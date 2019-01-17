First Global Announces Resignation of Chairman and CEO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) - First Global Data Limited (TSXV: FGD) (the "Company") would like to announce the resignation of its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Andre Itwaru.

Mr. Itwaru was a founder and led the Company as its Chairman and CEO since its inception. Mr. Itwaru was responsible for setting the direction and vision for the Company and securing significant strategic relationships.

"Circumstances have forced me to make this decision, and it is with a heavy heart that I resign from the Company. I am very proud of what we were able to achieve and very appreciative of the strong relationship I developed with our shareholders and other stakeholders. It is my intention to support the new management team and Board of Directors in the transition," said Mr. Itwaru.

The Company is actively sourcing a replacement CEO and will provide additional updates by way of press release.

About First Global Data Ltd. (www.firstglobaldata.com)

First Global is an international financial services technology ("FINTECH") company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Global's proprietary leading-edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, shopping, Peer to Peer ("P2P"), Business to Consumer ("B2C"), and Business to Business ("B2B") payments. First Global enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading-edge financial services technology platform.

For further information please contact:

Ruth Fraser

First Global Data Limited

Email: ir@firstglobaldata.com

Tel: 416 504-3813

Caution:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. First Global undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of First Global, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). First Global disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.