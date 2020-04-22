First Foundation : Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results 0 04/22/2020 | 05:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings per share: $0.29 for the quarter

Net interest margin increased to 2.92% for the first quarter of 2020

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.14% at March 31, 2020

Additional reserves of approximately $2 million due to adoption of CECL

Tangible book value per share increased to $11.80 at March 31, 2020 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and First Foundation Bank (“FFB”), announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. As we present certain non-GAAP measures in this release, the reader should refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth below under the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” “During this extraordinary time, we have been committed to keeping our employees and clients safe while ensuring the continuity of our business,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO. “We had a strong start to the year and remain confident in the long-term strength and stability of our company as we navigate the current conditions. Our proven business model enables us to deliver results even during these highly unusual times. I’m proud of - and extremely grateful for - our employees and management team who have helped keep our business operating through all of this.” Highlights Financial Results: 2020 first quarter compared to 2019 first quarter: Total revenues were $56 million, an increase of 12% Net interest income was $45 million, an increase of 9% Income before taxes was $19 million, an increase of 16% Earnings were $13 million, an increase of 17% Earnings per fully diluted share were $0.29, compared to $0.25

2020 first quarter financial ratios: Return on average tangible equity of 10.1% for the quarter (annualized) Return on average assets of 0.83% for the quarter (annualized) Efficiency ratio of 59.2% for the quarter Total tangible shareholders’ equity of $623 million, tangible book value of $11.80 per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.20%, in each case, as of March 31, 2020

Our Response to COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the communities we serve. In response to the pandemic, we have responded in the following ways: On March 11, our crisis management team implemented our business continuity plan

Physical distancing policies have been implemented in all our locations, including our 20 retail branches

65% of corporate employees are working remotely and, thanks to our existing technology, we were able to achieve the transition within one week; retail branches remain staffed and open

Critical functions were split up across multiple locations at the beginning of March to ensure redundancy

Promotion of banking from home options available to our retail banking clients

Actively participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program

Closely monitoring city, county, and state guidelines to comply with the required orders Other Activity: Adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard (“CECL”). Under CECL, our provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 were $2 million higher than they would have been if CECL was not adopted.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.92% for the first quarter.

Impairment of interest only strip security of $1.8 million recorded as other expense. Reflects accelerated prepayments over the last nine months.

Hedge placed on loans held for sale. $8.2 million recorded as liability and increase to loans held for sale.

Loan originations totaled $663 million for the quarter.

Deposits increased by $140 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Declared and paid cash dividend of $0.07 per share in first quarter.

Wealth management revenues increased 13% when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Assets under management (“AUM”) at FFA was $3.9 billion.

Trust fees increased 22% when compared to the first quarter of 2019. “Our asset quality remained strong as evidenced by our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing to 14 basis points,” said David DePillo, President. “In addition to focusing on our lending and deposit businesses, we are working with our borrowers affected by the pandemic through forbearance programs and participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.” Details Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased $276 million in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of $663 million of originations and a $8 million positive mark to market valuation on our loans held for sale related to our hedging activities which were partially offset by payoffs or scheduled payments of $395 million.

The $140 million growth in deposits during the first quarter of 2020 included increases in branch deposits of $171 million and specialty deposits of $53 million and an $84 million decrease in wholesale deposits.

The $540 million decline in AUM at FFA during the first quarter of 2020 was the net result of $110 million of new accounts, $611 million of portfolio losses and terminations and net withdrawals of $39 million. About First Foundation First Foundation, (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial institution founded in 1990, provides personal banking, business banking and private wealth management. The Company has offices in California, Nevada and Hawaii with headquarters in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.firstfoundationinc.com. We have two business segments, “Banking” and “Investment Management and Wealth Planning” (“Wealth Management”). Banking includes the operations of FFB and First Foundation Insurance Services, and Wealth Management includes the operations of FFA. The financial position and operating results of the stand-alone holding company, FFI, are included under the caption “Other” in certain of the tables that follow, along with any consolidation elimination entries. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this news release, including statements in the Discussion of Changes in Results of Operations and Financial Position below, regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, dividends, as well as trends in our business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our colleagues, clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; the risk that we will not be able to continue our internal growth rate; the risk that we will not be able to access the securitization market on favorable terms or at all; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, which could adversely affect our interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, our future operating results; the risk that the performance of our investment management business or of the equity and bond markets could lead clients to move their funds from or close their investment accounts with us, which would reduce our assets under management and adversely affect our operating results; the risk that we may be unable or that our board of directors may determine that it is inadvisable to pay future dividends; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors” in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 that we filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the Risk Factors section of that Annual Report and the Risk Factors section of other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. We also disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release or in the above-referenced 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law or NASDAQ rules. FIRST FOUNDATION INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,359 $ 65,387 Securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) 961,477 1,014,966 Loans held for sale 520,721 503,036 Loans, net of deferred fees 4,805,513 4,547,633 Allowance for credit losses (23,000 ) (20,800 ) Net loans 4,782,513 4,526,833 Investment in FHLB stock 21,168 21,519 Deferred taxes 9,132 11,079 Premises and equipment, net 8,569 8,355 Goodwill and intangibles 96,672 97,191 Other assets 73,097 66,070 Total Assets $ 6,513,708 $ 6,314,436 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 5,030,827 $ 4,891,144 Borrowings 794,000 743,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 65,798 66,423 Total Liabilities 5,890,625 5,700,567 Commitments and contingencies − − Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock, par value $.001: 70,000,000 shares authorized; 44,615,466 and 44,670,743 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 45 45 Additional paid-in-capital 432,363 433,775 Retained earnings 185,852 175,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 4,823 4,276 Total Shareholders’ Equity 623,083 613,869 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 6,513,708 $ 6,314,436 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Quarter

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans $ 54,884 $ 53,835 Securities 6,997 6,165 FHLB Stock, fed funds sold and deposits 457 544 Total interest income 62,338 60,544 Interest expense: Deposits 14,646 15,448 Borrowings 2,824 4,049 Total interest expense 17,470 19,497 Net interest income 44,868 41,047 Provision for credit losses 2,279 540 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,589 40,507 Noninterest income: Asset management, consulting and other fees 7,762 6,794 Other income 2,913 1,671 Total noninterest income 10,675 8,465 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 19,857 18,902 Occupancy and depreciation 5,512 4,868 Professional services and marketing costs 1,754 2,004 Customer service costs 2,372 3,389 Other expenses 5,162 3,782 Total noninterest expense 34,657 32,945 Income before taxes on income 18,607 16,027 Taxes on income 5,396 4,768 Net income $ 13,211 $ 11,259 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.25 Shares used in computation: Basic 44,669,661 44,540,865 Diluted 44,952,669 44,798,306 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts and percentages) For the Quarter

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 44,868 $ 41,047 Provision for credit losses 2,279 540 Noninterest Income: Asset management, consulting and other fees 7,762 6,794 Other 2,913 1,671 Noninterest expense 34,657 32,945 Income before taxes 18,607 16,027 Net income 13,211 11,259 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.29 0.25 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - annualized 0.83 % 0.76 % Return on average equity - annualized 8.5 % 8.0 % Return on average tangible equity – annualized(1) 10.1 % 9.7 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.92 % 2.88 % Efficiency ratio (2) 59.2 % 66.7 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenues 19.2 % 17.1 % Other Information: Loan originations $ 663,168 $ 399,861 Charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans - annualized 0.01 % 0.03 % (1) Tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See disclosures regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included as a separate section in this press release. (2) Efficiency Ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure: See disclosures regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included as a separate section in this press release. FIRST FOUNDATION INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts and percentages) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,359 $ 65,387 Loans held for sale 520,721 503,036 Loans, net of deferred fees 4,805,513 4,547,633 Allowance for credit losses 23,000 20,800 Total assets 6,513,708 6,314,436 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,315,114 1,192,481 Interest-bearing deposits 3,715,713 3,698,663 Borrowings 794,000 743,000 Shareholders’ equity 623,083 613,869 Selected Capital Data: Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.20 % 8.31 % Tangible book value per share(3) $ 11.80 $ 11.57 Shares outstanding at end of period 44,615,466 44,670,743 Other Information: Assets under management (end of period) $ 3,897,914 $ 4,438,252 Number of employees 496 485 Loan to deposit ratio 106 % 103 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.20 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans(4) 0.48 % 0.49 % (3) Tangible common equity and tangible book value are non-GAAP financial measures. See disclosures regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included as a separate section in this press release. (4) As of December 31, 2019, this ratio excludes certain acquired loans for which GAAP requires estimated credit losses to be recorded as discounts to those loans. As of March 31, 2020, this ratio includes $453 million of acquired loans. FIRST FOUNDATION INC. SEGMENT REPORTING - Unaudited (in thousands) For the Quarter

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Banking: Interest income $ 62,338 $ 60,544 Interest expense 17,440 19,482 Net interest income 44,898 41,062 Provision for credit losses 2,279 540 Noninterest income 4,659 2,994 Noninterest expense 28,029 26,587 Income before taxes on income $ 19,249 $ 16,929 Wealth Management: Noninterest income $ 6,488 $ 5,731 Noninterest expense 6,165 5,518 Income before taxes on income $ 323 $ 213 Other and Eliminations: Interest income $ − $ − Interest expense 30 15 Net interest income (30 ) (15 ) Noninterest income (472 ) (260 ) Noninterest expense 463 840 Income before taxes on income $ (965 ) $ (1,115 ) FIRST FOUNDATION INC. ROLLING INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 Interest income: Loans $ 53,835 $ 56,510 $ 56,483 $ 54,123 $ 54,884 Securities 6,165 6,186 5,349 7,304 6,997 FHLB Stock, fed funds sold and deposits 544 612 782 867 457 Total interest income 60,544 63,308 62,614 62,294 62,338 Interest expense: Deposits 15,448 16,296 16,675 15,763 14,646 Borrowings 4,049 5,125 2,807 2,643 2,824 Total interest expense 19,497 21,421 19,482 18,406 17,470 Net interest income 41,047 41,887 43,132 43,888 44,868 Provision for credit losses 540 1,231 172 694 2,279 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,507 40,656 42,960 43,194 42,589 Noninterest income: Asset management, consulting and other fees 6,794 7,136 7,304 7,424 7,762 Gain (loss) on sale of loans − − 4,218 − − Other income 1,671 1,995 2,460 2,774 2,913 Total noninterest income 8,465 9,131 13,982 10,198 10,675 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 18,902 17,333 17,167 16,531 19,857 Occupancy and depreciation 4,868 5,167 5,450 5,420 5,512 Professional services and marketing costs 2,004 2,024 1,745 1,644 1,754 Customer service costs 3,389 4,283 5,920 4,266 2,372 Other expenses 3,782 3,475 2,412 3,812 5,162 Total noninterest expense 32,945 32,282 32,694 31,673 34,657 Income before taxes on income 16,027 17,505 24,248 21,719 18,607 Taxes on income 4,768 5,095 6,892 6,505 5,396 Net income $ 11,259 $ 12,410 $ 17,356 $ 15,214 $ 13,211 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 Shares used in computation: Basic 44,540,865 44,625,673 44,639,481 44,661,852 44,669,661 Diluted 44,798,306 44,894,720 44,935,308 45,014,092 44,952,669 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. ROLLING SEGMENT REPORTING - Unaudited (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 Banking: Interest income $ 60,544 $ 63,308 $ 62,614 $ 62,294 $ 62,338 Interest expense 19,482 21,322 19,328 18,318 17,440 Net interest income 41,062 41,986 43,286 43,976 44,898 Provision for credit losses 540 1,231 172 694 2,279 Noninterest income 2,994 3,471 8,173 4,206 4,659 Noninterest expense 26,587 25,801 26,397 25,582 28,029 Income before taxes on income $ 16,929 $ 18,425 $ 24,890 $ 21,906 $ 19,249 Wealth Management: Noninterest income $ 5,731 $ 5,982 $ 6,161 $ 6,262 $ 6,488 Noninterest expense 5,518 5,567 5,423 5,423 6,165 Income before taxes on income $ 213 $ 415 $ 738 $ 839 $ 323 Other and Eliminations: Interest income $ − $ − $ − $ − $ − Interest expense 15 99 154 88 30 Net interest income (15 ) (99 ) (154 ) (88 ) (30 ) Noninterest income (260 ) (322 ) (352 ) (270 ) (472 ) Noninterest expense 840 914 874 668 463 Loss before taxes on income $ (1,115 ) $ (1,335 ) $ (1,380 ) $ (1,026 ) $ (965 ) FIRST FOUNDATION INC. SELECTED INFORMATION: INTEREST MARGIN - Unaudited (in thousands, except percentages) For the Quarter

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Balances: Loans $ 5,082,152 $ 4,835,920 Securities 999,625 802,503 Total interest-earnings assets 6,143,797 5,687,224 Deposits: interest-bearing 3,705,907 3,505,191 Deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,266,328 1,124,318 Borrowings 682,936 637,036 Average Yield / Rate: Loans 4.32 % 4.46 % Securities 2.80 % 3.07 % Total interest-earnings assets 4.06 % 4.27 % Deposits (interest-bearing only) 1.59 % 1.79 % Deposits (noninterest and interest-bearing) 1.18 % 1.35 % Borrowings 1.66 % 2.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.60 % 1.91 % Net Interest Rate Spread 2.46 % 2.36 % Net Yield on Interest-earning Assets 2.92 % 2.88 % For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 Average Balances: Loans $ 4,835,920 $ 5,064,903 $ 5,282,338 $ 4,942,708 $ 5,082,152 Securities 802,503 779,903 616,424 1,023,715 999,625 Total interest-earnings assets 5,687,224 5,892,960 5,985,601 6,114,122 6,143,797 Deposits: interest-bearing 3,505,191 3,500,824 3,553,660 3,616,384 3,705,907 Deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,124,318 1,175,707 1,508,290 1,443,233 1,266,328 Borrowings 637,036 798,609 486,807 583,458 682,936 Average Yield / Rate: Loans 4.46 % 4.46 % 4.27 % 4.37 % 4.32 % Securities 3.07 % 3.17 % 3.47 % 2.85 % 2.80 % Total interest-earnings assets 4.27 % 4.30 % 4.18 % 4.07 % 4.06 % Deposits (interest-bearing only) 1.79 % 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.73 % 1.59 % Deposits (noninterest and interest-bearing) 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.24 % 1.18 % Borrowings 2.58 % 2.57 % 2.29 % 1.80 % 1.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.91 % 2.00 % 1.91 % 1.74 % 1.60 % Net Interest Rate Spread 2.36 % 2.30 % 2.27 % 2.33 % 2.46 % Net Yield on Interest-earning Assets 2.88 % 2.84 % 2.89 % 2.88 % 2.92 % FIRST FOUNDATION INC. SELECTED INFORMATION: LOAN AND DEPOSIT BALANCES - Unaudited (in thousands) March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 Loans Outstanding principal balance: Loans secured by real estate: Residential properties: Multifamily $ 1,987,690 $ 2,179,750 $ 1,941,624 $ 2,143,919 $ 2,369,081 Single family 903,992 904,413 896,607 871,181 851,443 Subtotal 2,891,682 3,084,163 2,838,231 3,015,100 3,220,524 Commercial properties 902,060 897,303 871,225 834,042 793,182 Land and construction 59,917 62,990 71,110 70,257 68,101 Total real estate loans 3,853,659 4,044,456 3,780,566 3,919,399 4,081,807 Commercial and industrial loans 454,849 558,532 566,390 600,213 696,596 Consumer loans 17,693 17,477 16,505 16,273 17,476 Total loans 4,326,201 4,620,465 4,363,461 4,535,885 4,795,879 Deferred fees and expenses 9,864 10,899 10,747 11,748 9,634 Total $ 4,336,065 $ 4,631,364 $ 4,374,208 $ 4,547,633 $ 4,805,513 Loans held for sale $ 613,528 $ 622,130 $ 501,860 $ 503,036 $ 520,721 Deposits Demand deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,114,596 $ 1,279,218 $ 1,532,105 $ 1,192,481 $ 1,315,114 Interest-bearing 307,854 316,806 350,344 386,276 384,215 Money market and savings 1,175,986 1,166,734 1,316,899 1,334,736 1,380,903 Certificates of deposits 1,970,266 1,981,184 1,971,218 1,977,651 1,950,595 Total $ 4,568,702 $ 4,743,942 $ 5,170,566 $ 4,891,144 $ 5,030,827 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures (including, but not limited to, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP financial ratios) of financial performance. These supplemental performance measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure may also be a financial metric that is not required by GAAP or other applicable requirement. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by providing additional information used by management that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate a comparison of our performance to prior periods. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the information below, we have provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure. In this press release, we use certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures that are not required by GAAP or exclude certain financial items from calculations that are otherwise required under GAAP, including: The efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income and may exclude one-time items of income or expense. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a $1.8 million impairment of interest only strips held as AFS securities was excluded from noninterest expenses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a $0.1 million of gain on sale of REO was excluded from noninterest income. Tangible common equity (also referred to as tangible book value or tangible equity) and tangible assets, are equal to common equity and assets, respectively, less $96.7 million and $97.2 million of goodwill and intangible assets as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. We believe that this information is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of capital ratios. Average tangible equity is equal to average common equity less $96.9 million and $99.2 million of average goodwill and intangible assets for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. We believe that this information is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of capital ratios. Discussion of Changes in Results of Operations and Financial Position Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 as Compared to Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Our net income and income before taxes in the first quarter of 2020 were $13.2 million and $18.6 million, respectively, as compared to $11.3 million and $16.0 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. The $2.6 million increase in income before taxes was the result of a $2.3 million increase in income before taxes for Banking, a $0.1 million increase in income before taxes for Wealth Management, a $0.2 million decrease in corporate noninterest income and a $0.4 million decrease in corporate noninterest expenses. The increase in Banking was due to higher interest income and higher noninterest income which were partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses. The increase in Wealth Management was due to higher noninterest income which was partially offset by higher noninterest expenses. The decrease in corporate expenses was due to decreases in noninterest expenses. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 29.0% as compared to 29.7% for the first quarter of 2019 and as compared to our statutory tax rate of 29.0%. Net interest income for Banking increased $3.8 million from $41.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, to $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to an 8% increase in interest-earning assets and an increase in the net yield on interest earning assets. On a consolidated basis, the net yield on interest-earning assets increased from 2.88% in the first quarter of 2019 to 2.92% in the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to an increase in the net interest rate spread. The net interest rate spread increased from 2.36% in the first quarter of 2019 to 2.46% in the first quarter of 2020 due to a decrease in costs of interest-bearing liabilities which was partially offset by a decrease in yield on interest earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased from 4.27% in the first quarter of 2019 to 4.06% in the first quarter of 2020 due to decreases in yields on loans and securities and an increase in the proportion of lower yielding securities and deposits to total interest-earning assets. The yield on loans decreased due to accelerated payoffs of higher yielding loans during the last year and the decrease in market rates which resulted in lower rates on loans added to the portfolio. The yield on securities decreased due to the purchase of $576 million of securities in the third quarter of 2019 at current market rates which were lower than the overall yield realized in 2019. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.91% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.60% in the first quarter of 2020 was due to decreased costs of interest-bearing deposits, resulting from decreases in deposit market rates, and a decrease in the cost of borrowings due to decreases in the Fed Funds rates which strongly influences our borrowing rates. The average balance outstanding under the holding company line of credit increased from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The $2.3 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 includes $2 million resulting from the computation of the provision for credit losses under CECL as compared to what the computation would have been if CECL was not adopted. The provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 was due to net chargeoffs of $0.3 million and the growth in loan balances during the quarter. Noninterest income in Banking in the first quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2019 due to a $1.4 million increase in loan fees and a $0.3 million increase in trust fees. The increase in loan fees was due primarily to higher prepayment fees and higher servicing fees. Noninterest income for Wealth Management increased by $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to higher investment management fees as a result of a corresponding increase in AUM. Noninterest expense in Banking increased from $26.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher compensation and benefits, occupancy and depreciation and other expenses which were partially offset by lower customer service costs. Compensation and benefits were $0.5 million higher due to raises effective in the first quarter of 2020 and commission costs related to higher loan production volume in the first quarter of 2020. Occupancy and depreciation costs were $0.6 million higher due primarily to higher core processing costs related to higher volumes and services added during 2019. The $1.0 million decrease in customer service costs were due to lower rates paid as interest rates declined during the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses were $1.4 million higher as a $1.8 million impairment charge was partially offset by lower FDIC costs. Due to higher than expected prepayments on the underlying 2016 securitization, especially during the last 3 quarters, the value of an interest only strip security became impaired and we were required to reduce the value of the security by $1.8 million. Noninterest expenses for Wealth Management increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, when compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to higher compensation and benefits and professional services and marketing expenses. Compensation and benefits were $0.3 million higher due to raises effective in the first quarter of 2020 and compensation paid on the higher levels of income. Professional services and marketing expenses were $0.3 million higher due to costs incurred on a legal matter. The $0.4 million decrease in corporate expenses was due primarily to lower legal expenses resulting from the recovery of legal costs on the settlement of a matter. Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 as Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Our net income and income before taxes in the first quarter of 2020 were $13.2 million and $18.6 million, respectively, as compared to $15.2 million and $21.7 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The $3.1 million decrease in income before taxes was the result of a $2.7 million decrease in income before taxes for Banking, a $0.5 million decrease in income before taxes for Wealth Management and a $0.1 million decrease in corporate expenses. The decrease in Banking was due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses which were partially offset by higher net interest income and higher noninterest income. The decrease in Wealth Management was due to higher noninterest expenses which was partially offset by higher noninterest income. The decrease in corporate expenses was due to decreases in noninterest expenses. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 29.0% as compared to 30.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and as compared to our statutory tax rate of 29.0%. Net interest income for Banking increased from $44.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to an increase in net yield on interest earning assets. On a consolidated basis, the net yield on interest earning assets increased from 2.88% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.92% in the first quarter of 2020 due to an increase in the net interest rate spread which was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of our noninterest bearing liabilities. The net interest rate spread increased from 2.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.46% in the first quarter of 2020 due to a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to decreased costs of interest-bearing deposits, resulting from decreases in deposit market rates and decreases in our borrowing costs due to declines in the Fed Funds rates which strongly influence our borrowing rates. The average balance outstanding under the holding company line of credit decreased from $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The $2.3 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 includes $2 million resulting from the computation of the provision for credit losses under CECL as compared to what the computation would have been if CECL was not adopted. The provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to net chargeoffs of $0.4 million and the growth in loan balances during the quarter. Noninterest income in Banking increased from $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to higher prepayment fees in the first quarter of 2020. Noninterest income for Wealth Management increased by $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to higher levels of AUM. Noninterest expense in Banking increased from $25.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to higher compensation and benefits and other expenses which were partially offset by lower customer service costs. Compensation and benefits were $2.9 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 due to seasonal increases in costs associated with raises, employer taxes and employer contributions to retirement plans, and commission costs related to higher loan production volume in the first quarter of 2020. Customer service costs decreased by $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to lower rates and lower balances of related deposits. Other expenses were $1.3 million higher as a $1.8 million impairment charge was partially offset by lower FDIC costs. Noninterest expenses for wealth management increased from $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to higher compensation and benefits and professional services and marketing costs. Compensation and benefits were $0.5 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 due to seasonal increases in costs associated with raises, employer taxes and employer contributions to retirement plans. Professional services and marketing expenses were $0.2 million higher due to costs incurred on a legal matter. The $0.2 million decrease in corporate expenses was due primarily to lower legal expenses resulting from the recovery of legal costs on the settlement of a matter. Changes in Financial Position During the first quarter of 2020, total assets increased by $199 million primarily due to an increase in loans, including loans held for sale which was partially offset by a decrease in securities. During the first quarter of 2020, securities decreased by $53 million primarily due to payoffs of mortgage backed securities. Loans and loans held for sale increased $276 million in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of $663 million of originations and a $8 million positive mark to market valuation on our loans held for sale related to our hedging activities which were partially offset by payoffs or scheduled payments of $395 million. The mark to market valuation is offset by a corresponding $8 million recorded in other liabilities. The $140 million growth in deposits during the first quarter of 2020 included increases in branch deposits of $171 million and specialty deposits of $53 million and a $84 million decrease in wholesale deposits. Borrowings increased by $51 million during the first quarter of 2020 primarily to support the growth in our total assets. At March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the outstanding balance on the holding company line of credit was $10 million. Our credit quality remains strong as our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets is at 0.14% at March 31, 2020. We recorded $0.1 million and $0.3 million of net loan chargeoffs in the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. At December 31, 2019, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans excluding loans acquired in acquisitions, was 0.49% . Under CECL, acquired loans that were not credit impaired are required to be evaluated for loan losses with no offset for credit marks recorded at acquisition. At December 31, 2019, the total credit marks on such loans was $2.3 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans, including $453 million of acquired loans, was 0.48% at March 31, 2020. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005894/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on FIRST FOUNDATION INC. 05:18p FIRST FOUNDATION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:12p FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial.. AQ 05:02p FIRST FOUNDATION : Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results BU 03/24 FIRST FOUNDATION : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call BU 03/13 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta.. AQ 03/02 FIRST FOUNDATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a.. AQ 02/03 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib.. AQ 01/29 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 01/29 FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-.. AQ 01/28 FIRST FOUNDATION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ