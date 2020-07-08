Log in
First Financial Bancorp : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, July 23, 2020

07/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 23, 2020.  A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information



Date:                                 

Friday, July 24, 2020

Time:                                  

8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Teleconference Dial-In:       

1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll toll free) 

(Passcode not required)       

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-380-2003 (International)


Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call

Teleconference Replay:          

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) 

(Conf. number:  10145789)      

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-317-0088 (International)


The teleconference replay will be available one hour 
after the live call has ended.

Webcast:                          

To access the webcast, please visit
http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile

Archived Webcast: 

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call
ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 
12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp
First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $15.1 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $10.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.  The Company operated 145 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-july-23-2020-301089430.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.


© PRNewswire 2020
