First Financial Corporation reports 2019 results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the three months ending December 31, 2019 was $14.4 million compared to $11.0 million for the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share of $1.05 compared to $0.90 for the same period of 2018. Return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 1.42% compared to 1.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. These quarterly comparisons include the Corporation's acquisition of HopFed Bancorp, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which occurred on July 27, 2019. Total assets acquired were $926 million, including $675 million in loans. The acquisition also included $736 million in deposits. Acquisition related expenses from the transaction are also included in the expenses in each quarterly comparison.

The Corporation further reported record net income for the second straight year of $48.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 versus $46.6 million for the comparable period of 2018. The Corporation's 2018 results included a recovery of a security previously written down for other than temporary impairment which contributed $6.9 million to pre-tax income. Diluted net income per common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $3.80 versus $3.80 for the comparable period of 2018. Return on average assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 1.42% compared to 1.57% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $2.66 billion versus $1.94 billion for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $717 million or 37.1%. Total loans outstanding increased $702.4 million, or 35.95%, from $1.95 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $2.66 billion as of December 31, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $187.2 million from the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $3.28 billion versus $2.45 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $3.28 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2018. On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits increased $262.8 million from the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Book Value per share was $40.58 at December 31, 2019 compared to $36.06 at December 31, 2018. Shareholders equity at December 31, 2019 was $557.6 million compared to $442.7 million on December 31, 2018. The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 11.91% at December 31, 2019, compared to 13.69% at December 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $38.5 million compared to $29.6 million reported for the same period of 2018. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 4.37% compared to 4.35% reported at December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2019 were $15.3 million versus $16.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.58% as of December 31, 2019 versus 0.85% as of December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.3 million in the same period of 2018. The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2019 was $19.9 million compared to $20.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.75% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 1.05% at December 31, 2018. The decrease is primarily due to acquired loans being recorded at fair value.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $11.3 million and $8.2 million, respectively. This includes a $257 thousand increase in other service fees, and a $421 thousand increase in gains on the sale of mortgages. Also included was a $1.8 million gain on bank owned life insurance.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $29.8 million compared to $23.1 million in 2018. This increase includes $4.9 million of expenses related to the acquisition and operations of the former Heritage Bank USA. The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.43% for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 versus 59.49% for the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.2 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 19.95% compared to 19.31% for 2018.



Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have record net income for the second year in a row. We continue to grow our loans and deposits, and our asset quality remains good. We are excited about the growth opportunities in our new markets.”

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,023,250 $ 3,988,119 $ 3,008,718 $ 4,023,250 $ 3,008,718 Deposits $ 3,275,357 $ 3,220,122 $ 2,436,727 $ 3,275,357 $ 2,436,727 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,656,390 $ 2,668,476 $ 1,953,988 $ 2,656,390 $ 1,953,988 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,943 $ 19,799 $ 20,436 $ 19,943 $ 20,436 Total Equity $ 557,608 $ 556,582 $ 442,697 $ 557,608 $ 442,697 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 468,373 $ 469,904 $ 407,145 $ 468,373 $ 407,145 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,041,287 $ 3,680,041 $ 2,976,724 $ 3,439,793 $ 2,976,517 Earning Assets $ 3,662,390 $ 3,468,396 $ 2,795,260 $ 3,197,855 $ 2,788,756 Investments $ 1,000,488 $ 995,092 $ 849,818 $ 924,513 $ 862,475 Loans $ 2,658,582 $ 2,471,346 $ 1,940,651 $ 2,270,313 $ 1,922,588 Total Deposits $ 3,279,859 $ 3,017,085 $ 2,448,301 $ 2,797,330 $ 2,450,224 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,072,566 $ 2,914,816 $ 2,017,901 $ 2,504,885 $ 2,024,585 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 118,605 $ 113,019 $ 49,362 $ 85,704 $ 47,046 Total Equity $ 575,908 $ 491,586 $ 435,134 $ 497,329 $ 424,274 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 38,475 $ 33,999 $ 29,595 $ 131,652 $ 116,579 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 39,594 $ 35,054 $ 30,591 $ 135,770 $ 120,579 Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,500 $ 1,500 $ 1,470 $ 4,700 $ 5,768 Non-interest Income $ 11,327 $ 9,746 $ 8,233 $ 38,452 $ 38,206 Non-interest Expense $ 29,754 $ 27,409 $ 23,098 $ 104,348 $ 91,289 Net Income $ 14,364 $ 12,257 $ 11,056 $ 48,872 $ 46,583 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.05 $ 0.93 $ 0.90 $ 3.80 $ 3.80 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ — $ 0.51 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 Book Value Per Common Share $ 40.58 $ 40.59 $ 36.06 $ 40.58 $ 36.06 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 35.46 $ 30.81 $ 32.58 $ 34.08 $ 33.16 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,726 13,141 12,265 12,865 12,256

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.33 % 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.57 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 9.98 % 9.97 % 9.93 % 9.83 % 10.98 % Efficiency ratio 58.43 % 61.18 % 59.49 % 59.89 % 57.49 % Average equity to average assets 14.25 % 13.36 % 14.96 % 14.46 % 14.25 % Net interest margin (a) 4.37 % 4.04 % 4.35 % 4.25 % 4.32 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.20 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.27 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 0.75 % 0.74 % 1.05 % 0.75 % 1.05 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 130.01 % 137.45 % 123.27 % 130.01 % 123.27 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.85 % 0.58 % 0.85 % Tier 1 leverage 12.04 % 13.07 % 14.59 % 12.04 % 14.59 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 15.51 % 15.09 % 18.48 % 15.51 % 18.48 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 24,040 $ 10,462 $ 11,388 $ 24,040 $ 11,388 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,610 $ 744 $ 798 $ 1,610 $ 798 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,535 $ 9,533 $ 10,974 $ 9,535 $ 10,974 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,194 $ 4,127 $ 4,806 $ 4,194 $ 4,806 Other real estate owned $ 3,625 $ 3,717 $ 603 $ 3,625 $ 603 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 18,964 $ 18,121 $ 17,181 $ 18,964 $ 17,181 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,583 $ 21,725 $ 20,439 $ 22,583 $ 20,439 Gross charge-offs $ 3,456 $ 2,926 $ 2,139 $ 10,673 $ 8,831 Recoveries $ 2,100 $ 975 $ 804 $ 5,480 $ 3,590 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,356 $ 1,951 $ 1,335 $ 5,193 $ 5,241

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 127,426 $ 74,388 Federal funds sold 7,500 — Securities available-for-sale 926,717 784,916 Loans: Commercial 1,584,447 1,166,352 Residential 682,077 443,670 Consumer 386,006 341,041 2,652,530 1,951,063 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,860 2,925 Allowance for loan losses (19,943 ) (20,436 ) 2,636,447 1,933,552 Restricted stock 15,394 10,390 Accrued interest receivable 18,523 13,970 Premises and equipment, net 62,576 46,554 Bank-owned life insurance 94,251 86,186 Goodwill 78,592 34,355 Other intangible assets 10,643 1,197 Other real estate owned 3,625 603 Other assets 41,556 22,607 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,023,250 $ 3,008,718 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 547,189 $ 431,923 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 126,738 42,284 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,601,430 1,962,520 3,275,357 2,436,727 Short-term borrowings 80,119 69,656 Other liabilities 79,193 59,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,465,642 2,566,017 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,055,466 in 2019 and 14,612,540 in 2018 Outstanding shares-13,741,825 in 2019 and 12,278,295 in 2018 2,005 1,824 Additional paid-in capital 139,694 76,774 Retained earnings 492,055 456,716 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (7,501 ) (23,454 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,313,641 in 2019 and 2,334,245 in 2018 (68,645 ) (69,159 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 557,608 442,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,023,250 $ 3,008,718

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 124,788 $ 100,541 $ 91,100 Securities: Taxable 15,191 16,942 14,325 Tax-exempt 7,674 7,455 7,391 Other 1,468 1,286 1,379 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 149,121 126,224 114,195 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 15,711 9,032 6,011 Short-term borrowings 1,105 501 245 Other borrowings 653 112 82 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 17,469 9,645 6,338 NET INTEREST INCOME 131,652 116,579 107,857 Provision for loan losses 4,700 5,768 5,295 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 126,952 110,811 102,562 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 5,036 5,286 5,001 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 11,795 11,733 11,895 Other service charges and fees 14,012 13,012 12,499 Securities gains, net 44 2 59 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 2,573 1,829 1,688 Other 4,992 6,344 4,796 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 38,452 38,206 35,938 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 54,827 50,658 50,116 Occupancy expense 7,600 7,030 6,897 Equipment expense 8,244 6,827 7,186 FDIC Expense 693 929 915 Other 32,984 25,845 23,633 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 104,348 91,289 88,747 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 61,056 57,728 49,753 Provision for income taxes 12,184 11,145 20,622 NET INCOME 48,872 46,583 29,131 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 20,998 (8,363 ) 3,335 Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes (5,045 ) (387 ) (3,875 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 64,825 $ 37,833 $ 28,591 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.80 $ 3.80 $ 2.38 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,865 12,256 12,225



