First Financial Bancorp : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and 10% Dividend Increase

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ('First Financial' or the 'Company') announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $24.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income was negatively impacted by the recognition of $7.5 million of efficiency and merger related costs, which more than offset $1.6 million of gains from the redemption of off balance sheet securitizations, reducing earnings per diluted common share by $0.05 on a net basis. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.93 compared to $1.56 for the same period in 2017. Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.59% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.63%. These compare to a return on average assets of 1.45% and return on average tangible common equity of 18.52% in the third quarter of 2018 and a return on average assets of 1.13% and a return on average tangible common equity of 13.85% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 highlights include: After adjustments (1) for merger related and nonrecurring items:

for merger related and nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.61 per diluted common share 1.72% return on average assets 21.29% return on average tangible common equity

Net interest margin of 4.21% on a fully tax equivalent basis (1)

9 basis point expansion from the linked quarter driven by higher asset yields and loan fees which outpaced increased funding costs

Noninterest expenses of $83.4 million, or $75.9 million as adjusted (1)

Efficiency ratio of 53.6% for the fourth quarter; 49.3% as adjusted (1)

Stable loan balances

Strongest origination quarter of 2018 10% linked quarter increase in loan origination activity offset by elevated ICRE payoffs

Annualized quarterly increase in average deposit balances of 16%

Deposit growth driven by higher noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts and brokered CD's

Classified assets declined 5%; annualized net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points as a percentage of average loans for the quarter and were 15 basis points for the full year 2018 (1) Financial information in this release that is described as 'adjusted' or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' in this release and 'Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation' in the accompanying slide presentation. Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Fourth quarter results were very strong, and we remain pleased with the operational performance of the Company. Revenue growth and increased operating leverage led to adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.61 and substantial returns on assets and average tangible common equity while net interest margin increased 9 basis points.' Mr. Brown continued, 'Fourth quarter core banking trends were positive and loan originations were stronger than they have been all year, however elevated payoffs, particularly in ICRE (investment commercial real estate), led to a slight decline in overall loan balances. In addition to positive loan origination trends, we were particularly pleased with our ability to grow deposits during the the quarter while maintaining a pricing discipline that benefits both our clients and our shareholders.' Mr. Brown concluded, '2018 was a year of significant change for First Financial. We are highly encouraged by the way in which the Company has come together culturally and performed financially. Successfully completing a transformational merger while producing high level returns reflects the hard work of our associates and dedication to serving the needs of our clients and shareholders. We remain confident in our ability to sustain these results and our outlook for the future continues to be very optimistic.' First Financial's Board of Directors also approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share, payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019. Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation. Teleconference / Webcast Information First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10127430. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months. Press Release and Additional Information on Website This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled 'Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation' in the accompanying slide presentation. Forward-Looking Statement Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' 'likely,' 'expected,' 'estimated,' ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements. As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: (i) economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business; (ii) the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iii) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans; (iv) mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies; (v) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent merger with MainSource Financial Group, Inc. will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vi) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; (vii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment; (viii) changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness; and (ix) the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement. About First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $14.0 billion in assets, $8.8 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 159 banking centers as of December 31, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com. FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, Twelve months ended, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net income $ 55,014 $ 50,657 $ 36,418 $ 30,506 $ 24,811 $ 172,595 $ 96,787 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.95 $ 1.57 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.93 $ 1.56 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.45 % 1.05 % 1.40 % 1.13 % 1.37 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.68 % 9.94 % 7.36 % 13.31 % 10.70 % 9.85 % 10.78 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 19.63 % 18.52 % 13.75 % 17.18 % 13.85 % 17.32 % 14.08 % Net interest margin 4.16 % 4.06 % 4.10 % 3.80 % 3.75 % 4.05 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.21 % 4.12 % 4.15 % 3.84 % 3.82 % 4.10 % 3.66 % Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 14.86 % 14.70 % 14.46 % 10.56 % 10.46 % 14.86 % 10.46 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of: Ending tangible assets 8.79 % 8.53 % 8.30 % 8.41 % 8.30 % 8.79 % 8.30 % Risk-weighted assets 11.20 % 10.77 % 10.52 % 10.09 % 10.15 % 11.20 % 10.15 % Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 14.84 % 14.62 % 14.33 % 10.53 % 10.54 % 13.89 % 10.42 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets 8.66 % 8.42 % 8.16 % 8.35 % 8.34 % 8.40 % 8.18 % Book value per share $ 21.23 $ 20.79 $ 20.56 $ 15.11 $ 14.99 $ 21.23 $ 14.99 Tangible book value per share $ 11.72 $ 11.25 $ 11.01 $ 11.75 $ 11.62 $ 11.72 $ 11.62 Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.87 % 11.52 % 11.15 % 10.77 % 10.63 % 11.87 % 10.63 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 12.28 % 11.93 % 11.55 % 10.77 % 10.63 % 12.28 % 10.63 % Total capital ratio (2) 14.10 % 13.77 % 13.36 % 13.17 % 13.07 % 14.10 % 13.07 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.71 % 9.41 % 9.06 % 9.00 % 8.84 % 9.71 % 8.84 % AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS Loans (3) $ 8,766,302 $ 8,848,710 $ 8,933,400 $ 6,016,492 $ 5,952,290 $ 8,150,698 $ 5,845,863 FDIC indemnification asset - - - 1,502 7,413 370 9,535 Investment securities 3,204,758 3,168,044 3,157,339 2,042,781 2,020,040 2,897,167 2,001,387 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 32,013 39,873 29,261 27,073 25,357 32,090 30,933 Total earning assets $ 12,003,073 $ 12,056,627 $ 12,120,000 $ 8,087,848 $ 8,005,100 $ 11,080,325 $ 7,887,718 Total assets $ 13,768,958 $ 13,822,675 $ 13,956,360 $ 8,830,176 $ 8,731,956 $ 12,611,438 $ 8,611,403 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,476,773 $ 2,388,976 $ 2,421,230 $ 1,570,572 $ 1,637,228 $ 2,217,349 $ 1,540,384 Interest-bearing deposits 7,573,069 7,499,112 7,961,405 5,332,740 5,202,412 7,098,836 5,093,865 Total deposits $ 10,049,842 $ 9,888,088 $ 10,382,635 $ 6,903,312 $ 6,839,640 $ 9,316,185 $ 6,634,249 Borrowings $ 1,509,642 $ 1,748,415 $ 1,408,024 $ 866,848 $ 842,211 $ 1,385,994 $ 951,159 Shareholders' equity $ 2,042,884 $ 2,021,400 $ 2,000,093 $ 929,474 $ 920,194 $ 1,752,261 $ 897,431 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance to ending loans 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.61 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.64 % 0.90 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 79.97 % 136.22 % 133.65 % 179.57 % 224.32 % 79.97 % 224.32 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 65.13 % 92.08 % 86.80 % 120.24 % 129.77 % 65.13 % 129.77 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.71 % 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.98 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 1.00 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.74 % 1.00 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.50 % Classified assets to total assets 0.94 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.98 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.29 % (0.02)% 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.02 % 0.15 % 0.13 % (1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) December 31, 2018 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale. FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended, Twelve months ended, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 126,580 $ 74,347 70.3 % $ 447,187 $ 280,111 59.6 % Investment securities Taxable 22,761 13,212 72.3 % 79,076 50,568 56.4 % Tax-exempt 3,896 1,571 148.0 % 13,428 5,918 126.9 % Total investment securities interest 26,657 14,783 80.3 % 92,504 56,486 63.8 % Other earning assets 192 (592) 132.4 % 691 (3,524) 119.6 % Total interest income 153,429 88,538 73.3 % 540,382 333,073 62.2 % Interest expense Deposits 17,198 9,243 86.1 % 56,962 35,182 61.9 % Short-term borrowings 5,186 2,144 141.9 % 18,033 8,193 120.1 % Long-term borrowings 5,086 1,537 230.9 % 16,152 6,153 162.5 % Total interest expense 27,470 12,924 112.6 % 91,147 49,528 84.0 % Net interest income 125,959 75,614 66.6 % 449,235 283,545 58.4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 5,310 (205) N/M 14,586 3,582 307.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 120,649 75,819 59.1 % 434,649 279,963 55.3 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 10,185 5,190 96.2 % 35,108 19,775 77.5 % Trust and wealth management fees 3,703 3,597 2.9 % 15,082 14,073 7.2 % Bankcard income 6,247 3,390 84.3 % 20,245 13,298 52.2 % Client derivative fees 1,433 2,047 (30.0) % 7,682 6,418 19.7 % Net gains from sales of loans 1,428 1,171 21.9 % 6,071 5,169 17.5 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 36 19 89.5 % (161) 1,649 (109.8) % Other 6,472 2,968 118.1 % 19,355 15,760 22.8 % Total noninterest income 29,504 18,382 60.5 % 103,382 76,142 35.8 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 51,505 35,439 45.3 % 188,990 132,560 42.6 % Net occupancy 6,322 4,252 48.7 % 24,215 17,397 39.2 % Furniture and equipment 3,498 1,969 77.7 % 14,908 8,443 76.6 % Data processing 5,599 3,768 48.6 % 28,077 14,022 100.2 % Marketing 1,651 1,060 55.8 % 7,598 3,201 137.4 % Communication 805 474 69.8 % 3,167 1,819 74.1 % Professional services 1,794 9,766 (81.6) % 12,272 15,023 (18.3) % State intangible tax 1,086 492 120.7 % 4,152 2,655 56.4 % FDIC assessments 1,018 943 8.0 % 3,969 3,944 0.6 % Loss (gain) - other real estate owned 41 219 (81.3) % 373 642 (41.9) % Other 10,033 24,516 (59.1) % 36,089 40,236 (10.3) % Total noninterest expenses 83,352 82,898 0.5 % 323,810 239,942 35.0 % Income before income taxes 66,801 11,303 491.0 % 214,221 116,163 84.4 % Income tax expense 11,787 (13,508) (187.3) % 41,626 19,376 114.8 % Net income $ 55,014 $ 24,811 121.7 % $ 172,595 $ 96,787 78.3 % ADDITIONAL DATA Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56 $ 0.40 $ 1.95 $ 1.57 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.40 $ 1.93 $ 1.56 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.13 % 1.37 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.68 % 10.70 % 9.85 % 10.78 % Interest income $ 153,429 $ 88,538 73.3 % $ 540,382 $ 333,073 62.2 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,442 1,387 4.0 % 5,147 5,259 (2.1) % Interest income - tax equivalent 154,871 89,925 72.2 % 545,529 338,332 61.2 % Interest expense 27,470 12,924 112.6 % 91,147 49,528 84.0 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 127,401 $ 77,001 65.5 % $ 454,382 $ 288,804 57.3 % Net interest margin 4.16 % 3.75 % 4.05 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.21 % 3.82 % 4.10 % 3.66 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,073 1,304 (1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. N/M = Not meaningful. FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2018 Fourth Third Second First Full % Change Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Linked Qtr. Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 126,580 $ 123,397 $ 122,290 $ 74,920 $ 447,187 2.6 % Investment securities Taxable 22,761 21,801 20,844 13,670 79,076 4.4 % Tax-exempt 3,896 3,807 4,068 1,657 13,428 2.3 % Total investment securities interest 26,657 25,608 24,912 15,327 92,504 4.1 % Other earning assets 192 215 177 107 691 (10.7) % Total interest income 153,429 149,220 147,379 90,354 540,382 2.8 % Interest expense Deposits 17,198 14,672 14,794 10,298 56,962 17.2 % Short-term borrowings 5,186 6,052 4,132 2,663 18,033 (14.3) % Long-term borrowings 5,086 5,011 4,474 1,581 16,152 1.5 % Total interest expense 27,470 25,735 23,400 14,542 91,147 6.7 % Net interest income 125,959 123,485 123,979 75,812 449,235 2.0 % Provision for loan and lease losses 5,310 3,238 3,735 2,303 14,586 64.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 120,649 120,247 120,244 73,509 434,649 0.3 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 10,185 10,316 9,568 5,039 35,108 (1.3) % Trust and wealth management fees 3,703 3,728 3,697 3,954 15,082 (0.7) % Bankcard income 6,247 5,261 5,343 3,394 20,245 18.7 % Client derivative fees 1,433 3,029 1,463 1,757 7,682 (52.7) % Net gains from sales of loans 1,428 1,739 2,316 588 6,071 (17.9) % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 36 (167) (30) 0 (161) 121.6 % Other 6,472 4,778 5,899 2,206 19,355 35.5 % Total noninterest income 29,504 28,684 28,256 16,938 103,382 2.9 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 51,505 50,852 55,531 31,102 188,990 1.3 % Net occupancy 6,322 6,765 6,631 4,497 24,215 (6.5) % Furniture and equipment 3,498 4,072 5,298 2,040 14,908 (14.1) % Data processing 5,599 4,502 14,304 3,672 28,077 24.4 % Marketing 1,651 2,502 2,644 801 7,598 (34.0) % Communication 805 785 1,118 459 3,167 2.5 % Professional services 1,794 2,621 5,659 2,198 12,272 (31.6) % State intangible tax 1,086 1,223 1,078 765 4,152 (11.2) % FDIC assessments 1,018 734 1,323 894 3,969 38.7 % Loss (gain) - other real estate owned 41 538 (283) 77 373 (92.4) % Other 10,033 10,821 9,452 5,783 36,089 (7.3) % Total noninterest expenses 83,352 85,415 102,755 52,288 323,810 (2.4) % Income before income taxes 66,801 63,516 45,745 38,159 214,221 5.2 % Income tax expense 11,787 12,859 9,327 7,653 41,626 (8.3) % Net income $ 55,014 $ 50,657 $ 36,418 $ 30,506 $ 172,595 8.6 % ADDITIONAL DATA Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 1.95 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 1.93 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.78 Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.45 % 1.05 % 1.40 % 1.37 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.68 % 9.94 % 7.36 % 13.31 % 9.85 % Interest income $ 153,429 $ 149,220 $ 147,379 $ 90,354 $ 540,382 2.8 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,442 1,567 1,420 718 5,147 (8.0) % Interest income - tax equivalent 154,871 150,787 148,799 91,072 545,529 2.7 % Interest expense 27,470 25,735 23,400 14,542 91,147 6.7 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 127,401 $ 125,052 $ 125,399 $ 76,530 $ 454,382 1.9 % Net interest margin 4.16 % 4.06 % 4.10 % 3.80 % 4.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.21 % 4.12 % 4.15 % 3.84 % 4.10 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,073 2,028 2,118 1,289 (1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. N/M = Not meaningful. FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2017 Fourth Third Second First Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 74,347 $ 71,148 $ 67,748 $ 66,868 $ 280,111 Investment securities Taxable 13,212 13,150 12,598 11,608 50,568 Tax-exempt 1,571 1,537 1,457 1,353 5,918 Total investment securities interest 14,783 14,687 14,055 12,961 56,486 Other earning assets (592) (917) (1,014) (1,001) (3,524) Total interest income 88,538 84,918 80,789 78,828 333,073 Interest expense Deposits 9,243 10,335 8,679 6,925 35,182 Short-term borrowings 2,144 2,566 2,051 1,432 8,193 Long-term borrowings 1,537 1,538 1,539 1,539 6,153 Total interest expense 12,924 14,439 12,269 9,896 49,528 Net interest income 75,614 70,479 68,520 68,932 283,545 Provision for loan and lease losses (205) 2,953 467 367 3,582 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 75,819 67,526 68,053 68,565 279,963 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,190 5,169 4,772 4,644 19,775 Trust and wealth management fees 3,597 3,324 3,405 3,747 14,073 Bankcard income 3,390 3,272 3,501 3,135 13,298 Client derivative fees 2,047 1,779 1,489 1,103 6,418 Net gains from sales of loans 1,171 1,455 1,327 1,216 5,169 Net gains on sale of investment securities 19 276 838 516 1,649 Other 2,968 7,667 2,122 3,003 15,760 Total noninterest income 18,382 22,942 17,454 17,364 76,142 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 35,439 33,827 31,544 31,750 132,560 Net occupancy 4,252 4,328 4,302 4,515 17,397 Furniture and equipment 1,969 2,161 2,136 2,177 8,443 Data processing 3,768 3,455 3,501 3,298 14,022 Marketing 1,060 649 982 510 3,201 Communication 474 430 468 447 1,819 Professional services 9,766 2,030 1,469 1,758 15,023 State intangible tax 492 721 721 721 2,655 FDIC assessments 943 1,051 1,018 932 3,944 Loss (gain) - other real estate owned 219 237 162 24 642 Other 24,516 5,554 5,253 4,913 40,236 Total noninterest expenses 82,898 54,443 51,556 51,045 239,942 Income before income taxes 11,303 36,025 33,951 34,884 116,163 Income tax expense (benefit) (13,508) 11,199 11,215 10,470 19,376 Net income $ 24,811 $ 24,826 $ 22,736 $ 24,414 $ 96,787 ADDITIONAL DATA Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 1.57 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 1.56 Dividends declared per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.06 % 1.18 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.70 % 10.85 % 10.25 % 11.36 % 10.78 % Interest income $ 88,538 $ 84,918 $ 80,789 $ 78,828 $ 333,073 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,387 1,353 1,294 1,225 5,259 Interest income - tax equivalent 89,925 86,271 82,083 80,053 338,332 Interest expense 12,924 14,439 12,269 9,896 49,528 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 77,001 $ 71,832 $ 69,814 $ 70,157 $ 288,804 Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.63 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.82 % 3.57 % 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.66 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,304 1,363 1,429 1,424 (1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, % Change % Change 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Linked Qtr. Comparable Qtr. ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 236,221 $ 193,288 $ 216,667 $ 116,581 $ 150,650 22.2 % 56.8 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 37,738 28,989 37,915 10,200 33,974 30.2 % 11.1 % Investment securities available-for-sale 2,779,255 2,626,726 2,654,909 1,359,381 1,349,408 5.8 % 106.0 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 429,328 434,369 443,957 633,722 654,008 (1.2) % (34.4) % Other investments 115,660 115,757 95,004 53,070 53,140 (0.1) % 117.7 % Loans held for sale 4,372 13,277 15,821 8,048 11,502 (67.1) % (62.0) % Loans and leases Commercial and industrial 2,514,661 2,426,590 2,440,596 1,943,741 1,912,743 3.6 % 31.5 % Lease financing 93,415 95,317 96,198 81,617 89,347 (2.0) % 4.6 % Construction real estate 548,935 565,077 555,468 494,665 467,730 (2.9) % 17.4 % Commercial real estate 3,754,681 3,868,143 3,888,993 2,544,051 2,490,091 (2.9) % 50.8 % Residential real estate 955,646 932,962 918,904 468,584 471,391 2.4 % 102.7 % Home equity 817,282 816,133 835,031 483,643 493,604 0.1 % 65.6 % Installment 93,212 97,413 100,726 39,248 41,586 (4.3) % 124.1 % Credit card 46,382 45,741 48,665 46,472 46,691 1.4 % (0.7) % Total loans 8,824,214 8,847,376 8,884,581 6,102,021 6,013,183 (0.3) % 46.7 % Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses 56,542 57,715 54,076 54,380 54,021 (2.0) % 4.7 % Net loans 8,767,672 8,789,661 8,830,505 6,047,641 5,959,162 (0.3) % 47.1 % Premises and equipment 215,652 219,940 223,950 127,046 125,036 (1.9) % 72.5 % Goodwill 880,251 881,033 883,025 204,083 204,084 (0.1) % 331.3 % Other intangibles 50,779 53,327 51,631 4,970 5,295 (4.8) % 859.0 % Accrued interest and other assets 469,732 486,300 466,783 333,687 350,664 (3.4) % 34.0 % Total Assets $ 13,986,660 $ 13,842,667 $ 13,920,167 $ 8,898,429 $ 8,896,923 1.0 % 57.2 % LIABILITIES Deposits Interest-bearing demand $ 2,307,071 $ 2,284,271 $ 2,440,088 $ 1,442,399 $ 1,453,463 1.0 % 58.7 % Savings 3,167,325 3,134,944 3,087,683 2,450,196 2,462,420 1.0 % 28.6 % Time 2,173,564 1,957,574 2,104,044 1,545,273 1,317,105 11.0 % 65.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,647,960 7,376,789 7,631,815 5,437,868 5,232,988 3.7 % 46.1 % Noninterest-bearing 2,492,434 2,375,845 2,471,932 1,572,636 1,662,058 4.9 % 50.0 % Total deposits 10,140,394 9,752,634 10,103,747 7,010,504 6,895,046 4.0 % 47.1 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 183,591 123,452 88,070 56,732 72,265 48.7 % 154.1 % FHLB short-term borrowings 857,100 1,170,800 1,100,233 601,600 742,300 (26.8) % 15.5 % Total short-term borrowings 1,040,691 1,294,252 1,188,303 658,332 814,565 (19.6) % 27.8 % Long-term debt 570,739 570,037 469,423 169,695 119,654 0.1 % 377.0 % Total borrowed funds 1,611,430 1,864,289 1,657,726 828,027 934,219 (13.6) % 72.5 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 156,587 190,224 145,757 119,913 136,994 (17.7) % 14.3 % Total Liabilities 11,908,411 11,807,147 11,907,230 7,958,444 7,966,259 0.9 % 49.5 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,633,256 1,633,828 1,632,572 571,457 573,109 0.0 % 185.0 % Retained earnings 600,014 564,545 533,319 515,498 491,847 6.3 % 22.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,408) (52,897) (43,008) (34,683) (20,390) (16.0) % 117.8 % Treasury stock, at cost (110,613) (109,956) (109,946) (112,287) (113,902) 0.6 % (2.9) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,078,249 2,035,520 2,012,937 939,985 930,664 2.1 % 123.3 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,986,660 $ 13,842,667 $ 13,920,167 $ 8,898,429 $ 8,896,923 1.0 % 57.2 % FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarterly Averages Year-to-Date Averages Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 213,927 $ 199,843 $ 224,824 $ 116,095 $ 121,792 $ 188,971 $ 116,409 Federal funds sold 0 0 786 0 0 196 0 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 32,013 39,873 28,475 27,073 25,357 31,894 30,933 Investment securities 3,204,758 3,168,044 3,157,339 2,042,781 2,020,040 2,897,167 2,001,387 Loans held for sale 10,411 15,270 14,462 9,171 12,572 12,340 10,679 Loans and leases Commercial and industrial 2,402,296 2,392,229 2,421,244 1,897,726 1,857,546 2,518,333 1,815,925 Lease financing 94,111 94,030 94,431 86,755 84,635 91,476 86,662 Construction real estate 567,086 570,125 577,883 483,930 449,195 540,014 429,868 Commercial real estate 3,793,376 3,887,748 3,923,784 2,495,604 2,487,149 3,310,697 2,448,570 Residential real estate 941,047 918,361 929,667 468,855 477,454 809,114 488,718 Home equity 813,779 822,834 825,236 487,073 494,804 724,926 472,860 Installment 95,779 99,907 99,896 40,409 42,283 95,847 47,520 Credit card 48,417 48,206 46,797 46,969 46,652 47,951 45,061 Total loans 8,755,891 8,833,440 8,918,938 6,007,321 5,939,718 8,138,358 5,835,184 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses 58,216 55,877 55,318 55,016 55,279 56,115 56,599 Net loans 8,697,675 8,777,563 8,863,620 5,952,305 5,884,439 8,082,243 5,778,585 Premises and equipment 218,430 222,718 230,475 126,016 126,310 199,727 129,702 Goodwill 878,669 882,917 883,179 204,083 204,084 714,528 204,084 Other intangibles 52,291 53,013 54,278 5,161 5,487 41,347 5,971 Accrued interest and other assets 460,784 463,434 498,922 347,491 331,875 443,025 333,653 Total Assets $ 13,768,958 $ 13,822,675 $ 13,956,360 $ 8,830,176 $ 8,731,956 $ 12,611,438 $ 8,611,403 LIABILITIES Deposits Interest-bearing demand $ 2,342,528 $ 2,334,305 $ 2,573,150 $ 1,415,603 $ 1,502,245 $ 2,169,396 $ 1,491,114 Savings 3,156,789 3,149,871 3,196,059 2,450,697 2,518,771 2,990,731 2,412,788 Time 2,073,752 2,014,936 2,192,196 1,466,440 1,181,396 1,938,709 1,189,963 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,573,069 7,499,112 7,961,405 5,332,740 5,202,412 7,098,836 5,093,865 Noninterest-bearing 2,476,773 2,388,976 2,421,230 1,570,572 1,637,228 2,217,349 1,540,384 Total deposits 10,049,842 9,888,088 10,382,635 6,903,312 6,839,640 9,316,185 6,634,249 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 65,805 112,308 97,708 72,865 57,131 87,221 69,766 FHLB short-term borrowings 873,533 1,076,106 818,909 667,641 660,859 860,206 760,599 Total short-term borrowings 939,338 1,188,414 916,617 740,506 717,990 947,427 830,365 Long-term debt 570,304 560,001 491,407 126,342 124,221 438,567 120,794 Total borrowed funds 1,509,642 1,748,415 1,408,024 866,848 842,211 1,385,994 951,159 Accrued interest and other liabilities 166,590 164,772 165,608 130,542 129,911 156,998 128,564 Total Liabilities 11,726,074 11,801,275 11,956,267 7,900,702 7,811,762 10,859,177 7,713,972 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,632,361 1,633,129 1,632,569 572,915 572,392 1,371,373 570,336 Retained earnings 576,145 542,835 517,548 503,140 483,554 535,139 463,358 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,161) (44,505) (39,117) (33,285) (21,740) (43,081) (23,141) Treasury stock, at cost (110,461) (110,059) (110,907) (113,296) (114,012) (111,170) (113,122) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,042,884 2,021,400 2,000,093 929,474 920,194 1,752,261 897,431 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,768,958 $ 13,822,675 $ 13,956,360 $ 8,830,176 $ 8,731,956 $ 12,611,438 $ 8,611,403 FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarterly Averages Year-to-Date Averages December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Balance Yield Balance Yield Balance Yield Balance Yield Balance Yield Earning assets Investments: Investment securities $ 3,204,758 3.30 % $ 3,168,044 3.21 % $ 2,020,040 2.90 % $ 2,897,167 3.19 % $ 2,001,387 2.82 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 32,013 2.38 % 39,873 2.14 % 25,357 1.41 % 32,090 2.15 % 30,933 1.12 % Gross loans (1) 8,766,302 5.73 % 8,848,710 5.53 % 5,959,703 4.90 % 8,151,068 5.49 % 5,855,398 4.72 % Total earning assets 12,003,073 5.07 % 12,056,627 4.91 % 8,005,100 4.39 % 11,080,325 4.88 % 7,887,718 4.22 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,216) (55,877) (55,279) (56,115) (56,599) Cash and due from banks 213,927 199,843 121,792 188,971 116,409 Accrued interest and other assets 1,610,174 1,622,082 660,343 1,398,257 663,875 Total assets $ 13,768,958 $ 13,822,675 $ 8,731,956 $ 12,611,438 $ 8,611,403 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,342,528 0.48 % $ 2,334,305 0.34 % $ 1,502,245 0.34 % $ 2,169,396 0.39 % $ 1,491,114 0.28 % Savings 3,156,789 0.66 % 3,149,871 0.59 % 2,518,771 0.63 % 2,990,731 0.60 % 2,412,788 0.66 % Time 2,073,752 1.75 % 2,014,936 1.58 % 1,181,396 1.33 % 1,938,709 1.57 % 1,189,963 1.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,573,069 0.90 % 7,499,112 0.78 % 5,202,412 0.70 % 7,098,836 0.80 % 5,093,865 0.69 % Borrowed funds Short-term borrowings 939,338 2.19 % 1,188,414 2.02 % 717,990 1.18 % 947,427 1.90 % 830,365 0.99 % Long-term debt 570,304 3.54 % 560,001 3.55 % 124,221 4.91 % 438,567 3.68 % 120,794 5.09 % Total borrowed funds 1,509,642 2.70 % 1,748,415 2.51 % 842,211 1.73 % 1,385,994 2.47 % 951,159 1.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,082,711 1.20 % 9,247,527 1.10 % 6,044,623 0.85 % 8,484,830 1.07 % 6,045,024 0.82 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,476,773 2,388,976 1,637,228 2,217,349 1,540,384 Other liabilities 166,590 164,772 129,911 156,998 128,564 Shareholders' equity 2,042,884 2,021,400 920,194 1,752,261 897,431 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 13,768,958 $ 13,822,675 $ 8,731,956 $ 12,611,438 $ 8,611,403 Net interest income $ 125,959 $ 123,485 $ 75,614 $ 449,235 $ 283,545 Net interest spread 3.87 % 3.81 % 3.54 % 3.81 % 3.40 % Net interest margin 4.16 % 4.06 % 3.75 % 4.05 % 3.59 % Tax equivalent adjustment 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.21 % 4.12 % 3.82 % 4.10 % 3.66 % (1) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans. FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Linked Qtr. Income Variance Comparable Qtr. Income Variance Year-to-Date Income Variance Rate Volume Total Rate Volume Total Rate Volume Total Earning assets Investment securities $ 744 $ 305 $ 1,049 $ 2,020 $ 9,854 $ 11,874 $ 7,417 $ 28,601 $ 36,018 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 24 (47) (23) 62 40 102 319 25 344 Gross loans (2) 4,373 (1,190) 3,183 12,389 40,526 52,915 45,001 125,946 170,947 Total earning assets 5,141 (932) 4,209 14,471 50,420 64,891 52,737 154,572 207,309 Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing deposits $ 2,358 $ 168 $ 2,526 $ 2,571 $ 5,384 $ 7,955 $ 5,692 $ 16,088 $ 21,780 Borrowed funds Short-term borrowings 509 (1,375) (866) 1,820 1,222 3,042 7,612 2,228 9,840 Long-term debt (17) 92 75 (429) 3,978 3,549 (1,704) 11,703 9,999 Total borrowed funds 492 (1,283) (791) 1,391 5,200 6,591 5,908 13,931 19,839 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,850 (1,115) 1,735 3,962 10,584 14,546 11,600 30,019 41,619 Net interest income (1) $ 2,291 $ 183 $ 2,474 $ 10,509 $ 39,836 $ 50,345 $ 41,137 $ 124,553 $ 165,690 (1) Not tax equivalent. (2) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Full Year Full Year 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSS ACTIVITY Balance at beginning of period $ 57,715 $ 54,076 $ 54,380 $ 54,021 $ 54,534 $ 54,021 $ 57,961 Provision for loan and lease losses 5,310 3,238 3,735 2,303 (205) 14,586 3,582 Gross charge-offs Commercial and industrial 6,060 232 4,356 885 1,264 11,533 10,194 Construction real estate 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Commercial real estate 1,679 902 78 2,176 10 4,835 1,038 Residential real estate 80 145 101 96 128 422 435 Home equity 747 351 385 242 278 1,725 913 Installment 158 43 218 16 26 435 225 Credit card 392 390 684 254 209 1,720 857 Total gross charge-offs 9,116 2,063 5,822 3,669 1,916 20,670 13,663 Recoveries Commercial and industrial 485 627 518 436 370 2,066 1,650 Lease financing 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 Construction real estate 0 146 0 0 0 146 89 Commercial real estate 1,681 786 887 752 480 4,106 2,719 Residential real estate 44 71 70 26 77 211 215 Home equity 274 419 187 429 589 1,309 1,027 Installment 94 351 82 48 46 575 234 Credit card 55 64 38 34 46 191 206 Total recoveries 2,633 2,464 1,783 1,725 1,608 8,605 6,141 Total net charge-offs 6,483 (401) 4,039 1,944 308 12,065 7,522 Ending allowance for loan and lease losses $ 56,542 $ 57,715 $ 54,076 $ 54,380 $ 54,021 $ 56,542 $ 54,021 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED) Commercial and industrial 0.92 % (0.07)% 0.64 % 0.10 % 0.19 % 0.38 % 0.47 % Lease financing 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 % (0.10)% 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.03)% (0.02) % Commercial real estate 0.00 % 0.01 % (0.08)% 0.23 % (0.07)% 0.02 % (0.07) % Residential real estate 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Home equity 0.23 % (0.03)% 0.10 % (0.16)% (0.25)% 0.06 % (0.02) % Installment 0.27 % (1.22)% 0.55 % (0.32)% (0.19)% (0.15) % (0.02) % Credit card 2.76 % 2.68 % 5.54 % 1.90 % 1.39 % 3.19 % 1.44 % Total net charge-offs 0.29 % (0.02)% 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.02 % 0.15 % 0.13 % COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 30,925 $ 4,310 $ 3,448 $ 6,275 $ 5,229 $ 30,925 $ 5,229 Lease financing 22 0 0 0 82 22 82 Construction real estate 9 10 24 26 29 9 29 Commercial real estate 20,500 20,338 21,593 16,878 10,616 20,500 10,616 Residential real estate 13,495 11,365 9,278 3,324 4,140 13,495 4,140 Home equity 5,580 6,018 5,820 3,484 3,743 5,580 3,743 Installment 169 327 299 296 243 169 243 Nonaccrual loans 70,700 42,368 40,462 30,283 24,082 70,700 24,082 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 16,109 20,313 21,839 14,943 17,545 16,109 17,545 Total nonperforming loans 86,809 62,681 62,301 45,226 41,627 86,809 41,627 Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,401 1,918 1,853 1,065 2,781 1,401 2,781 Total nonperforming assets 88,210 64,599 64,154 46,291 44,408 88,210 44,408 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 63 144 327 529 61 63 61 Total underperforming assets $ 88,273 $ 64,743 $ 64,481 $ 46,820 $ 44,469 $ 88,273 $ 44,469 Total classified assets $ 131,668 $ 138,868 $ 139,317 $ 87,577 $ 87,293 $ 131,668 $ 87,293 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan and lease losses to Nonaccrual loans 79.97 % 136.22 % 133.65 % 179.57 % 224.32 % 79.97 % 224.32 % Nonperforming loans 65.13 % 92.08 % 86.80 % 120.24 % 129.77 % 65.13 % 129.77 % Total ending loans 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.61 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.64 % 0.90 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.71 % 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.98 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets to Ending loans, plus OREO 1.00 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.74 % 1.00 % 0.74 % Total assets 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to Ending loans, plus OREO 0.82 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.82 % 0.45 % Total assets 0.52 % 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.52 % 0.30 % Classified assets to total assets 0.94 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.98 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $22.4 million, $4.7 million, $5.9 million, $6.0 million, and $6.4 million, as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 PER COMMON SHARE Market Price High $ 29.58 $ 32.35 $ 33.55 $ 29.35 $ 29.15 $ 33.55 $ 29.15 Low $ 22.40 $ 29.40 $ 28.10 $ 26.40 $ 25.30 $ 22.40 $ 23.10 Close $ 23.72 $ 29.70 $ 30.65 $ 29.35 $ 26.35 $ 23.72 $ 26.35 Average shares outstanding - basic 97,424,839 97,411,201 97,347,533 61,654,686 61,595,629 88,582,090 61,529,460 Average shares outstanding - diluted 98,468,237 98,484,228 98,432,072 62,180,744 62,131,840 89,614,205 62,171,590 Ending shares outstanding 97,894,286 97,914,526 97,904,897 62,213,823 62,069,087 97,894,286 62,069,087 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,078,249 $ 2,035,520 $ 2,012,937 $ 939,985 $ 930,664 $ 2,078,249 $ 930,664 REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary Preliminary Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,215,613 $ 1,177,630 $ 1,142,718 $ 779,491 $ 755,735 $ 1,215,613 $ 755,735 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.87 % 11.52 % 11.15 % 10.77 % 10.63 % 11.87 % 10.63 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,257,366 $ 1,219,383 $ 1,184,471 $ 779,595 $ 755,839 $ 1,257,366 $ 755,839 Tier 1 ratio 12.28 % 11.93 % 11.55 % 10.77 % 10.63 % 12.28 % 10.63 % Total capital $ 1,444,146 $ 1,407,252 $ 1,369,231 $ 953,243 $ 929,148 $ 1,444,146 $ 929,148 Total capital ratio 14.10 % 13.77 % 13.36 % 13.17 % 13.07 % 14.10 % 13.07 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 432,832 $ 397,783 $ 356,930 $ 238,221 $ 271,600 $ 432,832 $ 271,600 Total risk-weighted assets $ 10,241,159 $ 10,222,466 $ 10,251,147 $ 7,240,731 $ 7,108,629 $ 10,241,159 $ 7,108,629 Leverage ratio 9.71 % 9.41 % 9.06 % 9.00 % 8.84 % 9.71 % 8.84 % OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 14.86 % 14.70 % 14.46 % 10.56 % 10.46 % 14.86 % 10.46 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets 8.79 % 8.53 % 8.30 % 8.41 % 8.30 % 8.79 % 8.30 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.84 % 14.62 % 14.33 % 10.53 % 10.54 % 13.89 % 10.42 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets 8.66 % 8.42 % 8.16 % 8.35 % 8.34 % 8.40 % 8.18 % View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-and-10-dividend-increase-300783170.html SOURCE First Financial Bancorp. 