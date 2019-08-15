Log in
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD

First Global Announces the Resignation of a Director

08/15/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - First Global Data Limited (TSXV: FGD) (OTC Pink: FGBDF) (FSE: 1G5) (the "Company") would like to announce that one of its directors, Mr. Jack Froese has resigned from the board ("Board") citing personal reasons.

Mr. Froese has served on the Board since January 23, 2019.

The remaining members of the Board and the Company thank Mr. Froese for his dedicated service and wish him success with his future endeavours.

About First Global Data Ltd. (www.firstglobaldata.com)

First Global is an international financial services technology ("FINTECH") company based in Ontario.

For further information please contact:
Ruth Fraser
First Global Data Limited
Email: ir@firstglobaldata.com
Tel: 416 504-3813

Caution:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. First Global undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of First Global, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). First Global disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47004


