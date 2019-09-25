Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Foundation Inc    FFWM

FIRST FOUNDATION INC

(FFWM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Foundation : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:08am EDT

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

On October 23, 2019, Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer and John Michel, Chief Financial Officer of First Foundation Inc. will also host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance at 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of First Foundation’s third quarter earnings and performance by using the dial-in number and conference ID number below:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 342-6659

Conference ID: 5990228

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the link below:
First Foundation Q3 Earnings Webcast

It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the call.

For those who are not able to listen to the call, an archive of the call will be available for replay at http://investor.ff-inc.com/events-calendar.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, a financial institution founded in 1990 provides private wealth management, personal banking, and business banking. The Company has offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii with headquarters in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.firstfoundationinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST FOUNDATION INC
09:08aFIRST FOUNDATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
08/08FIRST FOUNDATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/02FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/01FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/31FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
07/26FIRST FOUNDATION : Awards $250,000 to Nonprofits through Its Revamped ‘Sup..
BU
07/24FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/24FIRST FOUNDATION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24FIRST FOUNDATION : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/23FIRST FOUNDATION INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 81,4 M
Net income 2019 54,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 661 M
Chart FIRST FOUNDATION INC
Duration : Period :
First Foundation Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST FOUNDATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,70  $
Last Close Price 14,81  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Farris Kavanaugh Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David S. DePillo President
Ulrich Emanuel Keller Executive Chairman
Lindsay Lawrence Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Matthias Michel CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST FOUNDATION INC15.16%661
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%375 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.45%269 382
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 397
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%191 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group