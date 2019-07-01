Log in
First Foundation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/01/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

On July 24, 2019, Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer, and John Michel, Chief Financial Officer of First Foundation Inc., will also host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of First Foundation’s second quarter earnings and performance by using the dial-in number and conference ID number below:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 342-6659

Conference ID: 5165409

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the link below: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ffwm/mediaframe/31183/indexl.html

It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the call.

For those who are not able to listen to the call, an archive of the call will be available for replay at http://investor.ff-inc.com/events-calendar.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, a financial institution founded in 1990 provides private wealth management, personal banking, and business banking. The Company has offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii with headquarters in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.firstfoundationinc.com


© Business Wire 2019
