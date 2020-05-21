Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Financial Corporation    THFF

FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(THFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 52 cents per share payable on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 15, 2020. Today’s declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2020 to $1.04 per share, a 1.0% increase from 2019 and is the Corporation's 32nd consecutive year of increased regular dividends.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
01:39pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
01:31pFirst Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
GL
04/29FIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/29First Financial Corporation reports First Quarter results
GL
04/15FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
04/13FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
04/10FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04/10First Financial Corporation Provides Telephone Number for 2020 Annual Meeting..
GL
04/02FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 M
EBIT 2020 76,1 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 457 M
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 33,35 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Lowery Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norman D. Lowery Chief Operating Officer
Rodger Allen McHargue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William Curtis Brighton Independent Director
Ronald K. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.06%457
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.48%278 241
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.00%251 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.94%198 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group