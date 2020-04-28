First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.7 Million or $0.17 per Diluted Share
0
04/28/2020 | 09:11am EDT
RENTON, Wash., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $1.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $1.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
“In response to the current situation surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are providing assistance to our customers in a variety of ways, including participating in the Paycheck Protection Program offered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act as a Small Business Administration lender, working with our customers to modify loans in these difficult economic times and taking the steps necessary to effectively manage our portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the crisis,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to do our part to support further measures that may be undertaken by our government and our regulators to address this crisis and to assist in the anticipated economic recovery. Since mid-March 2020, the vast majority of our employees have been working remotely. We have been able to keep every office open and I am incredibly grateful to the employees who continue to staff each office to provide needed assistance to their customers and communities. I am very proud of the way our employees have adapted to this uniquely difficult operating environment while complying with the health and safety recommendations from various state and federal government entities,” continued Kiley. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern about economic conditions, we increased our allowance for loan loss risk factors for all loan categories, which resulted in a provision for loan losses of $300,000 for the first quarter. Without the adjustment for economic factors, conversely, we would have recorded a recapture of provision for loan losses of approximately $500,000,” concluded Kiley.
Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2020:
Net loans receivable decreased slightly to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased from $1.05 billion at March 31, 2019.
Deposits totaled $1.00 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2019, and $955.3 million at March 31, 2019.
The Company continued to reduce its brokered deposits outstanding. Brokered deposits totaled $25.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $94.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $123.4 million at March 31, 2019.
The Bank opened its first office in Pierce County at University Place, Washington, bringing the total number of offices in the Puget Sound region to thirteen, and announced plans for further expansion into Pierce County in Gig Harbor, Washington.
The Company increased the regular quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders by 11.0% to $0.10 per share in the first quarter, from $0.09 per share previously.
The Company repurchased 79,395 shares during the quarter at an average price of $14.06 per share and has authorization to repurchase an additional 433,605 shares pursuant to its stock repurchase plan that expires on July 27, 2020. The Company considers several factors including share price and capital levels in determining the size and pace of its share repurchase activities and at this time intends to continue repurchasing its common stock in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The Company’s book value per share was $15.03 at March 31, 2020, compared to $15.25 at December 31, 2019, and $14.50 at March 31, 2019.
The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at March 31, 2020, were 10.3% and 14.7%, respectively, compared to 10.3% and 14.4%, respectively at both December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019.
Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) and taking into account the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a $300,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
While total deposits declined during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a managed reduction in higher cost brokered deposits, the reduction was largely replaced by increased retail deposits and additional advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”). Total deposits at March 31, 2020, declined $33.6 million to $1.00 billion due to the $69.0 million decline in brokered deposits. Excluding the reduction in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $35.5 million during the quarter. The continued success of our deposit gathering efforts throughout our branch network was the primary reason for the ability to reduce the levels of brokered deposits from prior period levels.
The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Three Month Change
One Year Change
Deposits:
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing
$
53,519
$
52,849
$
46,026
$
670
$
7,493
Interest-bearing demand
68,803
65,897
51,096
2,906
17,707
Statement savings
17,040
17,447
23,770
(407
)
(6,730
)
Money market
397,489
377,766
312,057
19,723
85,432
Certificates of deposit, retail (1)
437,676
425,103
398,956
12,573
38,720
Certificates of deposit, brokered
25,457
94,472
123,367
(69,015
)
(97,910
)
Total deposits
$
999,984
$
1,033,534
$
955,272
$
(33,550
)
$
44,712
(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $22,000 at March 31, 2020, $28,000 at December 31, 2019, and $49,000 at March 31, 2019.
The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):
March 31, 2020
Noninterest-bearing demand
Interest-bearing demand
Statement savings
Money market
Certificates of deposit, retail
Certificates of deposit, brokered
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
King County
Renton
$
28,624
$
22,619
$
13,811
$
230,235
$
355,710
$
-
$
650,999
Landing
4,476
2,173
36
13,286
9,821
-
29,792
Woodinville (1)
1,705
5,623
733
15,790
6,908
-
30,759
Bothell
556
886
20
6,221
3,297
-
10,980
Crossroads
4,894
10,197
5
47,714
11,689
-
74,499
Kent (2)
472
2,961
-
10,736
1,061
-
15,230
Kirkland (3)
253
11
-
-
-
-
264
Total King County
40,980
44,470
14,605
323,982
388,486
-
812,523
Snohomish County
Mill Creek
2,292
3,610
467
18,619
10,552
-
35,540
Edmonds
3,352
10,952
210
22,591
18,920
-
56,025
Clearview (1)
3,627
4,596
753
13,288
4,775
-
27,039
Lake Stevens (1)
2,024
2,446
468
7,142
4,240
-
16,320
Smokey Point (1)
1,244
2,715
537
11,656
10,703
-
26,855
Total Snohomish County
12,539
24,319
2,435
73,296
49,190
-
161,779
Pierce County
University Place (4)
-
14
-
211
-
-
225
Total Pierce County
-
14
-
211
-
-
225
Total retail deposits
53,519
68,803
17,040
397,489
437,676
-
974,527
Brokered deposits
-
-
-
-
-
25,457
25,457
Total deposits
$
53,519
$
68,803
$
17,040
$
397,489
$
437,676
$
25,457
$
999,984
(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $22,000. (2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019. (3) Kirkland office opened November 12, 2019. (4) University Place office opened March 2, 2020.
December 31, 2019
Noninterest-bearing demand
Interest-bearing demand
Statement savings
Money market
Certificates of deposit, retail
Certificates of deposit, brokered
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
King County
Renton
$
28,909
$
35,384
$
14,112
$
219,482
$
345,476
$
-
$
643,363
Landing
4,625
1,855
32
13,919
9,095
-
29,526
Woodinville (1)
1,772
3,228
699
13,076
7,110
-
25,885
Bothell
545
1,178
31
5,779
4,312
-
11,845
Crossroads
3,751
7,943
107
52,042
11,481
-
75,324
Kent (2)
370
2,753
-
4,036
1,055
-
8,214
Kirkland (3)
-
43
-
-
-
-
43
Total King County
39,972
52,384
14,981
308,334
378,529
-
794,200
Snohomish County
Mill Creek
2,295
1,790
504
19,440
10,687
-
34,716
Edmonds
4,243
3,718
177
24,644
17,007
-
49,789
Clearview (1)
3,194
3,538
807
7,445
4,775
-
19,759
Lake Stevens (1)
2,036
2,033
415
7,015
3,940
-
15,439
Smokey Point (1)
1,109
2,434
563
10,888
10,165
-
25,159
Total Snohomish County
12,877
13,513
2,466
69,432
46,574
-
144,862
Total retail deposits
52,849
65,897
17,447
377,766
425,103
-
939,062
Brokered deposits
-
-
-
-
-
94,472
94,472
Total deposits
$
52,849
$
65,897
$
17,447
$
377,766
$
425,103
$
94,472
$
1,033,534
(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $28,000. (2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019. (3) Kirkland office opened November 12, 2019.
Net loans receivable decreased slightly to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased slightly from $1.05 billion at March 31, 2019. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.10 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.09 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $1.03 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The Company recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to no provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and a provision for loan losses of $400,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was due primarily to COVID-19 related adjustments to the economic factors considered in evaluating the ALLL against the probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio. There was no provision for loan losses recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, despite loan growth in the quarter, primarily due to credit upgrades for certain loan relationships and continued strength in the loan portfolio quality metrics. The provision for loan losses in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was due primarily to growth in net loan receivables.
The ALLL represented 1.22% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.18% at December 31, 2019, and 1.30% at March 31, 2019. There was $2.2 million in delinquent loans (loans over 30 days past due) at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, primarily comprised of one $2.1 million multifamily loan, compared to $317,000 at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $95,000 at December 31, 2019, and $151,000 at March 31, 2019. The increase is due to the $2.1 million multifamily loan that is currently in foreclosure. We completed an impairment analysis of this credit during the quarter and do not anticipate incurring a loss at this time.
The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Three Month
One Year
2020
2019
2019
Change
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:
One-to-four family residential
$
91
$
95
$
107
$
(4
)
$
(16
)
Multifamily
2,104
─
─
2,104
2,104
Consumer
─
─
44
─
(44
)
Total nonperforming loans
2,195
95
151
2,100
2,044
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
454
454
454
─
─
Total nonperforming assets (1)
$
2,649
$
549
$
605
$
2,100
$
2,044
Nonperforming assets as a
percent of total assets
0.20
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at March 31, 2020.
OREO remained unchanged at $454,000 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At March 31, 2020, TDRs totaled $5.0 million, compared to $5.2 million at December 31, 2019, and $7.8 million at March 31, 2019.
Net interest income for both the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, was $9.7 million, compared to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Interest income totaled $14.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $15.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $14.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decline in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to the rapid decline in interest rates as the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee dramatically reduced its short-term interest rate targets by 150 basis points in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total interest expense was $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $4.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. In the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities contributed to increased interest expense compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decline from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was due primarily to a reduced level of brokered deposits and a declining interest rate environment. Specifically, we replaced higher cost brokered deposits with retail deposits through our branch network and FHLB advances obtained in conjunction with interest rate swaps to secure lower long-term interest rates. We reduced the balance of brokered deposits to $25.5 million at March 31, 2020, from $94.5 million at December 31, 2019, and $123.4 million at March 31, 2019. Advances from the FHLB totaled $160.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $137.7 million at December 31, 2019, and $163.5 million at March 31, 2019. The average cost of other borrowings was 1.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 1.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the third consecutive quarter, the Bank replaced a portion of its brokered deposit portfolio with lower rate alternatives, including FHLB advances and retail deposits. At March 31, 2020, $120.0 million of our borrowings were short-term FHLB advances tied to long-term interest rate swaps. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we entered into interest rate swap transactions totaling $45.0 million, at rates between 0.91% to 0.98% for terms from six to eight years. In addition, we entered into $25.0 million in forward starting interest rate swaps beginning October 25, 2021, to partially replace a $50.0 million swap maturing on that date. These forward starting interest rate swaps carry rates of 0.79% for seven years and 0.80% for eight years.
The changes in fair market value of our interest rate swaps are reflected in the stockholders’ equity portion of the balance sheet as accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax. The $3.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax during the first quarter is due primarily to the historic low interest rate environment in effect at March 31, 2020, compared to the prior periods, and to the rates in effect at the times we executed each interest rate swap agreement. Total stockholders’ equity declined to $153.1 million at March 31, 2020, from $156.3 million at December 31, 2019, and book value per common share declined to $15.03 at March 31, 2020, from $15.25 at December 31, 2019, primarily due to this decline in fair market value of our interest rate swaps.
The net interest margin was 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 3.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The modest improvement in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, relates primarily to the reduction in rates paid on brokered deposits, FHLB advances, and the interest rate swap activity discussed above. The resulting improvement in the Company’s cost of funds modestly outpaced the reduction in yield on interest-earning assets. The decline in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was due primarily to a significant decline in interest-earning asset yields, partially offset by a decline in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, totaled $990,000, compared to $1.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $700,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to a significantly higher level of loan related fees and prepayment penalties in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was primarily due to a low level of loan related fees in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Noninterest expense totaled $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $7.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Salaries and employee benefits for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, increased slightly from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to annual salary increases that went into effect on January 1, 2020. Regulatory assessments increased to normal levels as the Bank utilized all of its remaining regulatory assessment credits last quarter, substantially offsetting the impact of lower other general and administrative expenses in the quarter. Noninterest expense increased from the same quarter last year as the Bank continued to pursue its branch expansion strategy, which resulted in higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment and data processing expenses among others, and the receipt during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, of a $125,000 insurance claim relating to a previously reported $225,000 fraud loss.
COVID-19 Related Information
As noted above, in response to the current global situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are providing assistance to our customers in a variety of ways and participating in the Paycheck Protection Program offered under the CARES Act as a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender, and taking the steps necessary while working with our loan customers to effectively manage our portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the crisis. The following is presented to outline certain activities in this regard:
Modifications As of April 24, 2020, we had received requests for some type of payment relief on loans totaling $166.8 million, representing 15.1% of total loans as of March 31, 2020, of which $71.3 million had been approved and processed as of April 24, 2020. We will continue to review and process outstanding requests over the coming weeks. The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer their loan payments for three to six months, while others have been provided the opportunity to pay interest only depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID‑19 pandemic from being treated as troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”). The following table provides detail on the modifications approved and processed through April 24, 2020:
April 24, 2020
Balance of loans with modifications of 1-3 months
Balance of loans with modifications of greater than 3 months
Total balance of loans with modifications granted
Total loans as of Mar 31, 2020
Modifications as % of total loans as of Mar 31, 2020
One-to-four family residential
$
16,693
$
6,395
$
23,087
$
371,253
6.2
%
Multifamily
1,726
2,877
4,603
169,468
2.7
Commercial:
Office
1,778
-
1,778
95,911
1.9
Retail
14,405
4,128
18,533
122,460
15.1
Mobile home park
-
-
-
25,370
-
Hotel/motel
996
5,566
6,562
52,515
12.5
Nursing home
-
6,368
6,368
11,783
54.0
Warehouse
-
5,635
5,635
17,489
32.2
Storage
-
-
-
34,551
-
Other non-residential
828
-
828
25,831
3.2
Total commercial
18,007
21,697
39,704
385,910
10.3
Construction/land
-
-
-
107,401
-
Business:
Aircraft
1,074
-
1,074
13,741
7.8
SBA
-
-
-
753
-
Other business
165
657
822
20,208
4.1
Total business
1,239
657
1,896
34,702
5.5
Consumer:
Classic/collectible auto
1,202
-
1,202
22,029
5.5
Other consumer
760
-
760
15,196
5.0
Total consumer
1,962
-
1,962
37,225
5.3
Total loans with pandemic modifications
$
39,627
$
31,626
$
71,252
$
1,105,959
6.4
%
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP” or “Program”) As of April 17, 2020, we had received approximately 388 requests for PPP loans totaling approximately $62.2 million. We were successful in obtaining SBA Loan Authorizations on 180 of these loans totaling approximately $24.2 million before the SBA exhausted the funds allocated for the Program. According to data received from customers in this process, these funds will allow these small businesses to retain more than 2,200 employees. We are very proud of the countless hours our employees spent processing these applications and we are continuing to work diligently to process the remaining applications.
Additional Portfolio Details Total balances drawn on outstanding lines of credit were $47.1 million as of December 31, 2019, on total lines of credit available of $86.3 million. As of March 31, 2020, total balances drawn increased slightly to $48.4 million on total lines of credit available of $79.6 million. At April 18, 2020, total balances drawn were $48.9 million on total lines of credit available of $79.8 million.
The following table presents the loan to value ratios of select segments of our loan portfolio that we consider to be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations at March 31, 2020. The loan to value ratio (“LTV”) is the ratio derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:
March 31, 2020
LTV 0-60
LTV 61-75
LTV 76+
Total
Average LTV
Category: (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
One-to-four family
$
234,572
$
144,202
$
33,502
$
412,276
48.85
%
Church
1,398
-
-
1,398
48.06
Classic auto
2,864
7,210
11,955
22,029
70.01
Gas station
3,572
-
521
4,093
52.76
Hotel / motel
58,772
-
9,392
68,164
55.08
Marina
7,821
-
-
7,821
38.13
Mobile home park
19,905
5,465
-
25,370
31.54
Nursing home
12,883
-
-
12,883
20.90
Office
62,327
30,072
2,937
95,336
50.89
Other non-residential
6,496
4,777
-
11,273
50.91
Retail
75,839
40,870
-
116,709
50.76
Storage
25,997
11,296
-
37,293
55.97
Warehouse
15,418
1,941
-
17,359
50.83
(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this report.
Delinquencies As of April 24, 2020, there were 9 loans totaling $3.2 million that had not requested a deferral and were 10 or more days past due, including the $2.1 million multifamily loan currently in foreclosure disclosed earlier in this release.
First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 13 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.
Forward-looking statements: When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.
For more information, contact: Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (425) 255-4400
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
Assets
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Three Month Change
One Year Change
Cash on hand and in banks
$
6,453
$
10,094
$
9,366
(36.1
)%
(31.1
)%
Interest-earning deposits with banks
22,063
12,896
14,596
71.1
51.2
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value
132,159
136,601
138,658
(3.3
)
(4.7
)
Investments held-to-maturity
2,371
-
-
n/a
n/a
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $13,530, $13,218, and $13,808, respectively
1,092,128
1,108,462
1,051,711
(1.5
)
3.8
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
8,010
7,009
8,041
14.3
(0.4
)
Accrued interest receivable
4,302
4,138
4,861
4.0
(11.5
)
Deferred tax assets, net
2,227
1,501
1,728
48.4
28.9
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
454
454
454
0.0
0.0
Premises and equipment, net
22,591
22,466
21,370
0.6
5.7
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
32,290
31,982
30,162
1.0
7.1
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,898
2,216
3,217
(14.4
)
(41.0
)
Right of use asset ("ROU")
2,446
2,209
1,730
10.7
41.4
Goodwill
889
889
889
0.0
0.0
Core deposit intangible
932
968
1,079
(3.7
)
(13.6
)
Total assets
$
1,331,213
$
1,341,885
$
1,287,862
(0.8
)%
3.4
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
53,519
$
52,849
$
46,026
1.3
%
16.3
%
Interest-bearing deposits
946,465
980,685
909,246
(3.5
)
4.1
Total Deposits
999,984
1,033,534
955,272
(3.2
)
4.7
Advances from the FHLB
160,000
137,700
163,500
16.2
(2.1
)
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance
4,960
2,921
5,374
69.8
(7.7
)
Lease liability
2,538
2,279
1,745
11.4
45.4
Accrued interest payable
236
285
478
(17.2
)
(50.6
)
Other liabilities
10,403
8,847
9,809
17.6
6.1
Total liabilities
1,178,121
1,185,566
1,136,178
(0.6
)%
3.7
%
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
$
-
$
-
$
-
n/a
n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,184,411 shares at March 31, 2020, 10,252,953 shares at December 31, 2019, and 10,457,625 at March 31, 2019
102
103
104
(1.0
)%
(1.9
)%
Additional paid-in capital
86,357
87,370
89,800
(1.2
)
(3.8
)
Retained earnings, substantially restricted
74,017
73,321
67,568
0.9
9.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(4,563
)
(1,371
)
(1,838
)
232.8
148.3
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares
(2,821
)
(3,104
)
(3,950
)
(9.1
)
(28.6
)
Total stockholders' equity
153,092
156,319
151,684
(2.1
)
0.9
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,331,213
$
1,341,885
$
1,287,862
(0.8
)%
3.4
%
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Income Statements (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Three Month Change
One Year Change
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
13,474
$
13,852
$
13,281
(2.7
)%
1.5
%
Investments available-for-sale
919
995
1,159
(7.6
)
(20.7
)
Interest-earning deposits with banks
31
47
40
(34.0
)
(22.5
)
Dividends on FHLB Stock
76
72
91
5.6
(16.5
)
Total interest income
14,500
14,966
14,571
(3.1
)
(0.5
)
Interest expense
Deposits
4,366
4,807
3,822
(9.2
)
14.2
Other borrowings
470
461
897
2.0
(47.6
)
Total interest expense
4,836
5,268
4,719
(8.2
)
2.5
Net interest income
9,664
9,698
9,852
(0.4
)
(1.9
)
Provision for loan losses
300
-
400
n/a
(25.0
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,364
9,698
9,452
(3.4
)
(0.9
)
Noninterest income
Net gain (loss) on sale of investments
-
71
(8
)
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
BOLI
254
301
269
(15.6
)
(5.6
)
Wealth management revenue
165
177
196
(6.8
)
(15.8
)
Deposit related fees
176
178
171
(1.1
)
2.9
Loan related fees
392
782
63
(49.9
)
522.2
Other
3
14
9
(78.6
)
(66.7
)
Total noninterest income
990
1,523
700
(35.0
)
41.4
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,212
5,048
5,000
3.2
4.2
Occupancy and equipment
1,071
1,024
866
4.6
23.7
Professional fees
430
428
496
0.5
(13.3
)
Data processing
694
638
518
8.8
34.0
OREO related expenses, net
1
1
31
0.0
(96.8
)
Regulatory assessments
144
21
137
585.7
5.1
Insurance and bond premiums
120
87
105
37.9
14.3
Marketing
64
59
86
8.5
(25.6
)
Other general and administrative
532
665
470
(20.0
)
13.2
Total noninterest expense
8,268
7,971
7,709
3.7
7.3
Income before federal income tax provision
2,086
3,250
2,443
(35.8
)
(14.6
)
Federal income tax provision
402
635
498
(36.7
)
(19.3
)
Net income
$
1,684
$
2,615
$
1,945
(35.6
)%
(13.4
)%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.17
$
0.26
$
0.19
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.17
$
0.26
$
0.19
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
9,896,234
9,934,768
10,118,286
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
9,978,060
10,032,979
10,220,900
The following table presents a breakdown of our loan portfolio (unaudited):
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:
Residential:
Micro-unit apartments
$
11,230
1.0
%
$
13,809
1.2
%
$
14,008
1.3
%
Other multifamily
158,238
14.3
159,106
14.2
153,835
14.4
Total multifamily
169,468
15.3
172,915
15.4
167,843
15.7
Non-residential:
Office
95,911
8.7
100,744
9.0
99,639
9.3
Retail
122,460
11.1
133,094
11.8
146,864
13.8
Mobile home park
25,370
2.3
26,099
2.3
15,697
1.5
Hotel/motel
52,515
4.7
42,971
3.8
27,882
2.6
Nursing home
11,783
1.1
11,831
1.1
16,243
1.5
Warehouse
17,489
1.6
17,595
1.6
18,274
1.7
Storage
34,551
3.1
37,190
3.3
36,283
3.4
Other non-residential
25,831
2.3
25,628
2.3
23,804
2.2
Total non-residential
385,910
34.9
395,152
35.2
384,686
36.0
Construction/land:
One-to-four family residential
43,279
3.9
44,491
4.0
47,661
4.5
Multifamily
35,201
3.2
40,954
3.6
47,006
4.4
Commercial
22,946
2.1
19,550
1.7
12,878
1.2
Land development
5,975
0.5
8,670
0.8
6,965
0.7
Total construction/land
107,401
9.7
113,665
10.1
114,510
10.8
One-to-four family residential:
Permanent owner occupied
203,045
18.4
210,898
18.8
194,648
18.3
Permanent non-owner occupied
168,208
15.2
161,630
14.4
156,684
14.7
Total one-to-four family residential
371,253
33.6
372,528
33.2
351,332
33.0
Business
Aircraft
13,741
1.2
14,012
1.3
11,860
1.1
Small Business Administration (“SBA”)
753
0.1
362
0.0
-
0.0
Other business
20,208
1.8
23,405
2.1
21,653
2.0
Total business
34,702
3.1
37,779
3.4
33,513
3.1
Consumer
Classic auto
22,029
2.0
18,454
1.7
-
0.0
Other consumer
15,196
1.4
11,745
1.0
14,336
1.4
Total consumer
37,225
3.4
30,199
2.7
14,336
1.4
Total loans
1,105,959
100.0
%
1,122,238
100.0
%
1,066,220
100.0
%
Less:
Deferred loan fees, net
301
558
701
ALLL
13,530
13,218
13,808
Loans receivable, net
$
1,092,128
$
1,108,462
$
1,051,711
Concentrations of credit: (1)
Construction loans as % of total capital
77.6
%
81.9
%
87.5
%
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital
437.7
%
449.7
%
460.9
%
(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures
At or For the Quarter End
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)
Return on assets
0.51
%
0.79
%
0.75
%
1.04
%
0.63
%
Return on equity
4.30
6.64
6.41
8.70
5.16
Dividend payout ratio
58.82
34.62
36.00
27.27
42.11
Equity-to-assets ratio
11.50
11.65
11.85
11.86
11.78
Tangible equity ratio (2)
11.38
11.53
11.73
11.72
11.64
Net interest margin
3.11
3.09
3.07
3.23
3.37
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
113.78
113.50
113.17
113.23
113.87
Efficiency ratio
77.60
71.04
69.73
68.80
73.06
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets
2.51
2.40
2.24
2.28
2.48
Book value per common share
$
15.03
$
15.25
$
15.06
$
14.83
$
14.50
Tangible book value per share (2)
14.85
15.07
14.88
14.64
14.32
Capital Ratios: (3)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.25
%
10.27
%
10.13
%
10.34
%
10.28
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.42
13.13
13.14
13.46
13.13
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.42
13.13
13.14
13.46
13.13
Total capital ratio
14.67
14.38
14.39
14.71
14.38
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
0.20
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.20
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
ALLL as a percent of total loans
1.22
1.18
1.20
1.22
1.30
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net
(0.00
)
(0.01
)
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
(0.01
)
Allowance for Loan Losses:
ALLL, beginning of the quarter
$
13,218
$
13,161
$
13,057
$
13,808
$
13,347
Provision (Recapture of provision)
300
-
100
(800
)
400
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
12
57
4
49
61
ALLL, end of the quarter
$
13,530
$
13,218
$
13,161
$
13,057
$
13,808
(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis. (2) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 15 for reconciliation between the GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures. (3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (continued)
At or For the Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Yields and Costs:
Yield on loans
4.94
%
5.05
%
5.14
%
5.19
%
5.22
%
Yield on investments available-for-sale
2.72
2.85
3.02
3.21
3.35
Yield on interest-earning deposits
1.18
1.61
2.24
2.33
2.50
Yield on FHLB stock
4.62
4.84
6.81
5.58
4.68
Yield on interest-earning assets
4.67
%
4.78
%
4.84
%
4.94
%
4.98
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.81
%
1.94
%
2.00
%
1.89
%
1.76
%
Cost of other borrowings
1.48
1.66
2.02
2.28
2.26
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.77
%
1.91
%
2.00
%
1.94
%
1.84
%
Cost of total deposits
1.72
%
1.84
%
1.91
%
1.80
%
1.67
%
Cost of funds
1.69
1.82
1.92
1.86
1.76
Average Balances:
Loans
$
1,096,091
$
1,087,558
$
1,073,283
$
1,051,894
$
1,031,994
Investments available-for-sale
135,765
138,331
140,031
138,634
140,433
Interest-earning deposits
10,555
11,572
27,992
8,275
6,484
FHLB stock
6,615
5,897
5,649
7,337
7,888
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,249,026
$
1,243,358
$
1,246,955
$
1,206,140
$
1,186,799
Interest-bearing deposits
$
970,062
$
985,532
$
998,123
$
919,306
$
881,260
Borrowings
127,707
109,895
103,707
145,895
160,950
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,097,769
$
1,095,427
$
1,101,830
$
1,065,201
$
1,042,210
Noninterest-bearing deposits
53,199
50,951
47,613
48,137
47,002
Total deposits and borrowings
$
1,150,968
$
1,146,378
$
1,149,443
$
1,113,338
$
1,089,212
Average assets
$
1,324,845
$
1,317,586
$
1,319,777
$
1,279,880
$
1,258,902
Average stockholders' equity
157,492
156,147
155,057
152,267
152,850
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of the tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share. The Company's intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total assets. The tangible equity ratio is tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a more consistent presentation of its capital and facilitate peer comparison that is desired by investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures: