First Financial Bancorp : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and 10% Dividend Increase
0
01/23/2019 | 06:14pm EST
CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ('First Financial' or the 'Company') announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $24.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income was negatively impacted by the recognition of $7.5 million of efficiency and merger related costs, which more than offset $1.6 million of gains from the redemption of off balance sheet securitizations, reducing earnings per diluted common share by $0.05 on a net basis. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.93 compared to $1.56 for the same period in 2017.
Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.59% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.63%. These compare to a return on average assets of 1.45% and return on average tangible common equity of 18.52% in the third quarter of 2018 and a return on average assets of 1.13% and a return on average tangible common equity of 13.85% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 highlights include:
After adjustments(1) for merger related and nonrecurring items:
Net income of $0.61 per diluted common share
1.72% return on average assets
21.29% return on average tangible common equity
Net interest margin of 4.21% on a fully tax equivalent basis(1)
9 basis point expansion from the linked quarter driven by higher asset yields and loan fees which outpaced increased funding costs
Noninterest expenses of $83.4 million, or $75.9 million as adjusted(1)
Efficiency ratio of 53.6% for the fourth quarter; 49.3% as adjusted(1)
Stable loan balances
Strongest origination quarter of 2018
10% linked quarter increase in loan origination activity offset by elevated ICRE payoffs
Annualized quarterly increase in average deposit balances of 16%
Deposit growth driven by higher noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts and brokered CD's
Classified assets declined 5%; annualized net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points as a percentage of average loans for the quarter and were 15 basis points for the full year 2018
(1) Financial information in this release that is described as 'adjusted' or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' in this release and 'Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation' in the accompanying slide presentation.
Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Fourth quarter results were very strong, and we remain pleased with the operational performance of the Company. Revenue growth and increased operating leverage led to adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.61 and substantial returns on assets and average tangible common equity while net interest margin increased 9 basis points.'
Mr. Brown continued, 'Fourth quarter core banking trends were positive and loan originations were stronger than they have been all year, however elevated payoffs, particularly in ICRE (investment commercial real estate), led to a slight decline in overall loan balances. In addition to positive loan origination trends, we were particularly pleased with our ability to grow deposits during the the quarter while maintaining a pricing discipline that benefits both our clients and our shareholders.'
Mr. Brown concluded, '2018 was a year of significant change for First Financial. We are highly encouraged by the way in which the Company has come together culturally and performed financially. Successfully completing a transformational merger while producing high level returns reflects the hard work of our associates and dedication to serving the needs of our clients and shareholders. We remain confident in our ability to sustain these results and our outlook for the future continues to be very optimistic.'
First Financial's Board of Directors also approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share, payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.
Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10127430. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.
Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled 'Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation' in the accompanying slide presentation.
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' 'likely,' 'expected,' 'estimated,' ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.
As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: (i) economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business; (ii) the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iii) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans; (iv) mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies; (v) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent merger with MainSource Financial Group, Inc. will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vi) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; (vii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment; (viii) changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness; and (ix) the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $14.0 billion in assets, $8.8 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 159 banking centers as of December 31, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$
55,014
$
50,657
$
36,418
$
30,506
$
24,811
$
172,595
$
96,787
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.56
$
0.52
$
0.37
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
1.95
$
1.57
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.56
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
1.93
$
1.56
Dividends declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.78
$
0.68
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.59
%
1.45
%
1.05
%
1.40
%
1.13
%
1.37
%
1.12
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.68
%
9.94
%
7.36
%
13.31
%
10.70
%
9.85
%
10.78
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
19.63
%
18.52
%
13.75
%
17.18
%
13.85
%
17.32
%
14.08
%
Net interest margin
4.16
%
4.06
%
4.10
%
3.80
%
3.75
%
4.05
%
3.59
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.21
%
4.12
%
4.15
%
3.84
%
3.82
%
4.10
%
3.66
%
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
14.86
%
14.70
%
14.46
%
10.56
%
10.46
%
14.86
%
10.46
%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets
8.79
%
8.53
%
8.30
%
8.41
%
8.30
%
8.79
%
8.30
%
Risk-weighted assets
11.20
%
10.77
%
10.52
%
10.09
%
10.15
%
11.20
%
10.15
%
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
14.84
%
14.62
%
14.33
%
10.53
%
10.54
%
13.89
%
10.42
%
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets
8.66
%
8.42
%
8.16
%
8.35
%
8.34
%
8.40
%
8.18
%
Book value per share
$
21.23
$
20.79
$
20.56
$
15.11
$
14.99
$
21.23
$
14.99
Tangible book value per share
$
11.72
$
11.25
$
11.01
$
11.75
$
11.62
$
11.72
$
11.62
Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)
11.87
%
11.52
%
11.15
%
10.77
%
10.63
%
11.87
%
10.63
%
Tier 1 ratio (2)
12.28
%
11.93
%
11.55
%
10.77
%
10.63
%
12.28
%
10.63
%
Total capital ratio (2)
14.10
%
13.77
%
13.36
%
13.17
%
13.07
%
14.10
%
13.07
%
Leverage ratio (2)
9.71
%
9.41
%
9.06
%
9.00
%
8.84
%
9.71
%
8.84
%
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (3)
$
8,766,302
$
8,848,710
$
8,933,400
$
6,016,492
$
5,952,290
$
8,150,698
$
5,845,863
FDIC indemnification asset
-
-
-
1,502
7,413
370
9,535
Investment securities
3,204,758
3,168,044
3,157,339
2,042,781
2,020,040
2,897,167
2,001,387
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32,013
39,873
29,261
27,073
25,357
32,090
30,933
Total earning assets
$
12,003,073
$
12,056,627
$
12,120,000
$
8,087,848
$
8,005,100
$
11,080,325
$
7,887,718
Total assets
$
13,768,958
$
13,822,675
$
13,956,360
$
8,830,176
$
8,731,956
$
12,611,438
$
8,611,403
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,476,773
$
2,388,976
$
2,421,230
$
1,570,572
$
1,637,228
$
2,217,349
$
1,540,384
Interest-bearing deposits
7,573,069
7,499,112
7,961,405
5,332,740
5,202,412
7,098,836
5,093,865
Total deposits
$
10,049,842
$
9,888,088
$
10,382,635
$
6,903,312
$
6,839,640
$
9,316,185
$
6,634,249
Borrowings
$
1,509,642
$
1,748,415
$
1,408,024
$
866,848
$
842,211
$
1,385,994
$
951,159
Shareholders' equity
$
2,042,884
$
2,021,400
$
2,000,093
$
929,474
$
920,194
$
1,752,261
$
897,431
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
0.64
%
0.65
%
0.61
%
0.89
%
0.90
%
0.64
%
0.90
%
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
79.97
%
136.22
%
133.65
%
179.57
%
224.32
%
79.97
%
224.32
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
65.13
%
92.08
%
86.80
%
120.24
%
129.77
%
65.13
%
129.77
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.98
%
0.71
%
0.70
%
0.74
%
0.69
%
0.98
%
0.69
%
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
1.00
%
0.73
%
0.72
%
0.76
%
0.74
%
1.00
%
0.74
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.63
%
0.47
%
0.46
%
0.52
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
0.50
%
Classified assets to total assets
0.94
%
1.00
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
0.98
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.29
%
(0.02)%
0.18
%
0.13
%
0.02
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(2) December 31, 2018 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(3) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
126,580
$
74,347
70.3
%
$
447,187
$
280,111
59.6
%
Investment securities
Taxable
22,761
13,212
72.3
%
79,076
50,568
56.4
%
Tax-exempt
3,896
1,571
148.0
%
13,428
5,918
126.9
%
Total investment securities interest
26,657
14,783
80.3
%
92,504
56,486
63.8
%
Other earning assets
192
(592)
132.4
%
691
(3,524)
119.6
%
Total interest income
153,429
88,538
73.3
%
540,382
333,073
62.2
%
Interest expense
Deposits
17,198
9,243
86.1
%
56,962
35,182
61.9
%
Short-term borrowings
5,186
2,144
141.9
%
18,033
8,193
120.1
%
Long-term borrowings
5,086
1,537
230.9
%
16,152
6,153
162.5
%
Total interest expense
27,470
12,924
112.6
%
91,147
49,528
84.0
%
Net interest income
125,959
75,614
66.6
%
449,235
283,545
58.4
%
Provision for loan and lease losses
5,310
(205)
N/M
14,586
3,582
307.2
%
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
120,649
75,819
59.1
%
434,649
279,963
55.3
%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
10,185
5,190
96.2
%
35,108
19,775
77.5
%
Trust and wealth management fees
3,703
3,597
2.9
%
15,082
14,073
7.2
%
Bankcard income
6,247
3,390
84.3
%
20,245
13,298
52.2
%
Client derivative fees
1,433
2,047
(30.0)
%
7,682
6,418
19.7
%
Net gains from sales of loans
1,428
1,171
21.9
%
6,071
5,169
17.5
%
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
36
19
89.5
%
(161)
1,649
(109.8)
%
Other
6,472
2,968
118.1
%
19,355
15,760
22.8
%
Total noninterest income
29,504
18,382
60.5
%
103,382
76,142
35.8
%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
51,505
35,439
45.3
%
188,990
132,560
42.6
%
Net occupancy
6,322
4,252
48.7
%
24,215
17,397
39.2
%
Furniture and equipment
3,498
1,969
77.7
%
14,908
8,443
76.6
%
Data processing
5,599
3,768
48.6
%
28,077
14,022
100.2
%
Marketing
1,651
1,060
55.8
%
7,598
3,201
137.4
%
Communication
805
474
69.8
%
3,167
1,819
74.1
%
Professional services
1,794
9,766
(81.6)
%
12,272
15,023
(18.3)
%
State intangible tax
1,086
492
120.7
%
4,152
2,655
56.4
%
FDIC assessments
1,018
943
8.0
%
3,969
3,944
0.6
%
Loss (gain) - other real estate owned
41
219
(81.3)
%
373
642
(41.9)
%
Other
10,033
24,516
(59.1)
%
36,089
40,236
(10.3)
%
Total noninterest expenses
83,352
82,898
0.5
%
323,810
239,942
35.0
%
Income before income taxes
66,801
11,303
491.0
%
214,221
116,163
84.4
%
Income tax expense
11,787
(13,508)
(187.3)
%
41,626
19,376
114.8
%
Net income
$
55,014
$
24,811
121.7
%
$
172,595
$
96,787
78.3
%
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.56
$
0.40
$
1.95
$
1.57
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.56
$
0.40
$
1.93
$
1.56
Dividends declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.17
$
0.78
$
0.68
Return on average assets
1.59
%
1.13
%
1.37
%
1.12
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.68
%
10.70
%
9.85
%
10.78
%
Interest income
$
153,429
$
88,538
73.3
%
$
540,382
$
333,073
62.2
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,442
1,387
4.0
%
5,147
5,259
(2.1)
%
Interest income - tax equivalent
154,871
89,925
72.2
%
545,529
338,332
61.2
%
Interest expense
27,470
12,924
112.6
%
91,147
49,528
84.0
%
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$
127,401
$
77,001
65.5
%
$
454,382
$
288,804
57.3
%
Net interest margin
4.16
%
3.75
%
4.05
%
3.59
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.21
%
3.82
%
4.10
%
3.66
%
Full-time equivalent employees
2,073
1,304
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
N/M = Not meaningful.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2018
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
126,580
$
123,397
$
122,290
$
74,920
$
447,187
2.6
%
Investment securities
Taxable
22,761
21,801
20,844
13,670
79,076
4.4
%
Tax-exempt
3,896
3,807
4,068
1,657
13,428
2.3
%
Total investment securities interest
26,657
25,608
24,912
15,327
92,504
4.1
%
Other earning assets
192
215
177
107
691
(10.7)
%
Total interest income
153,429
149,220
147,379
90,354
540,382
2.8
%
Interest expense
Deposits
17,198
14,672
14,794
10,298
56,962
17.2
%
Short-term borrowings
5,186
6,052
4,132
2,663
18,033
(14.3)
%
Long-term borrowings
5,086
5,011
4,474
1,581
16,152
1.5
%
Total interest expense
27,470
25,735
23,400
14,542
91,147
6.7
%
Net interest income
125,959
123,485
123,979
75,812
449,235
2.0
%
Provision for loan and lease losses
5,310
3,238
3,735
2,303
14,586
64.0
%
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
120,649
120,247
120,244
73,509
434,649
0.3
%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
10,185
10,316
9,568
5,039
35,108
(1.3)
%
Trust and wealth management fees
3,703
3,728
3,697
3,954
15,082
(0.7)
%
Bankcard income
6,247
5,261
5,343
3,394
20,245
18.7
%
Client derivative fees
1,433
3,029
1,463
1,757
7,682
(52.7)
%
Net gains from sales of loans
1,428
1,739
2,316
588
6,071
(17.9)
%
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
36
(167)
(30)
0
(161)
121.6
%
Other
6,472
4,778
5,899
2,206
19,355
35.5
%
Total noninterest income
29,504
28,684
28,256
16,938
103,382
2.9
%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
51,505
50,852
55,531
31,102
188,990
1.3
%
Net occupancy
6,322
6,765
6,631
4,497
24,215
(6.5)
%
Furniture and equipment
3,498
4,072
5,298
2,040
14,908
(14.1)
%
Data processing
5,599
4,502
14,304
3,672
28,077
24.4
%
Marketing
1,651
2,502
2,644
801
7,598
(34.0)
%
Communication
805
785
1,118
459
3,167
2.5
%
Professional services
1,794
2,621
5,659
2,198
12,272
(31.6)
%
State intangible tax
1,086
1,223
1,078
765
4,152
(11.2)
%
FDIC assessments
1,018
734
1,323
894
3,969
38.7
%
Loss (gain) - other real estate owned
41
538
(283)
77
373
(92.4)
%
Other
10,033
10,821
9,452
5,783
36,089
(7.3)
%
Total noninterest expenses
83,352
85,415
102,755
52,288
323,810
(2.4)
%
Income before income taxes
66,801
63,516
45,745
38,159
214,221
5.2
%
Income tax expense
11,787
12,859
9,327
7,653
41,626
(8.3)
%
Net income
$
55,014
$
50,657
$
36,418
$
30,506
$
172,595
8.6
%
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.56
$
0.52
$
0.37
$
0.49
$
1.95
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.56
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
0.49
$
1.93
Dividends declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.78
Return on average assets
1.59
%
1.45
%
1.05
%
1.40
%
1.37
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.68
%
9.94
%
7.36
%
13.31
%
9.85
%
Interest income
$
153,429
$
149,220
$
147,379
$
90,354
$
540,382
2.8
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,442
1,567
1,420
718
5,147
(8.0)
%
Interest income - tax equivalent
154,871
150,787
148,799
91,072
545,529
2.7
%
Interest expense
27,470
25,735
23,400
14,542
91,147
6.7
%
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$
127,401
$
125,052
$
125,399
$
76,530
$
454,382
1.9
%
Net interest margin
4.16
%
4.06
%
4.10
%
3.80
%
4.05
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.21
%
4.12
%
4.15
%
3.84
%
4.10
%
Full-time equivalent employees
2,073
2,028
2,118
1,289
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
N/M = Not meaningful.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2017
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
74,347
$
71,148
$
67,748
$
66,868
$
280,111
Investment securities
Taxable
13,212
13,150
12,598
11,608
50,568
Tax-exempt
1,571
1,537
1,457
1,353
5,918
Total investment securities interest
14,783
14,687
14,055
12,961
56,486
Other earning assets
(592)
(917)
(1,014)
(1,001)
(3,524)
Total interest income
88,538
84,918
80,789
78,828
333,073
Interest expense
Deposits
9,243
10,335
8,679
6,925
35,182
Short-term borrowings
2,144
2,566
2,051
1,432
8,193
Long-term borrowings
1,537
1,538
1,539
1,539
6,153
Total interest expense
12,924
14,439
12,269
9,896
49,528
Net interest income
75,614
70,479
68,520
68,932
283,545
Provision for loan and lease losses
(205)
2,953
467
367
3,582
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
75,819
67,526
68,053
68,565
279,963
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,190
5,169
4,772
4,644
19,775
Trust and wealth management fees
3,597
3,324
3,405
3,747
14,073
Bankcard income
3,390
3,272
3,501
3,135
13,298
Client derivative fees
2,047
1,779
1,489
1,103
6,418
Net gains from sales of loans
1,171
1,455
1,327
1,216
5,169
Net gains on sale of investment securities
19
276
838
516
1,649
Other
2,968
7,667
2,122
3,003
15,760
Total noninterest income
18,382
22,942
17,454
17,364
76,142
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
35,439
33,827
31,544
31,750
132,560
Net occupancy
4,252
4,328
4,302
4,515
17,397
Furniture and equipment
1,969
2,161
2,136
2,177
8,443
Data processing
3,768
3,455
3,501
3,298
14,022
Marketing
1,060
649
982
510
3,201
Communication
474
430
468
447
1,819
Professional services
9,766
2,030
1,469
1,758
15,023
State intangible tax
492
721
721
721
2,655
FDIC assessments
943
1,051
1,018
932
3,944
Loss (gain) - other real estate owned
219
237
162
24
642
Other
24,516
5,554
5,253
4,913
40,236
Total noninterest expenses
82,898
54,443
51,556
51,045
239,942
Income before income taxes
11,303
36,025
33,951
34,884
116,163
Income tax expense (benefit)
(13,508)
11,199
11,215
10,470
19,376
Net income
$
24,811
$
24,826
$
22,736
$
24,414
$
96,787
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.37
$
0.40
$
1.57
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.37
$
0.39
$
1.56
Dividends declared per share
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.68
Return on average assets
1.13
%
1.13
%
1.06
%
1.18
%
1.12
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.70
%
10.85
%
10.25
%
11.36
%
10.78
%
Interest income
$
88,538
$
84,918
$
80,789
$
78,828
$
333,073
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,387
1,353
1,294
1,225
5,259
Interest income - tax equivalent
89,925
86,271
82,083
80,053
338,332
Interest expense
12,924
14,439
12,269
9,896
49,528
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$
77,001
$
71,832
$
69,814
$
70,157
$
288,804
Net interest margin
3.75
%
3.50
%
3.50
%
3.63
%
3.59
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.82
%
3.57
%
3.56
%
3.70
%
3.66
%
Full-time equivalent employees
1,304
1,363
1,429
1,424
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
% Change
% Change
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Linked Qtr.
Comparable Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
236,221
$
193,288
$
216,667
$
116,581
$
150,650
22.2
%
56.8
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
37,738
28,989
37,915
10,200
33,974
30.2
%
11.1
%
Investment securities available-for-sale
2,779,255
2,626,726
2,654,909
1,359,381
1,349,408
5.8
%
106.0
%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
429,328
434,369
443,957
633,722
654,008
(1.2)
%
(34.4)
%
Other investments
115,660
115,757
95,004
53,070
53,140
(0.1)
%
117.7
%
Loans held for sale
4,372
13,277
15,821
8,048
11,502
(67.1)
%
(62.0)
%
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,514,661
2,426,590
2,440,596
1,943,741
1,912,743
3.6
%
31.5
%
Lease financing
93,415
95,317
96,198
81,617
89,347
(2.0)
%
4.6
%
Construction real estate
548,935
565,077
555,468
494,665
467,730
(2.9)
%
17.4
%
Commercial real estate
3,754,681
3,868,143
3,888,993
2,544,051
2,490,091
(2.9)
%
50.8
%
Residential real estate
955,646
932,962
918,904
468,584
471,391
2.4
%
102.7
%
Home equity
817,282
816,133
835,031
483,643
493,604
0.1
%
65.6
%
Installment
93,212
97,413
100,726
39,248
41,586
(4.3)
%
124.1
%
Credit card
46,382
45,741
48,665
46,472
46,691
1.4
%
(0.7)
%
Total loans
8,824,214
8,847,376
8,884,581
6,102,021
6,013,183
(0.3)
%
46.7
%
Less:
Allowance for loan and lease losses
56,542
57,715
54,076
54,380
54,021
(2.0)
%
4.7
%
Net loans
8,767,672
8,789,661
8,830,505
6,047,641
5,959,162
(0.3)
%
47.1
%
Premises and equipment
215,652
219,940
223,950
127,046
125,036
(1.9)
%
72.5
%
Goodwill
880,251
881,033
883,025
204,083
204,084
(0.1)
%
331.3
%
Other intangibles
50,779
53,327
51,631
4,970
5,295
(4.8)
%
859.0
%
Accrued interest and other assets
469,732
486,300
466,783
333,687
350,664
(3.4)
%
34.0
%
Total Assets
$
13,986,660
$
13,842,667
$
13,920,167
$
8,898,429
$
8,896,923
1.0
%
57.2
%
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,307,071
$
2,284,271
$
2,440,088
$
1,442,399
$
1,453,463
1.0
%
58.7
%
Savings
3,167,325
3,134,944
3,087,683
2,450,196
2,462,420
1.0
%
28.6
%
Time
2,173,564
1,957,574
2,104,044
1,545,273
1,317,105
11.0
%
65.0
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,647,960
7,376,789
7,631,815
5,437,868
5,232,988
3.7
%
46.1
%
Noninterest-bearing
2,492,434
2,375,845
2,471,932
1,572,636
1,662,058
4.9
%
50.0
%
Total deposits
10,140,394
9,752,634
10,103,747
7,010,504
6,895,046
4.0
%
47.1
%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
183,591
123,452
88,070
56,732
72,265
48.7
%
154.1
%
FHLB short-term borrowings
857,100
1,170,800
1,100,233
601,600
742,300
(26.8)
%
15.5
%
Total short-term borrowings
1,040,691
1,294,252
1,188,303
658,332
814,565
(19.6)
%
27.8
%
Long-term debt
570,739
570,037
469,423
169,695
119,654
0.1
%
377.0
%
Total borrowed funds
1,611,430
1,864,289
1,657,726
828,027
934,219
(13.6)
%
72.5
%
Accrued interest and other liabilities
156,587
190,224
145,757
119,913
136,994
(17.7)
%
14.3
%
Total Liabilities
11,908,411
11,807,147
11,907,230
7,958,444
7,966,259
0.9
%
49.5
%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,633,256
1,633,828
1,632,572
571,457
573,109
0.0
%
185.0
%
Retained earnings
600,014
564,545
533,319
515,498
491,847
6.3
%
22.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(44,408)
(52,897)
(43,008)
(34,683)
(20,390)
(16.0)
%
117.8
%
Treasury stock, at cost
(110,613)
(109,956)
(109,946)
(112,287)
(113,902)
0.6
%
(2.9)
%
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,078,249
2,035,520
2,012,937
939,985
930,664
2.1
%
123.3
%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
13,986,660
$
13,842,667
$
13,920,167
$
8,898,429
$
8,896,923
1.0
%
57.2
%
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
213,927
$
199,843
$
224,824
$
116,095
$
121,792
$
188,971
$
116,409
Federal funds sold
0
0
786
0
0
196
0
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32,013
39,873
28,475
27,073
25,357
31,894
30,933
Investment securities
3,204,758
3,168,044
3,157,339
2,042,781
2,020,040
2,897,167
2,001,387
Loans held for sale
10,411
15,270
14,462
9,171
12,572
12,340
10,679
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,402,296
2,392,229
2,421,244
1,897,726
1,857,546
2,518,333
1,815,925
Lease financing
94,111
94,030
94,431
86,755
84,635
91,476
86,662
Construction real estate
567,086
570,125
577,883
483,930
449,195
540,014
429,868
Commercial real estate
3,793,376
3,887,748
3,923,784
2,495,604
2,487,149
3,310,697
2,448,570
Residential real estate
941,047
918,361
929,667
468,855
477,454
809,114
488,718
Home equity
813,779
822,834
825,236
487,073
494,804
724,926
472,860
Installment
95,779
99,907
99,896
40,409
42,283
95,847
47,520
Credit card
48,417
48,206
46,797
46,969
46,652
47,951
45,061
Total loans
8,755,891
8,833,440
8,918,938
6,007,321
5,939,718
8,138,358
5,835,184
Less:
Allowance for loan and lease losses
58,216
55,877
55,318
55,016
55,279
56,115
56,599
Net loans
8,697,675
8,777,563
8,863,620
5,952,305
5,884,439
8,082,243
5,778,585
Premises and equipment
218,430
222,718
230,475
126,016
126,310
199,727
129,702
Goodwill
878,669
882,917
883,179
204,083
204,084
714,528
204,084
Other intangibles
52,291
53,013
54,278
5,161
5,487
41,347
5,971
Accrued interest and other assets
460,784
463,434
498,922
347,491
331,875
443,025
333,653
Total Assets
$
13,768,958
$
13,822,675
$
13,956,360
$
8,830,176
$
8,731,956
$
12,611,438
$
8,611,403
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,342,528
$
2,334,305
$
2,573,150
$
1,415,603
$
1,502,245
$
2,169,396
$
1,491,114
Savings
3,156,789
3,149,871
3,196,059
2,450,697
2,518,771
2,990,731
2,412,788
Time
2,073,752
2,014,936
2,192,196
1,466,440
1,181,396
1,938,709
1,189,963
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,573,069
7,499,112
7,961,405
5,332,740
5,202,412
7,098,836
5,093,865
Noninterest-bearing
2,476,773
2,388,976
2,421,230
1,570,572
1,637,228
2,217,349
1,540,384
Total deposits
10,049,842
9,888,088
10,382,635
6,903,312
6,839,640
9,316,185
6,634,249
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
65,805
112,308
97,708
72,865
57,131
87,221
69,766
FHLB short-term borrowings
873,533
1,076,106
818,909
667,641
660,859
860,206
760,599
Total short-term borrowings
939,338
1,188,414
916,617
740,506
717,990
947,427
830,365
Long-term debt
570,304
560,001
491,407
126,342
124,221
438,567
120,794
Total borrowed funds
1,509,642
1,748,415
1,408,024
866,848
842,211
1,385,994
951,159
Accrued interest and other liabilities
166,590
164,772
165,608
130,542
129,911
156,998
128,564
Total Liabilities
11,726,074
11,801,275
11,956,267
7,900,702
7,811,762
10,859,177
7,713,972
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,632,361
1,633,129
1,632,569
572,915
572,392
1,371,373
570,336
Retained earnings
576,145
542,835
517,548
503,140
483,554
535,139
463,358
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(55,161)
(44,505)
(39,117)
(33,285)
(21,740)
(43,081)
(23,141)
Treasury stock, at cost
(110,461)
(110,059)
(110,907)
(113,296)
(114,012)
(111,170)
(113,122)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,042,884
2,021,400
2,000,093
929,474
920,194
1,752,261
897,431
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
13,768,958
$
13,822,675
$
13,956,360
$
8,830,176
$
8,731,956
$
12,611,438
$
8,611,403
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$
3,204,758
3.30
%
$
3,168,044
3.21
%
$
2,020,040
2.90
%
$
2,897,167
3.19
%
$
2,001,387
2.82
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32,013
2.38
%
39,873
2.14
%
25,357
1.41
%
32,090
2.15
%
30,933
1.12
%
Gross loans (1)
8,766,302
5.73
%
8,848,710
5.53
%
5,959,703
4.90
%
8,151,068
5.49
%
5,855,398
4.72
%
Total earning assets
12,003,073
5.07
%
12,056,627
4.91
%
8,005,100
4.39
%
11,080,325
4.88
%
7,887,718
4.22
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(58,216)
(55,877)
(55,279)
(56,115)
(56,599)
Cash and due from banks
213,927
199,843
121,792
188,971
116,409
Accrued interest and other assets
1,610,174
1,622,082
660,343
1,398,257
663,875
Total assets
$
13,768,958
$
13,822,675
$
8,731,956
$
12,611,438
$
8,611,403
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,342,528
0.48
%
$
2,334,305
0.34
%
$
1,502,245
0.34
%
$
2,169,396
0.39
%
$
1,491,114
0.28
%
Savings
3,156,789
0.66
%
3,149,871
0.59
%
2,518,771
0.63
%
2,990,731
0.60
%
2,412,788
0.66
%
Time
2,073,752
1.75
%
2,014,936
1.58
%
1,181,396
1.33
%
1,938,709
1.57
%
1,189,963
1.26
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,573,069
0.90
%
7,499,112
0.78
%
5,202,412
0.70
%
7,098,836
0.80
%
5,093,865
0.69
%
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
939,338
2.19
%
1,188,414
2.02
%
717,990
1.18
%
947,427
1.90
%
830,365
0.99
%
Long-term debt
570,304
3.54
%
560,001
3.55
%
124,221
4.91
%
438,567
3.68
%
120,794
5.09
%
Total borrowed funds
1,509,642
2.70
%
1,748,415
2.51
%
842,211
1.73
%
1,385,994
2.47
%
951,159
1.51
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,082,711
1.20
%
9,247,527
1.10
%
6,044,623
0.85
%
8,484,830
1.07
%
6,045,024
0.82
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,476,773
2,388,976
1,637,228
2,217,349
1,540,384
Other liabilities
166,590
164,772
129,911
156,998
128,564
Shareholders' equity
2,042,884
2,021,400
920,194
1,752,261
897,431
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
13,768,958
$
13,822,675
$
8,731,956
$
12,611,438
$
8,611,403
Net interest income
$
125,959
$
123,485
$
75,614
$
449,235
$
283,545
Net interest spread
3.87
%
3.81
%
3.54
%
3.81
%
3.40
%
Net interest margin
4.16
%
4.06
%
3.75
%
4.05
%
3.59
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
4.21
%
4.12
%
3.82
%
4.10
%
3.66
%
(1) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$
744
$
305
$
1,049
$
2,020
$
9,854
$
11,874
$
7,417
$
28,601
$
36,018
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
24
(47)
(23)
62
40
102
319
25
344
Gross loans (2)
4,373
(1,190)
3,183
12,389
40,526
52,915
45,001
125,946
170,947
Total earning assets
5,141
(932)
4,209
14,471
50,420
64,891
52,737
154,572
207,309
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
2,358
$
168
$
2,526
$
2,571
$
5,384
$
7,955
$
5,692
$
16,088
$
21,780
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
509
(1,375)
(866)
1,820
1,222
3,042
7,612
2,228
9,840
Long-term debt
(17)
92
75
(429)
3,978
3,549
(1,704)
11,703
9,999
Total borrowed funds
492
(1,283)
(791)
1,391
5,200
6,591
5,908
13,931
19,839
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,850
(1,115)
1,735
3,962
10,584
14,546
11,600
30,019
41,619
Net interest income (1)
$
2,291
$
183
$
2,474
$
10,509
$
39,836
$
50,345
$
41,137
$
124,553
$
165,690
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Full Year
Full Year
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$
57,715
$
54,076
$
54,380
$
54,021
$
54,534
$
54,021
$
57,961
Provision for loan and lease losses
5,310
3,238
3,735
2,303
(205)
14,586
3,582
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
6,060
232
4,356
885
1,264
11,533
10,194
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
Commercial real estate
1,679
902
78
2,176
10
4,835
1,038
Residential real estate
80
145
101
96
128
422
435
Home equity
747
351
385
242
278
1,725
913
Installment
158
43
218
16
26
435
225
Credit card
392
390
684
254
209
1,720
857
Total gross charge-offs
9,116
2,063
5,822
3,669
1,916
20,670
13,663
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
485
627
518
436
370
2,066
1,650
Lease financing
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
Construction real estate
0
146
0
0
0
146
89
Commercial real estate
1,681
786
887
752
480
4,106
2,719
Residential real estate
44
71
70
26
77
211
215
Home equity
274
419
187
429
589
1,309
1,027
Installment
94
351
82
48
46
575
234
Credit card
55
64
38
34
46
191
206
Total recoveries
2,633
2,464
1,783
1,725
1,608
8,605
6,141
Total net charge-offs
6,483
(401)
4,039
1,944
308
12,065
7,522
Ending allowance for loan and lease losses
$
56,542
$
57,715
$
54,076
$
54,380
$
54,021
$
56,542
$
54,021
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.92
%
(0.07)%
0.64
%
0.10
%
0.19
%
0.38
%
0.47
%
Lease financing
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Construction real estate
0.00
%
(0.10)%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.03)%
(0.02)
%
Commercial real estate
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.08)%
0.23
%
(0.07)%
0.02
%
(0.07)
%
Residential real estate
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
Home equity
0.23
%
(0.03)%
0.10
%
(0.16)%
(0.25)%
0.06
%
(0.02)
%
Installment
0.27
%
(1.22)%
0.55
%
(0.32)%
(0.19)%
(0.15)
%
(0.02)
%
Credit card
2.76
%
2.68
%
5.54
%
1.90
%
1.39
%
3.19
%
1.44
%
Total net charge-offs
0.29
%
(0.02)%
0.18
%
0.13
%
0.02
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
30,925
$
4,310
$
3,448
$
6,275
$
5,229
$
30,925
$
5,229
Lease financing
22
0
0
0
82
22
82
Construction real estate
9
10
24
26
29
9
29
Commercial real estate
20,500
20,338
21,593
16,878
10,616
20,500
10,616
Residential real estate
13,495
11,365
9,278
3,324
4,140
13,495
4,140
Home equity
5,580
6,018
5,820
3,484
3,743
5,580
3,743
Installment
169
327
299
296
243
169
243
Nonaccrual loans
70,700
42,368
40,462
30,283
24,082
70,700
24,082
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
16,109
20,313
21,839
14,943
17,545
16,109
17,545
Total nonperforming loans
86,809
62,681
62,301
45,226
41,627
86,809
41,627
Other real estate owned (OREO)
1,401
1,918
1,853
1,065
2,781
1,401
2,781
Total nonperforming assets
88,210
64,599
64,154
46,291
44,408
88,210
44,408
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
63
144
327
529
61
63
61
Total underperforming assets
$
88,273
$
64,743
$
64,481
$
46,820
$
44,469
$
88,273
$
44,469
Total classified assets
$
131,668
$
138,868
$
139,317
$
87,577
$
87,293
$
131,668
$
87,293
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
Nonaccrual loans
79.97
%
136.22
%
133.65
%
179.57
%
224.32
%
79.97
%
224.32
%
Nonperforming loans
65.13
%
92.08
%
86.80
%
120.24
%
129.77
%
65.13
%
129.77
%
Total ending loans
0.64
%
0.65
%
0.61
%
0.89
%
0.90
%
0.64
%
0.90
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.98
%
0.71
%
0.70
%
0.74
%
0.69
%
0.98
%
0.69
%
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
1.00
%
0.73
%
0.72
%
0.76
%
0.74
%
1.00
%
0.74
%
Total assets
0.63
%
0.47
%
0.46
%
0.52
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
0.50
%
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.82
%
0.50
%
0.48
%
0.51
%
0.45
%
0.82
%
0.45
%
Total assets
0.52
%
0.32
%
0.30
%
0.35
%
0.30
%
0.52
%
0.30
%
Classified assets to total assets
0.94
%
1.00
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
0.98
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $22.4 million, $4.7 million, $5.9 million, $6.0 million, and $6.4 million, as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$
29.58
$
32.35
$
33.55
$
29.35
$
29.15
$
33.55
$
29.15
Low
$
22.40
$
29.40
$
28.10
$
26.40
$
25.30
$
22.40
$
23.10
Close
$
23.72
$
29.70
$
30.65
$
29.35
$
26.35
$
23.72
$
26.35
Average shares outstanding - basic
97,424,839
97,411,201
97,347,533
61,654,686
61,595,629
88,582,090
61,529,460
Average shares outstanding - diluted
98,468,237
98,484,228
98,432,072
62,180,744
62,131,840
89,614,205
62,171,590
Ending shares outstanding
97,894,286
97,914,526
97,904,897
62,213,823
62,069,087
97,894,286
62,069,087
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,078,249
$
2,035,520
$
2,012,937
$
939,985
$
930,664
$
2,078,249
$
930,664
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$
1,215,613
$
1,177,630
$
1,142,718
$
779,491
$
755,735
$
1,215,613
$
755,735
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.87
%
11.52
%
11.15
%
10.77
%
10.63
%
11.87
%
10.63
%
Tier 1 capital
$
1,257,366
$
1,219,383
$
1,184,471
$
779,595
$
755,839
$
1,257,366
$
755,839
Tier 1 ratio
12.28
%
11.93
%
11.55
%
10.77
%
10.63
%
12.28
%
10.63
%
Total capital
$
1,444,146
$
1,407,252
$
1,369,231
$
953,243
$
929,148
$
1,444,146
$
929,148
Total capital ratio
14.10
%
13.77
%
13.36
%
13.17
%
13.07
%
14.10
%
13.07
%
Total capital in excess of minimum
requirement
$
432,832
$
397,783
$
356,930
$
238,221
$
271,600
$
432,832
$
271,600
Total risk-weighted assets
$
10,241,159
$
10,222,466
$
10,251,147
$
7,240,731
$
7,108,629
$
10,241,159
$
7,108,629
Leverage ratio
9.71
%
9.41
%
9.06
%
9.00
%
8.84
%
9.71
%
8.84
%
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
14.86
%
14.70
%
14.46
%
10.56
%
10.46
%
14.86
%
10.46
%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets
8.79
%
8.53
%
8.30
%
8.41
%
8.30
%
8.79
%
8.30
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.84
%
14.62
%
14.33
%
10.53
%
10.54
%
13.89
%
10.42
%
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets
First Financial Bancorp published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:13:15 UTC