Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Financial Bancorp    FFBC

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP

(FFBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Financial Bancorp : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, April 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:31am EDT

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information



Date:

Friday, April 26, 2019

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Teleconference Dial-In:

1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll free) 

(Passcode not required)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-380-2003 (International)


Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call

Teleconference Replay:

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) 

(Conf. number:  10130234)

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-317-0088 (International)


The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile

Archived Webcast: 

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $14.0 billion in assets, $8.8 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 159 banking centers as of December 31, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-to-announce-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-thursday-april-25-2019-300828274.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP
09:31aFIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Th..
PR
04/09FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
02/28FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/13FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP /OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
01/23FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results an..
PU
01/23FIRST FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01/18FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP : annual earnings release
01/14FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP /OH/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About