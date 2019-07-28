First Derivatives : Statement regarding Brian Conlon

July 28, 2019

(Newry, 28 July 2019) FD regrets to announce that, further to the RNS on 17 May 2019 announcing his diagnosis with cancer, Chief Executive Officer Brian Conlon passed away on 28 July.

The Group has initiated a process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer and will provide an update on progress with that process in due course. In the interim period, Non-Executive Chairman Seamus Keating has been appointed Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Seamus Keating commented: 'Brian built a world-class business in First Derivatives. His drive, ambition and determination inspired all who had the privilege to work with him. This news is a profound shock to all of us. We offer Brian's family our sincerest condolences and ask for privacy on their behalf at this sad and most difficult of times.'



About FD

FD is a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.