Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Financial Northwest, Inc.    FFNW

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC.

(FFNW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11% to $0.10 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 05:01pm EST

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, an increase of $0.01 per share from its previous quarterly payout. The payout results in an annualized dividend yield of approximately 2.63% based on the stock price as of February 13, 2020. The cash dividend will be payable on March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank, an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 12 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST,
05:01pFirst Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11% to $..
GL
01/29FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/23FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/23First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $2.6 Mil..
GL
01/15FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
01/06FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/06First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Adoption of New Share Repurchase Pl..
GL
2019FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
2019First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Credit Officer..
GL
2019FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,4 M
EBIT 2020 12,4 M
Net income 2020 9,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,50x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,50  $
Last Close Price 15,19  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Kiley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Stevens Chairman
Richard P. Jacobson Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joann E. Lee Secretary & Independent Director
Roger H. Molvar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC.1.67%150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.88%308 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.67%270 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.41%208 451
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.56%198 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group