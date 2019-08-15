First Global Announces the Resignation of a Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - First Global Data Limited (TSXV: FGD) (OTC Pink: FGBDF) (FSE: 1G5) (the "Company") would like to announce that one of its directors, Mr. Jack Froese has resigned from the board ("Board") citing personal reasons.

Mr. Froese has served on the Board since January 23, 2019.

The remaining members of the Board and the Company thank Mr. Froese for his dedicated service and wish him success with his future endeavours.

About First Global Data Ltd. (www.firstglobaldata.com)

First Global is an international financial services technology ("FINTECH") company based in Ontario.

