors and kdb+ to augment their current infrastructure.

WK Choi, Founder and CEO of BISTel, commented: 'We are delighted to partner with FD's talented team. Its highly innovative Kx technology will integrate seamlessly with our solutions to help factories to make quicker, better and more informed decisions on the factory floor, which in turn will lead to increased engineering effectiveness, improvements in quality and greatly reduced costs.'

Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of FD, commented: 'This is a further important contract win for Kx in the Industrial Internet of Things, reflecting our growing presence in this market and our technology lead. Kx provides higher performance, greater scalability and lower total cost of ownership than competing solutions and we are engaged in multiple conversations across manufacturing, and other industries, with potential customers attracted by these benefits.'

About FD

FD is a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.firstderivatives.com and www.kx.com

About BISTel

BISTel is a leading provider of real-time, adaptive intelligence solutions for smarter manufacturing. BISTel's data driven manufacturing solutions collect and manage large data, monitor the health of equipment, optimize process flows and quickly identify root cause failures to mitigate risk. BISTel solutions help customers reduce costs, improve quality, and increase yield. Founded in 2000, BISTel has more than 370 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in South Korea, with offices in California, China, Singapore and Texas. BISTel has a deep customer following in semiconductors, FPD, and PCB/SMT manufacturing as well as automotive, Biotech and steel manufacturing. Its new A.I. based manufacturing intelligence platform will include new auto learning, predictive, self-healing, and continuous improvement features that accelerate smart manufacturing.

For more information visit bistel.com

Enquiries

For further information please contact:

First Derivatives plc

Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer
Graham Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mitchell, Head of Investor Relations

+44(0)28 3025 2242

www.firstderivatives.com

Goodbody (ESM Adviser and Broker)

Linda Hickey
Finbarr Griffin

+353 1 667 0420
FTI Consulting

Matt Dixon
Dwight Burden
Darius Alexander
Niamh Fogarty

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Disclaimer

First Derivatives plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 06:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST DERIVATIVES
08:03aFIRST DERIVATIVES : OEM agreement with BISTel
PU
08:01aFIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : OEM Agreement With BISTel
BU
10/12FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx wins ‘Best Technology Award’ at 2018 AIM Awar..
PU
09/28FIRST DERIVATIVES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
09/27FIRST DERIVATIVES : announces recruitment of 1,000 jobs by 2021
PU
09/13KX : Technology Selected by Canadian Securities Administrators for Advanced Mark..
BU
09/12FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx technology and related machine learning libraries now ava..
PU
08/31FIRST DERIVATIVES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
08/07FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx to power Gyana AI’s next generation analytics platf..
PU
07/31FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx selected by BroadBridge Networks to power its cybersecuri..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Breaking Up BGC Partners 
2015Fresh Del Monte Produce declares $0.125 dividend 
2015Fresh Del Monte's (FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh on Q4 2014 Results - Earnin.. 
2015Fresh Del Monte Produce beats by $0.30, beats on revenue 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 213 M
EBIT 2019 27,9 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Debt 2019 7,30 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 65,66
P/E ratio 2020 58,43
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
Capitalization 826 M
Chart FIRST DERIVATIVES
Duration : Period :
First Derivatives Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST DERIVATIVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Gerard Conlon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seamus Declan Keating Chairman
Robert Graham Ferguson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph Gerard Keith MacDonald Non-Executive Director
Virginia Gambale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DERIVATIVES-23.87%1 089
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%128 563
ACCENTURE3.16%102 161
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%98 939
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%61 557
VMWARE, INC.14.94%60 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.