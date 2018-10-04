Log in
First Financial Bancorp : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, October 18, 2018

10/04/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release third quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 18, 2018.  A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information

Date:  

Friday, October 19, 2018

Time:   

8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Teleconference Dial-In:  

1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll free)    

(Passcode not required)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-380-2003 (International)


Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call



Teleconference Replay: 

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)

(Conf. number: 10124868) 

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-317-0088 (International)


The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.



Webcast:  

To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile



Archived Webcast:  

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp
First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $13.9 billion in assets, $8.9 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2018. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 158 banking centers as of June 30, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-thursday-october-18-2018-300724761.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.


© PRNewswire 2018
