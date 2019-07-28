Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  First Derivatives    FDP   GB0031477770

FIRST DERIVATIVES

(FDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Derivatives : Statement regarding Brian Conlon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
July 28, 2019

(Newry, 28 July 2019) FD regrets to announce that, further to the RNS on 17 May 2019 announcing his diagnosis with cancer, Chief Executive Officer Brian Conlon passed away on 28 July.

The Group has initiated a process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer and will provide an update on progress with that process in due course. In the interim period, Non-Executive Chairman Seamus Keating has been appointed Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Seamus Keating commented: 'Brian built a world-class business in First Derivatives. His drive, ambition and determination inspired all who had the privilege to work with him. This news is a profound shock to all of us. We offer Brian's family our sincerest condolences and ask for privacy on their behalf at this sad and most difficult of times.'

Enquiries

FTI Consulting
Matt Dixon
Dwight Burden
Darius Alexander
Niamh Fogarty 		+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About FD

FD is a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.firstderivatives.com and www.kx.com

Disclaimer

First Derivatives plc published this content on 28 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 16:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST DERIVATIVES
02:44pFIRST DERIVATIVES : says CEO Brian Conlon has died
RE
12:55pFIRST DERIVATIVES : Statement regarding Brian Conlon
PU
07/02FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx leverages AI to solve new space challenges, in partnershi..
PU
06/20FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx and Machine combine to target app download fraud
PU
06/20FIRST DERIVATIVES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/18FIRST DERIVATIVES : Completion of acquisition of minority interest in Kx Systems
PU
05/30IBOR REFORM : A Well-rested Goliath
PU
05/23FIRST DERIVATIVES : FRTB – Now that the future is written, and the ink is ..
PU
05/21FIRST DERIVATIVES : Preliminary results for the year ended 28 February 2019
PU
05/17FIRST DERIVATIVES : Statement regarding Brian Conlon
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 244 M
EBIT 2020 32,8 M
Net income 2020 17,1 M
Debt 2020 50,0 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 47,7x
P/E ratio 2021 42,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 830 M
Chart FIRST DERIVATIVES
Duration : Period :
First Derivatives Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST DERIVATIVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4 147,94  GBp
Last Close Price 3 130,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Gerard Conlon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seamus Declan Keating Chairman
Robert Graham Ferguson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph Gerard Keith MacDonald Non-Executive Director
Virginia Gambale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DERIVATIVES47.64%1 028
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.30%134 202
ACCENTURE39.66%125 472
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%114 859
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.08%73 671
VMWARE, INC.30.03%72 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group