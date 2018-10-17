First Derivatives plc: OEM Agreement With BISTel

FD (AIM: FDP.L, ESM: FDP.I) announces that it has signed a material OEM
deal with BISTel, a leading provider of smart manufacturing solutions
headquartered in South Korea, for the use of Kx for Sensors and kdb+ in
its product line. Under the agreement, many of BISTel’s products will
have “Kx Inside” within the next two years, with the first deployments
expected in the first half of 2019.
Kx will be used as the technology to store and analyse massive volumes
of sensor data within BISTel’s real-time, adaptive intelligence
applications for smart manufacturing. The OEM agreement was reached
after a number of proofs of concept, including direct comparisons with
potential competing solutions, during which Kx technology proved to be
an order of magnitude faster than these alternative products.
BISTel is a leading supplier of adaptive intelligence (AI) applications
that combine embedded human knowledge and advanced engineering
automation solutions to help factories to better detect, analyse,
predict, and prescribe solutions to complex manufacturing problems in
real-time.
This OEM agreement is also expected to facilitate direct discussions
with a number of the world’s leading manufacturers who have expressed
interest in the use of Kx for Sensors and kdb+ to augment their current
infrastructure.
WK Choi, Founder and CEO of BISTel, commented: “We are delighted
to partner with FD’s talented team. Its highly innovative Kx technology
will integrate seamlessly with our solutions to help factories to make
quicker, better and more informed decisions on the factory floor, which
in turn will lead to increased engineering effectiveness, improvements
in quality and greatly reduced costs.”
Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of FD, commented: "This is
a further important contract win for Kx in the Industrial Internet of
Things, reflecting our growing presence in this market and our
technology lead. Kx provides higher performance, greater scalability and
lower total cost of ownership than competing solutions and we are
engaged in multiple conversations across manufacturing, and other
industries, with potential customers attracted by these benefits."
