First Farmers Financial Corp. : Declares Record Dividend

CONVERSE, Ind., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on March 10, 2020 the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. This quarterly dividend represents a 10.3% increase over the $0.29 dividend declared in March 2019.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has 29 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 6 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

