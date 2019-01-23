Log in
First Financial Bancorp : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and 10% Dividend Increase

01/23/2019 | 06:14pm EST

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ('First Financial' or the 'Company') announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $24.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income was negatively impacted by the recognition of $7.5 million of efficiency and merger related costs, which more than offset $1.6 million of gains from the redemption of off balance sheet securitizations, reducing earnings per diluted common share by $0.05 on a net basis. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.93 compared to $1.56 for the same period in 2017.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.59% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.63%. These compare to a return on average assets of 1.45% and return on average tangible common equity of 18.52% in the third quarter of 2018 and a return on average assets of 1.13% and a return on average tangible common equity of 13.85% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fourth quarter 2018 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for merger related and nonrecurring items:
    • Net income of $0.61 per diluted common share
    • 1.72% return on average assets
    • 21.29% return on average tangible common equity
  • Net interest margin of 4.21% on a fully tax equivalent basis(1)
    • 9 basis point expansion from the linked quarter driven by higher asset yields and loan fees which outpaced increased funding costs
  • Noninterest expenses of $83.4 million, or $75.9 million as adjusted(1)
    • Efficiency ratio of 53.6% for the fourth quarter; 49.3% as adjusted(1)
  • Stable loan balances
    • Strongest origination quarter of 2018
    • 10% linked quarter increase in loan origination activity offset by elevated ICRE payoffs
  • Annualized quarterly increase in average deposit balances of 16%
    • Deposit growth driven by higher noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts and brokered CD's
  • Classified assets declined 5%; annualized net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points as a percentage of average loans for the quarter and were 15 basis points for the full year 2018

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as 'adjusted' or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' in this release and 'Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation' in the accompanying slide presentation.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Fourth quarter results were very strong, and we remain pleased with the operational performance of the Company. Revenue growth and increased operating leverage led to adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.61 and substantial returns on assets and average tangible common equity while net interest margin increased 9 basis points.'

Mr. Brown continued, 'Fourth quarter core banking trends were positive and loan originations were stronger than they have been all year, however elevated payoffs, particularly in ICRE (investment commercial real estate), led to a slight decline in overall loan balances. In addition to positive loan origination trends, we were particularly pleased with our ability to grow deposits during the the quarter while maintaining a pricing discipline that benefits both our clients and our shareholders.'

Mr. Brown concluded, '2018 was a year of significant change for First Financial. We are highly encouraged by the way in which the Company has come together culturally and performed financially. Successfully completing a transformational merger while producing high level returns reflects the hard work of our associates and dedication to serving the needs of our clients and shareholders. We remain confident in our ability to sustain these results and our outlook for the future continues to be very optimistic.'

First Financial's Board of Directors also approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share, payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10127430. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled 'Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation' in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' 'likely,' 'expected,' 'estimated,' ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: (i) economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business; (ii) the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iii) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans; (iv) mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies; (v) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent merger with MainSource Financial Group, Inc. will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vi) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; (vii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment; (viii) changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness; and (ix) the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $14.0 billion in assets, $8.8 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 159 banking centers as of December 31, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income

$

55,014

$

50,657

$

36,418

$

30,506

$

24,811

$

172,595

$

96,787

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.56

$

0.52

$

0.37

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

1.95

$

1.57

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.56

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

1.93

$

1.56

Dividends declared per share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.19

$

0.17

$

0.78

$

0.68

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Return on average assets

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.05

%

1.40

%

1.13

%

1.37

%

1.12

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.68

%

9.94

%

7.36

%

13.31

%

10.70

%

9.85

%

10.78

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

19.63

%

18.52

%

13.75

%

17.18

%

13.85

%

17.32

%

14.08

%

Net interest margin

4.16

%

4.06

%

4.10

%

3.80

%

3.75

%

4.05

%

3.59

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.21

%

4.12

%

4.15

%

3.84

%

3.82

%

4.10

%

3.66

%

Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.86

%

14.70

%

14.46

%

10.56

%

10.46

%

14.86

%

10.46

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

Ending tangible assets

8.79

%

8.53

%

8.30

%

8.41

%

8.30

%

8.79

%

8.30

%

Risk-weighted assets

11.20

%

10.77

%

10.52

%

10.09

%

10.15

%

11.20

%

10.15

%

Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

14.84

%

14.62

%

14.33

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

13.89

%

10.42

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

average tangible assets

8.66

%

8.42

%

8.16

%

8.35

%

8.34

%

8.40

%

8.18

%

Book value per share

$

21.23

$

20.79

$

20.56

$

15.11

$

14.99

$

21.23

$

14.99

Tangible book value per share

$

11.72

$

11.25

$

11.01

$

11.75

$

11.62

$

11.72

$

11.62

Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

11.87

%

11.52

%

11.15

%

10.77

%

10.63

%

11.87

%

10.63

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

12.28

%

11.93

%

11.55

%

10.77

%

10.63

%

12.28

%

10.63

%

Total capital ratio (2)

14.10

%

13.77

%

13.36

%

13.17

%

13.07

%

14.10

%

13.07

%

Leverage ratio (2)

9.71

%

9.41

%

9.06

%

9.00

%

8.84

%

9.71

%

8.84

%

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Loans (3)

$

8,766,302

$

8,848,710

$

8,933,400

$

6,016,492

$

5,952,290

$

8,150,698

$

5,845,863

FDIC indemnification asset

-

-

-

1,502

7,413

370

9,535

Investment securities

3,204,758

3,168,044

3,157,339

2,042,781

2,020,040

2,897,167

2,001,387

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,013

39,873

29,261

27,073

25,357

32,090

30,933

Total earning assets

$

12,003,073

$

12,056,627

$

12,120,000

$

8,087,848

$

8,005,100

$

11,080,325

$

7,887,718

Total assets

$

13,768,958

$

13,822,675

$

13,956,360

$

8,830,176

$

8,731,956

$

12,611,438

$

8,611,403

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,476,773

$

2,388,976

$

2,421,230

$

1,570,572

$

1,637,228

$

2,217,349

$

1,540,384

Interest-bearing deposits

7,573,069

7,499,112

7,961,405

5,332,740

5,202,412

7,098,836

5,093,865

Total deposits

$

10,049,842

$

9,888,088

$

10,382,635

$

6,903,312

$

6,839,640

$

9,316,185

$

6,634,249

Borrowings

$

1,509,642

$

1,748,415

$

1,408,024

$

866,848

$

842,211

$

1,385,994

$

951,159

Shareholders' equity

$

2,042,884

$

2,021,400

$

2,000,093

$

929,474

$

920,194

$

1,752,261

$

897,431

CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance to ending loans

0.64

%

0.65

%

0.61

%

0.89

%

0.90

%

0.64

%

0.90

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

79.97

%

136.22

%

133.65

%

179.57

%

224.32

%

79.97

%

224.32

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

65.13

%

92.08

%

86.80

%

120.24

%

129.77

%

65.13

%

129.77

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.98

%

0.71

%

0.70

%

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.98

%

0.69

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

1.00

%

0.73

%

0.72

%

0.76

%

0.74

%

1.00

%

0.74

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.63

%

0.47

%

0.46

%

0.52

%

0.50

%

0.63

%

0.50

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.94

%

1.00

%

1.00

%

0.98

%

0.98

%

0.94

%

0.98

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.29

%

(0.02)%

0.18

%

0.13

%

0.02

%

0.15

%

0.13

%

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) December 31, 2018 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change

Interest income

Loans and leases, including fees

$

126,580

$

74,347

70.3

%

$

447,187

$

280,111

59.6

%

Investment securities

Taxable

22,761

13,212

72.3

%

79,076

50,568

56.4

%

Tax-exempt

3,896

1,571

148.0

%

13,428

5,918

126.9

%

Total investment securities interest

26,657

14,783

80.3

%

92,504

56,486

63.8

%

Other earning assets

192

(592)

132.4

%

691

(3,524)

119.6

%

Total interest income

153,429

88,538

73.3

%

540,382

333,073

62.2

%

Interest expense

Deposits

17,198

9,243

86.1

%

56,962

35,182

61.9

%

Short-term borrowings

5,186

2,144

141.9

%

18,033

8,193

120.1

%

Long-term borrowings

5,086

1,537

230.9

%

16,152

6,153

162.5

%

Total interest expense

27,470

12,924

112.6

%

91,147

49,528

84.0

%

Net interest income

125,959

75,614

66.6

%

449,235

283,545

58.4

%

Provision for loan and lease losses

5,310

(205)

N/M

14,586

3,582

307.2

%

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

120,649

75,819

59.1

%

434,649

279,963

55.3

%

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

10,185

5,190

96.2

%

35,108

19,775

77.5

%

Trust and wealth management fees

3,703

3,597

2.9

%

15,082

14,073

7.2

%

Bankcard income

6,247

3,390

84.3

%

20,245

13,298

52.2

%

Client derivative fees

1,433

2,047

(30.0)

%

7,682

6,418

19.7

%

Net gains from sales of loans

1,428

1,171

21.9

%

6,071

5,169

17.5

%

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

36

19

89.5

%

(161)

1,649

(109.8)

%

Other

6,472

2,968

118.1

%

19,355

15,760

22.8

%

Total noninterest income

29,504

18,382

60.5

%

103,382

76,142

35.8

%

Noninterest expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

51,505

35,439

45.3

%

188,990

132,560

42.6

%

Net occupancy

6,322

4,252

48.7

%

24,215

17,397

39.2

%

Furniture and equipment

3,498

1,969

77.7

%

14,908

8,443

76.6

%

Data processing

5,599

3,768

48.6

%

28,077

14,022

100.2

%

Marketing

1,651

1,060

55.8

%

7,598

3,201

137.4

%

Communication

805

474

69.8

%

3,167

1,819

74.1

%

Professional services

1,794

9,766

(81.6)

%

12,272

15,023

(18.3)

%

State intangible tax

1,086

492

120.7

%

4,152

2,655

56.4

%

FDIC assessments

1,018

943

8.0

%

3,969

3,944

0.6

%

Loss (gain) - other real estate owned

41

219

(81.3)

%

373

642

(41.9)

%

Other

10,033

24,516

(59.1)

%

36,089

40,236

(10.3)

%

Total noninterest expenses

83,352

82,898

0.5

%

323,810

239,942

35.0

%

Income before income taxes

66,801

11,303

491.0

%

214,221

116,163

84.4

%

Income tax expense

11,787

(13,508)

(187.3)

%

41,626

19,376

114.8

%

Net income

$

55,014

$

24,811

121.7

%

$

172,595

$

96,787

78.3

%

ADDITIONAL DATA

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.56

$

0.40

$

1.95

$

1.57

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.56

$

0.40

$

1.93

$

1.56

Dividends declared per share

$

0.20

$

0.17

$

0.78

$

0.68

Return on average assets

1.59

%

1.13

%

1.37

%

1.12

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.68

%

10.70

%

9.85

%

10.78

%

Interest income

$

153,429

$

88,538

73.3

%

$

540,382

$

333,073

62.2

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,442

1,387

4.0

%

5,147

5,259

(2.1)

%

Interest income - tax equivalent

154,871

89,925

72.2

%

545,529

338,332

61.2

%

Interest expense

27,470

12,924

112.6

%

91,147

49,528

84.0

%

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

127,401

$

77,001

65.5

%

$

454,382

$

288,804

57.3

%

Net interest margin

4.16

%

3.75

%

4.05

%

3.59

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.21

%

3.82

%

4.10

%

3.66

%

Full-time equivalent employees

2,073

1,304

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

N/M = Not meaningful.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

2018

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Linked Qtr.

Interest income

Loans and leases, including fees

$

126,580

$

123,397

$

122,290

$

74,920

$

447,187

2.6

%

Investment securities

Taxable

22,761

21,801

20,844

13,670

79,076

4.4

%

Tax-exempt

3,896

3,807

4,068

1,657

13,428

2.3

%

Total investment securities interest

26,657

25,608

24,912

15,327

92,504

4.1

%

Other earning assets

192

215

177

107

691

(10.7)

%

Total interest income

153,429

149,220

147,379

90,354

540,382

2.8

%

Interest expense

Deposits

17,198

14,672

14,794

10,298

56,962

17.2

%

Short-term borrowings

5,186

6,052

4,132

2,663

18,033

(14.3)

%

Long-term borrowings

5,086

5,011

4,474

1,581

16,152

1.5

%

Total interest expense

27,470

25,735

23,400

14,542

91,147

6.7

%

Net interest income

125,959

123,485

123,979

75,812

449,235

2.0

%

Provision for loan and lease losses

5,310

3,238

3,735

2,303

14,586

64.0

%

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

120,649

120,247

120,244

73,509

434,649

0.3

%

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

10,185

10,316

9,568

5,039

35,108

(1.3)

%

Trust and wealth management fees

3,703

3,728

3,697

3,954

15,082

(0.7)

%

Bankcard income

6,247

5,261

5,343

3,394

20,245

18.7

%

Client derivative fees

1,433

3,029

1,463

1,757

7,682

(52.7)

%

Net gains from sales of loans

1,428

1,739

2,316

588

6,071

(17.9)

%

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

36

(167)

(30)

0

(161)

121.6

%

Other

6,472

4,778

5,899

2,206

19,355

35.5

%

Total noninterest income

29,504

28,684

28,256

16,938

103,382

2.9

%

Noninterest expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

51,505

50,852

55,531

31,102

188,990

1.3

%

Net occupancy

6,322

6,765

6,631

4,497

24,215

(6.5)

%

Furniture and equipment

3,498

4,072

5,298

2,040

14,908

(14.1)

%

Data processing

5,599

4,502

14,304

3,672

28,077

24.4

%

Marketing

1,651

2,502

2,644

801

7,598

(34.0)

%

Communication

805

785

1,118

459

3,167

2.5

%

Professional services

1,794

2,621

5,659

2,198

12,272

(31.6)

%

State intangible tax

1,086

1,223

1,078

765

4,152

(11.2)

%

FDIC assessments

1,018

734

1,323

894

3,969

38.7

%

Loss (gain) - other real estate owned

41

538

(283)

77

373

(92.4)

%

Other

10,033

10,821

9,452

5,783

36,089

(7.3)

%

Total noninterest expenses

83,352

85,415

102,755

52,288

323,810

(2.4)

%

Income before income taxes

66,801

63,516

45,745

38,159

214,221

5.2

%

Income tax expense

11,787

12,859

9,327

7,653

41,626

(8.3)

%

Net income

$

55,014

$

50,657

$

36,418

$

30,506

$

172,595

8.6

%

ADDITIONAL DATA

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.56

$

0.52

$

0.37

$

0.49

$

1.95

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.56

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

0.49

$

1.93

Dividends declared per share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.19

$

0.78

Return on average assets

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.05

%

1.40

%

1.37

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.68

%

9.94

%

7.36

%

13.31

%

9.85

%

Interest income

$

153,429

$

149,220

$

147,379

$

90,354

$

540,382

2.8

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,442

1,567

1,420

718

5,147

(8.0)

%

Interest income - tax equivalent

154,871

150,787

148,799

91,072

545,529

2.7

%

Interest expense

27,470

25,735

23,400

14,542

91,147

6.7

%

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

127,401

$

125,052

$

125,399

$

76,530

$

454,382

1.9

%

Net interest margin

4.16

%

4.06

%

4.10

%

3.80

%

4.05

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.21

%

4.12

%

4.15

%

3.84

%

4.10

%

Full-time equivalent employees

2,073

2,028

2,118

1,289

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

N/M = Not meaningful.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

2017

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income

Loans and leases, including fees

$

74,347

$

71,148

$

67,748

$

66,868

$

280,111

Investment securities

Taxable

13,212

13,150

12,598

11,608

50,568

Tax-exempt

1,571

1,537

1,457

1,353

5,918

Total investment securities interest

14,783

14,687

14,055

12,961

56,486

Other earning assets

(592)

(917)

(1,014)

(1,001)

(3,524)

Total interest income

88,538

84,918

80,789

78,828

333,073

Interest expense

Deposits

9,243

10,335

8,679

6,925

35,182

Short-term borrowings

2,144

2,566

2,051

1,432

8,193

Long-term borrowings

1,537

1,538

1,539

1,539

6,153

Total interest expense

12,924

14,439

12,269

9,896

49,528

Net interest income

75,614

70,479

68,520

68,932

283,545

Provision for loan and lease losses

(205)

2,953

467

367

3,582

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

75,819

67,526

68,053

68,565

279,963

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,190

5,169

4,772

4,644

19,775

Trust and wealth management fees

3,597

3,324

3,405

3,747

14,073

Bankcard income

3,390

3,272

3,501

3,135

13,298

Client derivative fees

2,047

1,779

1,489

1,103

6,418

Net gains from sales of loans

1,171

1,455

1,327

1,216

5,169

Net gains on sale of investment securities

19

276

838

516

1,649

Other

2,968

7,667

2,122

3,003

15,760

Total noninterest income

18,382

22,942

17,454

17,364

76,142

Noninterest expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

35,439

33,827

31,544

31,750

132,560

Net occupancy

4,252

4,328

4,302

4,515

17,397

Furniture and equipment

1,969

2,161

2,136

2,177

8,443

Data processing

3,768

3,455

3,501

3,298

14,022

Marketing

1,060

649

982

510

3,201

Communication

474

430

468

447

1,819

Professional services

9,766

2,030

1,469

1,758

15,023

State intangible tax

492

721

721

721

2,655

FDIC assessments

943

1,051

1,018

932

3,944

Loss (gain) - other real estate owned

219

237

162

24

642

Other

24,516

5,554

5,253

4,913

40,236

Total noninterest expenses

82,898

54,443

51,556

51,045

239,942

Income before income taxes

11,303

36,025

33,951

34,884

116,163

Income tax expense (benefit)

(13,508)

11,199

11,215

10,470

19,376

Net income

$

24,811

$

24,826

$

22,736

$

24,414

$

96,787

ADDITIONAL DATA

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.37

$

0.40

$

1.57

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.37

$

0.39

$

1.56

Dividends declared per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.68

Return on average assets

1.13

%

1.13

%

1.06

%

1.18

%

1.12

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.70

%

10.85

%

10.25

%

11.36

%

10.78

%

Interest income

$

88,538

$

84,918

$

80,789

$

78,828

$

333,073

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,387

1,353

1,294

1,225

5,259

Interest income - tax equivalent

89,925

86,271

82,083

80,053

338,332

Interest expense

12,924

14,439

12,269

9,896

49,528

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

77,001

$

71,832

$

69,814

$

70,157

$

288,804

Net interest margin

3.75

%

3.50

%

3.50

%

3.63

%

3.59

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.82

%

3.57

%

3.56

%

3.70

%

3.66

%

Full-time equivalent employees

1,304

1,363

1,429

1,424

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

Linked Qtr.

Comparable Qtr.

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

236,221

$

193,288

$

216,667

$

116,581

$

150,650

22.2

%

56.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

37,738

28,989

37,915

10,200

33,974

30.2

%

11.1

%

Investment securities available-for-sale

2,779,255

2,626,726

2,654,909

1,359,381

1,349,408

5.8

%

106.0

%

Investment securities held-to-maturity

429,328

434,369

443,957

633,722

654,008

(1.2)

%

(34.4)

%

Other investments

115,660

115,757

95,004

53,070

53,140

(0.1)

%

117.7

%

Loans held for sale

4,372

13,277

15,821

8,048

11,502

(67.1)

%

(62.0)

%

Loans and leases

Commercial and industrial

2,514,661

2,426,590

2,440,596

1,943,741

1,912,743

3.6

%

31.5

%

Lease financing

93,415

95,317

96,198

81,617

89,347

(2.0)

%

4.6

%

Construction real estate

548,935

565,077

555,468

494,665

467,730

(2.9)

%

17.4

%

Commercial real estate

3,754,681

3,868,143

3,888,993

2,544,051

2,490,091

(2.9)

%

50.8

%

Residential real estate

955,646

932,962

918,904

468,584

471,391

2.4

%

102.7

%

Home equity

817,282

816,133

835,031

483,643

493,604

0.1

%

65.6

%

Installment

93,212

97,413

100,726

39,248

41,586

(4.3)

%

124.1

%

Credit card

46,382

45,741

48,665

46,472

46,691

1.4

%

(0.7)

%

Total loans

8,824,214

8,847,376

8,884,581

6,102,021

6,013,183

(0.3)

%

46.7

%

Less:

Allowance for loan and lease losses

56,542

57,715

54,076

54,380

54,021

(2.0)

%

4.7

%

Net loans

8,767,672

8,789,661

8,830,505

6,047,641

5,959,162

(0.3)

%

47.1

%

Premises and equipment

215,652

219,940

223,950

127,046

125,036

(1.9)

%

72.5

%

Goodwill

880,251

881,033

883,025

204,083

204,084

(0.1)

%

331.3

%

Other intangibles

50,779

53,327

51,631

4,970

5,295

(4.8)

%

859.0

%

Accrued interest and other assets

469,732

486,300

466,783

333,687

350,664

(3.4)

%

34.0

%

Total Assets

$

13,986,660

$

13,842,667

$

13,920,167

$

8,898,429

$

8,896,923

1.0

%

57.2

%

LIABILITIES

Deposits

Interest-bearing demand

$

2,307,071

$

2,284,271

$

2,440,088

$

1,442,399

$

1,453,463

1.0

%

58.7

%

Savings

3,167,325

3,134,944

3,087,683

2,450,196

2,462,420

1.0

%

28.6

%

Time

2,173,564

1,957,574

2,104,044

1,545,273

1,317,105

11.0

%

65.0

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,647,960

7,376,789

7,631,815

5,437,868

5,232,988

3.7

%

46.1

%

Noninterest-bearing

2,492,434

2,375,845

2,471,932

1,572,636

1,662,058

4.9

%

50.0

%

Total deposits

10,140,394

9,752,634

10,103,747

7,010,504

6,895,046

4.0

%

47.1

%

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase

183,591

123,452

88,070

56,732

72,265

48.7

%

154.1

%

FHLB short-term borrowings

857,100

1,170,800

1,100,233

601,600

742,300

(26.8)

%

15.5

%

Total short-term borrowings

1,040,691

1,294,252

1,188,303

658,332

814,565

(19.6)

%

27.8

%

Long-term debt

570,739

570,037

469,423

169,695

119,654

0.1

%

377.0

%

Total borrowed funds

1,611,430

1,864,289

1,657,726

828,027

934,219

(13.6)

%

72.5

%

Accrued interest and other liabilities

156,587

190,224

145,757

119,913

136,994

(17.7)

%

14.3

%

Total Liabilities

11,908,411

11,807,147

11,907,230

7,958,444

7,966,259

0.9

%

49.5

%

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

1,633,256

1,633,828

1,632,572

571,457

573,109

0.0

%

185.0

%

Retained earnings

600,014

564,545

533,319

515,498

491,847

6.3

%

22.0

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,408)

(52,897)

(43,008)

(34,683)

(20,390)

(16.0)

%

117.8

%

Treasury stock, at cost

(110,613)

(109,956)

(109,946)

(112,287)

(113,902)

0.6

%

(2.9)

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,078,249

2,035,520

2,012,937

939,985

930,664

2.1

%

123.3

%

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

13,986,660

$

13,842,667

$

13,920,167

$

8,898,429

$

8,896,923

1.0

%

57.2

%

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

December 31,

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

213,927

$

199,843

$

224,824

$

116,095

$

121,792

$

188,971

$

116,409

Federal funds sold

0

0

786

0

0

196

0

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,013

39,873

28,475

27,073

25,357

31,894

30,933

Investment securities

3,204,758

3,168,044

3,157,339

2,042,781

2,020,040

2,897,167

2,001,387

Loans held for sale

10,411

15,270

14,462

9,171

12,572

12,340

10,679

Loans and leases

Commercial and industrial

2,402,296

2,392,229

2,421,244

1,897,726

1,857,546

2,518,333

1,815,925

Lease financing

94,111

94,030

94,431

86,755

84,635

91,476

86,662

Construction real estate

567,086

570,125

577,883

483,930

449,195

540,014

429,868

Commercial real estate

3,793,376

3,887,748

3,923,784

2,495,604

2,487,149

3,310,697

2,448,570

Residential real estate

941,047

918,361

929,667

468,855

477,454

809,114

488,718

Home equity

813,779

822,834

825,236

487,073

494,804

724,926

472,860

Installment

95,779

99,907

99,896

40,409

42,283

95,847

47,520

Credit card

48,417

48,206

46,797

46,969

46,652

47,951

45,061

Total loans

8,755,891

8,833,440

8,918,938

6,007,321

5,939,718

8,138,358

5,835,184

Less:

Allowance for loan and lease losses

58,216

55,877

55,318

55,016

55,279

56,115

56,599

Net loans

8,697,675

8,777,563

8,863,620

5,952,305

5,884,439

8,082,243

5,778,585

Premises and equipment

218,430

222,718

230,475

126,016

126,310

199,727

129,702

Goodwill

878,669

882,917

883,179

204,083

204,084

714,528

204,084

Other intangibles

52,291

53,013

54,278

5,161

5,487

41,347

5,971

Accrued interest and other assets

460,784

463,434

498,922

347,491

331,875

443,025

333,653

Total Assets

$

13,768,958

$

13,822,675

$

13,956,360

$

8,830,176

$

8,731,956

$

12,611,438

$

8,611,403

LIABILITIES

Deposits

Interest-bearing demand

$

2,342,528

$

2,334,305

$

2,573,150

$

1,415,603

$

1,502,245

$

2,169,396

$

1,491,114

Savings

3,156,789

3,149,871

3,196,059

2,450,697

2,518,771

2,990,731

2,412,788

Time

2,073,752

2,014,936

2,192,196

1,466,440

1,181,396

1,938,709

1,189,963

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,573,069

7,499,112

7,961,405

5,332,740

5,202,412

7,098,836

5,093,865

Noninterest-bearing

2,476,773

2,388,976

2,421,230

1,570,572

1,637,228

2,217,349

1,540,384

Total deposits

10,049,842

9,888,088

10,382,635

6,903,312

6,839,640

9,316,185

6,634,249

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase

65,805

112,308

97,708

72,865

57,131

87,221

69,766

FHLB short-term borrowings

873,533

1,076,106

818,909

667,641

660,859

860,206

760,599

Total short-term borrowings

939,338

1,188,414

916,617

740,506

717,990

947,427

830,365

Long-term debt

570,304

560,001

491,407

126,342

124,221

438,567

120,794

Total borrowed funds

1,509,642

1,748,415

1,408,024

866,848

842,211

1,385,994

951,159

Accrued interest and other liabilities

166,590

164,772

165,608

130,542

129,911

156,998

128,564

Total Liabilities

11,726,074

11,801,275

11,956,267

7,900,702

7,811,762

10,859,177

7,713,972

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

1,632,361

1,633,129

1,632,569

572,915

572,392

1,371,373

570,336

Retained earnings

576,145

542,835

517,548

503,140

483,554

535,139

463,358

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(55,161)

(44,505)

(39,117)

(33,285)

(21,740)

(43,081)

(23,141)

Treasury stock, at cost

(110,461)

(110,059)

(110,907)

(113,296)

(114,012)

(111,170)

(113,122)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,042,884

2,021,400

2,000,093

929,474

920,194

1,752,261

897,431

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

13,768,958

$

13,822,675

$

13,956,360

$

8,830,176

$

8,731,956

$

12,611,438

$

8,611,403

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets

Investments:

Investment securities

$

3,204,758

3.30

%

$

3,168,044

3.21

%

$

2,020,040

2.90

%

$

2,897,167

3.19

%

$

2,001,387

2.82

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,013

2.38

%

39,873

2.14

%

25,357

1.41

%

32,090

2.15

%

30,933

1.12

%

Gross loans (1)

8,766,302

5.73

%

8,848,710

5.53

%

5,959,703

4.90

%

8,151,068

5.49

%

5,855,398

4.72

%

Total earning assets

12,003,073

5.07

%

12,056,627

4.91

%

8,005,100

4.39

%

11,080,325

4.88

%

7,887,718

4.22

%

Nonearning assets

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(58,216)

(55,877)

(55,279)

(56,115)

(56,599)

Cash and due from banks

213,927

199,843

121,792

188,971

116,409

Accrued interest and other assets

1,610,174

1,622,082

660,343

1,398,257

663,875

Total assets

$

13,768,958

$

13,822,675

$

8,731,956

$

12,611,438

$

8,611,403

Interest-bearing liabilities

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

$

2,342,528

0.48

%

$

2,334,305

0.34

%

$

1,502,245

0.34

%

$

2,169,396

0.39

%

$

1,491,114

0.28

%

Savings

3,156,789

0.66

%

3,149,871

0.59

%

2,518,771

0.63

%

2,990,731

0.60

%

2,412,788

0.66

%

Time

2,073,752

1.75

%

2,014,936

1.58

%

1,181,396

1.33

%

1,938,709

1.57

%

1,189,963

1.26

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,573,069

0.90

%

7,499,112

0.78

%

5,202,412

0.70

%

7,098,836

0.80

%

5,093,865

0.69

%

Borrowed funds

Short-term borrowings

939,338

2.19

%

1,188,414

2.02

%

717,990

1.18

%

947,427

1.90

%

830,365

0.99

%

Long-term debt

570,304

3.54

%

560,001

3.55

%

124,221

4.91

%

438,567

3.68

%

120,794

5.09

%

Total borrowed funds

1,509,642

2.70

%

1,748,415

2.51

%

842,211

1.73

%

1,385,994

2.47

%

951,159

1.51

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,082,711

1.20

%

9,247,527

1.10

%

6,044,623

0.85

%

8,484,830

1.07

%

6,045,024

0.82

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,476,773

2,388,976

1,637,228

2,217,349

1,540,384

Other liabilities

166,590

164,772

129,911

156,998

128,564

Shareholders' equity

2,042,884

2,021,400

920,194

1,752,261

897,431

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

13,768,958

$

13,822,675

$

8,731,956

$

12,611,438

$

8,611,403

Net interest income

$

125,959

$

123,485

$

75,614

$

449,235

$

283,545

Net interest spread

3.87

%

3.81

%

3.54

%

3.81

%

3.40

%

Net interest margin

4.16

%

4.06

%

3.75

%

4.05

%

3.59

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

0.05

%

0.06

%

0.07

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)

4.21

%

4.12

%

3.82

%

4.10

%

3.66

%

(1) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

Investment securities

$

744

$

305

$

1,049

$

2,020

$

9,854

$

11,874

$

7,417

$

28,601

$

36,018

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

24

(47)

(23)

62

40

102

319

25

344

Gross loans (2)

4,373

(1,190)

3,183

12,389

40,526

52,915

45,001

125,946

170,947

Total earning assets

5,141

(932)

4,209

14,471

50,420

64,891

52,737

154,572

207,309

Interest-bearing liabilities

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

2,358

$

168

$

2,526

$

2,571

$

5,384

$

7,955

$

5,692

$

16,088

$

21,780

Borrowed funds

Short-term borrowings

509

(1,375)

(866)

1,820

1,222

3,042

7,612

2,228

9,840

Long-term debt

(17)

92

75

(429)

3,978

3,549

(1,704)

11,703

9,999

Total borrowed funds

492

(1,283)

(791)

1,391

5,200

6,591

5,908

13,931

19,839

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,850

(1,115)

1,735

3,962

10,584

14,546

11,600

30,019

41,619

Net interest income (1)

$

2,291

$

183

$

2,474

$

10,509

$

39,836

$

50,345

$

41,137

$

124,553

$

165,690

(1) Not tax equivalent.

(2) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSS ACTIVITY

Balance at beginning of period

$

57,715

$

54,076

$

54,380

$

54,021

$

54,534

$

54,021

$

57,961

Provision for loan and lease losses

5,310

3,238

3,735

2,303

(205)

14,586

3,582

Gross charge-offs

Commercial and industrial

6,060

232

4,356

885

1,264

11,533

10,194

Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

Commercial real estate

1,679

902

78

2,176

10

4,835

1,038

Residential real estate

80

145

101

96

128

422

435

Home equity

747

351

385

242

278

1,725

913

Installment

158

43

218

16

26

435

225

Credit card

392

390

684

254

209

1,720

857

Total gross charge-offs

9,116

2,063

5,822

3,669

1,916

20,670

13,663

Recoveries

Commercial and industrial

485

627

518

436

370

2,066

1,650

Lease financing

0

0

1

0

0

1

1

Construction real estate

0

146

0

0

0

146

89

Commercial real estate

1,681

786

887

752

480

4,106

2,719

Residential real estate

44

71

70

26

77

211

215

Home equity

274

419

187

429

589

1,309

1,027

Installment

94

351

82

48

46

575

234

Credit card

55

64

38

34

46

191

206

Total recoveries

2,633

2,464

1,783

1,725

1,608

8,605

6,141

Total net charge-offs

6,483

(401)

4,039

1,944

308

12,065

7,522

Ending allowance for loan and lease losses

$

56,542

$

57,715

$

54,076

$

54,380

$

54,021

$

56,542

$

54,021

NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)

Commercial and industrial

0.92

%

(0.07)%

0.64

%

0.10

%

0.19

%

0.38

%

0.47

%

Lease financing

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Construction real estate

0.00

%

(0.10)%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.03)%

(0.02)

%

Commercial real estate

0.00

%

0.01

%

(0.08)%

0.23

%

(0.07)%

0.02

%

(0.07)

%

Residential real estate

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.06

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.05

%

Home equity

0.23

%

(0.03)%

0.10

%

(0.16)%

(0.25)%

0.06

%

(0.02)

%

Installment

0.27

%

(1.22)%

0.55

%

(0.32)%

(0.19)%

(0.15)

%

(0.02)

%

Credit card

2.76

%

2.68

%

5.54

%

1.90

%

1.39

%

3.19

%

1.44

%

Total net charge-offs

0.29

%

(0.02)%

0.18

%

0.13

%

0.02

%

0.15

%

0.13

%

COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonaccrual loans (1)

Commercial and industrial

$

30,925

$

4,310

$

3,448

$

6,275

$

5,229

$

30,925

$

5,229

Lease financing

22

0

0

0

82

22

82

Construction real estate

9

10

24

26

29

9

29

Commercial real estate

20,500

20,338

21,593

16,878

10,616

20,500

10,616

Residential real estate

13,495

11,365

9,278

3,324

4,140

13,495

4,140

Home equity

5,580

6,018

5,820

3,484

3,743

5,580

3,743

Installment

169

327

299

296

243

169

243

Nonaccrual loans

70,700

42,368

40,462

30,283

24,082

70,700

24,082

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

16,109

20,313

21,839

14,943

17,545

16,109

17,545

Total nonperforming loans

86,809

62,681

62,301

45,226

41,627

86,809

41,627

Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,401

1,918

1,853

1,065

2,781

1,401

2,781

Total nonperforming assets

88,210

64,599

64,154

46,291

44,408

88,210

44,408

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

63

144

327

529

61

63

61

Total underperforming assets

$

88,273

$

64,743

$

64,481

$

46,820

$

44,469

$

88,273

$

44,469

Total classified assets

$

131,668

$

138,868

$

139,317

$

87,577

$

87,293

$

131,668

$

87,293

CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance for loan and lease losses to

Nonaccrual loans

79.97

%

136.22

%

133.65

%

179.57

%

224.32

%

79.97

%

224.32

%

Nonperforming loans

65.13

%

92.08

%

86.80

%

120.24

%

129.77

%

65.13

%

129.77

%

Total ending loans

0.64

%

0.65

%

0.61

%

0.89

%

0.90

%

0.64

%

0.90

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.98

%

0.71

%

0.70

%

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.98

%

0.69

%

Nonperforming assets to

Ending loans, plus OREO

1.00

%

0.73

%

0.72

%

0.76

%

0.74

%

1.00

%

0.74

%

Total assets

0.63

%

0.47

%

0.46

%

0.52

%

0.50

%

0.63

%

0.50

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

Ending loans, plus OREO

0.82

%

0.50

%

0.48

%

0.51

%

0.45

%

0.82

%

0.45

%

Total assets

0.52

%

0.32

%

0.30

%

0.35

%

0.30

%

0.52

%

0.30

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.94

%

1.00

%

1.00

%

0.98

%

0.98

%

0.94

%

0.98

%

(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $22.4 million, $4.7 million, $5.9 million, $6.0 million, and $6.4 million, as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

PER COMMON SHARE

Market Price

High

$

29.58

$

32.35

$

33.55

$

29.35

$

29.15

$

33.55

$

29.15

Low

$

22.40

$

29.40

$

28.10

$

26.40

$

25.30

$

22.40

$

23.10

Close

$

23.72

$

29.70

$

30.65

$

29.35

$

26.35

$

23.72

$

26.35

Average shares outstanding - basic

97,424,839

97,411,201

97,347,533

61,654,686

61,595,629

88,582,090

61,529,460

Average shares outstanding - diluted

98,468,237

98,484,228

98,432,072

62,180,744

62,131,840

89,614,205

62,171,590

Ending shares outstanding

97,894,286

97,914,526

97,904,897

62,213,823

62,069,087

97,894,286

62,069,087

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,078,249

$

2,035,520

$

2,012,937

$

939,985

$

930,664

$

2,078,249

$

930,664

REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary

Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,215,613

$

1,177,630

$

1,142,718

$

779,491

$

755,735

$

1,215,613

$

755,735

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.87

%

11.52

%

11.15

%

10.77

%

10.63

%

11.87

%

10.63

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,257,366

$

1,219,383

$

1,184,471

$

779,595

$

755,839

$

1,257,366

$

755,839

Tier 1 ratio

12.28

%

11.93

%

11.55

%

10.77

%

10.63

%

12.28

%

10.63

%

Total capital

$

1,444,146

$

1,407,252

$

1,369,231

$

953,243

$

929,148

$

1,444,146

$

929,148

Total capital ratio

14.10

%

13.77

%

13.36

%

13.17

%

13.07

%

14.10

%

13.07

%

Total capital in excess of minimum

requirement

$

432,832

$

397,783

$

356,930

$

238,221

$

271,600

$

432,832

$

271,600

Total risk-weighted assets

$

10,241,159

$

10,222,466

$

10,251,147

$

7,240,731

$

7,108,629

$

10,241,159

$

7,108,629

Leverage ratio

9.71

%

9.41

%

9.06

%

9.00

%

8.84

%

9.71

%

8.84

%

OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.86

%

14.70

%

14.46

%

10.56

%

10.46

%

14.86

%

10.46

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.79

%

8.53

%

8.30

%

8.41

%

8.30

%

8.79

%

8.30

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.84

%

14.62

%

14.33

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

13.89

%

10.42

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

8.66

%

8.42

%

8.16

%

8.35

%

8.34

%

8.40

%

8.18

%

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-and-10-dividend-increase-300783170.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Disclaimer

First Financial Bancorp published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:13:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
