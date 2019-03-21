Log in
First Foundation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/21/2019

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

On April 24, 2019, Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer and John Michel, Chief Financial Officer of First Foundation Inc. will also host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance at 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of First Foundation’s first quarter earnings and performance by using the dial-in number and conference ID number below:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 342-6659

Conference ID: 9189236

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the link below: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ffwm/mediaframe/29378/indexl.html

It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the call.

For those who are not able to listen to the call, an archive of the call will be available for replay at http://investor.ff-inc.com/events-calendar.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, a financial institution founded in 1990 provides private wealth management, personal banking, and business banking. The Company has offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii with headquarters in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.firstfoundationinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 217 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 56,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 10,80
P/E ratio 2020 9,65
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 602 M
Chart FIRST FOUNDATION INC
Duration : Period :
First Foundation Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FOUNDATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Farris Kavanaugh Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Emanuel Keller Executive Chairman
Lindsay Lawrence Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Matthias Michel CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James G. Brakke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST FOUNDATION INC5.21%602
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.07%342 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%293 109
BANK OF AMERICA16.23%276 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%241 628
WELLS FARGO9.38%228 914
