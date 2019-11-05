Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  First Derivatives plc    FDP   GB0031477770

FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC

(FDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

First Derivatives : FD announces Interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:22am EST
November 5, 2019

FD (AIM: FDP.L, Euronext Growth: FDP.I) today announces its results for the six months ended 31 August 2019.

Financial Highlights

Six months to 31st August 2019 2018 Change
Revenue £116.7m £105.6m +11%
Gross profit £48.0m £43.9m +9%
Adjusted EBITDA* £22.0m £18.1m +22%
Profit before tax £8.4m £7.6m +12%
Reported diluted EPS 24.2p 21.7p +11%
Interim dividend per share 8.5p 7.7p +10%
Net debt ** £60.2m £24.2m

*Adjusted for share-based payments and acquisition costs; H1 2020 adjusted EBITDA (excluding impact of IFRS 16): £20.2m (+12%)

**Excluding lease obligations under IFRS 16

Business Highlights

  • Software revenue up 13% to £71.4m (H1 2019: £63.1m), driven by 19% growth in recurring software license revenue.
  • Multiple contract wins across both software and managed services and consulting providing confidence in our outlook, including notable deals signed with a major Japanese bank for the global roll-out of a next generation e-FX platform built on Kx and multi-year assignments across our managed services and consulting business.
  • Software revenue from Industry increased by 45% to £4.4m (H1 2019: £3.1m); while at an early stage we have achieved substantial progress across a number of strategic enterprise and partnership opportunities, some of which we expect to close and announce during H2.
  • Managed services and consulting revenue up 7% to £45.2m (H1 2019: £42.5m) with our long-term, strategic client relationships and market-leading services enabling continued growth.
  • Completion of the acquisition of the minority shareholdings in Kx Systems, taking 100% ownership, funded by new financing facilities which provide flexibility to support the Group's growth plans.
  • Strong pipeline and momentum going into the second half provide us with confidence in the Group's full year performance.

Seamus Keating, Executive Chairman of FD, commented: 'We successfully executed on our strategy during the period, signing a number of key contracts across our business, and making strong progress towards securing landmark contracts in the markets we are targeting across Industry. We continue to progress our search for a new CEO following the passing in July of our founder, Brian Conlon, and we will provide an update when the process is complete.

Our financial performance was solid, and we are encouraged by the growing momentum through the period that provides confidence in achieving another year of strong growth, in line with consensus forecasts*.'

*The Group believes consensus revenue and adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) forecasts for the year to 29 February 2020 to be £242.9m and £43.8m respectively.

Click here to read the full press release

Disclaimer

First Derivatives plc published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC
02:22aFIRST DERIVATIVES : FD announces Interim results for the six months ended 31 Aug..
PU
09/30FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
09/02FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/31FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
07/31FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/28FIRST DERIVATIVES : says CEO Brian Conlon has died
RE
07/28FIRST DERIVATIVES : Statement regarding Brian Conlon
PU
07/19FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/05FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/02FIRST DERIVATIVES : Kx leverages AI to solve new space challenges, in partnershi..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 242 M
EBIT 2020 32,6 M
Net income 2020 17,1 M
Debt 2020 49,6 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 587 M
Chart FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC
Duration : Period :
First Derivatives plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 723,00  GBp
Last Close Price 2 200,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seamus Declan Keating Executive Chairman
Robert Graham Ferguson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph Gerard Keith MacDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Virginia Gambale Independent Non-Executive Director
Donna Troy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC3.77%758
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.11%121 926
ACCENTURE33.18%119 265
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.26%116 285
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.46%70 045
VMWARE, INC.19.27%66 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group