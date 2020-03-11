Log in
FIRST FARMERS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFMR)
First Farmers Financial Corp. : Declares Record Dividend

03/11/2020 | 03:56pm EDT

CONVERSE, Ind., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on March 10, 2020 the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. This quarterly dividend represents a 10.3% increase over the $0.29 dividend declared in March 2019.  

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has 29 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 6 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-farmers-financial-corp-declares-record-dividend-301021822.html

SOURCE First Farmers Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
