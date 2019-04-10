First Financial Bancorp : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, April 25, 2019

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information



Date: Friday, April 26, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Teleconference Dial-In: 1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll free) (Passcode not required) 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)

+1 412-380-2003 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call Teleconference Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) (Conf. number: 10130234) 1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)

+1 412-317-0088 (International)

The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended. Webcast: To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile Archived Webcast: The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $14.0 billion in assets, $8.8 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 159 banking centers as of December 31, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

